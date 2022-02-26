Highlights Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11) in Carabao Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
The highlights of the match!
And the match ends!!!
A match with an insane amount of emotions, many offsides, and many chances, both goalkeepers where really good, but in the end Liverpool claimed the crown.
The eleventh penalty for chelsea
Kepa shoots... he misses!!!! Liverpool is champion!!
The eleventh penalty for Liverpool
Kelleher shoots... goal!!
The tenth penalty for Chelsea
Chalobah shoots... scores!!
The tenth penalty for Liverpool
Konate shoots.... goal!!
Ninth penalty for Chelsea
Silva shoots... goal!!
Ninth penalty for Liverpool
Elliott shoots... scores!!
The eight penalty for Chelsea
Werner shoots... goal!!
Eight penalty for Liverpool
Robertson shoots... scores!!
Seventh penalty for Chelsea
Kante shoots... goes in!!
Seventh penalty for Liverpool
Origi shoots.... scores!!!
The sixth penalty for Chelsea
Rudiger shoots... and its in!!
The sixth penalty for Liverpool
Jota shoots... goal!!
The fifth penalty for Chelsea
Jorginho shoots... goal!!
The fifth penalty for Liverpool
Salah shoots... goal!!
And the fourth penalty for Chelsea
Reece James shoots... goal!!
The fourth penalty for Liverpool
Trent shoots... goal!!
And the third penalty for Chelsea
Havertz shoots... goal!!
The third penalty for Liverpool
Van Dijk shoots... goes in!!
And the second penalty for Chelsea
Lukaku shoots... scores!!
The second penalty for Liverpool
Fabinho shoots... and scores!!
The first penalty for Chelsea
Marcos Alonso shoots... and goes in!!
The first penalty for Liverpool!
james Milner shoots... and scores!!
And this goes to penalties!!
Just one offside goal for this second half, but nothing much more, it goes to penalties!!!
Change for Chelsea
Edouard Mendy is out
Kepa Arrizabalaga is in
My goodness Tuchel's confidence in Kepa
Change for Chelsea
Jorginho is in
Kovacic is out
Min 109: Goaaal for Chelsea, but in offside!!
A pass to Havertz, who scores but offside!!
And the second half of extra time begins!
Chelsea move the ball
And the first half of extra time ends!
A first half with a lot of intensity, but with few chances, we will see what happens in the second extra time!
Double yellow card!
Kai Havertz and Trent Alexander Arnold recieve the yellow card!
Min 97: ¡¡Gooooooal for Chelsea!!! but it was offside!!
A good ball for Lukaku, who gets in the area, has a shot and scores!! but it was offside!!
Change for Liverpool
Luis Diaz is out
Divock Origi is in
Change for Liverpool
Joel Matip is out
Ibrahima Konate is in
And the first half of extra time begins!
Liverpool move the ball
Min 94:Min 94: What a save from Kelleher!!
A ball from Marcos Alonso, who arrives at Lukaku, hits it and Kelleher saves it!!
Min 91: ANOTHER SAVE FROM MENDY!!
A corner from Trent, arrives at Van Dijk, he heads it and he saves it!!
And the first yellow card of the match!
Mateo Kovacic recieves it!
Min 84: Again Mendy!!
A lot of rebounds inside the area, which reaches Mo Salah, who hits it and Mendy saves it!!
Changes for Liverpool
Sadio Mane is out
Diogo Jota is in
Naby Keita is out
James Milner is in
Jordan Henderson is out
Entra Harvey Elliott is in
Min 77: Goal for Chelsea!!! but it is offside!!!
¡¡A great ball from Kovacic to Werner, he crosses with the head to Havertz, he puts it in, but Werner was offside!!
Min 75: Again Mendy!!
Luis Diaz was going alone, with Rudiger marking him, he managed to hit it on target and Mendy saves!!
Changes for Chelsea
Mason Mount is out
Romelu Lukaku is in
Christian Pulisic is out
Timo Werner is in
Min 65: Goooooal from Liverpool!! But it is offside!!
