Summary and highlights of Liverpool 3-1 Newscastle United in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting final, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡SEE YOU ALL AGAIN!.
REDS' RECORD
Liverpol becomes the first English team to record 2,000 wins in the top flight;.
Liverpool's long-suffering victory
90' Change in Klopp's team
Thiago, the Spanish midfielder, leaves and Milner replaces him.
87' GOOOOOAAALL
Liverpool set the match with Alexander Arnold's goal, taking advantage of Roberto Firmino's assist;
79'
Leaves in the field Saint maximum enter Wilson
72' Yellow card
Henderson captain of Liverpool is received yellow card
58' Yellow card
Yellow card for Fraser, player the Newscastle United
52'
Kontate has discomfort and needs medical attention, but it seems that he can continue the game without problems.
46'
Liverpool and Newcastle United will return in the field of the Anfield
First half
First half at Anfield is over as Liverpool come from behind
40' Liverpool take a corner
A cross from the corner is cleared by the Newcastle defense.
35' Clear chance for Salah
Good finish from the Egyptian striker, but the shot goes narrowly wide.
2-1
25' GOOOOOOAAALL
Liverpool turn the scoreline around with Salah's goal, tapping in the rebound from Mane's shot
1-1
24' Saves Allison
Good individual play by Saint Maximam who got past several defenders, the Liverpool goalkeeper with a good intervention prevented the goal;
21' GOOOOAALLL
Diego Jota, who took advantage of a rebound in the area to equalize. Two minutes earlier, the Brazilian striker had a clear chance, but he wasted it.
15' Newcastle forced to make a change
Lewis, who cannot continue on the pitch due to injury, is substituted by Ritchie;
12' Jamal Lewis in trouble
The Newcastle fullback is in discomfort we will see if he can continue on the pitch
0-1
7' GOOOOAALL
Newscastle United took the lead with Shelvey's shot from outside the area. Allison could do nothing with the midfielder's shot.
The match started
The game kicked off at Anfield, with Newscastle United having the first possession of the match.
All set
The protagonists already on the pitch, in three minutes the match starts at Anfield
Newcastle is the worst visiting team
In the away table Newscastle are the worst team in the Premier League, having only taken three away points;
Salah on a roll
The Egyptian striker is in a sweet moment, he has scored in goals or has shared in assists, consecutively in the Premier League;
Newscastle United's eleven
This is Klopp's eleven
COVID-19 Liverpoool Casualties
Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss the clash after testing positive;
1 hour
In 1 hour the Liverpool vs Newscastle United match starts, both the preview and the match you can follow on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United ?
The match of the Premier League between Liverpool vs Newcastle United will start 15:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on ESPN
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the Premier League ?
This is the kickoff time for the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match on December 16 th in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
England midfielder speaks ahead of Liverpool clash
Klopp's statements at the press conference following the clash with Newcastle United
How does Newscatle United arrive ?
Bad start for Newcastle United that has only won one game in the entire Premier League, this was on December 4 where they beat Burnley. Last weekend Newcastle United was thrashed 4-0 by Leicester City. They are at the bottom of the Premier League and have only ten points, they are three points away from getting out of the relegation zone.
How does Liverpool arrive ?
In the 24 matches Liverpool have played, they have lost only one, on November 7 at home to West Ham. The team led by Klopp comes after seven consecutive victories and after qualifying to the round of 16 in the Champions League as first of the group. In the Premier League they are in second place and four points behind Manchester City, but Liverpool have a game in hand;
Background
Many clashes between Liverpool and Newcastle United with a balance in favor of the Reds with 85 wins. 44 meetings have been on the board and 48 victories for Newcastle United. Despite the favourable result, last season Liverpool failed to win any match against Newcastle with a 1-1 draw at Anfield and a goalless draw at St. James Park.
Headquarters
The match will be played at Anfield, a stadium that was built in 18884 and has a capacity of 54074 spectators.
Preview of the match
Liverpool and Newcastle face each other in the 17th Premier League match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the Premier League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.