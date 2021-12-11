Goals and Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Az Alkmaar in Eredivisie
Image: VAVEL

How AZ Alkmaar scored the winning goal

End game

Ajax 1-2 Az Alkmaar.
95'

The VAR reviews the play and indicates that there was a previous offside when Perr Schuurs had scored the equalizer for Ajax.
90'

Five more minutes are added.

Ajax's Gravenberch is cautioned.

89'

Ryan Gravenberch's powerful shot from outside the area is saved by the goalkeeper with some trouble.
86'

In Danilo

Out Steven Berghuis

Ajax substitution

84'

Goal Az Alkmaar

Zakaria Aboukhlal's diagonal shot from behind puts Az Alkmaar back in front on the scoreboard.

77'

Jurriën Timber's shot from outside the box is saved by the goalkeeper and goes for a corner kick.
73'

Ajax goal

Haller's cross into the six-yard box is only pushed into the net by Haller for the equalizer.

69'

First card of the match goes to Owen Wijndal of Az.
68'

Anthony's cross shot goes wide.
61'

Inside the six-yard box Sébastien Haller is unable to push the ball past the goalkeeper's great intervention.
58'

Klassen enters and Mexico's Edson Álvarez comes off for Ajax.
54'

Owen Wijndal's offside goal, which the referee punished in a timely manner.
50'

Goal Az Alkmaar

A ball drifts into the box and Vangelis Pavlidis slips a right-footed shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

48'

Edson Álvarez's shot hits the back of one of the defenders.
47'

Steven Berghuis with a cross-shot after Haller's pass and Ajax came close to opening the scoring.
46'

The second half begins between Ajax and Az.
Half time

Ajax 0-0 Az Alkmaar.
45'

Two more minutes are added.
37'

Tadic with the mid-range shot that covers the defense in a timely manner.
33'

Karlsoon's free kick into the goalkeeper's hands, but good finish from AZ.
27'

Lisandro Martinez is encouraged to step into the opponent's zone to shoot a long left-footed shot that goes wide.
23'

A shot from half distance by the home team goes wide of the goal.
15'

AZ counter-attack that ends with Vangelis Pavlidis' header over the top of the goal.
14'

Mexico's Edson Álvarez volleyed a shot over the top of the goal.
8'

Haller is fouled just outside the box and Ajax's attacking play escapes.
4'

First few minutes of Ajax dominance, but still failing to get deep.
0'

The match between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar kicks off.
They jump into the field

Ajax and AZ Alkmaar make their appearance on the pitch under Eredivisie protocol.
Minutes away

In a few minutes the game between Ajax and Az Alkmaar will kick off from the Amsterdam Arena in the Eredivisie.
The scorers

Sébastian Haller is Ajax's top scorer with 9 goals in 14 games, while for AZ Alkmaar it is Jesper Karlsson with 7 goals in 15 games. Can they continue to increase their scoring quota this Sunday?
Ajax substitutes

16 Jay Gorter

9 Danilo

31 Nicolás Tagliafico

6 Davy Klaassen

26 Victor Jensen

3 Perr Schuurs

44 Youri Regeer

30 Mohammed Daramy

7 David Neres

25 Kenneth Taylor

24 Andre Onana

AZ Substitutes

36 Ernest Poku

28 Albert Gudmundsson

24 Tijjani Reijnders

23 Mohamed Taabouni

16 Beau Reus

31 Sam Beukema

12 Hobie Verhulst

14 Peer Koopmeiners

34 Zico Buurmeester

44 Yusuf Barasi

7 Zakaria Aboukhlal

XI Ajax

1 Peter Vindahl Jensen, 4 Bruno Martins Indi, 3 Pantelis Hatzidiakos, 5 Owen Wijndal, 2 Yukinari Sugawara, 15 Aslak Fonn Witry, 20 Jordy Clasie, 6 Fredrik Midtsjo, 9 Vangelis Pavlidis, 11 Jesper Karlsson, 10 Dani de Wit.
XI Ajax

