Goals and Highlights: Bayern 4-0 Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Highlights
Thanks
End game
87'
From Musiala to Lewandowski to put the icing on the cake and seal the win.
81'
Hernandez, Gnabry and Davies come off.
Bayern changes.
78'
75'
74'
Sabitzer (in) and Roca (out) for Bayern.
Goal Bayern 3-0
#FCBWOB
Bayern Munich 3-0 Wolfsburg | GOAL! Sane. pic.twitter.com/oFeQdlBnHg — FAST GOALS (@IFAST29) December 17, 2021
Goal Bayern 2-0
#FCBWOB
Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg | GOAL! Upamecano. pic.twitter.com/u1XJF8WRIl — FAST GOALS (@IFAST29) December 17, 2021
65'
59'
Sané strikes from outside the box and puts it inside the goalkeeper's far post to increase the lead in the blink of an eye.
57'
57'
A floated service is headed in by Upamecano to increase the lead.
54'
51'
48'
46'
Half time
44'
41'
32'
28'
27'
25'
23'
18'
Goal Bayern 1-0
CAYÓ EL PRIMERO 💥
Disparo de Serge Gnabry desde fuera del área y Thomas Müller aprovecha el mal rechace del arquero para abrir el marcador en el Allianz Arena #BundesligaxFOX
Bayern München 1⃣-0⃣ Wolfsburg pic.twitter.com/Qvv9llnEcw — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 17, 2021
10'
7'
Muller takes advantage of the rebound to send the ball into the net and make it 1-0.
5'
3'
0'
They jump into the field
Minutes away
Last 5 games
Bayern substitutes
23 Tanguy Nianzou
26 Sven Ulreich
36 Christian Früchtl
20 Bouna Sarr
40 Malik Tillman
17 Michaël Cuisance
3 Omar Richards
Wolfsburg substitutes
12 Pavao Pervan
5 Mickey van de Ven
23 Josuha Guilavogui
21 Bartosz Bialek
22 Felix Nmecha
19 Kevin Mbabu
XI Wolfsburg
XI Bayern
They remember the
Sí, sí, yaaaaaa...como cada seis meses, es momento de recordar el 5-1 ante el Bayern...— VfL Wolfsburg ES (@VfLWolfsburg_ES) December 17, 2021
🙄😶#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/4Yhxya6XLc
The dressing room
Good run
Winter Champion
Start
Tune in here Bayern vs Wolfsburg Live Score in Bundesliga
What time is Bayern vs Wolfsburg match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 15:30 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Chile: 15:30 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 14:30 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 14:30 PM in ESPN
USA (ET): 14:30 PM in ESPN
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 PM in SKY Sports, Azteca Deportes and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Peru: 14:30 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Last games
VFL Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich, 2021
Bayern Munich 2-1 VFL Wolfsburg, 2020
VFL Wolfsburg 0-4 Bayern Munich, 2020
Bayern Munich 2-0 VFL Wolfsburg, 2019
Bayern Munich 6-0 VFL Wolfsburg, 2019
Key player Wolfsburg
Key player Bayern Munich