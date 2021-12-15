Algeria hangs on to beat Qatar to reach Arab Cup Final

Algeria faced Qatar for a spot in Saturday's final at the FIFA Arab Cup and went toe to toe with the hosts.

Not many chances in the first half

It was a very tightly contested first half and no team had a shot on target until the 35th minute when Yacine Brahimi got one but it was saved by the keeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Both teams went into the locker room deadlocked at 0 and both teams still fighting for that first crucial goal.

A crazy second half

The foxes went right back to looking for the first goal of the match and earned an early corner in the first minute of the second half but again were denied by the hand of Al Sheeb.

On the ensuing Brahimi had an amazing chance to score but his shot went off the post and stayed out and had another good chance in the 50th minute off a free-kick but Al Sheeb made another spectacular save.

Algeria finally got on the scoreboard in the 59th minute off a corner as the keeper made the save but punched the ball right to Djamel Benlamri who shot the ball into the empty cage for the 1-0 lead.

The hosts turned on from their putting immense pressure on the Algerian defense and Rais M'Bolhi was put to work making some stunning diving saves to keep the ball out.

The fourth official in a bit of controversy as we approached the 90th minute signaled nine minutes of extra time and Algeria head coach Majid Bougherra was incensed.

At the sixth minute of extra time, Qatar tied the game as Mohammed Muntari headed in a ball that went past the Algerian keeper and into the back of the net.

The game kept going and it looked like we were going to extra time but in the 14th minute of extra time Brahimi was taken down in the box and the ref pointed to the spot meaning penalty.

Mohammed Belali stepped up to the spot and managed to get a great shot off but Al Sheeb managed to make the save before Belali jumped on the loose rebound and put it in the net to give Algeria the 2-1 lead.

That goal proved to be the game-winner and sent Algeria in Saturday final against another North African foe Tunisia who managed to get by Egypt thanks to an own goal in a 1-0 victory.

The final is scheduled for December 18th at 6:00 pm local time.