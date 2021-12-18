Leeds United vs Arsenal Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Arsenal player
Emile Smith Rowe, 21 year old English midfielder, at his young age has the responsibility of wearing the 10 of the Gunners, the talented player has played 14 games of 16 possible, in the current season has been responsible for being the top scorer of Arsenal with 5 goals, Arsenal in recent years had not found its star player and certainly this talented young man can be if he stays focused on making his team win.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Raphinha, Brazilian striker of 25 years of age, wearing the 10 of Leeds, has become one of the best players of his team thanks to his good performances match after match, in this campaign he has played 15 of 17 games and has been able to concede 7 goals, being the top scorer of Leeds this season, his talent and nose for goal make him a very dangerous player for any defense so if he lines up in the starting 11 against Arsenal they will have to be very close to prevent him from scoring goals.
Last Arsenal lineup
Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu, Martinelli, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette.
Latest Leeds lineup
Meslier, Frirpo, Llorente, Ayling, Shackleton, Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Raphael, James.
Background
In the last twenty meetings between Leeds United and Arsenal, the Gunners have a record of 13 wins, while Leeds United have only won on four occasions. Since the promotion of Bielsa's team, the Gunners have not lost to Leeds, with two wins and one draw.
Arbitration Quartet
Arsenal seeks to secure Champions League berth
The Gunners started off on the wrong foot this season, the team led by Mikel Arteta was defeated by Brentford in the first matchday, Chelsea in the second and Manchester City in the third, Arsenal got their first three points in matchday four against Norwich, After that, they maintained a good level so that the sum of points continued to increase, prior to the match against Leeds the Gunners got two consecutive wins against Southampton and West Ham, although they have not achieved a spectacular campaign, Mikel Arteta's team is located in fourth position, eight points behind third place, their closest pursuers are West Ham and Manchester United, one and two points ahead, that fourth place has become the goal of many teams as it grants a place in the Champions League, so dropping points against a rival could cost them the most important club tournament in UEFA, the match against Leeds apparently looks easy for Arsenal as in the league cup they beat them 2-0 in the round of 16, but if anything defines Arsenal it is their inconsistency this season which makes the match against Leeds a very interesting one for both teams.
Leeds to avoid relegation fight
In their return to the Premier League, Marcelo Bielsa's team has surprised more than one since, with the exception of Leicester City who managed to win the championship after promotion, the newly promoted teams struggle in the last places to avoid returning to the lower category, the team managed by Bielsa finished in ninth position out of the relegation fight, Their style of play and the determination of the players has given them the possibility of staying in the top flight, this season the team has been solid against similar teams while against the big six they have not been so lucky because in the last two rounds prior to the match against Arsenal they faced Chelsea and Manchester City, Leeds is located in the sixth position, five points away from the relegation places, so it will be essential that they start to get three points from three to move away from the last places.
Leeds vs Arsenal on a tense day
Covid cases have increased around the world and in recent days the Premier League teams have been harmed by an outbreak in different teams, so they have had to postpone the matches, this day we will see a Leeds vs Arsenal which will be one of the five duels to be played in the 18th round, if the increase of cases could be one of the last matches we will see this year, so we expect a spectacular duel in search of the three points to climb positions.
