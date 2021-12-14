Goals and Highlights: Philippines 1-2 Thailand in AFF Suzuki Cup 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Final Score
90'+4'
Philippines 1-2 Thailand
90'+1'
90'+1'
Supachai Chaided replaces Supachok Sarachart.
90'
90'
Bienvenido Marañon replaces Patrick Reichelt.
Amin Nazari replaces Kevin Ingreso.
89'
88'
87'
Elias Dolah replaces Teerasil Dangda.
86'
84'
82'
Yrik Gallantes replaces Iain Ramsay.
82'
78' GOAL
Teerasil Dangda converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
78'
77'
76'
76'
Worachit Kanitsribumphen replaces Chanathip Songkrasin.
Thitipan Puangchan replaces Thanawat Suengchitthawon.
75'
66'
Mike Ott replaces Ángel Guirado.
65'
64'
60'
60'
59'
57' GOAL
Patrick Reichelt right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
56'
54'
54'
53'
47'
47'
Second half begins
Half-Time
45'+1'
Philippines 0-1 Thailand
44'
43'
35'
31'
31'
28'
26' GOAL
Teerasil Dangda left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted with a cross.
23'
18'
16'
13'
6'
Kick-off
All set at the National Stadium in Singapore
In a few minutes this game will kick off.
🚨 IT'S MATCHDAY 🚨— AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 14, 2021
👕: 🇵🇭 Philippines 🆚 Thailand 🇹🇭
⏰: 17:30
🏟️: National Stadium, Singapore
🤔 It's a must-win for the Azkals, but can they get the job done against the regional heavyweights?#AFFSuzukiCup2020 | #RivalriesNeverDie pic.twitter.com/yVDBhcdgWz
National Anthems Ceremony
Thailand's next game
Philippines next match:
The arrival of Thailand
Hopefully it's a good soccer game.
The starting eleven of the two teams:
Lineup Thailand
The arrival of the Philippines
Group A
A decisive match in Group A
The Philippines are in third place in the group and are outside the qualifying zone, so they will have to score all 3 points this afternoon.
🐘 The War Elephants are getting ready to tackle 🇵🇭 the Philippines in a crunch Group A meeting today!— AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 14, 2021
😃 How excited are you for this eagerly anticipated matchup in the #AFFSuzukiCup2020?#AFFSuzukiCup | #RivalriesNeverDie pic.twitter.com/iqF2wwtzKc
What time is Philippines vs Thailand match for AFF Suzuki Cup?
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 4:30 AM in YouTube AFF Suzuki Cup
Spain: 10:30 AM
Mexico: 3:30 AM in YouTube AFF Suzuki Cup
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 4:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 5:30 AM
Latest games between Philippines vs Thailand
Philippines 1-1 Thailand
Nov 25, 2016 – AFF Championship
Philippines 0-1 Thailand
Dec 10, 2014 – AFF Championship
Thailand 3-0 Philippines
Dec 6, 2014 – AFF Championship
Philippines 0-0 Thailand
Nov 9, 2014 – International Friendly
Thailand 3-0 Philippines
Probable lineups of Philippines vs Thailand
M. Riyandi, A. Bahar, F. Aryanto, R. Irianto, P. Arhan, A. Dewangga, E. Dimas, W. Sulaeman, R. Kambuaya, I. Jaya y E. Walian.
Thailand:
M. Riyandi, A. Bahar, F. Aryanto, R. Irianto, P. Arhan, A. Dewangga, E. Dimas, W. Sulaeman, R. Kambuaya, I. Jaya y E. Walian.
Group A
AFF Suzuki Cup
There are 10 teams competing in this cup tournament: Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, East Timor and Burma; These are divided into two sectors, each with five members. At the end of the five dates, the teams that are in first and second place in their sector will advance to the semifinals, and later, the winners of that round, to the final.
The match will be played at National Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of theAFF Suzuki Cup: Philippines vs Thailand Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.