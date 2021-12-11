Summary of Lille 0-0 Lyon in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5
The match ends in a scoreless draw.
90'
Will be added 5 minutes
85'
Lille came close to opening the scoring and missed a great opportunity.
80'
Last 10 minutes of the match, Lille is pressing in these minutes.
75'
A very close game, where there were few chances and the score remained tied.
70'
The intensity of the game drops and the duel is very defensive and they are not able to hurt each other.
63'
Corner kick for Lyon
58'
Lille very close to opening the scoring
53'
Both teams are unable to generate dangerous plays, and there is a lot of fighting for the ball.
48'
Lyon starts this second half with more possession
45'
Second part starts
45+3
The first half ends in a scoreless draw.
45'
will be added 3 minutes
40'
Last minutes of the first half in which both teams did not hurt each other.
35'
More dangerous arrivals at the moment on Lille's side but they fail to finish them.
30'
Lille do not lend the ball to Lyon, who are struggling for possession in these minutes of the match.
25'
Free kick for Lyon.
21'
The home team continues to insist, and the game increases in intensity.
17'
Yellow card for Benjamin André of Lille.
15'
Lyon's Bruno is treated for a right ankle injury.
11'
Little by little Lyon is trying to generate dangerous moves
5'
The ball is fought hard in a great start of the match, very lively in these minutes.
2'
The match kicks off and Lille immediately takes possession of the ball and gets its first corner kick.
Opening whistle
The match kicks off, Lille and Lyon face each other in another Ligue 1 match.
All Ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, both teams are ready to take the field for the beginning of the game.
Players Key
These will be the key players for today's game:
Fans
Little by little, the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium for a great Ligue 1 match.
Lineup Lille
This is the lineup with which the home team will take the field:
Teams are warming
Both teams are warming up 30 minutes before kick-off, on the side of Lille there are no casualties or absences for today's game, but on the side of Lyon is in doubt the participation of Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian player and not one of the pillars of the French team.
Lineup Lyon:
This is the lineup with which the visiting team will take the field:
Stadium Pierre-Mauroy
It is located in the city of Lille in France, has a capacity for 50, 186 spectators and was inaugurated in 2012, a very nice stadium to receive a thrilling match between Lille and Lyon.
Head to head
These are the last encounters between the two teams:
Interesting fact
Lille are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 matches (2V 3E), their best run this season and Jocelyn Gourvennec's best with a club since April-September 2017 (14J 7V 7E with Bordeaux).
Referee
The central referee will be Amaury Delerue.
Watch out for this Lyon player
Lucas Paqueta:
Brazilian midfielder with 24 years of age and born on August 27, 1997, he is a really important player for Lyon, he has 16 games as a starter and 6 goals scored, in the same way he is national selected with Brazil with whom he has 26 games and 6 goals scored.
Watch out for this Lille player
Burak Yilmaz:
Turkish player of 36 years of age, he is a center forward and is currently one of the great scorers of the French box, he has 15 games as a starter and 3 goals scored, he is selected national with Turkey where he is also a scorer with 30 goals, without a doubt a killer in the area.
Last Lineup Lyon:
This is the last lineup with which the Lyon team took the field:
Last Lineup Lille
This is the last 11 with which the Lille team took the field:
Lyon for the top 10 places
On the other hand, Lyon are further down the table with 22 points, if they defeat Lille they would be placed up to 10th position and would keep them in the fight for the top places, that is why it is important to get the 3 points.
Lille for the top 5 places
The home team has 24 points and if they beat Lyon, they could be placed in 5th position, already in the qualification places for European tournaments, although they will face a tough Lyon team.
Match of the needy
Lille is in 11th place with 24 points and Lyon is in 13th place with 22 points, so tomorrow the teams will go all out in search of those 3 points that will put them a little higher in the overall standings.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Lille vs Lyon live stream, corresponding to the Ligue One. The match will take place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, at 06:00.