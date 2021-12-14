Goals and Highlights Brighton 0-1 Wolves: in Premier League
Source: VAVEL

7:25 PM3 days ago

Summary:

4:36 PM3 days ago

4:31 PM3 days ago

It's over!

Wolves beat Brighton 1-0, with a solitary goal in the final minutes of the first half by Romain Saïss, as the visitors move into eighth place with 24 points. 
4:26 PM3 days ago

90+10'

Last change for Wolves, out comes Adama Traoré Diarra and in comes Fábio Silva.
4:21 PM3 days ago

90+9'

The home side desperately look for the ball to find the equalizer, but the visitors start to fall back to hold on to the result.  
4:16 PM3 days ago

90+4'

Change for Wolves, out comes Francisco Trincão and in comes Leander Dendoncker, possibly the last change of the match. 
4:11 PM3 days ago

90+1'

Dan Burn receives a yellow card after committing a foul in midfield. 
4:06 PM3 days ago

90'

11 minutes of stoppage time are added.
4:01 PM3 days ago

84'

Double change for Brighton, out go Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma, in comes Taylor Richards and Adam Lallana respectively. 
3:56 PM3 days ago

83'

Nélson Semedo shoots at Robert Sanchez's goal, but the ball ends up wide.
3:51 PM3 days ago

78'

Free kick for Brighton. 
3:46 PM3 days ago

73'

The match is evenly matched, although Wolves started the second half with more possession, the home side began to have more of the ball and arrived more frequently.  
3:41 PM3 days ago

68'

Yves Bissouma receives a yellow card after committing a foul with his foot raised. 
3:36 PM3 days ago

65'

Once again, the match was stopped due to technical problems with the referee and the intercom, but the match resumed. 
3:31 PM3 days ago

61'

Change for Brighton, out comes Aaron Connolly and in comes Alexis Mac Allister.
3:26 PM3 days ago

59'

Wolves have come out better in the second half, having more chances to close the score, but Robert Sanchez has closed his goal. 
3:21 PM3 days ago

54'

The match restarts, after several minutes of waiting due to technical problems with the referee's communicator. 
3:16 PM3 days ago

48'

Trincao gets on the end of Adama's cross and shoots, but Robert Sanchez manages to clear the ball. 
3:11 PM3 days ago

45'

Start of the second half of the Wolves' victory at Falmer Stadium. 
3:06 PM3 days ago

45'+3

The first half is over, Wolves take the lead on the scoreboard, the locals have been superior, but have failed to finish off Jose SA's goal. 
3:01 PM3 days ago

45'

GOAL! for Wolves, after a corner kick and cross, Romain Saïss pushes the ball into the net. 
3 minutes are added. 
2:56 PM3 days ago

43'

Daniel Podence is brought down on the edge of Brighton's box for a free kick, but the ball ends up in the wall. 
2:51 PM3 days ago

40'

Semedo falls in Brighton's area, but the referee does not award a penalty, considering that there was no infringement. 
2:46 PM3 days ago

35'

Mistake in Brighton's defense after a pass to the goalkeeper, where Daniel Ponence fails to reach the ball leaving a chance.  
2:41 PM3 days ago

30'

Wolves are starting to wake up, having one or two individual plays that have led to shots at Robert Sanchez's goal.
2:36 PM3 days ago

25'

The home side have turned to the other side of the field, having more possession and cutting off the Wolves' passing.  
2:31 PM3 days ago

20'

Solly March had a chance in front of goal, but he didn't finish well and the ball ended up wide. 
2:26 PM3 days ago

16'

Hwang Hee-chan is replaced by Adama Traoré Diarra. 
2:21 PM3 days ago

13'

Hwang Hee-chan comes off with support from the medical staff, presumed injury and possible substitution. 
2:16 PM3 days ago

10'

Brighton, despite not having much of the ball, have had more chances to score and are closer to scoring.  
2:11 PM3 days ago

5'

The Wolves have had the greater dominance of the ball, but just 5 minutes into the game they have committed 2 infractions. 
2:06 PM3 days ago

The match begins

The match is ready, both teams are fighting for the three points. 
2:01 PM3 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to start this Premier League match. There was a good start and a good atmosphere from the public. 
1:56 PM3 days ago

Wolverhampton's starting XI

This is the XI with which Wolves will look for the victory as visitors and thus be closer to the European places. Marcal will start in place of Rayan Ait-Nouri, this was announced before the start of the match. 

 

1:51 PM3 days ago

Brighton's starting XI

This is the XI with which the home team will look for the victory at home and thus be closer to the European places. 
1:46 PM3 days ago

Head to head

The coaches will meet for the first time, as this is the Portuguese coach's first season in charge of the Wolves: both will try to open the record against their opponents in a positive way.
 
