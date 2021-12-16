Goals and Highlights: Bayern 4-0 Wolfsburg in Bundesliga
Photo: VAVEL

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:54 PM16 hours ago

Highlights

4:20 PM16 hours ago

4:15 PM17 hours ago

End game

Bayern 4-0 Wolfsburg.
4:10 PM17 hours ago

87'

Bayern goal

From Musiala to Lewandowski to put the icing on the cake and seal the win.

4:05 PM17 hours ago

81'

Richards, Sarr and Nianzou come in.

Hernandez, Gnabry and Davies come off.

Bayern changes.

4:00 PM17 hours ago

78'

Pavard's impact inside the area goes over the goal.
3:55 PM17 hours ago

75'

Lewandowski's powerful right-footed shot is saved by Koen Casteels with his feet to prevent the fourth.
3:50 PM17 hours ago

74'

Guilavoguia (in), Luca Waldschmidt (out), Wolfsburg .

 

Sabitzer (in) and Roca (out) for Bayern.

3:45 PM17 hours ago

Goal Bayern 3-0

3:40 PM17 hours ago

Goal Bayern 2-0

3:35 PM17 hours ago

65'

Lewandowski arrives at the far post and shoots wide.
3:30 PM17 hours ago

59'

Bayern goal

Sané strikes from outside the box and puts it inside the goalkeeper's far post to increase the lead in the blink of an eye.

3:25 PM17 hours ago

57'

Nmecha enters and Steffen leaves, Wolfsburg change.
3:20 PM17 hours ago

57'

Bayern goal

A floated service is headed in by Upamecano to increase the lead.

3:15 PM18 hours ago

54'

John Brooks' header from a set piece goes wide.
3:10 PM18 hours ago

51'

Davis' cross is cut out by the defense at the near post and the goalkeeper takes the ball.
3:05 PM18 hours ago

48'

Sané's volley goes over the goal.
3:00 PM18 hours ago

46'

The second half begins between Bayern and Wolfsburg. No changes.
2:55 PM18 hours ago

Half time

Bayern 1-0 Wolfsburg.
2:50 PM18 hours ago

44'

Dayot Upamecano with a mid-range shot that goes high of the goal.
2:45 PM18 hours ago

41'

Another shot inside the box by Wout Weghorst into Neuer's hands.
2:40 PM18 hours ago

32'

Wout Weghorst is up inside the box and his shot goes wide.
2:35 PM18 hours ago

28'

Sané's delayed diagonal shot is blocked by the defense.
2:30 PM18 hours ago

27'

Lewandowski's header inside the six-yard box is saved by the goalkeeper as he dives for the photo.
2:25 PM18 hours ago

25'

Musiala with a mid-range shot that hits the net from the outside.
2:20 PM18 hours ago

23'

Luca Waldschmidt's shot from outside the box hits the defensive wall.
2:15 PM19 hours ago

18'

Roca interrupts the advance by committing the foul.
2:10 PM19 hours ago

Goal Bayern 1-0

2:05 PM19 hours ago

10'

Another rebound that Lewandsowki now finishes over the top of the goal.
2:00 PM19 hours ago

7'

Bayern goal

Muller takes advantage of the rebound to send the ball into the net and make it 1-0.

1:55 PM19 hours ago

5'

Bavarian dominance at the moment against a Wolfsburg team that is deep in their own half.
1:50 PM19 hours ago

3'

Sané's service is too long and the ball goes wide.
1:45 PM19 hours ago

0'

The match between Bayern and Wolfsburg kicks off.
1:40 PM19 hours ago

They jump into the field

Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg take the field under the Bundesliga anthem.
1:35 PM19 hours ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes, the game that kicks off the 17th Bundesliga matchday between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be underway.
1:30 PM19 hours ago

Last 5 games

In the last 450 minutes on an official basis, Wolfsburg have only scored three goals against Bayern and, in turn, have conceded 17 goals on any given pitch.
1:25 PM19 hours ago

Bayern substitutes

18 Marcel Sabitzer

23 Tanguy Nianzou

26 Sven Ulreich

36 Christian Früchtl

20 Bouna Sarr

40 Malik Tillman

17 Michaël Cuisance

3 Omar Richards

1:20 PM19 hours ago

Wolfsburg substitutes

33 Daniel Ginczek

12 Pavao Pervan

5 Mickey van de Ven

23 Josuha Guilavogui

21 Bartosz Bialek

22 Felix Nmecha

19 Kevin Mbabu

1:15 PM20 hours ago

XI Wolfsburg

1 Koen Casteels, 3 Sebastiaan Bornauw, 25 John Brooks, 4 Maxence Lacroix, 27 Maximilian Arnold, 8 Aster Vranckx, 31 Yannick Gerhardt, 20 Ridle Baku, 9 Wout Weghorst, 7 Luca Waldschmidt, 11 Renato Steffen.
1:10 PM20 hours ago

