Goals and Highlights: Philippines 1-2 Thailand in AFF Suzuki Cup 2020
Picture: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

4:56 PM4 days ago

Highlights

4:52 PM4 days ago

Thank you friends of VAVEL

Thank you very much friends for joining us today at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. It was a good soccer game.

Have a nice day!

6:33 AM4 days ago

Final Score

The War Elephants punch their ticket to the Semi-Finals thanks to a Teerasil Dangda brace!

6:27 AM4 days ago

90'+4'

The match ends:

Philippines 1-2 Thailand

6:22 AM4 days ago

90'+1'

Attempt missed. Amin Nazari right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
6:17 AM4 days ago

90'+1'

Substitution Thailand:

Supachai Chaided replaces Supachok Sarachart.

6:12 AM4 days ago

90'

Worachit Kanitsribumphen is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
6:07 AM4 days ago

90'

Substitution Philippines:

Bienvenido Marañon replaces Patrick Reichelt.

Amin Nazari replaces Kevin Ingreso.

6:02 AM4 days ago

89'

Attempt blocked. Bordin Phala right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
5:57 AM4 days ago

88'

Offside, Thailand.
5:52 AM4 days ago

87'

Substitution Thailand:

Elias Dolah replaces Teerasil Dangda.

5:47 AM4 days ago

86'

Attempt saved. Teerasil Dangda header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted with a cross.
5:42 AM4 days ago

84'

Offside, Philippines.
5:37 AM4 days ago

82'

Substitution Philippines:

Yrik Gallantes replaces Iain Ramsay.

5:32 AM4 days ago

82'

Corner kick for Thailand.
5:27 AM4 days ago

78' GOAL

Goal! Thailand

Teerasil Dangda converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

5:22 AM4 days ago

78'

Penalty for Thailand. Thitipan Puangchan draws a foul in the penalty area.
5:17 AM4 days ago

77'

Attempt saved. Teerasil Dangda right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5:12 AM4 days ago

76'

Attempt saved. Worachit Kanitsribumphen right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5:07 AM4 days ago

76'

Substitution Thailand:

Worachit Kanitsribumphen replaces Chanathip Songkrasin.

Thitipan Puangchan replaces Thanawat Suengchitthawon.

5:02 AM4 days ago

75'

Attempt blocked. Kevin Ingreso left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
4:57 AM4 days ago

66'

Substitution Philippines:

Mike Ott replaces Ángel Guirado.

4:52 AM4 days ago

65'

Chanathip Songkrasin is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
4:47 AM4 days ago

64'

Hand ball by Teerasil Dangda.
4:42 AM4 days ago

60'

Corner kick for Thailand.
4:37 AM4 days ago

60'

Attempt blocked. Thanawat Suengchitthawon right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
4:32 AM4 days ago

59'

Attempt blocked. Supachok Sarachart right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
4:27 AM4 days ago

57' GOAL

Goal! Philippines

Patrick Reichelt right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

4:22 AM4 days ago

56'

Sarach Yooyen is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
4:17 AM4 days ago

54'

Hand ball by Manuel Bihr.
4:12 AM4 days ago

54'

Attempt saved. Thanawat Suengchitthawon right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
4:07 AM4 days ago

53'

Attempt saved. Supachok Sarachart left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
4:02 AM4 days ago

47'

Corner kick for Thailand.
3:57 AM4 days ago

47'

Attempt blocked. Supachok Sarachart right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. 
3:52 AM4 days ago

Second half begins

The second half starts. Let's go guys!
3:47 AM4 days ago

Half-Time

Thailand has an advantage at halftime: Philippines 0-1 Thailand

3:42 AM4 days ago

45'+1'

The first half ends at the National Stadium of Singapore:

Philippines 0-1 Thailand

 

3:37 AM4 days ago

44'

Offside, Thailand.
3:32 AM4 days ago

43'

Stephan Schröck is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
3:27 AM4 days ago

35'

Attempt missed. Ángel Guirado right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
3:22 AM4 days ago

31'

Offside, Thailand.
3:17 AM4 days ago

31'

Attempt saved. Teerasil Dangda left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3:12 AM4 days ago

28'

Attempt saved. Teerasil Dangda left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3:07 AM4 days ago

26' GOAL

Goal! Thailand

Teerasil Dangda left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted with a cross.

3:02 AM4 days ago

23'

Attempt missed. Supachok Sarachart right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
2:57 AM4 days ago

18'

Offside, Thailand.
2:52 AM4 days ago

16'

Attempt blocked. Theerathon Bunmathan left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
2:47 AM4 days ago

13'

Martin Steuble is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
2:42 AM4 days ago

6'

Attempt saved. Kritsada Kaman right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
2:37 AM4 days ago

Kick-off

Fans who live the intensity of Soccer! The match begins!
2:32 AM4 days ago

All set at the National Stadium in Singapore

All set ladies and gentlemen after the always emotional ceremony of the national anthems ended.

In a few minutes this game will kick off.

2:27 AM4 days ago

National Anthems Ceremony

At this time the teams go out to the playing field of the National Stadium of Singapore, let us respectfully listen to the national anthems of the Philippines and Thailand in this emotional ceremony.
2:22 AM4 days ago

Thailand's next game

Saturday December 18: Thailand vs Singapore in Kallang.
2:17 AM4 days ago

Philippines next match:

Saturday December 18: Burma vs Philippines in Bishan.
2:12 AM4 days ago

The arrival of Thailand

A few minutes ago the National Team of Thailand arrived at the National Stadium in Singapore, to face their counterpart from the Philippines.

Hopefully it's a good soccer game.

2:07 AM4 days ago

The starting eleven of the two teams:

These are the match line-ups for this afternoon:

2:02 AM4 days ago

Lineup Thailand

Sato, Nyolm, Aguinaldo, Steuble, Ingreso, Nazari, Schrock, Reicheit, Marañon and Guirado.

1:57 AM4 days ago

The arrival of the Philippines

The arrival of the Philippines to the stadium to face this important match for the next round of this Suzuki Cup:

1:52 AM4 days ago

Group A

Thailand is the leader of Group A with six points, followed in second place by Singapore with six, the Philippines, Burma with three and lastly East Timor with zero points.

1:47 AM4 days ago

A decisive match in Group A

The War Elephants are preparing to face the Philippines in a decisive Group A game.

The Philippines are in third place in the group and are outside the qualifying zone, so they will have to score all 3 points this afternoon.

1:42 AM4 days ago

Get Started

We begin the coverage of this match corresponding to the Suzuki Cup 2021 between the Philippines and Thailand.

Welcome!

1:37 AM4 days ago

Tune in here Philippines vs Thailand Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

Let's have fun together!

1:32 AM4 days ago

How to watch Philippines vs Thailand Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Philippines vs Thailand live on TV, your options is: YouTube AFF Suzuki Cup

If you want to directly stream it: YouTube AFF Suzuki Cup

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:27 AM4 days ago

What time is Philippines vs Thailand match for AFF Suzuki Cup?

This is the start time of the game Philippines vs Thailand on December 14th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 AM

Bolivia: 5:30 AM

Brazil: 7:30 AM

Chile: 6:30 AM

Colombia: 4:30 AM

Ecuador: 4:30 AM

USA (ET): 4:30 AM in YouTube AFF Suzuki Cup

Spain: 10:30 AM

Mexico: 3:30 AM in YouTube AFF Suzuki Cup

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 4:30 AM

Uruguay: 6:30 AM

Venezuela: 5:30 AM

1:22 AM4 days ago

Latest games between Philippines vs Thailand

Nov 21, 2018 – AFF Championship

Philippines 1-1 Thailand

 

Nov 25, 2016 – AFF Championship

Philippines 0-1 Thailand

 

Dec 10, 2014 – AFF Championship

Thailand 3-0 Philippines

 

Dec 6, 2014 – AFF Championship

Philippines 0-0 Thailand

 

Nov 9, 2014 – International Friendly

Thailand 3-0 Philippines

1:17 AM4 days ago

Probable lineups of Philippines vs Thailand

Philippines:

M. Riyandi, A. Bahar, F. Aryanto, R. Irianto, P. Arhan, A. Dewangga, E. Dimas, W. Sulaeman, R. Kambuaya, I. Jaya y E. Walian.

 

Thailand:

M. Riyandi, A. Bahar, F. Aryanto, R. Irianto, P. Arhan, A. Dewangga, E. Dimas, W. Sulaeman, R. Kambuaya, I. Jaya y E. Walian.

1:12 AM4 days ago

Group A

On the second date of the competition, in Singapore City, the Philippine and Thai teams will meet on the second date of the competition. It should be remembered that they are located in group A, along with the countries of Singapore, Burma and East Timor.
1:07 AM4 days ago

AFF Suzuki Cup

This competition is the ASEAN Soccer Championship, which is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations; It has been held every two years since 1996, so this will be the thirteenth time it has been played. The venue for this edition is Singapore, where it will be played from December 5 to January 1.

There are 10 teams competing in this cup tournament: Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, East Timor and Burma; These are divided into two sectors, each with five members. At the end of the five dates, the teams that are in first and second place in their sector will advance to the semifinals, and later, the winners of that round, to the final.

1:02 AM4 days ago

The match will be played at National Stadium

The Singapore National Stadium is a stadium located in Kallang, Singapore. It was inaugurated in 2014 for the celebration of the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore, has a capacity of 55,000 spectators and is the new home of the Singapore National Soccer Team. The enclosure is located where the old National Stadium was located, which was closed in 2007 and demolished in 2010. In addition, the new National Stadium has a retractable roof considered one of the largest in the world.

12:57 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of theAFF Suzuki Cup: Philippines vs Thailand Live Updates!

My name is Alex CR and I’ll be your host for this game: Philippines vs Thailand. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

VAVEL Logo