1:41 PM3 days ago

After 12 and a half months

Two months and 18 days later, midfielder Steven Alzate returned to a Brighton call-up, after recovering from a serious injury in his left ankle. The midfielder's last game in the Premier League was on September 27, in his team's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.
1:36 PM3 days ago

New signing

Brighton has put on track the signing of Kacper Kozlowski, a young Polish midfielder who plays for Pogon Szczecin. According to the Daily Mail, the Seagulls will pay around £8 million (around €9 million) for his services.
1:31 PM3 days ago

First team vaccinated

Wolverhampton Wanderers is the first Premier League club to have its players vaccinated against COVID-19, with the aim of having the third doses applied by the end of the month. The English club has not reported any positive cases in recent days, despite the increase in the number of cases in the Premier League.
1:26 PM3 days ago

Potter: Disappointment after match postponement

The game against Tottenham was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID at Spurs' ground and the subsequent closure of their training ground.

"Naturally, this was disappointing for us as a group as we were immersed in planning for the match, but of course the health and safety of the players and staff - of both clubs - has to take priority. We wish those affected a speedy recovery and hope that this situation will be an exception in the future."

1:21 PM3 days ago

Another match suspended

Manchester United communicated that the Premier League decided to suspend their match against Brentford, which was scheduled for this Tuesday for the 17th date of the tournament, since cases of coronavirus were detected in the staff (group of workers and players) of the 'Reds Devils'. In the same way, the Old Trafford mentioned that the people who tested positive are isolated and complying with safety protocols.
1:16 PM3 days ago

November Player of the Month

Raúl Jiménez was named Wolves' Player of the Month for November, after the Mexican scored two key goals for the team in the Premier League to keep them close to the European places.
1:11 PM3 days ago

Bruno Lage confirmed that his staff is Covid-free

Portuguese coach reiterated the importance of everyone getting vaccinated so that soccer and life can continue as normally as possible.

"We can't think too much about that. I don't think we will go back to the times when we had no fans in the stadium and a long period without playing. If there is a problem, we will stop and continue with other games, because I don't think we can stop like we did last season."
"Everything is fine for us. We don't have any players with Covid in our midst and everyone is healthy in that sense."

1:06 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned for the Brighton vs Wolves live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Brighton vs Wolves live in the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
1:01 PM3 days ago

What time is Brighton vs Wolves match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Wolves of 15th December in several countries:

México: 13:30 horas CDMX, Sky Sports

Argentina: 16:30 horas

Chile: 16:30 horas

Colombia: 13:30 horas

Peru: 13:30 horas

USA: 14:30 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:30 horas

Uruguay: 15:30 horas

Paraguay: 14:30 horas

España: 20:30 horas

12:56 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Brighton vs Wolves live

12:51 PM3 days ago

Antecedents

Both teams have met a total of 6 times, leaving the scales for neither team, each having only one win and having 4 draws.
Wolves 2-1 Brighton, 09.May 21, EPL 20-21
Brighton 3-3 Lobos, 02.Jan.21, EPL 20-21
Wolves 0-0 Brighton, 07.Mar.20, EPL 19-20
Brighton 2-2 Wolves, 07.Dec.19, EPL 19-20
Wolves 0-0 Brighton Wolves, 20.Apr.19, EPL 18-19
Brighton 1-0 Wolves, 27.Oct.18, EPL 18-19
12:46 PM3 days ago

Back to winning ways

Wolves dropped to ninth place in the English league with 21 points, coming from a defeat against Manchester City at the weekend, where Pep's side beat Wolves by the narrowest of margins. Raúl Jiménez was sent off in the match. 
12:41 PM3 days ago

Brighton seeks eighth place

The local team is in eleventh place in the Premier League with 20 points, with one defeat and four draws in the last five matches. If they beat Wolves, they would overtake them and reach eighth place.
12:36 PM3 days ago

No Raúl Jiménez

The Mexican was sent off in the last match against Manchester City, because before going to the break in the first half, Jiménez received a double yellow card, first for a foul and then for obstructing the ball when the foul was called, so he was sent off.
12:31 PM3 days ago

Match suspended

The match between Brighton and Tottenham was suspended, scheduled for December 12 at The Amex at 2 p.m., having been postponed due to a "significant number" of positive cases at Spurs.
12:26 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Brighton player

Neal Maupay, the Brighton and Hove striker was at his best when he scored 1 goal in the match against Southampton, hitting the net 4 times and making 8 correct passes.
12:21 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Wolves player

Adama Traoré Diarra has not had a good season, as he has played 15 games and has failed to score, but after the absence of the Mexican, he could redeem himself and have a good game against Brighton.
12:16 PM3 days ago

Latest Brighton lineup

Robert Sánchez, Tariq Lamptey, Jöel Veltman, Shane Duffy, Dan Burn, Marc Cucurella; Pascal Gross, Enock Mwepu, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard y Neal Maupay.
12:11 PM3 days ago

Latest Wolves lineup

José Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saïss, Ait-Nouri; Rúben Neves, Dentoncker, Moutinho; Raúl Jiménez y Adama Traoré.
12:06 PM3 days ago

Covid-19 outbreaks

Brighton are the latest Premier League club to deal with an outbreak of Covid-19, according to manager Graham Potter. Where revealed there are three or four positive tests among his squad, but their game with Wolves on Wednesday is not seen under threat.
 
12:01 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brighton vs Wolves match, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at the Falmer Stadium, at 13:30.
 
