Aston Villa vs Burnley: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

Match postponed
How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSN.
What time is Aston Villa vs Burnley match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSN
Spain: 5:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley, the presence of Maxwel Cornet stands out. The 25-year-old Ivorian striker is the team's top scorer in the current Premier League with five goals.
Key player - Aston Villa
In Aston Villa, the presence of Ollie Watkins stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is the most involved in the team's goals, as he has scored five times and has made an assist.
Aston Villa vs Burnley history
These two teams have met 120 times. The statistics favor Aston Villa, who have won 51 of those matches, while Burnley have emerged victorious in 41, for a balance of 28 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have met in the Premier League, we count 96 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Aston Villa with 40 wins, while Burnley has won 34, for a balance of 22 draws.
If we take into account the times that Aston Villa has been at home in the league, there are 48 matches, where they have the advantage with 29 wins over the seven that Burnley has achieved and the 12 draws that have been given.
Burnley
The Clarets come to this match with the urgency of winning, as they have accumulated five matches without a victory, even though they have only lost in one of them. The urgency to get out of the relegation places has generated some anxiety in the team, which needs to get a victory to gain confidence again.
Aston Villa
The villains have been showing improvement with the arrival of Steven Gerard to the technical direction, winning four of the six matches he has coached so far and it has been a relief, since the two defeats suffered have been against powerful teams, but by minimal difference, which shows that the team has raised its level and that in the coming weeks a more positive outlook is visualized, which they hope to continue building by winning this match.
The match will be played at VIlla Park
The match Aston Villa vs Burnley will be played at VIlla Park. This venue, inaugurated in 1897 and located in the city of Birmingham, England, has a capacity for 43,000 spectators.
Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad.
The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.
All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.
The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption.