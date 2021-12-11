Goals and Highlights: Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona in LaLiga Santander 2021-22
Fotografía: Twitter

12:11 PM6 days ago

End of transmission

Our transmission of the match between Osasuna and Barcelona comes to an end, we look forward to seeing you next time.
12:10 PM6 days ago

Minute 97

The match ends and Osasuna gets a great point against Barcelona with a score of 2-2 and the visitors leave without being able to raise their heads.
12:08 PM6 days ago

Minute 96

Yellow card for Samuel Umtiti in Barcelona.
12:08 PM6 days ago

Minute 93

Mistakes with the ball are starting to appear, especially for Barcelona, who need to win.
12:02 PM6 days ago

Minute 90

Five more minutes are played in the second half of the match between Osasuna and Barcelona.
12:01 PM6 days ago

Minute 89

Barcelona tries, but can't be effective and the time pressure is getting to them.
11:59 AM6 days ago

Minute 86

Jimmy Avila takes advantage of a rebound outside the area to shoot a shot that Marc-Andre ter Stegen can't handle and the score is level again, this time at two goals.
11:56 AM6 days ago

Minute 84

Too dangerous free kick in favor of Osasuna near Barcelona's area.
11:54 AM6 days ago

Minute 82

Yellow card for Marc-Andre ter Stegen for delaying to put the ball into play.
11:53 AM6 days ago

Minute 80

Cambio en el Barcelona ingresa Philippe Coutinho y se retira Ousmane Dembélé.
11:49 AM6 days ago

Minute 78

Both teams have been attacking, but have not had the clarity to break through the opponent's goal.
11:46 AM6 days ago

Minute 74

In the last minutes the game has been very short and the emotions of scoring have decreased.
11:44 AM6 days ago

Minute 72

There is a change in Barcelona, Nico González, who scored the first goal, is replaced by Óscar Mingueza.
11:43 AM6 days ago

Minute 69

The match is stopped due to a blow to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
11:38 AM6 days ago

Minute 66

Dangerous free kick in favor of the home team.
11:37 AM6 days ago

Minute 63

In the last few minutes, the intensity of the game has decreased
11:31 AM6 days ago

Minute 59

Corner kick in favor of Barcelona
11:30 AM6 days ago

Minute 58

Ousmane Dembélé's shot went wide of the goal defended by Sergio Herrera and could not have been Barcelona's third goal.
11:27 AM6 days ago

Minute 54

The second half had started with great intensity, but after Barcelona's second goal both teams slowed down.
11:24 AM6 days ago

Minute 52

Osasuna tries to attack because they know they can't let Barcelona go far, but they lack clarity in the last pass.
11:22 AM6 days ago

Minute 48

Goooooooooooool! When the second half had started better for Osasuna, Barcelona took advantage of a counterattack that no local player could stop and Abde Ezzalzouli put Xavi Hernandez's team in the lead again.
11:18 AM6 days ago

Minute 46

Foul in the middle of the field in favor of Osasuna.
11:17 AM6 days ago

The second half begins

The second half begins and both teams want to leave everything to get the three points because a draw is of no use to either team.
11:03 AM6 days ago

Minute 45

The first half ended with a 1-1 score where there was little excitement in the goals and more is expected in the second 45 minutes when both teams will be looking for the 3 points.
11:01 AM6 days ago

Minute 43

In the last minutes Osasuna tried to put more pressure on Barcelona, but they could not find mistakes to take the advantage.
10:57 AM6 days ago

Minute 40

The end of the first half is approaching and everything seems to indicate that the two teams will go to the break with the score 1-1. 
10:55 AM6 days ago

Minute 38

It has been several minutes since there have been any big hits on goal, which means that the workload for the goalkeepers continues to decrease.
10:52 AM6 days ago

Minute 36

Dangerous free kick in favor of Barcelona.
10:50 AM6 days ago

Minute 33

As the minutes went by, the game continued to decrease in intensity and began to take away the good play of the two teams, who did not take many risks in attack.
10:47 AM6 days ago

Minute 30

After the goal that gave them the lead at the start of the game, Barcelona had few opportunities to create danger in the opponent's goal.
10:44 AM6 days ago

Minute 27

Dangerous corner kick in favor of Barcelona and yellow card for Nacho Vidal in Osasuna.
10:43 AM6 days ago

Minute 25

In the last minutes the intensity of the match played in the city of Mallorca has decreased.
10:39 AM6 days ago

Minute 22

In the last minutes Osasuna is the team that tries to attack the most, but cannot take advantage of the options they have with more precision.
10:36 AM6 days ago

Minute 19

Corner kick in favor of Osasuna.
10:34 AM6 days ago

Minute 17

After the goals, the emotions in the goals have risen and both teams have been encouraged to show more of what their forwards have.
10:32 AM6 days ago

Minute 13

Happiness did not last long for Barcelona. 
David García headed in a free kick to tie the match 1-1.
10:31 AM6 days ago

Minuto 11

Nico Gonzalez took advantage of a mistake in the Osasuna defense and was left alone one-on-one in front of Sergio Herrera to open the scoring.
10:29 AM6 days ago

Minute 9

The intensity of the match does not increase in the first minutes and both teams play a routine game.
10:25 AM6 days ago

