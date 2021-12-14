Goals and Highlights Brighton 0-1 Wolves: in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM broadcast.
It's over!
90+10'
90+9'
90+4'
90+1'
90'
84'
83'
78'
73'
68'
65'
61'
59'
54'
48'
45'
45'+3
45'
3 minutes are added.
43'
40'
35'
30'
25'
20'
16'
13'
10'
5'
The match begins
They take the field
Wolverhampton's starting XI
Our line-up to face @OfficialBHAFC! #BHAWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) December 15, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/ktyUSGiHhD
Brighton's starting XI
Tonight's actual team news! 😁 Here's the Albion XI to take on @Wolves.— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 15, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/4XOoTz7RoW
Head to head
After 12 and a half months
New signing
First team vaccinated
Potter: Disappointment after match postponement
"Naturally, this was disappointing for us as a group as we were immersed in planning for the match, but of course the health and safety of the players and staff - of both clubs - has to take priority. We wish those affected a speedy recovery and hope that this situation will be an exception in the future."
Another match suspended
November Player of the Month
Bruno Lage confirmed that his staff is Covid-free
"We can't think too much about that. I don't think we will go back to the times when we had no fans in the stadium and a long period without playing. If there is a problem, we will stop and continue with other games, because I don't think we can stop like we did last season."
"Everything is fine for us. We don't have any players with Covid in our midst and everyone is healthy in that sense."
Stay tuned for the Brighton vs Wolves live stream
What time is Brighton vs Wolves match for Premier League?
México: 13:30 horas CDMX, Sky Sports
Argentina: 16:30 horas
Chile: 16:30 horas
Colombia: 13:30 horas
Peru: 13:30 horas
USA: 14:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:30 horas
Uruguay: 15:30 horas
Paraguay: 14:30 horas
España: 20:30 horas
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Wolves live
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Wolves 2-1 Brighton, 09.May 21, EPL 20-21
Brighton 3-3 Lobos, 02.Jan.21, EPL 20-21
Wolves 0-0 Brighton, 07.Mar.20, EPL 19-20
Brighton 2-2 Wolves, 07.Dec.19, EPL 19-20
Wolves 0-0 Brighton Wolves, 20.Apr.19, EPL 18-19
Brighton 1-0 Wolves, 27.Oct.18, EPL 18-19