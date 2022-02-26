Highlights: Hibernian 0-0 Celtic in Scottish Premiership
Highlights

90'| End of match

The match between Hibernian and Celtic ends with a goalless draw at Easter Road Stadium. The match has been very evenly matched without many clear chances. Share of points in Scotland
Discount time

At the end of the half, the referee decides to add six minutes to the final whistle.
83'|Chance for Cadden

The local winger started the bike. The visiting defense couldn't get the ball away from him and he shot at the edge of the area. The shot went into the side of the net.
78'| Maeda had it

Celtic had a chance. Maeda could have scored when he shot from the edge of the area, but the goalkeeper saved. Very clear the one the visitors had.
71'| Chance for Celtic

O'Riley's shot goes straight into Macey's hands. The foul was dangerous very close to the area. The score is still 0-0.
66'| Celtic try

The leader continues to attack but with no luck. The locals are looking for a counterattack to hurt the visitors.
54'| Jota tries

Celtic's number 17 tried from the left flank. He cut back and shot but the shot went wide.
46'| Second half begins

The last 45 minutes start. Celtic ended up getting closer to the home goal, we'll see how this second half starts.
45'| End of first half

The first 45 minutes at Easter Road Stadium ended with the score 0-0. The first half ended with a dangerous free kick for the visitors that came to nothing.
45'| Rogic yellow

Yellow card for Rogic after bringing down a Hibernian player. The second yellow of the match. The other was for the home side.
43'| Two minutes to go in the first half

Two minutes left in the first half. Celtic are trying in these last few minutes. The score is still 0-0
37'| Celtic try

The visitors tried with a free kick. The shot bounced off the wall. Macey caught it without problems. The score remained 0-0.
27'| Evenly matched

The score is still 0-0. Maloney's team is the one in possession. Neither team wants to take any risks. The match is very close.
12'|Testing minutes

Celtic started off by stalking Macey's goal but without clear chances. As the minutes passed, the home side equalized. Still no clear-cut chances.
0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off at Easter Road Stadium. Celtic starts stalking the home team's goal. Follow the broadcast on VAVEL.
Less than fifteen minutes

Less than fifteen minutes to the start of the match. The line-ups are in. The players finish their warm-up session. This is about to begin.
Celtic lineup

Ange Postecoglou will field a 4-3-3, consisting of: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Rogic, Mcgregor, Hatate, Abada, Maeda and Jota.
Hibernian Lineup

Shaun Maloney will start with a 3-2-4-1 formation. The eleven is as follows: Macey, Bushiri, Porteous, Stevensson. Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Cadden, Wright, Jasper, Doig and Nisbet.
We already have the line-ups

There is little time left for the start of the match and we already know the lineups of both teams. Let's go with Hibernian's lineup
Referee of the match

The match between Hibernian and Celtic on Sunday 27 February will be refereed by Clancy from Scotland. The match takes place at the Easter Road Stadium.
Celtic's last visit

The last time the visitors visited the Easter Road Stadium was in the Scottish Cup final. In this match Celtic won by the narrowest of margins, 1-2, thanks to Furuhashi's brace.
Last match between them

In the previous meeting between the two, Celtic won 2-0 at Celtic Park on matchday 21 of the League. The goals were scored by Maeda and Juranovic.
History between the two

The two teams have met a total of 328 times, with Celtic winning 190 times and Hibernian 59 times. In 79 matches they have drawn.
We are here

Hello again. Follow the Hibernian vs Celtic Scottish Premiership online broadcast on VAVEL. The match is less than an hour away, who will win?
Where to watch the match

The match between Hibernian vs Celtic can be seen in the United States on Fubotv and in the United Kingdom on SKY GO Extra. The match will be played at Easter Road Stadium.
Match time

This is the kick-off time for Hibernian vs Celtic starting on February 27, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 08:00 AM,
Bolivia: 07:00 AM.
Brazil: 08:00 AM.
Chile: 07:00 AM.
Colombia: 06:00 AM.
Ecuador: 06:00 AM.
USA (ET): 07:00 AM.
Spain: 13:00 PM,
Mexico: 06:00 AM.
Paraguay: 04:00 AM.
Peru: 06:00 AM.
Uruguay: 04:00 AM.
Venezuela: 07:00 AM

Possible Celtic line-up

The possible lineup that Postecoglou's team may field could be: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Juranovic, O'riley, Mcgregor, Hatate, Jota, Maeda and Giakoumakis. 
Possible Hibernian line-up

The lineup that Maloney's squad may form is as follows: Macey, Bushiri, Porteous, Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Cadden, Henderson, Jasper, Doig and Nisbet.
Eliminated from the Conference League

Bodo Glimt eliminated Celtic from the Conference League by a score of 5-1. In the first leg, Ange's side lost 1-3 at Celtic Park. In the second leg, they visited the Aspmyra Stadion with the idea of turning the tie around, but it was not to be. The home side won 2-0 with goals from Solbakken and Vetlesen. For the Scottish team this European season has not been as they expected, as they were eliminated from the Europa League and now from this new European competition.
How the visitors are coming

For their part, the visitors have just been knocked out of the Conference League by Bodo Glimt. In terms of the league, they are in first place in the Scottish League with 66 points, three points behind second-placed Rangers FC. The next match is against St. Mirren. 
10:49 AMa month ago

How the home side fare

The home side are battling for a playoff spot in the title race. They are currently in fourth place with 34 points, tied on points with fifth and sixth. They are also one point behind seventh place and nine points behind third place. In the next match they will have to visit Dens Park to face Dundee. 
Celtic's last match

In the previous league game, Ange Postecoglou's side won narrowly, 3-2, at Celtic Park. The visitors started ahead on the scoreboard, thanks to Mullen's goal. In the 34th minute, Giakoumakis began his display as he scored a hat trick. Within four minutes the home side came back but McPake's side equalized through Sweeny's goal in the 60th minute. Celtic's savior scored a late winner to give his side an all-important three points.
Hibernian's last match

Shaun Maloney's side beat Ross County 2-0 at the Easter Road Stadium. A brace from Doyle-Hayes earned the home side all three points. In the first half the match ended with the score 0-0. It was from the second half when Maloney's team took a step forward and in the 50th minute scored the first and in the 78th minute the second to seal the match.
Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of the match between Hibernian vs Celtic for the 28th round of the Scottish League. The match will be played at 13.00 Spanish time on Sunday, February 27. The locals are playing for a place in the playoff for the title. As for the visitors, the first place in the standings is at stake. Do not miss anything about this match by following the live broadcast on VAVEL.
