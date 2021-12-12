Goals and Highlights: PSG 2-0 Monaco
PSG

5:03 PM16 hours ago

Highlights

4:40 PM6 days ago

Live ended

Thanks for your company. Highlights are available soon. See you later.
4:39 PM6 days ago

Standings

PSG - leader, 45 points

Monaco - 8th place, 26 points

4:39 PM6 days ago

Full time

Game over.
4:37 PM6 days ago

So close

90' Golovin leads the ball down the middle, adjusts his position, and hits a shot with great class. A dangerous shot goes very close to the goal.
4:36 PM6 days ago

Additional time

90' Three minutes to go.
4:33 PM6 days ago

PSG substitution

87' Mbappé out, Icardi in.
4:33 PM6 days ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

86' Golovin takes a corner from the left and Donnarumma jumps to make the save.
4:31 PM6 days ago

Monaco substitution

84' Gelson Martins out, Isidor in.
4:30 PM6 days ago

No danger

84' Tchouaméni receives a pass from Golovin in the midfield and shoots but misses the target.
4:26 PM6 days ago

PSG substitution

80' Gueye out, Herrera in.
4:26 PM6 days ago

PSG substitution

80' Di María out, Paredes in.
4:23 PM6 days ago

Donnarumma makes a save

75' Golovin takes a free kick from the right and sends Maripan in a good header. Donnarumma jumps to make the save.
4:20 PM6 days ago

Yellow card

73' Gueye, PSG midfielder. Tchouaméni is fouled.
4:20 PM6 days ago

Yellow card

72' Gelson Martins, Monaco forward. Handball.
4:18 PM6 days ago

So close!

70' Messi comes forward through the middle of the box, tables with Mbappé and gets on the right side of the box. The Argentine flicks a cross and the ball hits the post.
4:12 PM6 days ago

Monaco substitution

65' Diop out, Matazo in.
4:11 PM6 days ago

Close

64' Lionel Messi takes a free kick close to the halfway line and sends it just over the goal. It was close.
4:09 PM6 days ago

Yellow card

62' Maripán, Monaco defender. Messi is fouled.
4:01 PM6 days ago

Monaco substitution

54' Fofana out, Jean Lucas in.
4:01 PM6 days ago

Monaco substitution

54' Ben Yedder out, Boadu in.
3:56 PM6 days ago

PSG substitution

50' Bernat out, Kehrer in.
3:54 PM6 days ago

Donnarumma makes a save

47' Golovin comes forward down the middle and gets in a low shot from midfield. Donnarumma saves to his left corner.
3:51 PM6 days ago

Restart

The second half is under way.
3:51 PM6 days ago

Monaco substitution

Caio Henrique out, Jakobs in.
3:51 PM6 days ago

Return

Athletes are back on the field.
3:33 PM6 days ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
3:31 PM6 days ago

Additional time

45' Three minutes to halftime.
3:31 PM6 days ago

GOAL PSG

45' PSG counterattack initiated by Lionel Messi from midfield. Near the penalty area, the Argentine rolls to Mbappé free on the left side. The striker controls the ball and hits it into Nübel's left corner. The Parisian advantage is extended.
3:30 PM6 days ago

Far away

43' Gelson Martins receives the ball from Fofana on the right side of the box and rolls it to Tchouaméni, but his shot is wide of the goal.
3:27 PM6 days ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

40' Sofiane Diop takes a corner from the left wing, and Donnarumma jumps to make the save.
3:27 PM6 days ago

Deflection

39' Diop takes a shot from outside the box, the ball hits Abdou Diallo, and goes out of bounds. A corner for Monaco.
3:21 PM6 days ago

Verratti cuts it off

35' Golovin gets close to the edge of the box and Verratti makes a stop just in time.
3:15 PM6 days ago

Close

28' Sofiane Diop takes a shot from outside the box, the ball deflects off Gueye, and is close to the goal. A real scare.
3:13 PM6 days ago

Over the goal

27' Lionel Messi takes a frontal free kick from the midfield and the ball goes too high. Monaco takes a goal kick.
3:13 PM6 days ago

Dangerous

24' Fofana makes a good individual play on the left side of the penalty area, Disasi can't deflect, and the ball is left to Maripan. The defender is unable to finish and loses the ball.
3:11 PM6 days ago

Monaco on the attack

22' Ben Yedder fights Marquinhos for the ball and Donnarumma comes out of his goal to block. Marquinhos makes the cut, Diop has the ball on the halfway line and finishes with a deflection.
3:10 PM6 days ago

No conclusion

22' Tchouaméni crosses from the right, Ben Yedder crosses into the box and Diop can't finish.
3:06 PM6 days ago

Yellow card

18' Mbappé, PSG striker. Diop is fouled.
3:05 PM6 days ago

Yellow card

17' Fofana, Monaco midfielder. Mbappé is fouled.
3:04 PM6 days ago

Donnarumma takes it away

14' Gelson Martins crosses in a closed box and Donnarumma comes out of his goal to keep out the danger.
3:03 PM6 days ago

GOAL PSG

12' Mbappé kicks the penalty with a strong shot to the right side of Nübel. Monaco's goalkeeper hits the corner but can't make the save. The score is now open in Paris.
3:03 PM6 days ago

Yellow card

10' Sidibé, Monaco defender. Di María is fouled.
3:02 PM6 days ago

Penalty to PSG

9' Call overtuned.
3:02 PM6 days ago

VAR

9' The referee reviews the situation to check if PSG have been awarded a penalty.
3:02 PM6 days ago

Normal lance

8' After a short corner on the left, Di María tries to get rid of Sidibé and falls in the box. The PSG players ask for a penalty, but the referee doesn't award it.
3:01 PM6 days ago

Deflection

8' Di María receives the ball near the penalty area and shoots from midfield. The shot deflects off the post and PSG have a corner.
2:52 PM6 days ago

Out

6' Bernat tables the ball with Mbappé on the left, crosses it low, and Wijnaldum shoots wide. PSG miss a great chance to open the scoring.
2:49 PM6 days ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

2' Di María lifts the ball from the right, but the ball is too high and Nübel saves.
2:49 PM6 days ago

Post!

1' Sofiane Diop steals the ball from Marco Verrati, sets up a table with Ben Yedder, gets in and finishes with a cross. The ball hits the post and comes back to Donnarumma for a save.
2:45 PM6 days ago

Enter

Referees and players are back on the field.
2:45 PM6 days ago

Referees

Referee - Benoît Bastien

Assistant referees - Hicham Zakrani and Aurélien Berthomieu

Fourth official - Olivier Thual

VAR - Jérémie Pignard

AVAR - Stéphane Bré

2:40 PM6 days ago

Monaco substitutes

Majecki; Aguilar, Jakobs, Matsima, Pavlović, Jean Lucas, Matazo, Boadu, Isidor.

HC: Kovač.

2:35 PM6 days ago

PSG substitutes

Navas; Dagba, Kehrer, Paredes, Rafinha, Herrera, Danilo, Dina-Ebimbe, Icardi.

HC: Pochettino.

2:30 PM6 days ago

Monaco line-up

Nübel, Sidibé, Disasi, Maripán, Caio Henrique; Fofana, Tchouaméni; Gelson Martins, Golovin, Diop; Ben Yedder.

HC: Kovač.

2:25 PM6 days ago

PSG line-up

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat; Verratti, Wijnaldum, Gueye; Messi, Mbappé, Di María.

HC: Pochettino.

2:20 PM6 days ago

Squads

2:15 PM6 days ago

Tune in here PSG vs Monaco live score

Do not miss a detail of the match PSG vs Monaco live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:10 PM6 days ago

How to watch PSG vs Monaco live stream on TV and internet?

If you want to watch PSG vs Monaco match live on TV, your options are beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español.

If you want to directly stream it, beIN Sports Connect USA, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA.

If you want to watch it on internet VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:05 PM6 days ago

What time is PSG vs Monaco match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the PSG vs Monaco in several countries.

Argentina – 4:45 PM in Star+

Bolivia – 3:45 PM in Star+

Brazil – 4:45 PM in ESPN Brasil and Star+

Canada – 3:45 PM AT, 2:45 PM ET, 1:45 PM CT, 12:45 PM MT, 11:45 AM PT in beIN Sports Canada, beIN Sports en Español

Chile – 4:45 PM in Star+

Colombia – 2:45 PM in Star+

Ecuador – 2:45 PM in Star+

France – 8:45 PM in Amazon Prime Video

Mexico – 1:45 PM CT, 12:45 PM MT, 11:45 AM PT in Star+

Paraguay – 3:45 PM in Star+

Peru – 2:45 PM in Star+

USA – 2:45 PM ET, 1:45 PM CT, 12:45 PM MT, 11:45 AM PT in beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA

Uruguay – 4:45 PM in Star+

Venezuela – 3:45 PM in Star+

2:00 PM6 days ago

Possible line-up for Monaco

Nübel; Disasi, Aguilar, Maripán; Diop, Fofana, Golovin, Tchouaméni, Caio Henrique; Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins.

HC: Kovač.

1:55 PM6 days ago

Possible line-up for PSG

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Diallo, Marquinhos, Bernat; Gueye, Verratti, Wijnaldum; Di María, Messi, Mbappé.

HC: Pochettino.

1:50 PM6 days ago

Monaco's squad for the match against PSG

Goalkeepers – Radosław Majecki, Vito Mannone, Alexander Nübel.

Defenders – Ruben Aguilar, Caio Henrique, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs, Guillermo Maripán, Chrislain Matsima, Strahinja Pavlović, Djibril Sidibé.

Midfielders – Diop, Fofana, Gelson Martins, Golovin, Jean Lucas, Matazo, Tchouaméni.

Forwards – Wissam Ben Yedder, Myron Boadu, Wilson Isidor.

Head coach – Niko Kovač.

1:45 PM6 days ago

PSG's squad for the match against Monaco

Goalkeepers- Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Defenders- Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer.

Midfielders - Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha Alcântara, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Gana Gueye, Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe.

Forwards - Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi e Lionel Messi.

Técnico - Mauricio Pochettino.

1:40 PM6 days ago

Monaco's absentees

Defender Benoît Badiashile, midfielder Cesc Fàbregas and forward Krépin Diatta are injured.
1:35 PM6 days ago

PSG's absentees

Defender Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes and forwards Julian Draxler and Neymar are injured on medical depth.
1:30 PM6 days ago

Standings

PSG – leader, 42 points

Monaco – 8th place, 26 points

1:25 PM6 days ago

Monaco's roster

Goalkeepers – Radosław Majecki, Alexander Nübel, Vito Mannone.

Defenders – Guillermo Maripán, Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Caio Henrique, Jean Harrison Marcelin, Djibril Sidibé, Strahinja Pavlović, Ruben Aguilar, Chrislain Matsima.

Midfielders – Cesc Fàbregas, Gelson Martins, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jean Lucas, Ismail Jakobs, Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Pelé, Eliot Matazo, Sofiane Diop.

Forwards – Myron Boadu, Wissan Ben Yedder, Kréppin Diatta, Kevin Volland, Wilson Isidor.

Head coach – Niko Kovač.

1:20 PM6 days ago

PSG's roster

Goalkeepers – Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Denis Franchi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier.

Defenders – Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Teddy Alloh.

Midfielders – Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel di María, Rafinha Alcântara, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, Xavi Simons, Ismael Gharbi, Édouard Michut, Nathan Bitumazala.

Forwards – Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi, Neymar e Lionel Messi.

Head coach – Maurizio Pochettino.

1:15 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Princes’ Park

The PSG vs Monaco match will be played at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, France. The sports venue has the capacity to receive 47,929 fans.
1:10 PM6 days ago

Welcome to the VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 match: PSG vs Monaco Live Updates!

My name is Tainan Melo and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo