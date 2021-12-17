Hertha Berlín vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Hertha Berlínvs Borussia DortmundLive Score
Games between Hertha Berlín vs Borussia Dortmund
2020 Hertha Berlín 2- Borussia Dortmund
2019 Hertha Berlín 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
2019 Hertha Berlín 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
2018 Hertha Berlín 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
2017 Hertha Berlín 2 -1 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
When playing away from home, BVB has an even worse points differential than their hosts, having only managed ten of their 34 league points on rival soil.
Hertha Berlin
Berlin's Olympiastadion have been Hertha's cornerstone this season, having scored 11 of their 18 points at home and 'only' conceded one goal per league game so far, compared to an average of 2.89 goals in against when playing away from home.
The match will be played at the Olympiastadion
Berlin is the capital and most populous city in all of Germany. With the Olympiastadion it has a stadium that more than lives up to its status as an international city. Built between 1934 and 1936 on the occasion of the '36 Olympic Games, the coliseum was erected on top of the grounds previously occupied by the German Stadium.
It was remodeled for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where it hosted the final and six more matches, as well as for the 1974 World Cup, in which the West German National Team made its debut.
With a capacity of 74,475, the Olímpico is the third largest stadium in all of Germany, only behind the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and an Allianz Arena in Munich that displaced the Berlin venue with its most recent extension.
In addition to being the home of Hertha BSC and a World Cup venue, the Olympiastadion is also the site of the German Cup final, as well as national and international athletics tournaments, something that its 'Olympic' status bestows on it.