32 Remko Pasveer, 21 Lisandro Martínez, 15 Devyne Rensch, 17 Daley Blind, 2 Jurriën Timber, 23 Steven Berghuis, 8 Ryan Gravenberch, 4 Edson Álvarez, 22 Sébastien Haller, 10 Dusan Tadic, 11 Antony.
The entry

This was the entrance to the Amsterdam Arena by the Az, reminding that there will be no public due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe.
Everyone watches the races

Everyone was looking forward to the last Formula 1 race of the year, and so it was broadcast at the Amsterdam Arena for all those early bird fans as well.
They arrive motivated

Although they are not doing as well in the Eredivisie as expected, in the UEFA Europa League they had no trouble advancing to the next round by finishing top of the group, remembering that they beat Randgers 2-0 on Thursday.
Who's stopping Ajax?

Ajax is in one of its best performances in recent years, winning five consecutive victories in any competition, highlighting the work of the Champions League where it finished with a perfect 6 wins.
Start

Ajax and AZ Alkmaar face each other in a crucial Eredivisie match and one of the most attractive games of the weekend. We begin with coverage of the game.
Tune in here Ajax vs Az Alkmaar Live Score in Eredivisie 2021

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Az Alkmaar match for the Eredivisie.
What time is Ajax vs Az Alkmaar match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Az Alkmaar of 12th December in several countries:

Argentina: 12:45 PM in ESPN

Bolivia: 11:45 AM in ESPN

Brazil: 12:45 PM in ESPN

Chile: 11:45 AM in ESPN

Colombia: 10:45 AM in ESPN

Ecuador: 10:45 AM in ESPN

USA (ET): 10:45 AM in ESPN

Spain: 4:45 PM

Mexico: 9:45 AM in ESPN

Paraguay: 12:45 PM in ESPN

Peru: 10:45 AM in ESPN

Uruguay: 12:45 PM in ESPN

Last games

Ajax have won three of their last five matches on any field and have also won three in a row without conceding a goal in the most recent 270 minutes on the pitch:

Ajax 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 2021.

Az Alkmaar 0-3 Ajax, 2021

Az Alkmaar 0-1 Ajax, 2021

Ajax 0-2 AZ Alkmaar, 2021

Az Alkmaar 1-0 Ajax, 2021

Key player Az Alkmaar

The attacking axis of this team arrives more than motivated, due to the fact that Jesper Karlsson scored a double in the 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam last matchday, so he will look to continue in that trend for this match.

Key player Ajax

One of the keys to the good second half of the year for Ajax has been Davy Klaassen, a point of balance in midfield to start the generation of plays but also has the ability to step on the opponent's area and scored one of the goals they provided to Willem II.

Last lineup Az Alkmaar

1 Peter Vindahl Jensen, 4 Bruno Martins Indi, 3 Pantelis Hatzidiakos, 5 Owen Wijndal, 15 Aslak Fonn Witry, 24 Tijjani Reijnders, 10 Dani de Wit, 6 Fredrik Midtsjo, 9 Vangelis Pavlidis, 11 Jesper Karlsson, 2 Yukinari Sugawara.
Last lineup Ajax

32 Remko Pasveer, 21 Lisandro Martinez, 2 Jurriën Timber, 17 Daley Blind, 12 Noussair Mazraoui, 4 Edson Alvarez, 8 Ryan Gravenberch, 6 Davy Klaassen, 22 Sebastien Haller, 10 Dusan Tadic, 11 Antony.
Az Alkmaar: on a roll

It was expected that at this stage of the season Az Alkmaar could be in higher places, however, they will be looking to build on the momentum they bring from two consecutive winning streaks to pull off the upset of the day away from home and be able to continue climbing the standings heading into the final stretch of 2021.
Ajax: stay on top

Despite having had a season close to perfection, the dispute to win the "winter championship" is red hot and Ajax needs to continue taking advantage of their home ground to continue with their good winning streak; in the Champions League they have already qualified to the next round and, last weekend, they thrashed Willem II 5-0.
The Kick-off

The Ajax vs Az Alkmaar match will be played at the Amsterdam Stadium, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Eredivisie: Ajax vs Az Alkmaar!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
