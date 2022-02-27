Summary and highlights of West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Swansea City IN Championship
5:58 PMa month ago

5:55 PMa month ago

END OF THE MATCH: SWANSEA TAKES ALL THREE POINTS

 

5:48 PMa month ago

90' Four minutes added

The referee has given four minutes of time;
5:43 PMa month ago

84' GOAAALLLL

With a West Bromwich side in the ascendancy came the goal that could prove to be the sentence for center-back Christie after Wolff's pass.
5:41 PMa month ago

83' Second change for Martin

Striker Obafemi leaves and midfielder Smith comes in;
5:38 PMa month ago

GOOOOOOAAALL

Swansea City takes the lead after Ntchman's pass to Piroe, who runs past the defender and sends the ball into the net.
5:37 PMa month ago

77' Changes in both teams

Bruce made the changes with Grant coming on for Molumby. The first change for Swansea City was the introduction of Ntchman for Piroe.
5:26 PMa month ago

65' Second change for Bruce's team

 

5:25 PMa month ago

64' Yellow card

The second yellow card of the match goes to center-back Cabango, the second caution for a Swansea City player.
5:18 PMa month ago

57'

Jayson Molumby tried his luck, but the ball crashed into a defender and it was a corner for the home team.
5:07 PMa month ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The second 45 minutes started with the first change for West Bromwich Albion; Furlong came on in place of O'Shea;
4:51 PMa month ago

END OF FIRST HALF: GOALLESS DRAW

4:41 PMa month ago

39' The home team had it

Diangana could have put the home side ahead after taking advantage of a rebound, but his shot went narrowly wide.
4:34 PMa month ago

34' First yellow card

The first card of the match will go to Flynn Downes, the Swansea City midfielder;
4:28 PMa month ago

27'

Manning's cross from the center back, but the West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper gets forward to clear the ball;
4:24 PMa month ago

21'

Striker Callum Robinson headed a shot, but the ball went wide of the left post;
4:17 PMa month ago

13'

West Bromwich arrived after Townsend's cross, but the cross was not dangerous 
 
4:07 PMa month ago

7' Swansea take a corner kick

The visitors had a corner kick, but a rival defender cleared the ball;
4:02 PMa month ago

THE MATCH BEGAN

The ball is rolling, first possession goes to Swansea City
3:57 PMa month ago

5 minutes

In five minutes the match begins, the 22 players are already in the locker room;
3:18 PMa month ago

Swansea City will be looking for their first away victory

Swansea City's last away win was on November 11, 2021 when they won 2-0 against Barnsley. In this year they have played five games of which they have drawn two and drawn three;
3:13 PMa month ago

West Bromwich have won only one home game in 2022

The last time West Bromwich won playing at home was last January 22nd with a 3-0 victory over Peterborough, this was the first and only home win so far in 2022;
3:11 PMa month ago

Bruce goes out to meet with:

Johnstone, Townsend, O' Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Robinson, Diangana, Molumby, Carroll, Reach, Mowatt 
3:08 PMa month ago

The Hawthorns stadium is now ready for kick-off

 

3:04 PMa month ago

Swansea City starts with this eleven

 

3:02 PMa month ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the West Bromwich match kicks off, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
 
9:03 PMa month ago

Where and how to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City ?

The match of the Championship between West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City will start 15:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on ESPN 

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

8:58 PMa month ago

What time is the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City in the Championship ?

This is the kickoff time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match on February 28th in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

8:53 PMa month ago

Russell Martin's statements prior to the clash

It's a tough challenge, but I think it's really exciting. It's one that we should be excited about and not go there with any fear. We're going there with the goal of putting on a performance that we can be proud of and that the fans can be proud of. We've certainly worked on some things about how they've been doing things and how we can maximize our opportunities;
8:48 PMa month ago

Recovery of Daryl Dike

 

8:43 PMa month ago

How is Swansea City coming along?

In their last seven matches Swansea City have four defeats, two wins and a draw. In their last game they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Sheffield United. Their last away win came on November 24, 2021 where they won 0-2 at home to Barnsley. They are in tenth place with 38 points, 15 points off the relegation places and 16 points off the Play-Off places.
 
8:38 PMa month ago

How is West Bromwich Albion coming along?

Bad streak for this team that has won only one of the last twelve games it has played. It has two consecutive defeats and six consecutive matches without a victory. The last one was at home by 3-0 to Peterbrough. They are thirteenth in the Championship with 46 points, eight points behind the Play-Off promotion places and 23 points clear of the relegation places.
 
8:33 PMa month ago

Background

The balance of wins for each in the clashes between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City is balanced, 16 for West Bromwich and one more for Swansea, 17. The last time they met was on October 20, 2021 where Swansea won 2-1 after coming from behind after Grant's goal in the first minute. Although the last time they met at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion won 5-1.
8:28 PMa month ago

Headquarters

The match between West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City will be played at The Hawthorns, a stadium that was built in 1900 and has a capacity for 26287 spectators.
8:23 PMa month ago

Preview of the match

West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City will face each other in the match corresponding to the 35th round of the Championship;
 
8:18 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City in the Championship.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
