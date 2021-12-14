Highlights and goals: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Greuther Fürth in Bundesliga 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

4:32 PM3 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Fürth on Matchday 16 of the Bundesliga 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

4:25 PM3 days ago

90+3' End of the match!

The game at Signal Iduna Park is over. Borussia Dortmund has won 3-0 against Greuther Fürth to keep adding to their tally and stay in second place in the Bundesliga.
4:23 PM3 days ago

90' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the match.
4:23 PM3 days ago

90' Substitution in Dortmund

Reinier replaces Julian Brandt.
4:22 PM3 days ago

89' GOOOAL for Dortmund

Donyell Malen! The Dutchman received Julian Brandt's cross-field pass and beat Meyerhöfer to the ball when goalkeeper Burchert was already onside.
4:14 PM3 days ago

82' Substitution in Dortmund

Entra Stefen Tigges en lugar de Erling Haaland.
4:13 PM3 days ago

81' GOOOAL for Dortmund!

Julian Brandt took a free kick from the right and Erling Haaland rose to head the ball low to the left post.
4:12 PM3 days ago

80' Final stretch of the match

We enter the last ten minutes of the match. Borussia Dortmund have regained some control of the match and are starting to play more in the opponent's half, something they were lacking during the course of the second half.
4:09 PM3 days ago

78' Double change for Fürth

Dickson Abiama and Gian-Luca Itter replace Timothy Tillman and Jetro Willems.
4:06 PM3 days ago

75' Double change for Borussia Dortmund

Emre Can and Donyell Malen replace Thorgan Hazard and Marco Reus.
4:01 PM3 days ago

70' Still 1-0 on the scoreboard

It was not a good second half for Borussia Dortmund, who did not dominate in any sector of the pitch, despite not suffering from the game either.
3:55 PM3 days ago

64' Double change for Greuther Fürth

Branimir Hrgota and Julian Green replace Jamie Leweling and Jeremy Dudziak.
3:53 PM3 days ago

62' Greuther Fürth missed!

A ball sent from the left to Jamie Leweling, who shot without dropping it and Havard Nielsen failed to push the ball in front of goal.
3:46 PM3 days ago

55' No change in the match

The start of the second half was a little more even than the first half, but Fürth did not create much danger.
3:41 PM3 days ago

50' Dormund had a chance

Schulz put the pass forward for Hazard, but goalkeeper Burchert closed him down well.

There were changes in the teams... Dortmund brought on Mahmoud Dahoud in place of Jude Bellingham, while Fürth brought on Havard Nielsen in place of Cedric Itten.

3:36 PM3 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match is underway.
3:20 PM3 days ago

45+3' End of the first half

At the end of the first 45 minutes, Borussia Dortmund are partially victorious over Gruther Fürth.
3:17 PM3 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
3:16 PM3 days ago

44' Dortmund had it!

Marco Reus' free kick was well saved by Burchert.
3:16 PM3 days ago

43' Yellow card

Jude was cautioned for Dortmund.
3:14 PM3 days ago

42' Yellow card

Jetro Willems was cautioned for Fürth. Dangerous free kick for Dortmund.
3:08 PM3 days ago

36' Dortmund had it!

Brandt's through ball to Marco Reus, who finished, but goalkeeper Burchert made good use of the space.
3:05 PM3 days ago

33' GOOOAL for Dortmund

Erling Haaland subtly shot to the right post, deceiving the goalkeeper. Now the score was open.
3:04 PM3 days ago

32' Penalty for Dortmund!

The referee was called to review an earlier foul and a handball by Maximilian Bauer inside the area was penalized. Yellow card for the Fürth defender.

3:02 PM3 days ago

30' Half an hour of match

The match is still tied at this point. Little to highlight so far in the match.
2:57 PM3 days ago

25' A game without much excitement

Fürth were able to hold off Dortmund and then try to make them uncomfortable with their transitions. The match remains 0-0.
2:53 PM3 days ago

22' VAR decision: Offside!

After review, the play is invalidated for offside.
2:52 PM3 days ago

21' GOOOAL for Dortmund

A good through ball from Haaland to Hazard, who finished in front of the goalkeeper. The play is reviewed by VAR for possible offside.
2:51 PM3 days ago

20' Still goalless

Dortmund still couldn't find the space in the Fürth defense. Marco Rose's men are in control but have not been able to get on the scoreboard.
2:46 PM3 days ago

15' Yellow card

Mats Hummels was cautioned for Dortmund.
2:41 PM3 days ago

10' The match is still tied

Dortmund hold the ball, but are not generating danger at the moment.
2:36 PM3 days ago

5' First minutes

Dortmund are trying to keep possession of the ball permanently and not allow Fürth to play.
2:34 PM3 days ago

2' Dortmund came close

Hazard's shot went wide.
2:32 PM3 days ago

Match starts!

