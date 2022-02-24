Goal and Highlights: Milan 1-1 Udinese in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
94' Yellow card for Milan
92'
90'
89' Substitution in Udinese
In: Jajalo
83' Substitution in Milan
In: Maldini
77'
76' Yellow card for Udinese
72' Yellow card for Udinese
66' GOAL MILAN
65' Substitutions in Milan
In: Saelemaekers and Rebic
64' Substitution in Udinese
In: Success
58'
53' Substitutions for Udinese
In: Udogie and Pereyra
52'
49' Yellow card for Udinese
48'
45'
In the lead through @RafaeLeao7, let's push on after the break 💪#MilanUdinese #SempreMilan@Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/WdDQLhYxKK — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2022
#MilanUdinese 1-0
45+1' - Finisce il primo tempo dopo un minuto di recupero: 1-0 per il Milan fin qui#ForzaUdinese ⚪️⚫️ — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) February 25, 2022
46'
45'
45'
40' MAIGNAN
38'
33'
29' GOAL MILAN
28'
26'
23'
19'
16'
16' Yellow card for Udinese
11'
7'
5'
3'
2'
00'
One Minute of Silence
Zebrette substitutes
Udinese with their 11
Rossoneri reserves
Milan lineup
Retrospect
Video Refereeing
Video Assistant (AVAR): Ciro Carbone
Field Referee
Assistant 1: Mauro Galetto
Assistant 2: Rodolfo Di Vuolo
Fourth referee: Matteo Gariglio
How and where to watch the Milan vs Udinese match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Milan vs Udinese match for the Serie A?
Argentina 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Brazil 2:45 pm: ESPN4 Sur, Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: Paramount+
Italy 6:45 pm: DAZN
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 2:00 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Paraguay 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Uruguay 2:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Venezuela 1:45 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Probable lineup for Udinese
Zebrette situation
Lavoro aerobico ed esercitazioni tecnico-tattiche al Bruseschi 💪⚽— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) February 22, 2022
Fitness work along with technical and tactical drills at the Bruseschi 🔥
⚪⚫ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin pic.twitter.com/MJPMyh5Pfn