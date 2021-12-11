Goals and Highlights: Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona in LaLiga Santander 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Minute 97
The match ends and Osasuna gets a great point against Barcelona with a score of 2-2 and the visitors leave without being able to raise their heads.
Minute 96
Yellow card for Samuel Umtiti in Barcelona.
Minute 93
Mistakes with the ball are starting to appear, especially for Barcelona, who need to win.
Minute 90
Five more minutes are played in the second half of the match between Osasuna and Barcelona.
Minute 89
Barcelona tries, but can't be effective and the time pressure is getting to them.
Minute 86
Jimmy Avila takes advantage of a rebound outside the area to shoot a shot that Marc-Andre ter Stegen can't handle and the score is level again, this time at two goals.
Minute 84
Too dangerous free kick in favor of Osasuna near Barcelona's area.
Minute 82
Yellow card for Marc-Andre ter Stegen for delaying to put the ball into play.
Minute 80
Cambio en el Barcelona ingresa Philippe Coutinho y se retira Ousmane Dembélé.
Minute 78
Both teams have been attacking, but have not had the clarity to break through the opponent's goal.
Minute 74
In the last minutes the game has been very short and the emotions of scoring have decreased.
Minute 72
There is a change in Barcelona, Nico González, who scored the first goal, is replaced by Óscar Mingueza.
Minute 69
The match is stopped due to a blow to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Minute 66
Dangerous free kick in favor of the home team.
Minute 63
In the last few minutes, the intensity of the game has decreased
Minute 59
Corner kick in favor of Barcelona
Minute 58
Ousmane Dembélé's shot went wide of the goal defended by Sergio Herrera and could not have been Barcelona's third goal.
Minute 54
The second half had started with great intensity, but after Barcelona's second goal both teams slowed down.
Minute 52
Osasuna tries to attack because they know they can't let Barcelona go far, but they lack clarity in the last pass.
Minute 48
Goooooooooooool! When the second half had started better for Osasuna, Barcelona took advantage of a counterattack that no local player could stop and Abde Ezzalzouli put Xavi Hernandez's team in the lead again.
Minute 46
Foul in the middle of the field in favor of Osasuna.
The second half begins
The second half begins and both teams want to leave everything to get the three points because a draw is of no use to either team.
Minute 45
The first half ended with a 1-1 score where there was little excitement in the goals and more is expected in the second 45 minutes when both teams will be looking for the 3 points.
Minute 43
In the last minutes Osasuna tried to put more pressure on Barcelona, but they could not find mistakes to take the advantage.
Minute 40
The end of the first half is approaching and everything seems to indicate that the two teams will go to the break with the score 1-1.
Minute 38
It has been several minutes since there have been any big hits on goal, which means that the workload for the goalkeepers continues to decrease.
Minute 36
Dangerous free kick in favor of Barcelona.
Minute 33
As the minutes went by, the game continued to decrease in intensity and began to take away the good play of the two teams, who did not take many risks in attack.
Minute 30
After the goal that gave them the lead at the start of the game, Barcelona had few opportunities to create danger in the opponent's goal.
Minute 27
Dangerous corner kick in favor of Barcelona and yellow card for Nacho Vidal in Osasuna.
Minute 25
In the last minutes the intensity of the match played in the city of Mallorca has decreased.
Minute 22
In the last minutes Osasuna is the team that tries to attack the most, but cannot take advantage of the options they have with more precision.
Minute 19
Corner kick in favor of Osasuna.
Minute 17
After the goals, the emotions in the goals have risen and both teams have been encouraged to show more of what their forwards have.
Minute 13
Happiness did not last long for Barcelona.
David García headed in a free kick to tie the match 1-1.
David García headed in a free kick to tie the match 1-1.
Minuto 11
Nico Gonzalez took advantage of a mistake in the Osasuna defense and was left alone one-on-one in front of Sergio Herrera to open the scoring.
Minute 9
The intensity of the match does not increase in the first minutes and both teams play a routine game.
Minute 6
In the first minutes, both teams studied each other and the goalkeepers had no work to do in their areas.
Minute 3
Very early in the match Barcelona starts to count on corner kicks to try to get on top of the scoreboard.
