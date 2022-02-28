Highlights: Mazatlan 0-0 Necaxa in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
95'
The match ends! Mazatlán 0-0 Necaxa.
90'
The referee adds five minutes to the match.
90'
Necaxa: Dieter Villalpando leaves and Jesús López enters.
88'
A double header inside the area, but it lacked power and Vikonis was able to hold on to the ball twice.
84' Substitution
Mazatlán: Ivan Moreno is out and Jorge Zárate is in.
80' Substitution
Necaxa: Fernando Madrigal, Milton Gimenez and Luis García are out. In: Heriberto Jurado, Angelo Araos and Rodrigo Aguirre.
77'
Necaxa is saved! The referee disallows Sansores' one-on-one with Malagon. The referee signals a foul and cautions Brian García.
75'
A shot that goes over Vikonis' crossbar.
71'
Yellow card for Néstor Vidrio.
70' Substitution
Mazatlán: Ariel Sosa and Nico Díaz are out; Brian Rubio and Roberto Meraz are in.
65'
Diaz slipped a pass to Sansores, but Idekel cut off the play in time to avoid leaving the Mazatlan striker alone.
61'
NECAXA'S MISS! Escoboza heads a cross into the box, but his shot goes wide, and on the counter-attack, Giménez shoots but Vikonis deflects correctly.
51'
AGAIN MORENO! Individual play where Moreno entered the area, but Malagon saves well and the shot only passes close.
49'
MORENO! Bennedetti's cross where Moreno shoots with his instep with first intention, but the ball goes just past the right post.
46'
The second half starts!
45'
The first half ends! Mazatlan 0-0 Necaxa.
45'
The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
45'
Bennedetti arrived on the left and settled in to shoot, but the defense got in the way to block his shot.
40'
Last minutes of the first half. Necaxa is closer to the opponent's area.
37'
NECAXA GOAL! The visitors are closer to the goal after a cross into the box, but the defense manages to deflect Escoboza's shot.
34'
Yellow card for Alonso Escoboza.
30'
We passed the first half hour of the match. Both teams had few dangerous chances.
25'
DIETER! Villalpando gets in a powerful right-footed shot from outside the area, but Vikonis deflects and on the counter-attack, the defense sends a corner kick.
21'
The VAR rules that there is no penalty on Nicolás Benedetti.
20'
Bennedetti enters the area and goes down. There is a play under review.
16'
Yellow card for Fabricio Formiliano.
15'
Yellow card for Nicolás Bennedetti.
9'
Idekel Domínguez has a left footed shot from outside the box saved in the bottom left corner.
5'
Mazatlán's powerful shot is aimed at Malagón, but the goalkeeper makes a good save.
0'
The match has started!
Mazatlán Statements
At a press conference, Beñat San José dedicated a few words to his star player and current top scorer: Nicolás Bennedetti. "We have to take good care of him because he has not had continuity for a long time and he has been injured, we have to take care of the workload", said the coach after highlighting the importance of the striker in the Mazatlan's scheme. It should be noted that Nicolás arrived to reinforce the cannoners this tournament.
Will Nico leave?
The Aguascalientes team had already informed their player, Nicolás Castillo, in advance that he would no longer be part of the Rayos institution for the next competition, corresponding to the Apertura 2022 tournament. This Argentine striker has not had his best moments as a player, after that injury in 2018 that kept him away from the fields and the health problem that forced him to take a new path when he was with América.
Data
In its history as a First Division team, Mazatlan has never qualified for the final phase of the Liga MX, having finished lower than twelfth in the general table in the three previous tournaments. The double-header will be fundamental to maintain their playoff hopes, as in addition to hosting Necaxa, they will have a tough visit to Mexico City to face Pumas next Sunday. The approved capacity for the match against the Rayos is 60% of the stadium, and the referee will be Diego Montaño.
Lineup Necaxa
Malagón, Domínguez, Peña, Formiliano, Escoboza, Madrigal, Villalpando, García, González, Giménez y García.
Lineup Mazatlan
Vikonis; Nogueira, Vidrio, Díaz, Vargas, Padilla, Intriago, Moreno, Sosa, Benedetti y Sansores.
The fans
The fans are present at Kraken Stadium.
Dressing room
The dressing room is ready at Kraken Stadium. The home team will wear their traditional purple uniform while the visitors will wear their striped uniform with white and red tones.
The arrival
Both Mazatlán and Necaxa are already at Kraken Stadium for the match corresponding to matchday 8.
Background
They have only met on 3 occasions between the cañoneros and hidrocálidos, with a favorable balance for the Aguascalientes team, with 2 wins, which is why the lighthouse team will want to win at home.
The last time the Rays visited El Kraken was on January 8, 2021 in Day 1 of Liga MX with a 3-2 victory thanks to a penalty goal scored by Camilo Sanvezzo.
The stadium
Mazatlan Stadium, also known as El Kraken, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. It is the newest stadium in Liga MX and was inaugurated on July 27, 2020. It has a capacity for 25,000 spectators and is home to the Mazatlán team.
We begin!
We are just under an hour away from the start of Mazatlan vs. Necaxa at Kraken Stadium. Both teams are coming off a loss and will be looking for the three points. Will either team be able to do it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Key player Necaxa
Rodrigo Aguirre | This Uruguayan forward has already accumulated three goals and one assist in the Clausura 2022, so the offensive attack passes through his feet. He is fast and has a lot of verticality, two qualities that Mazatlán will have to be careful of.
Key player Mazatlan
Nicolás Benedetti | The Colombian has two goals and one assist in the tournament, has started all the team's games and is the player who carries the weight of the offensive line.
Last lineup Necaxa
Malagón, Formiliano, García, Peña, Domínguez, Madrigal, González, Villalpando, De Jesús, García y Giménez.
Last lineup Mazatlan
N. Vikonis; Y. Nogueira, N. Vidrio, N. Díaz, B. Colula, J. Padilla; R. Meráz, I. Moreno, J. Intriago; N. Benedetti, B. Rubio.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Mazatlan vs Necaxa game will be Diego Montaño; Jose Ibrahim Martinez, first line; Eduardo Acosta, second line; Miguel Angel Anaya, fourth assistant.
Necaxa: Back to winning ways
On the other hand, the Necaxa rays, who changed their technical director a couple of days ago, have left a good sensation with Jaime Lozano. Necaxa has one win, one draw and one loss, the most recent of which was last week at home against Ariel Holan's Leon, who came out victorious at the Estadio Victoria with a narrow win. The Hidrorayos are in 13th place with 7 points from two wins, one draw and four defeats.
Mazatlan: To bounce back from defeat
The team coached by Beñat San José has to recover from the last two defeats. In the middle of the month, the cañineros played their pending match against America where they came out victorious, but since then, they have only had defeats. Only 2 wins in their last 5 league games, the most recent being last week's 3-1 win over Pachuca. Mazatlan is in 15th place in the overall standings with 6 points from two wins, five losses and no draws.
The match will be played at the Stadium Kraken
The Mazatlan vs Necaxa match will be played at the Kraken Stadium, in Mazatlan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10 pm ET.
Matchday 8
Tonight, we have a double-header and on Tuesday, matchday 8 of the Clausura 2022 begins, where two teams want to return to winning ways. On the one hand, Mazatlán will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage against the Hidrorayos, who, like the Cañoneros, want the three points to continue climbing up the standings.
