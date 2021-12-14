Summary and highlights of Arsenal 2-0 West Ham in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting final, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡SEE YOU ALL AGAIN!
END OF THE GAME
2-0
88' GOOOOOOAALL
Emile Smith Rowe scores the Gunners' second to set the game
85' West Ham substitution
Enter Ashby for Pablo Fornals
80' Gabriel Martinelli leaves
Gabriel Martinelli leaves the field injured and is replaced by Nketiah
77' Behrami leaves
First change in West Ham, Behrami leaves and in his place enters Lanzani
Lacazette misses the penalty
69' For Fabianski
Lacazette took the penalty, but the West Ham goalkeeper made a good save to keep out the French striker's shot;
68' Red card
Second yellow card for Coufal leaves West Ham one down
67' Penalty kick for Arsenal
The referee whistles for a penalty, after the center-back trips the opponent;
62' Thomas Partey kicks off
The midfielder's shot, but the ball crashed against the opponent's backline.
58' Foul by Odegaard
Free kick in favor of Arsenal, which the Norwegian takes, but Fabianski
56' Foul by Michel Antonio
Tough tackle by West Ham striker on Ramsdale
52' Arsenal almost equalized
A mistake at the back of the Gunners, which Bowen almost took advantage of, who shot at the corner, but Ramsdale with a good save prevents the equalizer;
1-0
GOOOOOAAALL
Lacazette's through ball to Gabriel Martinelli, who made no mistake in the one-on-one with a very tight shot;
46' SECOND HALF STARTED
Arsenal will have the first possession of the second half
END OF THE FIRST PART
44' Fabianski saves 1-0
Lacazette had a clear chance to score with a good shot, but the West Ham goalkeeper made a good intervention to prevent the goal.
42' Gabriel's shot hits the woodwork
The Brazilian central defender tried his luck from distance, but the ball hit Fabianski and crashed into the woodwork;
41' Tierney takes a corner kick
Arsenal's corner is clear;
36' Pablo Fornals almost shoves it
The Spanish midfielder narrowly missed, but he wasted it;
25' Arsenal claim penalty
Saka fell in the area after Omiyamu made contact with the English winger's foot, the referee did not know anything.
20' Foul by Michel Antonio
Foul by West Ham player on Thomas Partey
11' Yellow card for Coufal
The West Ham player received a yellow card after elbowing the Arsenal player.
10' Xhaka kicks it
The Swiss shot crashed into the wall
9' Foul for Arsenal
Lacazette was fouled by Rice who ran him over;
The match begins
The clash kicked off at the Emirates Stadium;
5 minutes
In five minutes the match starts, everything is ready
Martin Odegaard arrives on a good note
The Norwegian midfielder has scored in three consecutive matches;
Mikel Arteta starts with the same team that beat Southampton
This is the West Ham eleven
Emirates Stadium ready for the London derby
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Arsenal and West Ham kicks off, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs West Ham ?
The match of the Premier League between Red Bull Salzburgo vs Sevilla will start 15:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on ESPN
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is Arsenal vs West Ham in the Premier League ?
This is the kickoff time for the Arsenal vs West Ham match on December 15 th in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
West Hamp preparing for the London derby
Mikel Arteta strips Aubumeyang of captaincy and will not play against West Ham
That leadership group can be altered and you can have people coming in and out as well in relation to the topic that you're discussing, the time that they're living in the team and when you need them to mature or get involved in something that's going to end up. To be very important in their education and we have players there that are constantly going to be involved and other times they are going to be involved as well because it is a teamwork thing;
How is West Ham coming along?
West Ham have only one win in their last five games. Last week they drew 0-0 in the Premier League and lost in the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb, even though they were already qualified as group winners. West Ham are fourth, i.e. in the Champions League places, but only one point ahead of Manchester United and two ahead of Arsenal;
How does Arsenal arrive ?
This past weekend Mikel Arteta's team managed to beat Southampton 3-0, after losing the two previous matches, Everton and Manchester United, both away from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table, one point off the European places, but 15 points behind Manchester City, who are the leaders.
Background
Many clashes between Arsenal and West Ham, with a balance for the London team with 66 wins, 38 clashes have been drawn and 32 wins for West Ham. The last time they met was on March 21 where the match ended in a 3-3 draw, where West Ham took a 3-0 lead, but two own goals and a late Lacazzette goal were enough to rescue a point for the Gunners.
Headquarters
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in the city of London, which was built in 2006 and has a capacity for 60355 spectators.
Preview of the match
Arsenal and West Ham face each other in the 17th Premier League matchday of the season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs West Ham in the Premier League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.