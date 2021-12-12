Goals and highlights: Rayadas 2-1 Atlas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021
Highlights

Next match

With a 2-2 aggregate score, Rayadas reached the final to play their fifth final in the Liga MX Femenil.

 

95' FT

The match ends. Rayadas 2-1 Atlas.
91'

THE THIRD IS CLOSER! The Atlas goalkeeper comes out, and Nicole Perez's shot is blocked by the red-and-black defense.
90'

The referee adds five minutes to the match.
89'

Medical assistance enters to attend Desirée Monsiváis.
88' Substitution

Rayadas: Aylin Aviléz leaves and Nicole Pérez enters.
85'

Yellow card for Valeria del Campo.
82'

Final stretch of the match. Atlas continues to search for the goal that will give them a place in the final.
74'

Heavy collision in the Rayadas area. Medical assistance is on its way.
This was the 2-1

Scored by Diana Evangelista.

 

63' GOAL

GOAL RAYADAS! Scored by Diana Evangelista.
62' Substitution

Atlas: Vanessa González and Zellyka Arce are out; Joana Robles and Aranzazú Martínez are in.
This was the 1-1

Scored by Burkenroad.
59'

CROSSBAR! Rebeca Bernal's header crashes against the crossbar. Atlas is saved.
56'

GOAL RAYADAS! Scored by Christina Burkenroad.
49'

Yellow card for Claudia Ibarra.
46' Substitution

Rayadas: Lizette Rodríguez and Mónica Flores leave the field; Christina Burkenroad and Valeria Del Campo enter.

Atlas: Alison Gonzalez is out; Ana Rosa Garcia is in.

46'

The second half starts!
45' HT

The first half ends! Rayadas 0-1 Atlas.
This was the goal

Scored by Alison González.
42' GOAL!

GOAL ATLAS! Scored by Alison Gonzalez.
39'

Yellow card for Desirée Monsiváis.
35'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Gaby Paz.
33'

DESIREE AGAIN! Paz comes out to cut out a cross, but in the counterattack, Atlas saves on the line and avoids the first goal.
25'

CLOSER! Monsiváis' header, but Paz gets the ball right.
23'

Rayadas complains about a handball inside the Atlas area, but the referee rules that it is not appropriate.
15'

First fifteen minutes of the match, Rayadas are pressing in search of a goal.
10'

A Rayadas' set piece ends in a shot on goal, but the Atlas goalkeeper correctly deflects it for a corner kick.
2'

First dangerous play, a header inside the Rayadas area that almost ended in an Atlas goal.
0'

The match has started!
Lineup Atlas

Paz, García, Dávila, Pérez, Hernández, González, Arce, Pérez, Ibarra, González, Iturbide.

Lineup Rayadas

Godínez, Calderón, Cadena, Bernal, Flores, Evangelista, García, Franco, Rodríguez, Monsiváis, Aviléz.

The fans

Rayadas fans are already in the stands of the BBVA Stadium to watch the match that is about to begin.

Warming up

Both teams are already on the BBVA Stadium field warming up before the match, which is about to begin in a few minutes.
Dressing room ready

The outfits are ready at the BBVA Stadium. The home team will play in their traditional striped uniform in blue and white, while Atlas will play in their red uniform with black details.
What does Atlas Femenil need to advance?

If the red-and-black team wants to advance to the final, they will have to win this match or else draw by any score, since their position in the table does not favor them in the tie-breaker criteria.
What does Rayadas need to advance?

The team coached by Eva Espejo has to win this match by any score, as it would tie the aggregate and thus, the position in the table would give them access to the grand finals of this tournament.
The arrival

With the respective sanitary measures in place, both clubs arrived at the BBVA Stadium for tonight's match.

Background

These two teams have met on 14 occasions, and the scales are in favor of the regias, who have nine wins, three draws and only two defeats. The most recent was in the first leg of the semifinal, where they lost 1-0 to the Red and Blacks. 

The stadium

BBVA Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. It is one of the newest stadiums in Mexican football and has a capacity for 53 thousand spectators. It is known as 'The Steel Giant' and was inaugurated in August 2015. This stadium has already hosted four Liga MX Femenil finals.

We begin!

We are just under an hour away from the match between Rayadas and Atlas kicking off at the BBVA Stadium. This match is the second leg of the Liga MX Femenil semifinals, and who will make it through? Find out on VAVEL Mexico.
 
Tune in here Rayadas vs Atlas Femenil Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayadas vs Atlas Femenil match.
If you want to watch the game Rayadas - Atlas Femenil live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports

If you want to watch the game Rayadas - Atlas Femenil live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Key player Rayadas

Desirée Monsiváis | The Rayadas' star striker was in the fight for the scoring championship and finished behind only Cuellar and Cervantes. Monsiváis is her club's all-time leading scorer and is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous strikers in Liga MX Femenil.

Key player Atlas

Alison Gonzalez | This 19-year-old striker has shown at her young age that she can be the star of her team with her goals. In the current tournament she has played 16 games, 15 of them as a starter, scoring 13 goals, one of her best goals. She scored in the first leg.

Last lineup Atlas

Paz, Pérez, Dávila, Arce, Pérez, García, González, Hernández, Iturbide, Ibarra, González.
Last lineup Rayadas

Godínez, Bernal, Flores, Cadena, Calderón, Franco, García, Evangelista, Rodríguez, Aviléz, Monsiváis.
Who will bee thereferee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Rayadas vs Atlas Femenil match will be Diana Stephanía Pérez; Viridiana Flores, first line; Luz María Rivero, second line; Itzel Hernández, fourth assistant.
Atlas: For their first final

On the other hand, the red and black team, led by Fernando Samaoya, closed the regular tournament in a great way, winning five consecutive victories and climbing to third place above Chivas. Atlas accumulated 36 points from 11 wins, three draws and three defeats. The red-and-black team managed to take advantage of their home advantage in the first leg of the semifinal after defeating the regias by the minimum thanks to a goal by their star striker, Alison Gonzalez, which is why they have the difficult task of defeating the Rayadas in their stadium, since a draw on aggregate would give the Monterrey team a ticket to the semifinal.

Rayadas: Taking advantage of their position in the standings

The team led by Eva Espejo, who finished as runner-up in the competition with 44 points from 14 wins, two draws and one loss, is one of the favorite teams to win the championship this tournament. The regias are undefeated at the BBVA Stadium and a draw would be enough for them to reach the final. However, the task is complicated because in the first leg, Rayadas lost by the minimum with a goal by Alison Gonzalez in the 68th minute. Monterrey will have to row against the current if they want to be finalists in the Liga MX Femenil. 

The match will be played at the Stadium BBVA

 

The Rayadas vs Atlas match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10 pm ET.

Semifinal

Tonight, the second leg of the semifinal will be played between two teams that will be playing for everything. In the first leg, Atlas and Rayadas ended with a win for the red-and-black team, so tonight they will play at their best to reach the final of the Liga MX Femenil.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021Liga MX Femenil Match: Rayadas vs Atlas Femenil Live Updates!

 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

