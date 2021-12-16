Goals and Highlights: Celta 3-1 Espanyol in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Celta wins easily
90´+5
91´
90´
88´
In:Veiga,Sotelo.
Out: Méndez, Mina.
84´
In:Nolito
Out: Aspas.
81´
76´
74´
72´
56´
Out: Melendo, Llambrich, Herrera.
In: Morlanes, Loren, Nico MR.
55´
51´
47´
45´
45´
44´
30´
16´
10´
2´
2´
1´
This is how Espanyol will be dressed
🔴 ¡PREPARADOS!#RCDE | #CeltaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/fZIwDvThEO— RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) December 17, 2021
Espanyol Starting 11
Lopez, Llambrich, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Herrera, Darder, Melendo, Alexi V.C, Puado.
Celta's starting 11
Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Araújo, Javi Galán, Tapia, Beltrán, Brais Méndez, Cervi, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina.
Espanyol arrives at Balaídos
𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐎𝐒— RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) December 17, 2021
Here we go! 👊🏻#RCDE | #CeltaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/kQ3GQJA7HC
Celta arrives at the Estadio
Xa estamos aquí, celtistas! 💙🏟️#CeltaEspanyol #RCCelta pic.twitter.com/2xlhBCBs7O— RC Celta (@RCCelta) December 17, 2021
More statements from Espanyol 's DT
Pre-match statements
Celta's injury retirements
Kevin Vázquez has a hamstring muscle injury in the left thigh, with an approximate recovery time of 3 weeks.
Tune in here Celta de Vigo vs Espanyol Live Score
What time is Celta de Vigo vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 PM
Bolivia: 15:00 PM
Brazil: 16:00 PM
Chile: 15:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 15:00 PM
Uruguay: 16:00 PM
Venezuela: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this Espanyol player:
Watch out for this Celta de Vigo player:
Espanyol's final lineup:
Celta de Vigo's last line-up:
Background:
About The Stadium
It was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 and has a capacity of 29,000 spectators. It was one of the seventeen venues of the 1982 World Cup in Spain, having hosted three matches. It has also hosted seven matches of the Spanish national team.
The place name derives from Abeladíos, referring to a place where hazelnut trees abounded, called abeleiras in Galician. The stadium was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 with a match between Celta de Vigo and Real Unión de Irún, which Celta won 7-0. It was designed by the architect Jenaro de la Fuente due to the growing number of members the club had. However, the initial project had to be modified due to the difficulty of obtaining the necessary financing for its construction. The stadium was finally completed, with a capacity of 22,000 spectators, all seated and with numbered seats. For its inauguration the stadium was blessed by Father Faustino who ended his speech with a Viva Galicia, Viva Vigo and Viva Celta.