Minute 6

In the first minutes, both teams studied each other and the goalkeepers had no work to do in their areas.
10:21 AM6 days ago

Minute 3

Very early in the match Barcelona starts to count on corner kicks to try to get on top of the scoreboard.
10:20 AM6 days ago

The match begins

The match that could be one of the most attractive of the 16th LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 matchday begins.
10:16 AM6 days ago

Formation - Barcelona

The visitors take the field with: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Abde Ezzalzouli, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembélé; Nico, Luke de Jong, Gavi.
10:11 AM6 days ago

Formation - Osasuna

The home team takes the field with: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Juan Cruz; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Kike Barja, Ruben García, Manu Sánchez; Kike García.
10:02 AM6 days ago

Latest results - Barcelona

The team coached by Xavi Hernandez has taken 6 of the last 9 points played in the local tournament, with the following results:
Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol.
Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona.
Barcelona 0-1 Betis.
9:57 AM6 days ago

Latest results - Osasuna

The team coached by Jagoba Arrasate got 2 of the last 9 possible points they played for LaLiga Santander with the following results:
Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Osasuna.
Osasuna 1-1 Elche.
Levante 0-0 Osasuna.
9:47 AM6 days ago

Last meeting

On March 6, 2021, the two teams met for the last time at Osasuna's home, on that occasion they finished 0-2 with goals from Jordi Alba and Alex Moriba.
9:29 AM6 days ago

Stadings

 

Pos. 

Equipo 

PTS 

PJ 

PG 

PE 

PP 

GF 

GC 

DG

11

Osasuna

21

16

5

6

5

15

19

-4

8

Barcelona

23

15

6

5

4

23

17

6
9:25 AM6 days ago

News - Barcelona

The away team has more absentees than the home team, including Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay.
9:21 AM6 days ago

News - Osasuna

Right back Jesús Areso Blanco and midfielder Ibáñez will miss this match against Barcelona due to injury.
11:25 PM6 days ago

Stay tuned for Osasuna vs Barcelona live coverage

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Osasuna vs Barcelona live match, as well as the latest information from the El Sadar stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:20 PM6 days ago

How to watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona match?

If you want to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona live on TV, your option is: ESPN in South America.
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
11:15 PM6 days ago

What time is Osasuna vs Barcelona?

This is the kickoff time for the Osasuna vs Barcelona match on December 12, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:15 hrs. on ESPN and Star +.

Bolivia: 11:15 hrs. on ESPN and Star +.

Brazil: 12:15 hrs. on Star +.

Chile: 12:15 hrs. on ESPN.

Colombia: 10:15 hrs. on ESPN.

Ecuador: 10:15 hrs. on ESPN.

USA (ET): 10:15 hrs. on ESPN+.

Spain: 16:15 hrs. on Movistar+, Movistar Laliga.

Mexico: 10:15 a.m. on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.

Paraguay: 11:15 a.m. on ESPN.

Peru: 10:15 a.m. on ESPN.

Uruguay: 12:15 a.m. on ESPN.

11:10 PM6 days ago

Prediction

It could be a game for Barcelona to get one more win in LaLiga Santander and put aside the problems they have had this season.
11:05 PM6 days ago

Referee team

The referee of the Valencian Committee Juan Martínez Munuera will referee the duel between Osasuna and FC Barcelona in the next match at El Sadar, with Jesús Gil Manzano, in the VAR.
11:00 PM6 days ago

Called - Barcelona

10:55 PM6 days ago

Called - Osasuna

10:50 PM6 days ago

Key player - Barcelona

Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé is a very important scoring card, he has played few games this season, only 2, but he is a top player who had a spell at Borussia Dortmund and his work in this match can be fundamental to get the three points and stay close to the European Cup qualification places.
10:45 PM6 days ago

Key player - Osasuna

Striker Kike Garcia can become a very special chip to beat Barcelona, at 32 years old he already managed to leave Spain, he comes from Eibar team where he arrived in the 2016-2017 season.
He does not have many goals in the championship but this match against Barcelona can activate him and show his best level.
10:40 PM6 days ago

History

The Barcelona team has a wide advantage over Osasuna, the data of the duels are as follows:
  • They have faced each other on 78 league occasions, the home team has won 16 matches, there have been 17 draws and 45 wins for Barcelona.
  • At Osasuna's home they have met on 39 occasions with 30 wins for the away team, 4 draws and 5 defeats.
10:35 PM6 days ago

Barcelona: turning the page on the Champions League

Barcelona is one of the two most historic teams at national and world level, which is why its participation in the most important club tournament in Europe did not go down very well with the team.
It is the perfect time to raise their heads and with their new coach Xavi Hernandez to improve their numbers in all the tournaments they play.
10:30 PM6 days ago

Osasuna: to try to add up to avoid relegation worries

The team coached by Jagoba Arrasate is in 11th position in the standings with 21 points, this will be a very important match for Osasuna, which has 9 points more than the teams that are relegated and with a victory would be very close to Barcelona in the standings.
10:25 PM6 days ago

Stadium

The match will be played at the El Sadar stadium where Osasuna is the home stadium and has a capacity for 23,576 spectators.
10:20 PM6 days ago

