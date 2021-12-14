Goals and Highlights: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thank you VAVEL friends
Bon Appetit to all!
Final Score
90'+5'
Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa
90'+5'
88'
Axel Tuanzebe replaces John McGinn.
87' GOAL
Ollie Watkins right footed shot from very close range.
83'
Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Emiliano Buendía.
82'
81'
76'
76'
75'
Kieran Dowell replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.
75'
72'
70'
64'
61'
Adam Idah replaces Todd Cantwell.
60'
60'
Danny Ings replaces Ashley Young because of an injury.
57'
55'
55'
54'
52'
52'
51'
51'
50'
49'
46'
Second half begins
Half-Time
45'+5'
Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa
45'+3'
45'+1'
Sam Byram replaces Ozan Kabak because of an injury.
40'
40'
Corner kick for Aston Villa.
38'
34' GOAL
Jacob Ramsey left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a fast break.
31'
27'
27'
26'
20'
20'
18'
17'
Corner kick for Aston Villa.
15'
Corner kick for Norwich City.
12'
8'
Corner kick for Aston Villa.
2'
1'
Kick-off
All set on Carrow Road
In a few minutes the initial whistle will be given.
Warm up ends
Adding the finishing touches 👌#NCFC | #NORAVL pic.twitter.com/w61BiFhD7d— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 14, 2021
This is how both squads arrive
The Canaries fell 1-0 to Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United at the weekend, while Steven Gerrard's men lost to Liverpool by the same score at Anfield.
The Canaries will wear their first uniform
Warm-up
Preparing for battle. 💪 #NORAVL pic.twitter.com/Gdb5OKv7Uv— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 14, 2021
Lineup Aston Villa
Lineup Norwich City
Aston Villa
Reports have claimed that the Lions have also been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Tuesday's game, but only one unnamed player is said to have contracted the virus, so the match should go ahead as planned.
Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings could provide fresh legs in the final third for Villa, while Morgan Sanson is a candidate to replace Marvelous Nakamba, who is now set for a period on the sidelines with a knee issue.
Norwich
Smith is hopeful that Ben Gibson could return in midweek, but Mathias Normann, Christoph Zimmermann, Andrew Omobamidele and Milot Rashica are all set to remain sidelined.
Grant Hanley was taken off after 21 minutes on Saturday due to a shoulder problem and will also miss out, so 19-year-old Jonathan Tomkinson could be thrust into action if Gibson does not return in time.
Get Started
Welcome.
Tune in here Norwich City vs Aston Villa Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.
Let's go!
How to watch Norwich City vs Aston Villa Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Norwich City vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?
Argentina: 4:45 PM in STAR+
Bolivia: 3:45 PM in STAR+
Brazil: 5:45 PM in STAR+
Chile: 4:45 PM in STAR+
Colombia: 2:45 PM in STAR+
Ecuador: 2:45 PM in STAR+
USA (ET): 2:45 PM in Peacock
Spain: 8:45 PM in DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 PM in SKY
Paraguay: 4:45 PM in STAR+
Peru: 2:45 PM in STAR+
Uruguay: 4:45 PM in STAR+
Venezuela: 3:45 PM in STAR+
What time is Norwich City vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?
Key player of Aston Villa
Key player of Norwich City
He made his international debut for Finland in 2009 and has played 99 international matches, scoring 33 goals. He is the all-time top scorer for his country, recently surpassing Jari Litmanen. Pukki scored ten goals in ten matches in qualifying for Euro 2020, helping his team reach their first international tournament.
Probable lineups of Norwich City vs Aston Villa
Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams; McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou; Sargent, Pukki, Cantwell.
Coach: Dean Smith.
Aston Villa:
Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Sanson, Luiz; Buendia, Ings, Watkins.
Coach: Steven Gerrard.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Asistente 1: Stuart Burt.
Asistente 2: Harry Lennard.
Cuarto árbitro: Graham Scott.
VAR: Peter Bankes.
Asistente del VAR: Ian Hussin.
This is how Aston Villa arrives
However, Tyrone Mings gave Mohamed Salah a chance to maintain his remarkable run from the penalty spot, and despite some mind games from Martinez, the Egyptian forward went home to break through the Lions' resistance.
Take nothing away from Villa's performances since Gerrard took over, as even Manchester City struggled to get over the line in the West Midlands, but a second loss in three games means the Lions are now 13th in the league. qualifying after Sunday's games.
With six defeats in his eight 2021-22 Premier League away games, Villa doesn't exactly have an affinity for playing on rival turf, but the visiting crop will certainly hope to get back on the winning track against the worst team in the league.
Tomorrow. ✨@EM10Buendia | #NORAVL pic.twitter.com/7aRQqDtgpo— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 13, 2021
This is how Norwich City arrives
On a day when the Canaries were stopped by David de Gea, Ronaldo's penalty shot in the 75th minute was all that could make a difference, as Dean Smith's men to a fourth game without a victory in the top category. Back-to-back losses have seen Norwich fall to the bottom of the standings once again, with just 10 points to their name out of 48 possible.
The Canaries' failed attack has only managed to score once in its last four Premier League games, and it is the only team in the top flight that has yet to achieve double digits in terms of goals, with just eight in total in this season. A tally of 32 goals allowed is also the worst record, but only 12 of those goals have been conceded at Carrow Road.
Attention turns to Tuesday...#NCFC | #NORAVL pic.twitter.com/b9JcM8D8tC— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 12, 2021
The match will be played at Carrow Road
The stadium has been modified and improved several times throughout its history, especially after a fire that destroyed the old City Stand in 1984. Having accommodated standing fans, since 1992 seating has been placed throughout the stadium and capacity current is 27, 359 people.
Carrow Road has also hosted international Under-21 soccer and various concerts, including performances by Elton John and George Michael. Carrow Road includes catering facilities and a Holiday Inn hotel offering rooms with country views.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League 2021-22: Norwich City vs Aston Villa Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.