Atlante vs Tampico Madero: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Final Liga Expansion MX
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:57 PM15 hours ago

Tune in here Atlante vs Tampico Madero Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlante vs Tampico Madero match.
5:52 PM15 hours ago

What time is Atlante vs Tampico Madero match for Liga Expansión MX?

This is the start time of the game Atlante vs Tampico Madero of 18th December in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 PM

Bolivia: 22:00 PM

Brazil: 23:00 PM

Chile: 20:00 PM

Colombia: 21:00 PM

Ecuador: 21:00 PM

USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 4:00 AM

Mexico: 21:00 PM

Paraguay: 20:00 PM

Peru: 20:00 PM

Uruguay: 23:00 PM

Venezuela: 23:00 PM

5:47 PM15 hours ago

Watch out for this Tampico Madero player:

The captain of the Jaiba Brava, Eduardo Pérez Reyes, will be the player to watch for this Grand Final, the Culiacán, Sinaloa-born player will seek to be the key player for his team and bring them the joy of another title. Currently, the Mexican striker has played 76.39% of the possible minutes in the tournament, having a great participation with Tampico Madero. Also, the statistics show that he has played 14 games in the whole tournament, in which 12 he was a starter and has scored 6 goals in total with one yellow card, so Eduardo could tip the scales at any moment in favor of the Jaiba team and give them one more joy.

5:42 PM15 hours ago

Watch out for this Atlante player:

For Atlante's Potros de Hierro, Christian "El Hobbit" Bermudez will be the player to watch for this Grand Final at the Azulgrana Stadium. Born in Nezahualcóyotl and the pride of Azulgrana, Bermúdez is one of Atlante's most unbalanced players. He plays as an offensive midfielder and so far has played a total of 60.14% of the possible minutes in the tournament, which are distributed in 15 games played, 11 as a starter and one yellow card. After playing for América, Gallos, Chiapas, Puebla and Cafetalero, the prodigal son returned to the club where he was born and consolidated in this tournament to seek to be crowned champion, so Christian Bermúdez could tip the scales at any time in favor of the Potros de Hierro.
5:37 PM15 hours ago

Tune in here Atlante vs Tampico Madero Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlante vs Tampico Madero match.
5:32 PM15 hours ago

What time is Atlante vs Tampico Madero match for Liga Expansión MX?

This is the start time of the game Atlante vs Tampico Madero of 18th December in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 PM

Bolivia: 22:00 PM

Brazil: 23:00 PM

Chile: 22:00 PM

Colombia: 21:00 PM

Ecuador: 21:00 PM

USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 4:00 AM

Mexico: 21:00 PM

Paraguay: 20:00 PM

Peru: 20:00 PM

Uruguay: 23:00 PM

Venezuela: 23:00 PM

5:27 PM15 hours ago

Watch out for this Tampico Madero player:

The captain of the Jaiba Brava, Eduardo Pérez Reyes, will be the player to watch for this Grand Final, the Culiacán, Sinaloa-born player will seek to be the key player for his team and bring them the joy of another title. Currently, the Mexican forward has played 76.39% of the possible minutes in the tournament, having a great participation with Tampico Madero. Also, the statistics show that he has played 14 games in the whole tournament, in 12 of which he was a starter and has scored 6 goals in total with one yellow card, so Eduardo could tip the scales at any moment in favor of the Jaiba team and give them one more joy.
5:22 PM15 hours ago

Watch out for this Atlante player:

For Atlante's Potros de Hierro, Christian "El Hobbit" Bermudez, will be the player to watch for this Grand Final at the Azulgrana Stadium. Born in Nezahualcóyotl and the pride of Azulgrana, Bermúdez is one of Atlante's most unbalanced players. He plays as an offensive midfielder and so far has played a total of 60.14% of the possible minutes in the tournament, which are distributed in 15 games played, 11 as a starter and one yellow card. After playing for América, Gallos, Chiapas, Puebla and Cafetalero, the prodigal son returned to the club where he was born and consolidated in this tournament to seek to be crowned champion, so Christian Bermúdez could tip the scales at any time in favor of the Potros de Hierro.
5:17 PM16 hours ago