The match begins
The match that could be one of the most attractive of the 16th LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 matchday begins.
Formation - Barcelona
The visitors take the field with: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Abde Ezzalzouli, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembélé; Nico, Luke de Jong, Gavi.
Formation - Osasuna
The home team takes the field with: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Juan Cruz; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Kike Barja, Ruben García, Manu Sánchez; Kike García.
Latest results - Barcelona
The team coached by Xavi Hernandez has taken 6 of the last 9 points played in the local tournament, with the following results:
Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol.
Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona.
Barcelona 0-1 Betis.
Latest results - Osasuna
The team coached by Jagoba Arrasate got 2 of the last 9 possible points they played for LaLiga Santander with the following results:
Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Osasuna.
Osasuna 1-1 Elche.
Levante 0-0 Osasuna.
Last meeting
On March 6, 2021, the two teams met for the last time at Osasuna's home, on that occasion they finished 0-2 with goals from Jordi Alba and Alex Moriba.
Stadings
News - Barcelona
The away team has more absentees than the home team, including Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay.
News - Osasuna
Right back Jesús Areso Blanco and midfielder Ibáñez will miss this match against Barcelona due to injury.
Stay tuned for Osasuna vs Barcelona live coverage
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Osasuna vs Barcelona live match, as well as the latest information from the El Sadar stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona match?
If you want to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona live on TV, your option is: ESPN in South America.
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.
What time is Osasuna vs Barcelona?
This is the kickoff time for the Osasuna vs Barcelona match on December 12, 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:15 hrs. on ESPN and Star +.
Bolivia: 11:15 hrs. on ESPN and Star +.
Brazil: 12:15 hrs. on Star +.
Chile: 12:15 hrs. on ESPN.
Colombia: 10:15 hrs. on ESPN.
Ecuador: 10:15 hrs. on ESPN.
USA (ET): 10:15 hrs. on ESPN+.
Spain: 16:15 hrs. on Movistar+, Movistar Laliga.
Mexico: 10:15 a.m. on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Paraguay: 11:15 a.m. on ESPN.
Peru: 10:15 a.m. on ESPN.
Uruguay: 12:15 a.m. on ESPN.
Prediction
It could be a game for Barcelona to get one more win in LaLiga Santander and put aside the problems they have had this season.
Referee team
The referee of the Valencian Committee Juan Martínez Munuera will referee the duel between Osasuna and FC Barcelona in the next match at El Sadar, with Jesús Gil Manzano, in the VAR.
Called - Barcelona
Called - Osasuna
Key player - Barcelona
Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé is a very important scoring card, he has played few games this season, only 2, but he is a top player who had a spell at Borussia Dortmund and his work in this match can be fundamental to get the three points and stay close to the European Cup qualification places.
Key player - Osasuna
Striker Kike Garcia can become a very special chip to beat Barcelona, at 32 years old he already managed to leave Spain, he comes from Eibar team where he arrived in the 2016-2017 season.
He does not have many goals in the championship but this match against Barcelona can activate him and show his best level.
History
The Barcelona team has a wide advantage over Osasuna, the data of the duels are as follows:
- They have faced each other on 78 league occasions, the home team has won 16 matches, there have been 17 draws and 45 wins for Barcelona.
- At Osasuna's home they have met on 39 occasions with 30 wins for the away team, 4 draws and 5 defeats.
Barcelona: turning the page on the Champions League
Barcelona is one of the two most historic teams at national and world level, which is why its participation in the most important club tournament in Europe did not go down very well with the team.
It is the perfect time to raise their heads and with their new coach Xavi Hernandez to improve their numbers in all the tournaments they play.
Osasuna: to try to add up to avoid relegation worries
The team coached by Jagoba Arrasate is in 11th position in the standings with 21 points, this will be a very important match for Osasuna, which has 9 points more than the teams that are relegated and with a victory would be very close to Barcelona in the standings.
Stadium
The match will be played at the El Sadar stadium where Osasuna is the home stadium and has a capacity for 23,576 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-2022: Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Updates!
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Osasuna vs Barcelona, corresponding to the 17th date of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022.
My name is: Daniel Soler and I will be; your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
