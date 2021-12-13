Highlights and goals: Barcelona 1 (2) - 1 (4) Boca in Maradona Cup 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Guillem Jaime missed! Boca won!
GOOAL for Boca
Rossi saves!
GOAL for Boca
GOOAL for Barcelona
GOAL for Boca
GOAL for Barcelona
GOAL for Boca
90+2' End of the match
90' Additional time
86' Boca came close
80' Final stretch of the match
77' GOOOAL for Boca
75' Boca came closer
71' Boca came close
70' Boca came close
69' Yellow card
68' Barcelona came closer
67' Substitution in Barcelona
62' Several substitutions in Boca
60' Double change for Barcelona
56' Yellow card
54' Barcelona had a chance!
50' GOOOAL for Barcelona
Second half begins
There were changes in the teams... For Barcelona, Óscar Mingueza and Ilias Akomach came on in place of Clément Lenglet and Yusuf Demir.
Boca substituted Exequel Zeballos in place of Edwin Cardona.
45+1' End of the first half
45' Additional time
40' Last minutes of the first half
36' Barcelona had a chance!
34' Barcelona came close
30' Half an hour into the match
29' Boca came close
25' The tie continues
19' Barcelona came closer
13' Barcelona came close
10' The score remains 0-0
6' Barcelona came close
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Boca
13. Javier García (GK), 02. Lisandro López, 05. Carlos Zambrano, 11. Eduardo Salvio, 14. Esteban Rolón, 16. Aaron Molinas, 23. Diego González, 29. Norberto Briasco, 30. Exequiel Zeballos, 31. Cristian Pavón, 33. Alan Varela, 37. Agustín Sández.
Starting XI - Boca
Coach: Sebastián Battaglia
Substitutes - Barcelona
26. Iñaki Peña (GK), 04. Ronald Araújo, 12. Aranu Comas, 16. Guillem Jaime, 19. Ilias Akhomach, 20. Matheus Pereira, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 25. Mika Màrmol, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi.
Starting XI - Barcelona
Coach: Xavi Hernández
Squad List - Boca
✈️ Rumbo a Arabia para enfrentar a Barcelona por la Copa Maradona.
Rossi
J. García
Izquierdoz
Rojo
López
Zambrano
Fabra
Advíncula
Sandez
Mancuso
Campuzano
Varela
Rolón
González
Almendra
Medina
Montes
Molinas
Ramírez
Cardona
Salvio
Pavón
Villa
Briasco
Zeballos
Vázquez — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) December 12, 2021
Squad List - Barcelona
🚨 SQUAD LIST 🚨
🔜 Maradona Cup pic.twitter.com/1FM4SqkCSx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 12, 2021
Maradona's time at Barcelona
Diego Maradona, first in Boca
More than a decade passed before 'El Pelusa' returned to the team. In 1995 he returned after being suspended for a season and stayed until the end of the 97-98 season, when he announced his retirement.
Tune in here FC Barcelona vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch FC Barcelona vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Barcelona vs Boca Juniors match for Maradona Cup?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on TNT Sports
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM on Barca TV
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Key player - Boca
The presence of Cristian Pavón stands out in Boca. The 25-year-old striker is important thanks to his speed and his ability to solve offensive plays.
Key player - Barcelona
In Barcelona, the presence of Dani Alves stands out. The 38-year-old Brazilian defender is back at Barcelona and will finally be able to play for the team again. It will be a special game for him, who hopes to shine in this match.
History - Barcelona vs Boca
The first time they met was on August 18, 1928 at the Boca Juniors Stadium, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Culé team.
Boca to end the season with a win
Barcelona, to show some recovery
These are not the best moments for the azulgrana team, which has just been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and drawn against Osasuna in LaLiga. The team coached by Xavi Hernandez will face a new challenge, which beyond being a friendly, will have to play very seriously to regain confidence.
