Summary and highlights of Arsenal 2-0 West Ham in Premier League
Source: SkySports

4:56 PM3 days ago

4:55 PM3 days ago

END OF THE GAME

 

4:48 PM3 days ago

2-0

 

4:48 PM3 days ago

88' GOOOOOOAALL

Emile Smith Rowe scores the Gunners' second to set the game 
4:42 PM3 days ago

85' West Ham substitution

Enter Ashby for Pablo Fornals 
4:41 PM3 days ago

80' Gabriel Martinelli leaves

Gabriel Martinelli leaves the field injured and is replaced by Nketiah 
4:36 PM3 days ago

77' Behrami leaves

First change in West Ham, Behrami leaves and in his place enters Lanzani 
4:32 PM3 days ago

Lacazette misses the penalty

 

4:31 PM3 days ago

69' For Fabianski

Lacazette took the penalty, but the West Ham goalkeeper made a good save to keep out the French striker's shot;
4:29 PM3 days ago

68' Red card

Second yellow card for Coufal leaves West Ham one down
4:27 PM3 days ago

67' Penalty kick for Arsenal

The referee whistles for a penalty, after the center-back trips the opponent;
 
4:22 PM3 days ago

62' Thomas Partey kicks off

The midfielder's shot, but the ball crashed against the opponent's backline.
4:16 PM3 days ago

58' Foul by Odegaard

Free kick in favor of Arsenal, which the Norwegian takes, but Fabianski 
4:14 PM3 days ago

56' Foul by Michel Antonio

Tough tackle by West Ham striker on Ramsdale 
4:11 PM3 days ago

52' Arsenal almost equalized

A mistake at the back of the Gunners, which Bowen almost took advantage of, who shot at the corner, but Ramsdale with a good save prevents the equalizer;
4:08 PM3 days ago

1-0

 

4:06 PM3 days ago

GOOOOOAAALL

Lacazette's through ball to Gabriel Martinelli, who made no mistake in the one-on-one with a very tight shot;
4:03 PM3 days ago

46' SECOND HALF STARTED

Arsenal will have the first possession of the second half
3:46 PM3 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

3:46 PM3 days ago

44' Fabianski saves 1-0

Lacazette had a clear chance to score with a good shot, but the West Ham goalkeeper made a good intervention to prevent the goal.
3:44 PM3 days ago

42' Gabriel's shot hits the woodwork

The Brazilian central defender tried his luck from distance, but the ball hit Fabianski and crashed into the woodwork;
3:42 PM3 days ago

41' Tierney takes a corner kick

Arsenal's corner is clear;
3:38 PM3 days ago

36' Pablo Fornals almost shoves it

The Spanish midfielder narrowly missed, but he wasted it;
 
3:27 PM3 days ago

25' Arsenal claim penalty

Saka fell in the area after Omiyamu made contact with the English winger's foot, the referee did not know anything.
3:22 PM3 days ago

20' Foul by Michel Antonio

Foul by West Ham player on Thomas Partey 
3:13 PM3 days ago

11' Yellow card for Coufal

The West Ham player received a yellow card after elbowing the Arsenal player.
3:11 PM3 days ago

10' Xhaka kicks it

The Swiss shot crashed into the wall
3:10 PM3 days ago

9' Foul for Arsenal

Lacazette was fouled by Rice who ran him over;
3:06 PM3 days ago

The match begins

The clash kicked off at the Emirates Stadium;
2:57 PM3 days ago

5 minutes

In five minutes the match starts, everything is ready
2:40 PM3 days ago

Martin Odegaard arrives on a good note

The Norwegian midfielder has scored in three consecutive matches;
2:17 PM3 days ago

Mikel Arteta starts with the same team that beat Southampton

2:13 PM3 days ago

This is the West Ham eleven

2:10 PM3 days ago

Emirates Stadium ready for the London derby

2:04 PM3 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Arsenal and West Ham kicks off, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
 
7:11 PM4 days ago

7:01 PM4 days ago

West Hamp preparing for the London derby

 

6:56 PM4 days ago

Mikel Arteta strips Aubumeyang of captaincy and will not play against West Ham

That leadership group can be altered and you can have people coming in and out as well in relation to the topic that you're discussing, the time that they're living in the team and when you need them to mature or get involved in something that's going to end up. To be very important in their education and we have players there that are constantly going to be involved and other times they are going to be involved as well because it is a teamwork thing;

 

6:51 PM4 days ago

How is West Ham coming along?

West Ham have only one win in their last five games. Last week they drew 0-0 in the Premier League and lost in the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb, even though they were already qualified as group winners. West Ham are fourth, i.e. in the Champions League places, but only one point ahead of Manchester United and two ahead of Arsenal;
6:46 PM4 days ago

How does Arsenal arrive ?

This past weekend Mikel Arteta's team managed to beat Southampton 3-0, after losing the two previous matches, Everton and Manchester United, both away from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table, one point off the European places, but 15 points behind Manchester City, who are the leaders.
6:41 PM4 days ago

Background

Many clashes between Arsenal and West Ham, with a balance for the London team with 66 wins, 38 clashes have been drawn and 32 wins for West Ham. The last time they met was on March 21 where the match ended in a 3-3 draw, where West Ham took a 3-0 lead, but two own goals and a late Lacazzette goal were enough to rescue a point for the Gunners.
6:36 PM4 days ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in the city of London, which was built in 2006 and has a capacity for 60355 spectators.
6:31 PM4 days ago

Preview of the match

Arsenal and West Ham face each other in the 17th Premier League matchday of the season
 
6:26 PM4 days ago

