Goals and Highlights: Tigres femenil 4-0 América femenil in Liga MX Femenil

How the goal that opened the scoring was scored
Thanks
End game
90'
Goal Tigres 4-0
89'
Elizondo and Martínez enter
Mayor and Sánchez leave
86'
A corner kick was taken by María Sánchez to seal her brace and a place in the final.
84'
Rangel and Solís enter
Tigres women's team changes.
79'
74'
OUT: Eva González
Change of América Femenil.
Goal Tigres 3-0
74'
Goal Tigres 2-0
70'
A powerful shot from Sanchez and the felines are already on the scoreboard, securing their place in the final.
66'
65'
64'
Mayor's penalty kick leaves the goalkeeper static and increases the difference.
Goal Tigres 1-0
62'
60'
60'
58'
Mercado with a direct free kick into the corner to open the scoring 1-0.
56'
55'
49'
46'
OUT: Montse Saldivar
Change of América Femenil
46'
Half time
45'
44'
41'
32'
30'
28'
26'
25'
21'
18'
Near Maria Sanchez
9'
7'
2'
0'
They jump into the field
Minutes away
She is back
America femenil substitutes
Tigres femenil substitutes
XI America femenil
XI Tigres femenil
Dressing room ready
Great reception
Finishing the job
Mental aspect
Start
Tune in here Tigres femenil vs América femenil Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2021
What time is Tigres femenil vs América femenil match for Liga MX Femenil?
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM in TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM in TUDN and Afizzionados
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 9:00 PM
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Last games
América femenino 2-1 Tigres femenino, 2021
America Women's 1-1 Tigres Women's, 2021
Tigres Women's 2-0 América Women's, 2021
América Women's 0-4 Tigres Women's, 2021
America Women's team 2-2 Tigres Women's team, 2021