Goals and Highlights: Rayadas 2-2 Tigres Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021
12:37 AM8 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

12:01 AM9 hours ago
12:00 AM9 hours ago

92'

The game ends in a two-goal draw.
12:00 AM9 hours ago

90'

Servicio peligroso y Elizondo no alcanza a llegar para rematar al arco.
11:52 PM9 hours ago

84'

A mid-range shot, but Santiago and the post prevented the home side from taking the lead.
11:49 PM9 hours ago

81'

Change for Rayadas. Valeria del Campo replaces Yamile Franco.
11:49 PM9 hours ago

79'

Desiree was looking for speed, but ended up stretching the ball too long and missed a clear chance.
11:42 PM9 hours ago

74'

María Sánchez came close to scoring the third for the felines when she crossed and back-heeled the ball, but Godínez prevented her goal from falling.
11:39 PM9 hours ago

71'

Goal, goal, goal for Tigres! Stephany Mayor entered the goal alone, pumped the ball past Godínez to close the angle and tie the match.
11:38 PM9 hours ago

68'

The game became back and forth, quite tight with fouls by both teams.
11:31 PM9 hours ago

63'

Stephany Mayor arrived with danger, but the referee ended up signaling advanced position.
11:28 PM9 hours ago

59'

Tigres change. Jana Gutiérrez replaces Natalia Villarreal.
11:19 PM9 hours ago

51'

Monsiváis' shot, but the ball ends up crashing into the defense.
11:13 PM10 hours ago

45'

The action resumes in Monterrey for the second half.
10:56 PM10 hours ago

45+3'

It's over! The first half ends, Rayadas wins momentarily.
10:49 PM10 hours ago

41'

Goal, goal, goal for Rayadas! Lizette Rodriguez took advantage of the goal being left alone and Rodriguez closes the net for the second.
10:48 PM10 hours ago

Rodriguez's cross, but Villarreal appears in the area to prevent further danger.
10:38 PM10 hours ago

30'

Liliana Mercado's shot, but the ball ends up going wide.
10:34 PM10 hours ago

26'

Change of stripes. Enter Lizette Rodriguez for Cristina Burkenroad who leaves after a heavy blow to the head.
10:28 PM10 hours ago

19'

Goal, goal, goal for Tigres! Greta Espinoza appears inside the box and, after a save by Godínez, Espinoza sends the ball into the back of the net with an accurate header.
10:26 PM10 hours ago

18'

Close! Ovalle sent his shot, but the ball ended up hitting the post.
10:20 PM10 hours ago

12'

Goal, goal, goal for Rayadas! A cross from Evangelista and Cristina Ferral ends up scoring an own goal when she tries to clear the ball.
10:17 PM10 hours ago

9'

Close! The home team steals the ball and ends up sending the ball to Monsiváis, but the latter fails to score well.
10:17 PM11 hours ago

6'

The duel started off quite lively, with both teams having had chances in the first few minutes.
10:07 PM11 hours ago

0'

The action kicks off at the BBVA, the ball rolls in the Liga MX Women's Final.
9:58 PM11 hours ago

XI Tigres Femenil

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferra, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz, M. Sánchez; S. Mayor.
9:57 PM11 hours ago

Rayadas: LineUp

A. Godínez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, A. Calderón, M. Cadena; D. Evangelista, Y. Franco, D. García; C. Burkenroad, D. Monsiváis, A. Aviléz.
9:50 PM11 hours ago

They're coming!

The fans of both teams are already at the BBVA, tonight they will be looking to support their team respectively and thus come out with an advantage.
9:49 PM11 hours ago

Present are

Tigres is already at the Steel Giant, ready to compete in yet another Final, in search of the three-time championship in the Women's MX League.

9:43 PM11 hours ago

They are here

The Rayadas are already at the BBVA, tonight, with Eva Espejo at the helm, they will be looking to get the upper hand.
9:32 PM11 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Desirée Monsiváis is the one the feline defense has to pay special attention to, with her good play, she has 14 goals in the current tournament and tonight she will be looking to keep on scoring.
9:29 PM11 hours ago

What a comeback!