A precise free kick by Trent, who goes to the far post, Sadio Mané sent a cross with the head, and Joel Matip manages to finish it off on goal!!! But the goal is checked in VAR and it is offside from Van Dijk!!
Min 63: On the line Thiago Silva!!
What a ball to Salah, he chips Mendy and Thiago Silva clears on the line!!
Min 58: Another save from Kelleher!!
Good ball inside the area from Havertz, Mount arrives, has a shot and it was to Kelleher's hands!!
Change for Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta is out
Reece James is in
Min 48: What a miss from Mount!!!
A perfect pass from Pulisic to Mount, who enters the box alone, and hits the post!!
And the second half begins!!
Chelsea move the ball!
And the first half ends!!
A match with a lot of intensity, both teams had a lot of chances, and both goalkeepers were very good at the back, both teams could have scored, but this is still 0-0!!
Min 44: What a miss from Chelsea!!!
A great counter attack from Chelsea, with a first time cross to Mount and it goes wide!!!
Min 40: Close from Chelsea!!
A good shot from Azpilicueta, but it goes wide!!!
Min 30: WHAT a double save from Mendy!!!
A very good backwards pass from Luis Díaz, to Keita, who hits it from a distance, Mendy saves it, Mané reaches the rebound, and Mendy saves it being on the ground!!!
There was a last minute change in the starting XI for Liverpool
Before the match started, Thiago Alcantara got injured training and Naby Keita replaced him
Min 5: What a save from Kelleher!!
A great ball from Azpilicueta, first time to Pulisic, who shoots first time and Kelleher save with his feet!!
And the match begins!!
Liverpool move the ball!!
Both teams are so even!
Both teams have had great history in cups and in the league, and these two teams in particular are so even in face to face, they have played 32 times in the last years, Chelsea have won 10 times, they have drawn 11 times, and Liverpool have barely won more matches with 11 matches won. Will Liverpool go two matches ahead, or will Chelsea tie the face to face?
An important Liverpool player is in the bench
Their main striker today is Sadio Mane, due to Diogo Jota's injury, and Liverpool thought it was a worse injury, but in today's match Jota is in the bench after being injured several weeks, will he enter the pitch?
Chelsea are going serious mode!
Chelsea in all cup games have played Kepa Arrizabalaga, but today, they are going serious and they are playing their crucial first team goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and everybody knows how good he is. Will he perform, and win his second trophy of the year? (the first one being the African Cup of Nations)
Starting XI from Liverpool
Caoimhin Kelleher; Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
Starting XI from Chelsea
Edouard Mendy; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Kai Havertz
Tweet from Liverpool
Players arriving at the stadium!
Full focus 🔛— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2022
The Reds have arrived for the #CarabaoCupFinal 👋 pic.twitter.com/6kZ3GEg3cx
Tweet from Chelsea
Players arriving at the stadium!
In the building! 📌 pic.twitter.com/Ub8J5VNGlB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 27, 2022
Liverpool have also one player out!
Liverpool will not be counting on Roberto Fortino for this match, as well he is an important player for the reds, but he got a groin strain, will he be missed in today's match?
Chelsea only have one player injured!
Chelsea only has one player injured, but it is a player that is crucial in the team, he has been out for quite a while, and that is Ben Chilwell, he has an ACL injury, will Chelsea miss him for this match?
Tune in here Chelsea vs Liverpool
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Chelsea vs Liverpool as well as recent information of Wembley Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Road to the final for Liverpool
Liverpool had a much easier road to the final, they won against Norwich 0-3, then against Preston North End 0-2, then there was an exiting match against Leicester that ended 3-3 and Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties, in the semifinals they won 2-0 in aggregate against Arsenal and that's how they got here, will they win it tomorrow?
