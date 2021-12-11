Goals and Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Az Alkmaar in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
How AZ Alkmaar scored the winning goal
Thanks
End game
95'
90'
Ajax's Gravenberch is cautioned.
89'
86'
Out Steven Berghuis
Ajax substitution
84'
Zakaria Aboukhlal's diagonal shot from behind puts Az Alkmaar back in front on the scoreboard.
77'
73'
Haller's cross into the six-yard box is only pushed into the net by Haller for the equalizer.
69'
68'
61'
58'
54'
50'
A ball drifts into the box and Vangelis Pavlidis slips a right-footed shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.
48'
47'
46'
Half time
45'
37'
33'
27'
23'
15'
14'
8'
4'
0'
They jump into the field
Minutes away
The scorers
Ajax substitutes
9 Danilo
31 Nicolás Tagliafico
6 Davy Klaassen
26 Victor Jensen
3 Perr Schuurs
44 Youri Regeer
30 Mohammed Daramy
7 David Neres
25 Kenneth Taylor
24 Andre Onana
AZ Substitutes
28 Albert Gudmundsson
24 Tijjani Reijnders
23 Mohamed Taabouni
16 Beau Reus
31 Sam Beukema
12 Hobie Verhulst
14 Peer Koopmeiners
34 Zico Buurmeester
44 Yusuf Barasi
7 Zakaria Aboukhlal
XI Ajax
The entry
Today’s stage 🏟 #AZ #ajaaz #coybib pic.twitter.com/T98jZWomaP— AZ (@AZAlkmaar) December 12, 2021
Everyone watches the races
In the meantime @CruijffArenA... pic.twitter.com/Kfij1cN0ab— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 12, 2021
They arrive motivated
Who's stopping Ajax?
Start
Tune in here Ajax vs Az Alkmaar Live Score in Eredivisie 2021
What time is Ajax vs Az Alkmaar match for Eredivisie?
Argentina: 12:45 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 11:45 AM in ESPN
Brazil: 12:45 PM in ESPN
Chile: 11:45 AM in ESPN
Colombia: 10:45 AM in ESPN
Ecuador: 10:45 AM in ESPN
USA (ET): 10:45 AM in ESPN
Spain: 4:45 PM
Mexico: 9:45 AM in ESPN
Paraguay: 12:45 PM in ESPN
Peru: 10:45 AM in ESPN
Uruguay: 12:45 PM in ESPN
Last games
Ajax 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 2021.
Az Alkmaar 0-3 Ajax, 2021
Az Alkmaar 0-1 Ajax, 2021
Ajax 0-2 AZ Alkmaar, 2021
Az Alkmaar 1-0 Ajax, 2021
Key player Az Alkmaar
Key player Ajax