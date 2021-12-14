Highlights and goals: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Greuther Fürth in Bundesliga 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+3' End of the match!
90' Additional time
90' Substitution in Dortmund
89' GOOOAL for Dortmund
82' Substitution in Dortmund
81' GOOOAL for Dortmund!
80' Final stretch of the match
78' Double change for Fürth
75' Double change for Borussia Dortmund
70' Still 1-0 on the scoreboard
64' Double change for Greuther Fürth
62' Greuther Fürth missed!
55' No change in the match
50' Dormund had a chance
There were changes in the teams... Dortmund brought on Mahmoud Dahoud in place of Jude Bellingham, while Fürth brought on Havard Nielsen in place of Cedric Itten.
Second half begins
45+3' End of the first half
45' Additional time
44' Dortmund had it!
43' Yellow card
42' Yellow card
36' Dortmund had it!
33' GOOOAL for Dortmund
32' Penalty for Dortmund!
The referee was called to review an earlier foul and a handball by Maximilian Bauer inside the area was penalized. Yellow card for the Fürth defender.
30' Half an hour of match
25' A game without much excitement
22' VAR decision: Offside!
21' GOOOAL for Dortmund
20' Still goalless
15' Yellow card
10' The match is still tied
5' First minutes
2' Dortmund came close
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Greuther Fürth
25. Leon Schaffran (GK), 02. Simon Asta, 08. Nils Seufert, 10. Branimir Hrgota, 11. Dickson Abiama, 14. Hans Nunoo, 16. Havard Nielsen, 27. Gian-Luca Itter, 37. Julian Green.
Starting XI - Greuther Fürth
Substitutes - Borussia Dortmund
35. Marwin Hitz (GK), 08. Mahmoud Dahoud, 20. Reinier, 21. Donyell Malen, 23. Emre Can, 27. Steffen Tiges, 30. Felix Passlack, 34. Marin Pongračić, 36. Ansgar Knauff.
Starting XI - Borussia Dortmund
Coach: Marco Rose
Statement by Stefan Leitl, Greuther Fürth coach
"I was very happy that we finally managed to win this season. That's good for everyone in Fürth. Personally, I was happy that we are now giving a little bit back to our fans."
"This victory was very important for us. The self-confidence within the team naturally increases, the team also gets closer at times like this. That was the first step."
"We want to go into the game with this self-confidence, a lot of discipline, brutal intensity and running strength. We want to give everything we can again to get as many points as possible. There is always a lot in soccer is possible. That's our incentive."
"It will be a difficult game away to Dortmund with a top team. We can also assess the match we have to overcome ourselves. But then it's not guaranteed that you can take something away from BVB. However, I want a nasty one. Be an opponent.
Statement by Marco Rose, Dortmund coach
"Fürth is working very well without the ball. It's not easy to find gaps against them. The win has given them a boost."
"We'll have to keep our wits about us, but that's nothing new. Fürth have often failed to realize their full potential this season. They have a really good coach and a good idea of how to play. They haven't let their heads drop, you can see that on every match day."
"In Bochum we had more than 20 shots on goal and seven or eight clear-cut chances. We have to be more clinical. We're not trying to sugarcoat problems, we're tackling them head on. We have to make our own luck. We have to be more determined in the final third and keep the tempo high. These are all objectives that we have discussed and we want to implement."
All set at Signal Iduna Park
Fest im Blick: Kämpfen & Siegen.#BVBSGF pic.twitter.com/F59tT0j2JC — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 15, 2021
Welcome back
Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth Live Score
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Greuther Fürth
In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Branimir Hrgota stands out. The 28-year-old Swedish striker is the team's top scorer in this year's Bundesliga with four goals.
Key player - Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is a standout player. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker has 11 goals in nine games played in the current edition of the Bundesliga.
Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth history
These two teams have met eight times, most of them in the German Cup. The statistics favor Borussia Dortmund, who won six of these matches, one was tied and the other was won by Guther Fürth.
If we refer only to the Bundesliga, there have been two clashes between the two teams, with an absolutely favorable balance for Dortmund, who won both matches.
Greuther Fürth
Greuther Fürth are coming from their first win of the season, after defeating Union Berlin, however, they still have a lot to improve and a lot of points to win in order to get out of the last place in the table and to think about saving the category.
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia dortmund comes into this match in a "critical situation", as it has gone two games without a win in the Bundesliga and is nine points behind the leader, Bayern Munich, which has already won this matchday. Marco Rose's men need a win to keep their hopes of getting back to the top of the table alive.
