Tunisia vs Algeria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Final
Picture: VAVEL

How to watch Tunisia vs Algeria Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Tunisia vs Algeria live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1.

If you want to directly stream it: YouTube FIFA TV , FOX SPORTS App and FuboTV.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Tunisia vs Algeria match for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021?

This is the start time of the game Tunisia vs Algeria on December 18th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM in DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 12:00 PM in DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia: 10:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador: 10:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

USA (ET): 10:00 AM in Fox Sports 1 / YouTube FIFA TV

Spain: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM in YouTube FIFA TV

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Peru

Uruguay: 12:00 PM in DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela: 11:00 AM

Latest games between Tunisia vs Algeria

Jun 11, 2021 – International Friendly

Tunisia 0 – 2 Algeria

 

Mar 26, 2019 – International Friendly

Algeria 1 – 0 Tunisia

 

Jan 19, 2017 – Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria 1 – 2 Tunisia

 

Jan 22, 2013 – Africa Cup of Nations

Tunisia 1 – 0 Algeria

 

Nov 12, 2011 – International Friendly

Algeria 1 – 0 Tunisia

Key player of Algeria

Forward Mohammed Belaili has had a great performance in this edition of the Arab Cup, and is currently without a team after his contract with Qatar S.C.

After playing with the Algerian U23 soccer team, he finally made his debut with the senior team on March 26, 2015 in a friendly match and is the top benchmark for the Desert Foxes in this tournament.

Key player of Tunisia

Seifeddine Jaziri made his international debut in January 2016, however, after spending four years and eight months waiting for the call from the Tunisian team, his efforts have allowed him to enjoy a moment of glory today.

The Zamalek striker entered his name in the record books when he scored the first goal in the history of the FIFA Arab Cup against Mauritania, but the best was yet to come, when he scored his second goal from an exquisite heel, and then received the award for the best player of the match.

Probable lineups of Tunisia vs Algeria

Tunisia:

22       HASSEN Mouez

2          IFA Bilel

3          TALBI Montassar

4          MERIAH Yassine

6          CHAALELI Ghaylen

13       SASSI Ferjani

14       BEN HMIDA Mohamed

20       DRAGER Mohamed

7          MSAKNI Youssef (C)

10       MEJBRI Hannibal

11       JAZIRI Seifeddine

Coach: Adel SELLIMI.

 

Algeria:

23       MBOLHI Rais (C)

3          BENAYADA Hocine

4          BENLAMRI Djamel

19       BEDRANE Abdelkader

20       CHETI Ilyes

7          MEZIANI Tayeb

10       BELAILI Mohammed

11       BRAHIMI Yacine

14       BENDEBKA Sofiane

17       DRAOUI Zakaria

9          BOUNEDJAH Baghdad

Coach: Madjid BOUGHERRA.

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Referee: Daniel SIEBERT GER

Assistant Referee 1: Rafael FOLTYN GER

Assistant Referee 2: Christian Gittelmann GER

Fourth Official: CONGER Matt NZL

VAR: DINGERT Christian GER

VAR Assistant: BLOM Kevin NED

This is how Algeria arrives at the Final match

On the way to the Grand Final of this Arab Cup, both teams have played fluid and offensive football, which has benefited their forwards.

Algeria and the local Qatar starred in a crazy closing: the Algerians won it, the Qataris tied them in the seventh minute of added time and finally the Africans ended up winning after scoring on the rebound of a penalty finished in minute 17 of the aggregate.

The Desert Foxes will not lose any of their great figures, since all the members of their most lethal trio should be available: Youssef Belaili, who shone especially against Morocco and Qatar, Captain Yacine Brahimi and Baghdad Bounedjah. Between the three they have contributed 6 goals, more than half of the 11 that the Algerian team has in total in the tournament.

This is how Tunisia arrives at the Final match

In two matches not suitable for the heart, Tunisia and Algeria won at the last minute and qualified for the Grand Final of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

The first to make the pass was Tunisia, who beat Egypt with an own goal on the last play of the game.

Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri, the tournament's top scorer, has scored 4 goals so far, and captain Youssef Msakni has 2 goals on his personal account. While the talented and young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was chosen player of the match in the last three games of the Eagles of Carthage.

The Grand Final of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 will be played by two teams from North Africa

After experiencing nine action-packed days during the last two and a half weeks, the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 comes to an end this Saturday, with the match between Tunisia and Algeria in the Grand Final of the tournament, a match that will be played in the impressive Al Bait Stadium.

The two North African teams that will contest the final, Tunisia and Algeria, are two rivals who know each other very well and recently met on June 11 this year. In that friendly match, the Desert Foxes won 0-2, with goals from Riyad Mahrez, who is not present in the tournament, and Baghdad Bounedjah, who is expected to be able to play after suffering a muscle strain in the semifinal.

While Tunisia will not be able to count on Yassine Meriah, who tore a cruciate ligament in the game against Egypt. His dismissal represents a serious setback for coach Mondher Kebaier, as the 28-year-old defender is one of the leaders of the Tunisian defense, and he had always been present on the pitch until he was unfortunately injured.

The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Al Khor, Qatar. It is one of the official venues for the 2022 Soccer World Cup. It has a seating capacity of 60,000 and is currently the home of Al Khor SC.

Construction started in 2015 after the demolition of the old Al Khor stadium. Its shape was crafted into an asymmetrical shell in the style of a Bedouin tent, with a capacity of 60,000 seats for fans, plus an additional 1,000 for the press. Similarly, the on-site parking lot has 6000 cars, 350 buses and the coming and going of 150 private or public buses, as well as 1000 taxis and water taxis, including their connection to the Doha subway.

