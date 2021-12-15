Highlights: Indonesia 0-0 Vietnam in AFF Suzuki Cup 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting Indonesia vs Vietnam live, as well as the latest information from Bishan Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Vietnam: last lineup
Tran Nguyen; Do Duy, Qué Ngoc, Nguyen Thanh, Vu Van, Nguyen Tuan, H. Nguyen, Nguyen Phong, Nguyen Quang, Nguyen Cong and Phan Van.
Indonesia: last lineup
E. Ari; E. Febriansyah, A. Dewangga, R. Ridho, A. Bahar, E. Dimas, R. Irianto, R. Kambuaya, I. Jaya, D. Setiawan and K. Yudo.
Vietnam to keep winning
Meanwhile, the team coached by Park Hang-seo has also made a very good start to the season with six points, having won both of its two matches; it has scored five goals and has not conceded any so far.
Indonesia to stay on top
By goal difference, the team coached by Shin Tae-yong is at the top of its sector, due to its perfect pace after winning its first two matches; it has scored 9 goals and conceded 3.
Group B of the Suzuki Cup 2020
On the fourth date of the campaign, in the city of Bishan, the countries of Indonesia and Vietnam will face each other in a very important match for their aspirations to reach the next stage. It is worth remembering that both are placed in the second sector, along with Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos.
Competition format
Now, 10 teams are taking part in this Cup competition: Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, East Timor, and Burma; these teams are divided into two groups, each with five members.
After the five rounds, the teams that finish in the first two places in each sector will advance to the semifinals, and then the winners will seek to be proclaimed champions.
What is the AFF Suzuki Cup?
It is the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) soccer tournament, which has been held every two years since 1996; this is the thirteenth edition in history, and its venue is Singapore, where it will be played from December 5 to January 1. This championship should have been held last year, but due to health reasons it was postponed to this date.
