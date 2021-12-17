Barcelona vs Elche: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Key player Elche
Lucas Boyé | This Argentine striker is Elche's current top scorer with six goals. In addition to his eye for goal, he is one of the most daring strikers to shoot at goal from medium distance. Boyé makes a good duo with the Colombian Johan Mojica and can be a danger for the opponent.
Key player Barcelona
Memphis Depay, striker | The Dutch player arrived as a reinforcement for the Blaugrana and is the team's current goal scorer. After Messi's absence, Depay has had to carry the offensive line for Barcelona and has accumulated eight goals this season.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Barcelona vs Elche will be Javier Alberola Rojas; José María Sánchez Martínez, first line; José Luis González González, second line.
Last lineup Elche
Badia; Palacios, Enzo Roco, Diego González, Barragán; Tete Morente, Omar Mascarell, Marcone, Fidel; Lucas Pérez y Lucas Boyé.
Last lineup Barcelona
Ter Stegen, Araujo, Piqué, Umtiti; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, De Jong, Nico; Abde, Dembélé y Luuk.
Elche: Freeing themselves from relegation
On the other hand, Elche, coached by Francisco Escribá, is coming from a victory in the Copa del Rey in midweek, but a defeat in LaLiga against Valencia by a score of 2-1. After 17 rounds, the franjiverdes have 15 points to their credit with three wins, six draws and eight defeats. Elche is in the middle of the fight for non-relegation and although they are in sixteenth position, they are only three points clear of 18th place, so it is vital to close the half-year period well.
Barcelona: Closing the semester well
The Blaugrana team, led by Xavi Hernandez, is coming from a bitter pill to swallow in the Champions League, as it was unable to reach the round of 16 of that competition and now can only aspire to the Europa League or the local league championship. Barcelona has had a very complicated semester since Messi's departure and after 17 rounds, the Culés are in eighth position with 24 points, the result of six wins, six draws and four defeats. Barcelona is coming from a tie in LaLiga against Osasuna by two goals and another one in a friendly match against Boca Jrs.
The match will be played at the Stadium Nou Camp
The Barcelona vs Elche match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
Matchday 18
This Saturday, the 18th LaLiga matchday resumes with a match between two teams that live different realities this season. On the one hand, there are the Culés who have stagnated in mid-table and if they want to aspire to the European places, they must get up to speed, while Elche wants to stay out of the relegation zone.
