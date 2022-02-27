Summary and highlights of West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Swansea City IN Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: SWANSEA TAKES ALL THREE POINTS
90' Four minutes added
The referee has given four minutes of time;
84' GOAAALLLL
With a West Bromwich side in the ascendancy came the goal that could prove to be the sentence for center-back Christie after Wolff's pass.
83' Second change for Martin
Striker Obafemi leaves and midfielder Smith comes in;
GOOOOOOAAALL
Swansea City takes the lead after Ntchman's pass to Piroe, who runs past the defender and sends the ball into the net.
77' Changes in both teams
Bruce made the changes with Grant coming on for Molumby. The first change for Swansea City was the introduction of Ntchman for Piroe.
65' Second change for Bruce's team
64' Yellow card
The second yellow card of the match goes to center-back Cabango, the second caution for a Swansea City player.
57'
Jayson Molumby tried his luck, but the ball crashed into a defender and it was a corner for the home team.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The second 45 minutes started with the first change for West Bromwich Albion; Furlong came on in place of O'Shea;
END OF FIRST HALF: GOALLESS DRAW
39' The home team had it
Diangana could have put the home side ahead after taking advantage of a rebound, but his shot went narrowly wide.
34' First yellow card
The first card of the match will go to Flynn Downes, the Swansea City midfielder;
27'
Manning's cross from the center back, but the West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper gets forward to clear the ball;
21'
Striker Callum Robinson headed a shot, but the ball went wide of the left post;
13'
West Bromwich arrived after Townsend's cross, but the cross was not dangerous
7' Swansea take a corner kick
The visitors had a corner kick, but a rival defender cleared the ball;
THE MATCH BEGAN
The ball is rolling, first possession goes to Swansea City
5 minutes
In five minutes the match begins, the 22 players are already in the locker room;
Swansea City will be looking for their first away victory
Swansea City's last away win was on November 11, 2021 when they won 2-0 against Barnsley. In this year they have played five games of which they have drawn two and drawn three;
West Bromwich have won only one home game in 2022
The last time West Bromwich won playing at home was last January 22nd with a 3-0 victory over Peterborough, this was the first and only home win so far in 2022;
Bruce goes out to meet with:
Johnstone, Townsend, O' Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Robinson, Diangana, Molumby, Carroll, Reach, Mowatt
The Hawthorns stadium is now ready for kick-off
Swansea City starts with this eleven
1 hour
In 1 hour the West Bromwich match kicks off, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City ?
The match of the Championship between West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City will start 15:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on ESPN
What time is the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City in the Championship ?
This is the kickoff time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match on February 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Russell Martin's statements prior to the clash
It's a tough challenge, but I think it's really exciting. It's one that we should be excited about and not go there with any fear. We're going there with the goal of putting on a performance that we can be proud of and that the fans can be proud of. We've certainly worked on some things about how they've been doing things and how we can maximize our opportunities;
Recovery of Daryl Dike
How is Swansea City coming along?
In their last seven matches Swansea City have four defeats, two wins and a draw. In their last game they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Sheffield United. Their last away win came on November 24, 2021 where they won 0-2 at home to Barnsley. They are in tenth place with 38 points, 15 points off the relegation places and 16 points off the Play-Off places.
How is West Bromwich Albion coming along?
Bad streak for this team that has won only one of the last twelve games it has played. It has two consecutive defeats and six consecutive matches without a victory. The last one was at home by 3-0 to Peterbrough. They are thirteenth in the Championship with 46 points, eight points behind the Play-Off promotion places and 23 points clear of the relegation places.
Background
The balance of wins for each in the clashes between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City is balanced, 16 for West Bromwich and one more for Swansea, 17. The last time they met was on October 20, 2021 where Swansea won 2-1 after coming from behind after Grant's goal in the first minute. Although the last time they met at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion won 5-1.
Headquarters
The match between West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City will be played at The Hawthorns, a stadium that was built in 1900 and has a capacity for 26287 spectators.
Preview of the match
West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City will face each other in the match corresponding to the 35th round of the Championship;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City in the Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.