Sumary and highlights of Cambodia 3-0 Laos IN Suzuki Cup

MATCH ENDS: CAMBODIA TAKES ITS FIRST THREE POINTS
90+3 Soksela saves Laos goal
Good play by Laos that ends with Bounkong's shot, but the fantastic intervention of the Cambodian goalkeeper avoids the goal.
3-0
84' Triple change for Cambodia
Chanpolin, Ratanak and Sarapich enter the field for Sokumpheak, who gave an assist, Chreng Polroth and Chansopheak.
Images of the match
77' Lao substitution
Souvanny leaves the field, leaving his place to Keohanam
74' GOOOOOAAALLL
The Cambodian national team sets the match after the pass to Chanthea, who in the one-on-one defines wonderfully;
2-0
THE first goal
61' Changes in Cambodia
Double change with Pisey and Sosidan coming in, Pisoth and Chan leaving after scoring two goals.
4 changes in Laos
Laos started the second half with four changes to its team, with Wenpaserth, Hanthavong, Sipongham and Keophouvong coming in and Douangmaty, Inthavong, Phimsavath and Nakata leaving in their place.
54' Thaivalong is anticipated
Laos' goalkeeper comes out of the goal to clear to prevent a clear chance for Cambodia.
THE SECOND PART STARTED
45 minutes for Laos to finish its participation in the Suzuki Cup
END OF THE FIRST PART
45+2 Goal scorer's deflected shot
Vathanaka Chan shoots from long range in the last play of the first half, but the shot goes wide of the goal;
41' GOOOOOAALL
Sokumpheak's cross from the left to Chan who headed the ball into the back of the net, a brace for the Cambodian striker.
39' Up shot by Chreng Polroth
The midfielder of the Cambodian national team looked to surprise from a long-range shot, but the ball went high;
32' GOOOOOLL
The Cambodian national team took the lead with a goal by Chan, after an attempt at a Laotian recovery ended with a rebound in favor of the Cambodian attacker, who beat the goalkeeper and pushed the ball into the net.
18' Billy's shot
The most advanced player of the Laos team looked to shoot from outside the area, but the shot was poor and went wide;
11' Cambodia almost scores from a corner kick
Play rehearsed in the corner where Chan centered it to the far post and in came Tes who dived to finish it off, but just missed the target
8' Billy just misses
Good counterattack launched by the Laotian national team, pass to the attacker who just misses the ball.
THE MATCH BEGAN
The first possession is for the Cambodia National Team;
5 minutes
Everything is ready at the Bishan Stadium, where the match between Cambodia vs Laos will kick off shortly;
These are the 22 protagonists
Preparation of Laos
Laos plays with five defenders
Laos' scheme is more defensive with a 1-5-4-1 formation: Thilavong, Douangmaity, Inthavong, Sangvilay, Phetsivalay, Phomsavanh, Souvanny, Nakata, Bounkong, Phommathep and Ketkeophmphone.
Cambodia's lineup
Cambodia goes with a 1-4-3-3: Soksela, Cheng, Seuy, Tes, Chansopheak, Sos, Sokumpheak, Chemg, Pisoth, Chan and Chanthea.
Group B
In Group B, there are three teams tied at the top of the standings, battling to qualify for the semifinals: these are: Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. Cambodia and Laos, both with zero points, are at the bottom.
1 hour
In a 1 hour will Be match between Cambodia vs Laos
Where and how to watch Cambodia vs Laos ?
The match between Malaysia vs Laos will be played at 4:30 ET. and can be followed on AFC Suzuki Cup;
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Cambodia vs Laos Suzuki Cup ?
This is the start time of the match between Cambodia vs Laos in several countries:
Argentina: 05:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 03:30 hrs.
Colombia: 03:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:30 hrs
Spain: 10:30 hrs.
Mexico: 03:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:30 hrs.
Peru: 03:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:30 hrs.
France: 10:30 hrs.
Sweden: 10:30 hrs.
Summary Malaysia vs Laos
Indonesia vs Cambodia Summary
How does Laos arrive ?
Laos have not won an official match for five years, in the AFC Solidaratt Cup after winning the third-place play-off against Brunei. In the World Cup qualifiers, they lost in the play-off against Bangladesh after losing at home and drawing in the second leg. In the first Suzuki Cup match they lost to Vietnam 2-0. In the second match they were beaten 4-0 by Malaysia and in the most recent match they were defeated by Indonesia by 1-5.
How does Cambodia arrive ?
Cambodia will not be in the World Cup in Qatar after being eliminated in the second qualifying round. A group stage where they finished bottom of the group with only one point. Before playing the Suzuki Cup, they managed to qualify for the Asian Cup after beating Guam in the play-off. They have already played two matches in the group stage of the Suzuki Cup, in both of which they were defeated, first losing 1-3 against Malaysia and then 4-2 against Indonesia;
Background
17 clashes throughout history between Cambodia and Laos with a balance of 8 wins for Cambodia, six for Laos and three draws. The última time they met was in the 2018 Suzuki Cup where they met on the fourth day, in a match where Cambodia won 3-1 to Laos. In the 2016 edition they also met and Cambodia won by the narrowest of margins. While in 2014 they met again in the Suzuki Cup where Laos beat Cambodia 3-2.
Headquarters
The match will be played at the Bishan Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Singapore. The stadium was built in 1998 and has a capacity of 6254 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cambodia and Laos will face each other in the Suzuki Cup, the fourth match for Laos and the third for Cambodia. Both are in Group B along with Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Cambodia vs Laos match in the Suzuki Cup.
