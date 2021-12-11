Summary of Lille 0-0 Lyon in Ligue 1
8:57 AM6 days ago

8:54 AM6 days ago

90+5

The match ends in a scoreless draw.
8:48 AM6 days ago

90'

Will be added 5 minutes
8:44 AM6 days ago

85'

Lille came close to opening the scoring and missed a great opportunity.
8:38 AM6 days ago

80'

Last 10 minutes of the match, Lille is pressing in these minutes.
8:33 AM6 days ago

75'

A very close game, where there were few chances and the score remained tied.
8:27 AM6 days ago

70'

The intensity of the game drops and the duel is very defensive and they are not able to hurt each other.
8:20 AM6 days ago

63'

Corner kick for Lyon
8:16 AM6 days ago

58'

Lille very close to opening the scoring
8:11 AM6 days ago

53'

Both teams are unable to generate dangerous plays, and there is a lot of fighting for the ball.
8:07 AM6 days ago

48'

Lyon starts this second half with more possession
8:03 AM6 days ago

45'

Second part starts
7:48 AM6 days ago

45+3

The first half ends in a scoreless draw.
7:46 AM6 days ago

45'

will be added 3 minutes
7:41 AM6 days ago

40'

Last minutes of the first half in which both teams did not hurt each other.
7:38 AM6 days ago

35'

More dangerous arrivals at the moment on Lille's side but they fail to finish them.
7:36 AM6 days ago

30'

Lille do not lend the ball to Lyon, who are struggling for possession in these minutes of the match.
7:33 AM6 days ago

25'

Free kick for Lyon.
7:32 AM6 days ago

21'

The home team continues to insist, and the game increases in intensity.
7:18 AM6 days ago

17'

Yellow card for Benjamin André of Lille.
7:15 AM6 days ago

15'

Lyon's Bruno is treated for a right ankle injury.
7:12 AM6 days ago

11'

Little by little Lyon is trying to generate dangerous moves
7:06 AM6 days ago

5'

The ball is fought hard in a great start of the match, very lively in these minutes.
7:02 AM6 days ago

2'

The match kicks off and Lille immediately takes possession of the ball and gets its first corner kick.
7:00 AM6 days ago

Opening whistle

The match kicks off, Lille and Lyon face each other in another Ligue 1 match.
6:54 AM6 days ago

All Ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, both teams are ready to take the field for the beginning of the game.
6:50 AM6 days ago

Players Key

These will be the key players for today's game:

6:45 AM6 days ago

Fans

Little by little, the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium for a great Ligue 1 match.
6:40 AM6 days ago

Lineup Lille

This is the lineup with which the home team will take the field:

6:35 AM6 days ago

Teams are warming

Both teams are warming up 30 minutes before kick-off, on the side of Lille there are no casualties or absences for today's game, but on the side of Lyon is in doubt the participation of Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian player and not one of the pillars of the French team.
6:30 AM6 days ago

Lineup Lyon:

This is the lineup with which the visiting team will take the field:

6:25 AM6 days ago

Stadium Pierre-Mauroy

It is located in the city of Lille in France, has a capacity for 50, 186 spectators and was inaugurated in 2012, a very nice stadium to receive a thrilling match between Lille and Lyon.
6:20 AM6 days ago

Head to head

These are the last encounters between the two teams:

6:15 AM6 days ago

Interesting fact

Lille are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 matches (2V 3E), their best run this season and Jocelyn Gourvennec's best with a club since April-September 2017 (14J 7V 7E with Bordeaux).
6:10 AM6 days ago

Referee

The central referee will be Amaury Delerue.
6:05 AM6 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Lille vs Lyon live in Ligue One.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lille vs Lyon live in another Ligue One match, as well as the latest information from the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:00 AM6 days ago

Where and how to watch Lille vs Lyon Madero online live in Ligue One

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Lille vs Lyon can be tuned in from the live streams of Star Plus and ESPN. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

5:55 AM6 days ago

Watch out for this Lyon player

Lucas Paqueta:

Brazilian midfielder with 24 years of age and born on August 27, 1997, he is a really important player for Lyon, he has 16 games as a starter and 6 goals scored, in the same way he is national selected with Brazil with whom he has 26 games and 6 goals scored.

5:50 AM6 days ago

Watch out for this Lille player

Burak Yilmaz:

Turkish player of 36 years of age, he is a center forward and is currently one of the great scorers of the French box, he has 15 games as a starter and 3 goals scored, he is selected national with Turkey where he is also a scorer with 30 goals, without a doubt a killer in the area.

5:45 AM6 days ago

Last Lineup Lyon:

This is the last lineup with which the Lyon team took the field:

5:40 AM6 days ago

Last Lineup Lille

This is the last 11 with which the Lille team took the field:

5:35 AM6 days ago

Lyon for the top 10 places

On the other hand, Lyon are further down the table with 22 points, if they defeat Lille they would be placed up to 10th position and would keep them in the fight for the top places, that is why it is important to get the 3 points.
5:30 AM6 days ago

Lille for the top 5 places

The home team has 24 points and if they beat Lyon, they could be placed in 5th position, already in the qualification places for European tournaments, although they will face a tough Lyon team.
5:25 AM6 days ago

Match of the needy

Lille is in 11th place with 24 points and Lyon is in 13th place with 22 points, so tomorrow the teams will go all out in search of those 3 points that will put them a little higher in the overall standings.
5:20 AM6 days ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Lille vs Lyon live stream, corresponding to the Ligue One. The match will take place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, at 06:00.