For this match, Katty Martínez was called up again after an injury that kept her out for several days.
9:27 PM11 hours ago

What a tip!

Tigres has beaten Rayadas three times in the Women's MX League finals, and they have not lost in eight of their last nine away matches.
9:17 PM12 hours ago

What a beauty

This is how the players were greeted with the dressing room set up, ready for the players to go out motivated for the first match.

9:12 PM12 hours ago

Last duels

Tigres has dominated in previous meetings between these teams, with nine wins to Rayadas' five and eight draws.
9:07 PM12 hours ago

We begin

Good evening, welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Rayadas and Tigres Femenil; the match corresponds to the first leg of the 2021 Apertura MX Women's League Final and will kick off in approximately one hour. We will shortly share the most relevant information with you, as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:02 PM12 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:57 PM12 hours ago

8:52 PM12 hours ago

Latest Tigres Femenil lineup

C. Santiago, B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz, M. Sánchez, S. Mayor.
8:47 PM12 hours ago

Rayadas' last lineup

A. Godínez, A. Calderón, M. Cadena, R. Bernal, M. Flores, D. Evangelista, D. García, Y. Franco, L. Rodríguez, D. Monsiváis, A. Aviléz.
8:42 PM12 hours ago

Tigres Femenil Statements

Roberto Medina was also present: "I am surprised and grateful for this appointment, I am very pleased, it is not simply an individual effort but a collective effort and I owe this to my players who have pleasantly reflected the feeling of the game, of the match, the two best teams without a doubt, in these instances things change completely and what this reflects for us is a clear and a final, we will try our best to put on a good show".

"Without a doubt, there are the two best teams, in these instances, things change totally and simply what reflects for us what a Clasico and a Final is, is to seek in the best way to offer a good show and, of course, to try to play better soccer."

"All the teams that reach these instances have great virtues. In the end, it's about repeating and repeating what we've been doing, I can hardly say right now how many things we have to watch out for against our opponents, because the inspiration in these matches are the individual qualities, the way each of the players reflects their feelings and shows it on the field can change the virtues and defects of the opponents."

"Seeing my players enjoy one more championship, an achievement for their effort, for their dedication; not only in these two games, but in everything that 18 rounds of a tournament means."

"It is obvious that moving on from a stage in the face of adverse circumstances raises your motivation to the maximum, although at the end of the day, even if they say they are coming from a lost game this is a series of 2 games."

8:37 PM12 hours ago

Rayadas Statements

Eva Espejo spoke to the media prior to the match: "I feel happy to lead the group and it's what makes me happiest in life. I usually don't ask Santa Claus because January 6 is my birthday and the first one was early, being able to direct, was one of the early gifts and the next is a star, like the Three Wise Men we are chasing a star" 

"It's not a question of looking after ourselves, it's clearly knowing what Rayadas wants to play and propose in these two matches, I'm not going to look after Tigres and we have a clear personality, the game model and everything we have done this season to repeat it and solidify it with a championship."

"For me there is no pressure, personally I feel no pressure, we have fulfilled each of the objectives set this season, we are about to achieve the last one, this keeps us focused and it is not worth looking back except to learn, history has been written and I am not going to repeat what you have seen in the series, even in penalties it has been defined, this reflects what this club has pursued for so long and when it is close it would be unfair to describe history as disappointing we want to leave a mark and that is what we are focused on, on another final".

8:32 PM12 hours ago

Aiming for another title

Rayadas come into this match after drawing on aggregate against Atlas and beating them at the BBVA in the second leg of the semifinal, and will be looking to add one more title in this Clasico Regio.

8:27 PM12 hours ago

Aiming for a three-time championship

Tigres Femenil arrives at this match after defeating América in the second leg, a team that came to the Universitario with an advantage, but the Amazonas managed to turn the result around to reach the Final of this Grita México Apertura 2021.

8:22 PM12 hours ago

The match will be played at BBVA Stadium.

The Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at BBVA Stadium, located in San Nicolás, Monterrey. The stadium has a capacity of 37,180 people.
8:17 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX Femenil match: Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
