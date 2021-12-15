Burnley vs Watford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Game postponed
The match was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Watford team.
Tune in here Burnley vs Watford Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burnley vs Watford live, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Burnley vs Watford live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Burnley vs Watford live on TV and online?
The match Burnley vs Watford will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Burnley vs Watford match?
This is the kick-off time for the Burnley vs Watford match on 15 December 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 16:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 21:30 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 16:30 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 16:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 16:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 21:30 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 16:30 hrs. - Star+
Referee's team
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Assistants: Lee Betts and Wade Smith
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Stuart Attwell
AVAR: Darren Cann
Assistants: Lee Betts and Wade Smith
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Stuart Attwell
AVAR: Darren Cann
Key player at Watford
One of the most outstanding players in Watford is; Emmanuel Dennis, the 24-year-old center forward born in Nigeria, has played 15 of the 16 games that his team has played in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has seven goals and five assists.
Key player at Burnley
One of the players to watch out for at Burnley is; Chris Wood, the 30 year old New Zealand born center forward, has played 15 games so far in the current edition of the Premier League 2021-2022, in which he already has three goals, these against; Crystal Palace, Brentford and Leeds United.
History Burnley vs Watford
In total, the two sides have met 39 times, Burnley dominate the record with 18 wins, there have been nine draws and Watford have won 12.
In terms of goals, Burnley also have the advantage with 62 goals to Watford's 57.
In terms of goals, Burnley also have the advantage with 62 goals to Watford's 57.
Actuality - Watford
Watford in the current edition of the Premier League is having a campaign to forget, because in 16 games played they are in the 17th position with 13 points, product of four wins, one draw and 11 defeats, they have also scored 21 goals but have conceded 31, for a goal difference of -10.
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
- Last three games
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Watford 1-3 Manchester City
Brentford 2-1 Watford
Actuality - Burnley
Burnley has had a bad season so far in the Premier League 2021-2022, because after playing 15 matches they are in the relegation places, in the 18th position with 11 points, this product of winning one match, drawing eight and losing six, they have scored 14 goals but they have scored 21, for a goal difference of -7.
Wolves 0-0 Burnley
- Last three games
Wolves 0-0 Burnley
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
Burnley 0-0 West Ham
The match will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium
The match between Burnley and Watford will take place at the Turf Moor Stadium in the city of Burnley (England), this stadium is where Burnley plays its home matches, was built in 1883 and has a capacity for approximately 22,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burnley vs Watford match, valid for the 17th date of the Premier League 2021-2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.