The game is underway between Dortmund and Greuther Fürth.
2:29 PM3 days ago

Teams on the field

The Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Fürth players come out at Signal Iduna Park.
2:19 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - Greuther Fürth

25. Leon Schaffran (GK), 02. Simon Asta, 08. Nils Seufert, 10. Branimir Hrgota, 11. Dickson Abiama, 14. Hans Nunoo, 16. Havard Nielsen, 27. Gian-Luca Itter, 37. Julian Green.

2:19 PM3 days ago

Starting XI - Greuther Fürth

To be confirmed.
2:19 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - Borussia Dortmund

35. Marwin Hitz (GK), 08. Mahmoud Dahoud, 20. Reinier, 21. Donyell Malen, 23. Emre Can, 27. Steffen Tiges, 30. Felix Passlack, 34. Marin Pongračić, 36. Ansgar Knauff.

2:18 PM3 days ago

Starting XI - Borussia Dortmund

1-4-3-3
| 01. Gregor Kobel |
| 24. Thomas Meunier | 15. Mats Hummels | 05. Dan-Axel Zagadou | 14. Nico Schulz |
| 28. Axel Witsel | 22. Jude Bellingham |
| 19. Julian Brandt |
| 10. Thorgan Hazard | 09. Erling Haaland | 11. Marco Reus |

Coach: Marco Rose

2:10 PM3 days ago

Statement by Stefan Leitl, Greuther Fürth coach

"I was very happy that we finally managed to win this season. That's good for everyone in Fürth. Personally, I was happy that we are now giving a little bit back to our fans."

"This victory was very important for us. The self-confidence within the team naturally increases, the team also gets closer at times like this. That was the first step."

"We want to go into the game with this self-confidence, a lot of discipline, brutal intensity and running strength. We want to give everything we can again to get as many points as possible. There is always a lot in soccer is possible. That's our incentive."

"It will be a difficult game away to Dortmund with a top team. We can also assess the match we have to overcome ourselves. But then it's not guaranteed that you can take something away from BVB. However, I want a nasty one. Be an opponent.

2:05 PM3 days ago

Statement by Marco Rose, Dortmund coach

"Fürth is working very well without the ball. It's not easy to find gaps against them. The win has given them a boost."

"We'll have to keep our wits about us, but that's nothing new. Fürth have often failed to realize their full potential this season. They have a really good coach and a good idea of how to play. They haven't let their heads drop, you can see that on every match day."

"In Bochum we had more than 20 shots on goal and seven or eight clear-cut chances. We have to be more clinical. We're not trying to sugarcoat problems, we're tackling them head on. We have to make our own luck. We have to be more determined in the final third and keep the tempo high. These are all objectives that we have discussed and we want to implement."

2:00 PM3 days ago

All set at Signal Iduna Park

1:55 PM3 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Fürth on matchday 16 of the Bundesliga 2021-22.
1:50 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth live match, as well as the latest information from the Signal Iduna Park. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
1:45 PM3 days ago

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:40 PM3 days ago

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth of 15th December 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star +

1:35 PM3 days ago

Key player - Greuther Fürth

In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Branimir Hrgota stands out. The 28-year-old Swedish striker is the team's top scorer in this year's Bundesliga with four goals.

1:30 PM3 days ago

Key player - Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is a standout player. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker has 11 goals in nine games played in the current edition of the Bundesliga.

1:25 PM3 days ago

Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth history

These two teams have met eight times, most of them in the German Cup. The statistics favor Borussia Dortmund, who won six of these matches, one was tied and the other was won by Guther Fürth.

If we refer only to the Bundesliga, there have been two clashes between the two teams, with an absolutely favorable balance for Dortmund, who won both matches.

1:20 PM3 days ago

Greuther Fürth

Greuther Fürth are coming from their first win of the season, after defeating Union Berlin, however, they still have a lot to improve and a lot of points to win in order to get out of the last place in the table and to think about saving the category.

1:15 PM3 days ago

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia dortmund comes into this match in a "critical situation", as it has gone two games without a win in the Bundesliga and is nine points behind the leader, Bayern Munich, which has already won this matchday. Marco Rose's men need a win to keep their hopes of getting back to the top of the table alive.

1:10 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at Signal Iduna Park

The match Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth will be played at Signal Iduna Park. This venue, located in the city of Dortmund, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany, has a capacity for 81,365 spectators.
1:05 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Bundesliga match: Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Fürth Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo