Tunisia vs Algeria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Final

Tune in here Tunisia vs Algeria Live Score
How to watch Tunisia vs Algeria Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: YouTube FIFA TV , FOX SPORTS App and FuboTV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Tunisia vs Algeria match for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021?
Argentina: 12:00 PM in DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM in DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia: 10:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Ecuador: 10:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
USA (ET): 10:00 AM in Fox Sports 1 / YouTube FIFA TV
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM in YouTube FIFA TV
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Peru
Uruguay: 12:00 PM in DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Latest games between Tunisia vs Algeria
Tunisia 0 – 2 Algeria
Mar 26, 2019 – International Friendly
Algeria 1 – 0 Tunisia
Jan 19, 2017 – Africa Cup of Nations
Algeria 1 – 2 Tunisia
Jan 22, 2013 – Africa Cup of Nations
Tunisia 1 – 0 Algeria
Nov 12, 2011 – International Friendly
Algeria 1 – 0 Tunisia
Key player of Algeria
After playing with the Algerian U23 soccer team, he finally made his debut with the senior team on March 26, 2015 in a friendly match and is the top benchmark for the Desert Foxes in this tournament.
Key player of Tunisia
The Zamalek striker entered his name in the record books when he scored the first goal in the history of the FIFA Arab Cup against Mauritania, but the best was yet to come, when he scored his second goal from an exquisite heel, and then received the award for the best player of the match.
Probable lineups of Tunisia vs Algeria
22 HASSEN Mouez
2 IFA Bilel
3 TALBI Montassar
4 MERIAH Yassine
6 CHAALELI Ghaylen
13 SASSI Ferjani
14 BEN HMIDA Mohamed
20 DRAGER Mohamed
7 MSAKNI Youssef (C)
10 MEJBRI Hannibal
11 JAZIRI Seifeddine
Coach: Adel SELLIMI.
Algeria:
23 MBOLHI Rais (C)
3 BENAYADA Hocine
4 BENLAMRI Djamel
19 BEDRANE Abdelkader
20 CHETI Ilyes
7 MEZIANI Tayeb
10 BELAILI Mohammed
11 BRAHIMI Yacine
14 BENDEBKA Sofiane
17 DRAOUI Zakaria
9 BOUNEDJAH Baghdad
Coach: Madjid BOUGHERRA.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant Referee 1: Rafael FOLTYN GER
Assistant Referee 2: Christian Gittelmann GER
Fourth Official: CONGER Matt NZL
VAR: DINGERT Christian GER
VAR Assistant: BLOM Kevin NED
This is how Algeria arrives at the Final match
Algeria and the local Qatar starred in a crazy closing: the Algerians won it, the Qataris tied them in the seventh minute of added time and finally the Africans ended up winning after scoring on the rebound of a penalty finished in minute 17 of the aggregate.
The Desert Foxes will not lose any of their great figures, since all the members of their most lethal trio should be available: Youssef Belaili, who shone especially against Morocco and Qatar, Captain Yacine Brahimi and Baghdad Bounedjah. Between the three they have contributed 6 goals, more than half of the 11 that the Algerian team has in total in the tournament.
آخر حصة تدريبية لمنتخبنا الوطني قبل مواجهة منتخب تونس في نهائي 🏆 كأس العرب غذا— FAF-Fédération Algérienne de Football (@LesVerts) December 17, 2021
من سيظفر بالكأس على حسبكم 🤩 ؟#LesVerts #teamdz 🇩🇿👊🏼 #123vivalAlgérie #LesFennecs #FIFAArabCup2021
This is how Tunisia arrives at the Final match
The first to make the pass was Tunisia, who beat Egypt with an own goal on the last play of the game.
Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri, the tournament's top scorer, has scored 4 goals so far, and captain Youssef Msakni has 2 goals on his personal account. While the talented and young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was chosen player of the match in the last three games of the Eagles of Carthage.
صور من الحصة التدريبية لليوم 🔥#FIFArabCup
The Grand Final of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 will be played by two teams from North Africa
The two North African teams that will contest the final, Tunisia and Algeria, are two rivals who know each other very well and recently met on June 11 this year. In that friendly match, the Desert Foxes won 0-2, with goals from Riyad Mahrez, who is not present in the tournament, and Baghdad Bounedjah, who is expected to be able to play after suffering a muscle strain in the semifinal.
While Tunisia will not be able to count on Yassine Meriah, who tore a cruciate ligament in the game against Egypt. His dismissal represents a serious setback for coach Mondher Kebaier, as the 28-year-old defender is one of the leaders of the Tunisian defense, and he had always been present on the pitch until he was unfortunately injured.
🏆𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 ! 🇩🇿🇹🇳— FAF-Fédération Algérienne de Football (@LesVerts) December 16, 2021
📆 𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 18, 2021
⏱16:00
📆 𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 18, 2021
⏱16:00
🏟 𝘼𝙡 𝘽𝙖𝙮𝙩 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙪𝙢 📍𝘼𝙡 𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧#LesVerts #teamdz 🇩🇿👊🏼 #123vivalAlgérie #LesFennecs #FIFAArabCup2021
The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium
Construction started in 2015 after the demolition of the old Al Khor stadium. Its shape was crafted into an asymmetrical shell in the style of a Bedouin tent, with a capacity of 60,000 seats for fans, plus an additional 1,000 for the press. Similarly, the on-site parking lot has 6000 cars, 350 buses and the coming and going of 150 private or public buses, as well as 1000 taxis and water taxis, including their connection to the Doha subway.
#FIFAArabCup