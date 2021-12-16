Goals and Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Genoa in Serie A
Image: VAVEL

3:32 PM17 hours ago

Highlights

2:26 PM18 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of Lazio's win over Genoa in Serie A matchday 18.
2:21 PM18 hours ago

End game

Lazio 3-1 Genoa.
2:16 PM19 hours ago

90'

Three more minutes are added.
2:11 PM19 hours ago

86'

Goal Genoa

Filippo Melegoni's shot inside the box to score the goal.

2:06 PM19 hours ago

84'

Gabarrón and Muriqi join

Luis Felipe and Anderson leave

Lazio changes.

2:01 PM19 hours ago

81'

Lazio Goal

Mattia Zaccagni's counter-attack and driving inside the box to score the goal after Luis Alberto's pass.

1:56 PM19 hours ago

75'

Lazio Goal

Acerbi with a header inside the six-yard box from a corner kick to increase the lead.

1:51 PM19 hours ago

74'

Radu with a mid-range shot that Sirigu saves.

Leiva came on and Cataldi came off, Lazio substitution.

1:46 PM19 hours ago

73'

Portanova arrives at the wrong time and the Genoa player is cautioned.
1:41 PM19 hours ago

71'

Cambiasso with a service to the far post that goes wide.
1:36 PM19 hours ago

63'

Radu and Romero enter

Basik and Hysaj leave

Lazio changes.

1:31 PM19 hours ago

61'

Ekuban and Sabelli enter

Pandev and Paolo Ghiglione leave the team.

Genoa changes

 

Mexican Johan Vázquez was also cautioned.

1:26 PM19 hours ago

52'

Dangerous cross to the far post that Francesco Acerbi chests his goalkeeper away from danger.
1:21 PM19 hours ago

47'

Dangerous service from Lazio that passes all over the area without finding a recipient.
1:16 PM20 hours ago

46'

Azevedo and Biraschi are in

Sturaro and Zinho come off

Changes made by Genoa at halftime.

1:11 PM20 hours ago

46'

The second half begins between Lazio and Genoa.
1:06 PM20 hours ago

Half time

Lazio 1-0 Genoa.
1:01 PM20 hours ago

45'

One more minute is added to the first half.
12:56 PM20 hours ago

Goal Lazio 1-0

12:51 PM20 hours ago

37'

Lazio Goal

A delayed diagonal shot by Pedro Rodriguez into the back of the net to open the scoring 1-0.

12:46 PM20 hours ago

34'

Luis Felipe's handball inside the box was called, but the referee did not sanction anything, nor did the VAR.
12:41 PM20 hours ago

30'

Paolo Ghiglione cuts off the opponent's attacking play in midfield and has been cautioned.
12:36 PM20 hours ago

26'

Mattia Zaccagni's cross to the far post misses the target and misses one more.
12:31 PM20 hours ago

23'

Pedro is knocked down. Lazio will have a direct free kick.
12:26 PM20 hours ago

17'

Pedro's shot is blocked by three Genoa defenders to prevent the ball from going wide.
12:21 PM20 hours ago

13'

Lazio dominated the game, but they still couldn't quite figure out a Genoa defense well positioned at the back of the field.
12:16 PM21 hours ago

7'

Pedro with a mid-range shot, but Sirigu's save was enough to keep the ball out of his own net. The home team came close.
12:11 PM21 hours ago

0'

The match between Lazio and Genoa kicks off.
12:06 PM21 hours ago

They jump into the field

Lazio and Genoa players take the field at this moment under the Serie A anthem.
12:01 PM21 hours ago

Minutes away

We are just minutes away from the start of the game between Lazio and Genoa in Serie A.
11:56 AM21 hours ago

Returns to the starting lineup

After not starting in the defeat against Sampdoria, although he had minutes in the second half, Mexican Johan Vázquez returns to the starting lineup with the mission of keeping a clean sheet, remembering that they have conceded 34 goals in 17 games.
11:51 AM21 hours ago

Lazio substitutes

25 Pepe Reina

6 Lucas Leiva

28 André Anderson

94 Vedat Muriqi

8 Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro

4 Patric

10 Luis Alberto

26 Stefan Radu

31 Marius Adamonis

27 Raul Moro

18 Luka Romero

29 Manuel Lazzari

11:46 AM21 hours ago

Genoa substitutes

10 Filippo Melegoni

20 Caleb Ekuban

2 Stefano Sabelli

5 Andrea Masiello

99 Pablo Galdames

1 Adrian Semper

14 Davide Biraschi

35 Lorenzo Andrenacci

94 Abdoulaye Touré

91 Yayah Kallon

13 Mattia Bani

33 Hernani

11:41 AM21 hours ago

XI Genoa

57 Salvatore Sirigu, 15 Johan Vásquez, 4 Domenico Criscito, 3 Zinho Vanheusden, 90 Manolo Portanova, 27 Stefano Sturaro, 47 Milan Badelj, 50 Andrea Cambiaso, 18 Paolo Ghiglione, 23 Mattia Destro, 19 Goran Pandev.
11:36 AM21 hours ago

