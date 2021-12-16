Goals and Highlights: Celta 3-1 Espanyol in LaLiga
Photo: VAVEL

Resume

Celta wins easily

The Vigo team imposed conditions to go ahead in the first minutes, a story that was repeated at the beginning of the second half, Espanyol discounted with one of the best goals this season but still fell 3-1.
90´+5

Match ends.
91´

Gooooool Espanyol! Morón's long-range shot ends up in the net. 
90´

Vilà receives a yellow card.
88´

Celta change:
In:Veiga,Sotelo.
Out: Méndez, Mina.
84´

Celta substitution
In:Nolito
Out: Aspas.
81´

Goal of Celta! Suárez scores the third of the match.
76´

Nico shoots outside the area but the ball goes wide of the goal.
74´

Aspas arrives on the left and shoots, but the ball is saved by the goalkeeper.
72´

Tapia centra el balón pero Diego López despeja con los puños.
56´

Espanyol substitution:
Out: Melendo, Llambrich, Herrera.
In: Morlanes, Loren, Nico MR.
55´

Pedrosa tries a long-range shot but the goalkeeper only leans back to catch the ball.
51´

Tapia's foul in the midfield.
47´

Goooooooool Celta! Iago Aspas arrives on the right to cut back and shoot leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. 
45´

Second half begins
45´

End of the first half.
44´

Puado misses Espanyol's equalizer, Dituro plays hero and saves the goal.
30´

Celta tries to arrive on the right flank but the cross is rejected.
16´

Espanyol kept the ball in the opponent's area but did not generate any dangerous chances.
10´

Iago Aspas arrived on the right but there was no receiver and Espanyol stole the ball.
Goooooooool for Celta! Mina gave the home side the lead. 
Celta gets a corner kick.
The match begins.
This is how Espanyol will be dressed

This jersey will be worn by the visiting team
Espanyol Starting 11

This is how the visiting team takes the field:

Lopez, Llambrich, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Herrera, Darder, Melendo, Alexi V.C, Puado.

Celta's starting 11

This is how the home team takes the field:

Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Araújo, Javi Galán, Tapia, Beltrán, Brais Méndez, Cervi, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina.

Espanyol arrives at Balaídos

The visiting team is already at the stadium 
Celta arrives at the Estadio

The arrival of the team from Vigo
More statements from Espanyol 's DT

Vicente Moreno: "We are in a good position to achieve goals, both in La Liga and in the Cup. But we want to keep improving and give people reasons to be satisfied with our work".
Pre-match statements

Vicente Moreno: "Celta is a special team, in their approach and approach. They have players of a high level and they will make it difficult for us. We want to win by being ourselves".
Celta's injury retirements

Thiago Galhardo has a hamstring muscle injury in the thigh of his right leg, with an approximate recovery time of 3 to 4 weeks.
Kevin Vázquez has a hamstring muscle injury in the left thigh, with an approximate recovery time of 3 weeks.
Watch out for this Espanyol player:

Javi Puado will be the player to follow during this match on the part of the Pericos, the Barcelona-born left winger could be a determining factor in the 90 minutes as he has played 10 of the 18 matches there have been in La Liga Española, adds 610 minutes and has two goals in his personal account, being the last match where he started his account with a brace against Levante so Javi Puado could continue his scoring streak and tip the scales in favor of his team at any time.

Watch out for this Celta de Vigo player:

He is the team's standard-bearer and at one point became part of the Spanish national team, Iago Aspas, the killer of the Celtic team and one of the most beloved players of the fans will be the player to follow for this match. Since his arrival in 2015 to the Celtic team, Iago has played almost 20,000 minutes with the blue jersey, he has appeared 236 times as a starter and 116 times he has broken the net, he has also collaborated with 43 assists during his stay, so Iago could be the player who tips the balance in favor of the visiting team. He is also characterized for being a temperamental player as he has received 51 yellow cards, and only 2 expulsions.

Espanyol's final lineup:

D. López; A. Vidal, Cabrera, S. Gómez, A. Giner; Y. Herrera, M. Morales, S. Darder; A. Embarba, R. de Tomás, J. Puado.
Celta de Vigo's last line-up:

M. Dituro; H. Mallo, J. Murillo, José Fontán, Javier Galán; R. Tapia; A. Solari, D. Suárez, F. Cervi; S. Mina, I. Aspas.
Background:

Celta de Vigo and Espanyol have met a total of 117 times (39 wins for Celta de Vigo, 28 draws and 50 wins for Espanyol) where the balance is tipped by a wide difference in favor of the Periquito side. Similarly, it is the Espanyol team who have the advantage in goals scored as the balance is in their favor with 184 goals while the visitors have 150. Their last meeting dates from the 38th matchday of the 2020-21 season where both teams drew 0-0.
About The Stadium

The Balaídos Stadium, known as Abanca-Balaídos for sponsorship reasons, is a municipally owned sports facility located in the city of Vigo, Spain. It hosts the home matches of the first team of Real Club Celta de Vigo.

It was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 and has a capacity of 29,000 spectators. It was one of the seventeen venues of the 1982 World Cup in Spain, having hosted three matches. It has also hosted seven matches of the Spanish national team.

The place name derives from Abeladíos, referring to a place where hazelnut trees abounded, called abeleiras in Galician. The stadium was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 with a match between Celta de Vigo and Real Unión de Irún, which Celta won 7-0. It was designed by the architect Jenaro de la Fuente due to the growing number of members the club had. However, the initial project had to be modified due to the difficulty of obtaining the necessary financing for its construction. The stadium was finally completed, with a capacity of 22,000 spectators, all seated and with numbered seats. For its inauguration the stadium was blessed by Father Faustino who ended his speech with a Viva Galicia, Viva Vigo and Viva Celta.

Going for European places

For their part, the Perico team is in position 9 of LaLiga with 23 points obtained from 6 wins, 5 draws and 6 defeats. They also have 19 goals for and 18 goals against, a situation that leaves them with a difference of +1, a positive balance that can improve with the passing of the championship. Last matchday they beat Levante at home by a score of 4-3 and two matchdays ago they lost by the minimum difference against Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol is still distanced from being in European positions as the difference is 4 points, however, a victory this matchday could bring them closer to join the group of the big 6 and fight for Europe or the Conference League.
The mission is to keep on winning

The Celestes are currently in 14th position in LaLiga with 17 points from 4 wins, 5 draws and 8 defeats. They also have 19 goals for and 18 goals against, which leaves them with a 1 goal difference. Last week, Celta de Vigo drew with Mallorca without emotions and two days ago lost to Valencia by a score of 2-1, so it will be important to start adding points since the victories they have obtained in this first semester of the championship have kept them away from the relegation zone and with possibilities to continue climbing positions in the maximum circuit of the Spanish League.
Looking to continue climbing positions

The eighteenth date of LaLiga brings us an even duel when Celta faces Espanyol, both teams are in the mid-table zone and have come from less to more, however, they have not yet managed to find a regularity in the championship so that a defeat or victory makes them go down or move up positions. At the moment, Celta is in 14th position with 17 points, while Espanyol is in 9th place in the table, only 3 places away from the European places. This match will be very important for both teams as a win could move them up many positions in the championship.
Kick-off time

The Celta de Vigo vs Espanyol match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, in Vigo, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 LaLiga: Celta de Vigo vs Espanyol!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