Road to the final for Chelsea
Chelsea has had a very complicated road to the final, since on matchday 3, they faced Aston Villa, who have not been very good this season, but managed to put up a fight against Chelsea, the match was 1-1 thanks to a goal from Timo Werner, and Cameron Archer tied the match, it all went to penalties and Chelsea managed to win 4-3. In the next round it was also very complicated for them, since they also went to penalties against Southampton, the match was 1-1 in regulation time, with goals from Kai Havertz and Che Adams, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties. In the quarterfinals things began to lighten up, as they faced Brentford on a visit, but it was not so easy, as the first goal fell in the 80th minute, with an own goal by Pontus Jansonn, and at 85th a Jorginho's penalty, In the semifinals it was much easier for them, since they are two-way against Tottenham, in the first leg they won 2-0, with goals from Kai Havertz and an own goal from Ben Davies, in the second leg Chelsea won 0-1 with a goal from Antonio Rudiger, and all this took them to the final, will they take the glory tomorrow?
Player to watch from Liverpool: Mohamed Salah
He is the player to watch for two reasons: the first is one of the most important and that is that he is the top scorer in the Premier League, with 19 goals, and the next chaser is in fourth place, and he is Heung Min-Son with 11 goals, (the second place is Diogo Jota and the third place is Sadio Mane with 11 goals) and also the Egyptian is the highest assister in the Premier League too, together with Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 10 assists both, his biggest pursuer is fourth, as third is Robertson with 9 assists, and fourth is Jarrod Bowen with 8 assists. And the second reason is because he wants to win a trophy, since a few days ago he lost the Africa Cup of Nations against his teammate Sadio Mane, who will take the trophy tomorrow?
Player to watch from Chelsea: Mason Mount
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has had a great season for the Blues, in the Premier League he is their top scorer with 7 goals and is their top assister with 6 goals. Obviously someone could have better numbers at Chelsea, but it is a team that goals are a specialty for everyone, almost all Chelsea players have scored, except obviously their goalkeepers Mendy and Kepa, Azpilicueta and Loftus-Cheek (there are other players who they haven't scored, but it's because they've played very few games due to injuries, or because Tuchel doesn't call them) like Saul, Chilwell, Barkley, among others. and that is why their top scorer only has 7 goals. Will you have a good game tomorrow?
Times for the match
These are some of the times to watch tomorrow's match
Spain: 5:30 pm
Mexico: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 12:30 pm
Argentina 1:30pm
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 am
Paraguay: 1:30 pm
Peru: 11:30 am
Uruguay: 1:30 pm
Spain: 5:30 pm
Last XI from Liverpool
Alisson Becker; Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
Last XI from Chelsea
Edouard Mendy; Malang Sarr, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Christian Pulisic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech
When and where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool
The match will be broadcast in Sky Sports, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Liverpool come from a comfortable win
Liverpool are having a great season, they have only lost twice this season, and they have won almost every other match except for some draws against teams like Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Tottenham, and two losses against West Ham and Leicester, that means they have only dropped 10 points, that is really good for a team Like Liverpool. Last matchday was a massacre from Liverpool, they took the victory winning 6-0 against a struggling Leeds United, and they are getting closer from winning the league, but, can they win the cup tomorrow?
Chelsea come from a good victory!
Chelsea are having a good season in the Premier League, even though they are dropping many points because of absurd draws against lower teams like Brighton, they at some point where the leaders of the league, but they dropped many points and they are now in 3rd place 10 points behind second place. Last matchday helped them go 4 points clear of fourth place, that is Manchester United, thanks to a solitary goal from Hakim Ziyech in the dying moments of the match. Thomas Tuchel's team is slowly getting better, but can they beat a really good Liverpool tomorrow?
¡Promissing Duel!
The Wembley Stadium located in London; England will be the stadium that will house the match between Chelsea and Liverpool corresponding to the Final of the Carabao Cup. This stadium has space for 90,000 people.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the transmission of the Chelsea vs Liverpool match corresponding to The final of the Carabao Cup. The venue of the match will be at the Wembley Stadium at 10:30 am.