XI Lazio

1 Thomas Strakosha, 33 Francesco Acerbi, 3 Luiz Felipe, 77 Adam Marusic, 23 Elseid Hysaj, 32 Danilo Cataldi, 88 Toma Basic, 21 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 9 Pedro, 20 Mattia Zaccagni, 7 Felipe Anderson.
11:31 AM21 hours ago

Looks perfect

A look at the main points of the Metropolitano Stadium, both the pitch and the dressing rooms that are looking great to host this Friday's match between Lazio and Genoa.
11:26 AM21 hours ago

They jump to warm up

This is how Lazio warmed up at the iconic Stadio Olimpico:
11:21 AM21 hours ago

To get out of the relegation zone

Genoa, like Cagliari, has only won one game all season and is therefore in the relegation zone. This Friday they have another unbeatable opportunity to get the win to try to lift a ship that has not been sailing in all of 2021.
11:16 AMa day ago

Climbing positions

Lazio is in ninth place with 25 points, but if they win, they could reach 28 points and momentarily tie Roma and Juventus and fight for the European places.
11:11 AMa day ago

Start

Lazio and Genoa open the Serie A fixture in search of three important points. We begin with VAVEL's coverage.
11:06 AMa day ago

Tune in here Lazio vs Genoa Live Score in Serie A

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lazio vs Genoa match for the Serie A.
11:01 AMa day ago

What time is Lazio vs Genoa match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Genoa of 15th December in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM in ESPN

Bolivia: 1:30 PM in ESPN

Brazil: 2:30 PM in ESPN

Chile: 1:30 PM in ESPN

Colombia: 12:30 PM in ESPN

Ecuador: 12:30 PM in ESPN

USA (ET): 12:30 PM in ESPN

Spain: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM in ESPN

Paraguay: 2:30 PM in ESPN

Peru: 12:30 PM in ESPN

Uruguay: 2:30 PM in ESPN

10:56 AMa day ago

Last games

The balance in the last five matches favors Lazio with a record of three wins to one draw and one loss, highlighting that they have not lost at home to Genoa since 2015 when they lost by the minimum difference.

Lazio 4-3 Genoa, 2021

Genoa 1-1 Lazio, 2021

Genoa 2-3 Lazio, 2020

Lazio 4-0 Genoa, 2019

Genoa 2-1 Lazio, 2019

10:51 AMa day ago

Key player Genoa

He lost his starting place last game, but Mexican Johan Vazquez, despite the crisis, has been one of the pleasant revelations in the defensive sector and has been one of the players who has prevented more hand-to-hand in Serie A.

10:46 AMa day ago

Key player Lazio

If there is a player that goes through the seasons and does not stop scoring goals is the always effective Ciro Inmobile, who in 15 games has contributed with 13 goals to be in the top 5 scorers in Serie A.

10:41 AMa day ago

Last lineup Genoa

57 Salvatore Sirigu, 5 Andrea Masiello, 4 Domenico Criscito, 3 Zinho Vanheusden, 33 Hernani, 27 Stefano Sturaro, 47 Milan Badelj, 50 Andrea Cambiaso, 18 Paolo Ghiglione, 20 Caleb Ekuban, 19 Goran Pandev.
10:36 AMa day ago

Last lineup Lazio

1 Thomas Strakosha, 33 Francesco Acerbi, 3 Luiz Felipe, 77 Adam Marusic, 23 Elseid Hysaj, 32 Danilo Cataldi, 88 Toma Basic, 8 Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, 17 Ciro Immobile, 20 Mattia Zaccagni, 9 Pedro.
10:31 AMa day ago

Genoa: to win either way

There was much talk that with the arrival of Andriy Shevchenko to the coaching staff the team could improve, but the reality is that good results are not coming and last Friday they suffered a painful setback against Sampdoria at home by a score of 3-1. They are second to last overall with only 10 points and need to start adding up if they do not want to have complications at the end of the season.
10:26 AMa day ago

Lazio: climbing positions

Lazio have entered a results crisis having won only one of their last five games in any competition and on Sunday they suffered a painful setback against Sassuolo that has them stuck in ninth place with 25 points, but one of the worst defenses in the whole championship having allowed 32 goals.
10:21 AMa day ago

The Kick-off

The Lazio vs Genoa match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
10:16 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A: Lazio vs Genoa!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
