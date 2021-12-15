Summary and highlights of Liverpool 3-1 Newscastle United in the Premier League
Source: Bolavip

ADVERTISEMENT

5:02 PM2 days ago

Thank you all!

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting final, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡SEE YOU ALL AGAIN!. 
5:00 PM2 days ago

REDS' RECORD

Liverpol becomes the first English team to record 2,000 wins in the top flight;.
4:58 PM2 days ago

Liverpool's long-suffering victory

 

4:56 PM2 days ago

90' Change in Klopp's team

Thiago, the Spanish midfielder, leaves and Milner replaces him.
4:55 PM2 days ago

87' GOOOOOAAALL

Liverpool set the match with Alexander Arnold's goal, taking advantage of Roberto Firmino's assist;
 
4:39 PM2 days ago

79'

Leaves in the field Saint maximum enter Wilson
4:31 PM2 days ago

72' Yellow card

Henderson  captain of Liverpool is received yellow card 
4:20 PM2 days ago

58' Yellow card

Yellow card for Fraser, player the Newscastle United
4:11 PM2 days ago

52'

Kontate has discomfort and needs medical attention, but it seems that he can continue the game without problems.
4:07 PM2 days ago

46'

Liverpool and Newcastle United will return in the field of the Anfield
3:55 PM2 days ago

First half

First half at Anfield is over as Liverpool come from behind
3:41 PM2 days ago

40' Liverpool take a corner

A cross from the corner is cleared by the Newcastle defense.
3:36 PM2 days ago

35' Clear chance for Salah

Good finish from the Egyptian striker, but the shot goes narrowly wide.
3:31 PM2 days ago

2-1

 

3:30 PM2 days ago

25' GOOOOOOAAALL

Liverpool turn the scoreline around with Salah's goal, tapping in the rebound from Mane's shot
3:26 PM2 days ago

1-1

 

3:26 PM2 days ago

24' Saves Allison

Good individual play by Saint Maximam who got past several defenders, the Liverpool goalkeeper with a good intervention prevented the goal;
3:22 PM2 days ago

21' GOOOOAALLL

Diego Jota, who took advantage of a rebound in the area to equalize. Two minutes earlier, the Brazilian striker had a clear chance, but he wasted it.
3:16 PM2 days ago

15' Newcastle forced to make a change

Lewis, who cannot continue on the pitch due to injury, is substituted by Ritchie;
3:15 PM2 days ago

12' Jamal Lewis in trouble

The Newcastle fullback is in discomfort we will see if he can continue on the pitch
3:11 PM2 days ago

0-1

 

3:09 PM2 days ago

7' GOOOOAALL

Newscastle United took the lead with Shelvey's shot from outside the area. Allison could do nothing with the midfielder's shot.
3:01 PM2 days ago

The match started

The game kicked off at Anfield, with Newscastle United having the first possession of the match.
2:58 PM2 days ago

All set

The protagonists already on the pitch, in three minutes the match starts at Anfield 
2:51 PM2 days ago

Newcastle is the worst visiting team

In the away table Newscastle are the worst team in the Premier League, having only taken three away points;
2:36 PM2 days ago

Salah on a roll

The Egyptian striker is in a sweet moment, he has scored in goals or has shared in assists, consecutively in the Premier League;
 
2:13 PM2 days ago

Newscastle United's eleven

Source: Newcastle United
Source: Newcastle United
2:10 PM2 days ago

This is Klopp's eleven

 

2:08 PM2 days ago

COVID-19 Liverpoool Casualties

Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss the clash after testing positive;
1:59 PM2 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the Liverpool vs Newscastle United match starts, both the preview and the match you can follow on VAVEL
 
5:53 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United ?

The match of the Premier League between Liverpool vs Newcastle United will start 15:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on ESPN

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

5:48 PM3 days ago

What time is Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the Premier League ?

This is the kickoff time for the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match on December 16 th in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

5:43 PM3 days ago

England midfielder speaks ahead of Liverpool clash

 

5:38 PM3 days ago

Klopp's statements at the press conference following the clash with Newcastle United

 

5:33 PM3 days ago

How does Newscatle United arrive ?

Bad start for Newcastle United that has only won one game in the entire Premier League, this was on December 4 where they beat Burnley. Last weekend Newcastle United was thrashed 4-0 by Leicester City.  They are at the bottom of the Premier League and have only ten points, they are three points away from getting out of the relegation zone.
5:28 PM3 days ago

How does Liverpool arrive ?

In the 24 matches Liverpool have played, they have lost only one, on November 7 at home to West Ham. The team led by Klopp  comes after seven consecutive victories and after qualifying to the round of 16 in the Champions League as first of the group. In the Premier League they are in second place and four points behind Manchester City, but Liverpool have a game in hand;
 
5:23 PM3 days ago

Background

Many clashes between Liverpool and Newcastle United with a balance in favor of the Reds with 85 wins. 44 meetings have been on the board and 48 victories for Newcastle United. Despite the favourable result, last season Liverpool failed to win any match against Newcastle with a 1-1 draw at Anfield and a goalless draw at St. James Park.
5:18 PM3 days ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at Anfield, a stadium that was built in 18884 and has a capacity of 54074 spectators.
 
5:13 PM3 days ago

Preview of the match

Liverpool and Newcastle face each other in the 17th Premier League match of the season.
 
5:08 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the Premier League.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.

 
VAVEL Logo