Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Atlanta United host Sporting Kansas City in a nationally televised season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Red and Black made the MLS playoffs last season, losing to eventual champions NYCFC in the first round while SKC were defeated in the Western Conference semifinals by Real Salt Lake.

Team news

Atlanta United

Sporting Kansas City

Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda are both out with knee injuries. Nikola Vujnovic may miss out as he awaits confirmation of his visa. Ben Sweat, Uri Rosell and Kortne Ford are in line for their club debuts.

Predicted lineups

Atlanta United: Guzan; Gutman, Robinson, Franco, Lennon; Moreno, Alonso, Rossetto; Mulraney, Martinez, Araujo

Sporting Kansas City: Meila; Sweat, Isimat-Marin, Fontas, Zusi; Kinda, Mauri, Walter; Salloi, Shelton, Russell

Ones to watch

Luis Araujo (Atlanta United)

Brought in from Lille in France, his sharp foot skills and speed afoot make him the perfect compliment to star man Josef Martinez as the Brazilian looks to continue his development in Atlanta.

Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)

Salloi scored 16 goals to lead the team last season while Russell netted 15 times, including at least one goal in his last ten regular-season appearances, forming one of the most potent duos in MLS.

Previous meetings

This is just the fourth all-time matchup between Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City with each team winning once and the other resulting in a draw.

On May 5, 2019. Atlanta won 3-0 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Martínez scored two goals and midfielder Ezequiel Barco had one goal and an assist. The performances earned both players MLS Team of the Week honors.

The match will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1 in English and Fox Deportes in Spanish with kickoff set for 3pm Eastern.