Last Tampico lineup:

M. Millán; C. Bernal, O. Manzanárez, C. Robles, E. García; A. López, D. Hernández, N. Gómez; E. Pérez, E. Hernández, D. Medina.
5:12 PM16 hours ago

Atlante's last lineup:

H. Hernández; D. García, J. Sánchez, R. González, E. Souza; D. Tejeda, B. Figueroa, J. Venegas; A. Escobar, J. Domínguez, R. Costa.
5:07 PM16 hours ago

About The Stadium

The Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium is a sports venue located in Mexico City, which has a capacity for 36,681 people. It was designed by architect Modesto C. Rollan, and its construction began in 1944 as part of the urban project called Ciudad de los Deportes (Sports City) conceived by Neguib Simón. It was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 with the name of Estadio Olímpico de la Ciudad de los Deportes, with an American soccer match between the Pumas of the UNAM and the Aguiluchos of the Heroico Colegio Militar, with the Universitarios coming out victorious by a score of 45-0.

It was home to América (1947-1955), Necaxa (1950-1955), Atlante (1947-1957, 1983-1989, 1990-1996, 2000-2002 and 2020), Marte (1947-1953), Universidad (1966-1969) and Cruz Azul (1996-2018). It also hosted the Mexican national soccer team from 1947 to 1955, and in 1992 during the second phase of the World Cup qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

5:02 PM16 hours ago

Background:

Atlante's iron colts and Tampico Madero's Jaiba Brava have faced each other on a total of 13 occasions (3 wins for Atlante, 6 ties between both teams and 4 wins for Tampico) where the scales have been tipped in favor of the visiting team. Likewise, in terms of goals, the advantage goes to the Jaiba Brava by a slight margin, as Atlante has 11 goals in the history, while Tampico has 14 goals in its favor. Their last meeting dates back to the 13th matchday of the current tournament, where Atlante scored another 1-1 draw at the visitor's stadium.
4:57 PM16 hours ago

Refereeing team

For this match, Jorge Abraham will be the central referee, accompanied by Eder Jesús and Sandra Elizabeth as assistants 1 and 2 respectively, and Louis Adrián will be the fourth referee.
4:52 PM16 hours ago

In search of the feat

For their part, the Jaiba Brava will seek to spoil the party for the Azulgrana fans and be crowned champions of the Expansion League once again. In the first leg, they were unable to make their home advantage count and ended up with a goalless draw against the Potros; now, they will seek to win at the Azulgrana Stadium and repeat the feat achieved in the previous tournament.
4:47 PM16 hours ago

Crowning at home

Atlante's Potros de Hierro squad is 90 minutes away from being crowned champions of Mexican soccer; in the first leg they managed to keep a clean sheet in their goal and have now gone five consecutive matches without conceding a goal, so they will not make things easy for Tampico Madero if the Jaiba Brava intend to cause damage at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. Atlante will be looking to avenge last year's tournament and win the crown at home; they have had a spectacular group stage and the icing on the cake would be to win the cup after losing it in the same conditions six months ago.
4:42 PM16 hours ago

In search of the title

The road to the championship begins, the regular tournament ended for each of the teams that are currently in the final phase of the BBVAMX Expansion League and now every duel, ball and step will be fundamental if they want to achieve the goal set from the beginning of the tournament; to get the trophy that will certify them champions of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament. For both teams this will be the most important match of the entire championship, no mistake or success will outweigh the other, there will be no tomorrow or second chance, whoever forgives, fails or underestimates their rival will pay dearly for the price of defeat, Atlante receives Tampico Madero who already won the Expansion League, The colts are looking for one more title to add to their trophy cabinet and what better way to do it in the stadium that accompanied them in so many feats, surrounded by their fans, however, the crab will not make things easy for them and they will try to give the azulgrana fans a bitter pill to swallow.
4:37 PM16 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Atlante vs Tampico Madero match will be played at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
4:32 PM16 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Atlante vs Tampico Madero!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo