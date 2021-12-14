Goals and Highlights: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa in Premier League
Picture: VAVEL

8:49 PM2 days ago

Highlights

7:44 PM4 days ago

4:49 PM4 days ago

Final Score

Aston Villa break into the top half with an impressive performance at Carrow Road.

 

4:45 PM4 days ago

90'+5'

The match ends:

Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

4:40 PM4 days ago

90'+5'

Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. 
4:35 PM4 days ago

88'

Substitution Aston Villa:

Axel Tuanzebe replaces John McGinn.

4:30 PM4 days ago

87' GOAL

Goal! Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins right footed shot from very close range.

4:25 PM4 days ago

83'

Substitution Aston Villa:

Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Emiliano Buendía.

4:20 PM4 days ago

82'

Attempt blocked. Jacob Sørensen header from the centre of the box is blocked.
4:15 PM4 days ago

81'

Corner kick for Norwich City.
4:10 PM4 days ago

76'

New corner kick for Aston Villa.
4:05 PM4 days ago

76'

Corner kick for Aston Villa.
4:00 PM4 days ago

75'

Substitution Norwich City:

Kieran Dowell replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.

3:55 PM4 days ago

75'

Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
3:50 PM4 days ago

72'

Attempt saved. Adam Idah header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3:45 PM4 days ago

70'

Corner kick for Norwich City.
3:40 PM4 days ago

64'

Brandon Williams is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
3:35 PM4 days ago

61'

Substitution Norwich City:

Adam Idah replaces Todd Cantwell.

3:30 PM4 days ago

60'

Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
3:25 PM4 days ago

60'

Substitution Aston Villa:

Danny Ings replaces Ashley Young because of an injury.

3:20 PM4 days ago

57'

Corner kick for Norwich City.
3:15 PM4 days ago

55'

Sam Byram is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
3:10 PM4 days ago

55'

Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. 
3:05 PM4 days ago

54'

Attempt missed. Matt Targett right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
3:00 PM4 days ago

52'

Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
2:55 PM4 days ago

52'

Corner kick for Aston Villa.
2:50 PM4 days ago

51'

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
2:45 PM4 days ago

51'

Attempt saved. Ben Gibson header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
2:40 PM4 days ago

50'

Corner kick for Norwich City.
2:35 PM4 days ago

49'

Ezri Konsa is shown the yellow card.
2:30 PM4 days ago

46'

Max Aarons is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
2:25 PM4 days ago

Second half begins

The second half starts at Carrow Road!
2:20 PM4 days ago

Half-Time

Scoreboard at half time:

2:15 PM4 days ago

45'+5'

Finish the first half on Carrow Road:

Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

2:10 PM4 days ago

45'+3'

Corner kick for Norwich City.
2:05 PM4 days ago

45'+1'

Substitution Norwich City:

Sam Byram replaces Ozan Kabak because of an injury.

2:00 PM4 days ago

40'

Corner kick for Aston Villa.
1:55 PM4 days ago

40'

Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner kick for Aston Villa.

1:50 PM4 days ago

38'

Corner kick for Norwich City.
1:45 PM4 days ago

34' GOAL

Goal! Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a fast break.

1:40 PM4 days ago

31'

Attempt saved. Jacob Sørensen header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. 
1:35 PM4 days ago

27'

Corner kick for Aston Villa.
1:30 PM4 days ago

27'

Attempt blocked. Ashley Young right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
1:25 PM4 days ago

26'

Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
1:20 PM4 days ago

20'

Attempt missed. Matt Targett left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
1:15 PM4 days ago

20'

Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked
1:10 PM4 days ago

18'

Corner kick for Aston Villa.
1:05 PM4 days ago

17'

Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. 

Corner kick for Aston Villa.

1:00 PM4 days ago

15'

Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner kick for Norwich City.

12:55 PM4 days ago

12'

Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
12:50 PM4 days ago

8'

Attempt saved. John McGinn left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner kick for Aston Villa.
 

 

12:45 PM4 days ago

2'

Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
12:40 PM4 days ago

1'

Corner kick for Aston Villa.
12:35 PM4 days ago

Kick-off

Whistle from the referee and start the game!
12:30 PM4 days ago

All set on Carrow Road

All set ladies and gentlemen after the players have finished warming up and are about to return to the field of play.

In a few minutes the initial whistle will be given.

12:25 PM4 days ago

Warm up ends

The warm-up is over and the players have returned to the locker room to fine-tune the last details before kick-off.

12:20 PM4 days ago

This is how both squads arrive

Norwich City manager Dean Smith prepares for a quick reunion with his old club when Aston Villa travels to Carrow Road for the Matchday 17 game of the Premier League.

The Canaries fell 1-0 to Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United at the weekend, while Steven Gerrard's men lost to Liverpool by the same score at Anfield.

12:15 PM4 days ago

The Canaries will wear their first uniform

The Canaries will take to the field of play in their traditional uniform. Everything is ready in the locker room so that the players can line up as soon as they return from warm-up.

12:10 PM4 days ago

Warm-up

Warm-up time for the teams prior to the start of the match.

12:05 PM4 days ago

Lineup Aston Villa

Tonight's starting eleven:

12:00 PM4 days ago

Lineup Norwich City

Tonight's starting eleven:

11:55 AM4 days ago

Aston Villa

As for Villa, Gerrard has Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore's thigh problems to worry about, with neither man expected to return before 2022.

 

Reports have claimed that the Lions have also been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Tuesday's game, but only one unnamed player is said to have contracted the virus, so the match should go ahead as planned.

 

Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings could provide fresh legs in the final third for Villa, while Morgan Sanson is a candidate to replace Marvelous Nakamba, who is now set for a period on the sidelines with a knee issue.

11:50 AM4 days ago

Norwich

Norwich defender Brandon Williams will return after being ineligible to face his parent club, but Christos Tzolis tested positive for COVID-19 before the Man United defeat.

 

Smith is hopeful that Ben Gibson could return in midweek, but Mathias Normann, Christoph Zimmermann, Andrew Omobamidele and Milot Rashica are all set to remain sidelined.

 

Grant Hanley was taken off after 21 minutes on Saturday due to a shoulder problem and will also miss out, so 19-year-old Jonathan Tomkinson could be thrust into action if Gibson does not return in time.

 

 

11:45 AM4 days ago

11:40 AM4 days ago

11:30 AM4 days ago

What time is Norwich City vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Norwich City vs Aston Villa on December 14th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM in STAR+

Bolivia: 3:45 PM in STAR+

Brazil: 5:45 PM in STAR+

Chile: 4:45 PM in STAR+

Colombia: 2:45 PM in STAR+

Ecuador: 2:45 PM in STAR+

USA (ET): 2:45 PM in Peacock

Spain: 8:45 PM in DAZN

Mexico: 1:45 PM in SKY

Paraguay: 4:45 PM in STAR+

Peru: 2:45 PM in STAR+

Uruguay: 4:45 PM in STAR+

Venezuela: 3:45 PM in STAR+

11:25 AM4 days ago

What time is Norwich City vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?

Norwich have lost their last three matches against Aston Villa in all competitions, but beat the Villa 1-0 at Carrow Road during the 2015-16 Premier League campaign.

 

11:20 AM4 days ago

Key player of Aston Villa

Oliver "Ollie" Watkins plays as a forward and is the benchmark in Aston Villa's attack. He is currently a member of the England team, with which he debuted on March 25, 2021 against San Marino in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, entering the second half and sealing the final 5-0.

11:15 AM4 days ago

Key player of Norwich City

Teemu Pukki is a Finnish footballer who plays as a forward for Norwich City and the Finnish National Soccer Team.

He made his international debut for Finland in 2009 and has played 99 international matches, scoring 33 goals. He is the all-time top scorer for his country, recently surpassing Jari Litmanen. Pukki scored ten goals in ten matches in qualifying for Euro 2020, helping his team reach their first international tournament.

11:10 AM4 days ago

Probable lineups of Norwich City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City:

Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams; McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou; Sargent, Pukki, Cantwell.

Coach: Dean Smith.

 

Aston Villa:

Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Sanson, Luiz; Buendia, Ings, Watkins.

Coach: Steven Gerrard.

11:05 AM4 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Árbitro: David Coote.

Asistente 1: Stuart Burt.

Asistente 2: Harry Lennard.

Cuarto árbitro: Graham Scott.

VAR: Peter Bankes.

Asistente del VAR: Ian Hussin.

11:00 AM4 days ago

This is how Aston Villa arrives

Aston Villa held their ground for much of the match at Anfield, as a normally scorer Liverpool team could not find a way to overcome Villa's tenacious defense, led by the inspired Emiliano Martinez.

However, Tyrone Mings gave Mohamed Salah a chance to maintain his remarkable run from the penalty spot, and despite some mind games from Martinez, the Egyptian forward went home to break through the Lions' resistance.

Take nothing away from Villa's performances since Gerrard took over, as even Manchester City struggled to get over the line in the West Midlands, but a second loss in three games means the Lions are now 13th in the league. qualifying after Sunday's games.

With six defeats in his eight 2021-22 Premier League away games, Villa doesn't exactly have an affinity for playing on rival turf, but the visiting crop will certainly hope to get back on the winning track against the worst team in the league.

10:55 AM4 days ago

This is how Norwich City arrives

On Saturday night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal at Carrow Road to propel Ralf Rangnick's team to a close victory.

On a day when the Canaries were stopped by David de Gea, Ronaldo's penalty shot in the 75th minute was all that could make a difference, as Dean Smith's men to a fourth game without a victory in the top category. Back-to-back losses have seen Norwich fall to the bottom of the standings once again, with just 10 points to their name out of 48 possible.

The Canaries' failed attack has only managed to score once in its last four Premier League games, and it is the only team in the top flight that has yet to achieve double digits in terms of goals, with just eight in total in this season. A tally of 32 goals allowed is also the worst record, but only 12 of those goals have been conceded at Carrow Road.

10:50 AM4 days ago

The match will be played at Carrow Road

Carrow Road is a football stadium located in Norwich, Norfolk, England, and the home of the Premier League's Norwich City. The stadium is located to the east of the city, near the Norwich train station and the River Wensum. It is named for the road on which it is located, it was built in just 82 days and it was inaugurated on August 31, 1935.

The stadium has been modified and improved several times throughout its history, especially after a fire that destroyed the old City Stand in 1984. Having accommodated standing fans, since 1992 seating has been placed throughout the stadium and capacity current is 27, 359 people.

Carrow Road has also hosted international Under-21 soccer and various concerts, including performances by Elton John and George Michael. Carrow Road includes catering facilities and a Holiday Inn hotel offering rooms with country views.

10:45 AM4 days ago

