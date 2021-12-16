Goals and Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Genoa in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
End game
90'
86'
Filippo Melegoni's shot inside the box to score the goal.
84'
Luis Felipe and Anderson leave
Lazio changes.
81'
Mattia Zaccagni's counter-attack and driving inside the box to score the goal after Luis Alberto's pass.
75'
Acerbi with a header inside the six-yard box from a corner kick to increase the lead.
74'
Leiva came on and Cataldi came off, Lazio substitution.
73'
71'
63'
Basik and Hysaj leave
Lazio changes.
61'
Pandev and Paolo Ghiglione leave the team.
Genoa changes
Mexican Johan Vázquez was also cautioned.
52'
47'
46'
Sturaro and Zinho come off
Changes made by Genoa at halftime.
46'
Half time
45'
Goal Lazio 1-0
P. Rodrigue goal Lazio 1 - 0 Genoa
37'
A delayed diagonal shot by Pedro Rodriguez into the back of the net to open the scoring 1-0.
34'
30'
26'
23'
17'
13'
7'
0'
They jump into the field
Returns to the starting lineup
Lazio substitutes
6 Lucas Leiva
28 André Anderson
94 Vedat Muriqi
8 Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
4 Patric
10 Luis Alberto
26 Stefan Radu
31 Marius Adamonis
27 Raul Moro
18 Luka Romero
29 Manuel Lazzari
Genoa substitutes
20 Caleb Ekuban
2 Stefano Sabelli
5 Andrea Masiello
99 Pablo Galdames
1 Adrian Semper
14 Davide Biraschi
35 Lorenzo Andrenacci
94 Abdoulaye Touré
91 Yayah Kallon
13 Mattia Bani
33 Hernani
XI Genoa
XI Lazio
L'Olimpico è pronto per #LazioGenoa!
Inizia il riscaldamento per la squadra!
To get out of the relegation zone
Climbing positions
Tune in here Lazio vs Genoa Live Score in Serie A
Last games
Lazio 4-3 Genoa, 2021
Genoa 1-1 Lazio, 2021
Genoa 2-3 Lazio, 2020
Lazio 4-0 Genoa, 2019
Genoa 2-1 Lazio, 2019
Key player Genoa
Key player Lazio