XI Bayern

1 Manuel Neuer, 21 Lucas Hernández, 2 Dayot Upamecano, 19 Alphonso Davies, 5 Benjamin Pavard, 25 Thomas Müller, 42 Jamal Musiala, 22 Marc Roca, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Leroy Sané, 7 Serge Gnabry.
1:05 PM20 hours ago

They remember the

Wolfsburg recalled the 5-1 thrashing they inflicted on Bayern a few years ago, and if they are looking for a repeat, at least they will be looking for a victory.
1:00 PM20 hours ago

The dressing room

This is what Bayern's dressing room looks like for this match, where they will play in their traditional red uniform to bid farewell to 2021 with a victory.

12:55 PM20 hours ago

Good run

Since that unexpected slip-up against Augsburg, Bayern have now won six in a row in any competition, with this being their last game of 2021 before returning in January in search of the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.
12:50 PM20 hours ago

Winter Champion

The weekend will officially mark the end of the first round of the Bundesliga where Bayern Munich are winter champions, but will be looking to increase their gap with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, which currently stands at 6 points.
12:45 PM20 hours ago

Start

A great match to open Matchday 17 of the Bundesliga when Bayern Munich hosts a Wolfsburg in need of points. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
12:40 PM20 hours ago

Tune in here Bayern vs Wolfsburg Live Score in Bundesliga

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern vs Wolfsburg match for the Bundesliga.
12:35 PM20 hours ago

12:30 PM20 hours ago

Last games

Since 2015, Wolfsburg has not been able to defeat Bayern on any pitch and has gone 15 games without a win. In fact, in their most recent three visits they have only been able to score one goal.

VFL Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich, 2021

Bayern Munich 2-1 VFL Wolfsburg, 2020

VFL Wolfsburg 0-4 Bayern Munich, 2020

Bayern Munich 2-0 VFL Wolfsburg, 2019

Bayern Munich 6-0 VFL Wolfsburg, 2019

12:25 PM20 hours ago

Key player Wolfsburg

He is the team's top scorer with five goals, but Lukas Nmecha will have to increase his quota and be lethal in the opponent's box to be able to think about pulling out a victory that would be the surprise of the day in the Bundesliga.

12:20 PM20 hours ago

Key player Bayern Munich

No matter what match it is or what competition, the Polish Robert Lewandowski does not stop scoring goals and, in this campaign, he is the leader in the table with 18 goals, highlighting that he has just scored a brace against Stuttgart.

12:15 PM21 hours ago

Last lineup Wolfsburg

1 Koen Casteels, 3 Sebastiaan Bornauw, 4 Maxence Lacroix, 15 Jérôme Roussillon, 20 Ridle Baku, 10 Lukas Nmecha, 8 Aster Vranckx, 27 Maximilian Arnold, 9 Wout Weghorst, 22 Felix Nmecha, 28 Dodi Lukebakio.
12:10 PM21 hours ago

Last lineup Bayern Munich

1 Manuel Neuer, 21 Lucas Hernandez, 4 Niklas Süle, 19 Alphonso Davies, 5 Benjamin Pavard, 25 Thomas Müller, 42 Jamal Musiala, 22 Marc Roca, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 11 Kingsley Coman, 7 Serge Gnabry.
12:05 PM21 hours ago

Wolfsburg: to pull off a shock

Out of the Champions League and out of any international competition for the next six months and with four defeats in a row, the last of them on Tuesday 3-2 at home against Cologne, Wolfsburg needs a win at any cost, especially to go into the Christmas vacations in a more relaxed mood.
12:00 PM21 hours ago

Bayern Munich: The farewell

Bayern Munich wants to say goodbye in the best way this 2021 and will look to finish with a victory at home, noting that they have just beaten Stuttgart 5-0 and are more than six points ahead of their closest pursuers, Borussia Dortmund.
11:55 AM21 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Bayern vs Wolfsburg match will be played at the Allian Arena, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
11:50 AM21 hours ago

