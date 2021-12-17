Hertha Berlín vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Bundesliga
How to watch Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live on TV, your options is SKY

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to go

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Games between Hertha Berlín vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia has won the last 5 games and they don’t loss since 2017

2020 Hertha Berlín 2- Borussia Dortmund

2019 Hertha Berlín 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

2019 Hertha Berlín 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

2018 Hertha Berlín 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

2017 Hertha Berlín 2 -1 Borussia Dortmund

Key player of away team

Striker sensation Erling Haaland scored a hat trick in the previous game against this team and in his most recent game he scored a double in Borussia Dortmund's victory so he will keep trying to score more goals.
Photo: Getty images// Lars Baron
Key player of Home team

Hertha's Stevan Jovetić has scored his team's first goal in each of the five games he has scored in this season.

 

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund know they can't afford too many mistakes if they want to close the weekend's six-point gap against league leaders Bayern Munich and thus keep the pressure near the top of the standings. He returned to winning ways in the league with a 3-0 midweek win over Fürth, maintaining his 100% record this season after leading at halftime
When playing away from home, BVB has an even worse points differential than their hosts, having only managed ten of their 34 league points on rival soil.
Hertha Berlin

Just as Hertha Berlin seemed to drift out of the relegation zone after a three-game unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga , they fell back into their bad habits and fell 4-0 to Mainz the previous day. He has suffered eight defeats this season and this was the sixth time he lost by two or more goals difference. Only bottom line Greuther Fürth has conceded more goals in the Bundesliga than Hertha with 33.
Berlin's Olympiastadion have been Hertha's cornerstone this season, having scored 11 of their 18 points at home and 'only' conceded one goal per league game so far, compared to an average of 2.89 goals in against when playing away from home. 

 

The match will be played at the Olympiastadion

Since there is Bundesliga, there is Olympiastadion for Hertha BSC fans. The capital's stadium is an emblem of German football, at the club and national level.

Berlin is the capital and most populous city in all of Germany. With the Olympiastadion it has a stadium that more than lives up to its status as an international city. Built between 1934 and 1936 on the occasion of the '36 Olympic Games, the coliseum was erected on top of the grounds previously occupied by the German Stadium.

It was remodeled for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where it hosted the final and six more matches, as well as for the 1974 World Cup, in which the West German National Team made its debut.

With a capacity of 74,475, the Olímpico is the third largest stadium in all of Germany, only behind the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and an Allianz Arena in Munich that displaced the Berlin venue with its most recent extension.

In addition to being the home of Hertha BSC and a World Cup venue, the Olympiastadion is also the site of the German Cup final, as well as national and international athletics tournaments, something that its 'Olympic' status bestows on it.

Photo: Getty images// Maja Hitij
