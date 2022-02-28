ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: THE THREE POINTS STAY IN CARDIFF
90'
The referee has added five minutes of time;
GOOOOOOAAALLL
Perry Ng's pass to Ikpeazu, who back-heels the ball into the back of the net.
Derby County exhausts changes
82'
Joe Ralls' shot hits the woodwork for the second time in this match.
80'
Yellow card for Derby County midfielder, Bird
78'
Perry Ng shoots but Perry Ng's shot is off target.
75'
Second change for Derby County, Ebiowe enters, Plange replaces him.
71'
Davies, who is on the bench, is replaced by Harris;
70'
Shot by Isaak Davies, but the ball is too loose and Allsop catches the ball;
66' First change for Cardiff City
Ikpezu replaces Hugill in the first change for the home team.
63'
Free kick taken by Doyle, which goes over the wall, but the goalkeeper stops it;
62' Yellow card
Second yellow card for a Derby County player for center-back Davies
55'
Morrison's header, which ends with a good save by goalkeeper Smithies.
52' Yellow card
Second yellow card of the match and Derby County's first card for defender Buchanan
48' Cardiff City arrives
Jordan Hugill's shot is blocked by the rival defense;
First change at Derby County
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
Second 45 minutes start with goalless draw
END OF THE FIRST PART
36'
Full-back Bryne hung it to Plange, but the defenders were alert and avoided the danger.
First yellow card
The first card of the match went to Cardiff City attacker Davies.
27'
Morrison switched play to Festy, but failed to send the ball into the net.
24'
Buchanan tried a low shot, but it went wide.
17' Dangerous opportunity
Doyle hits the ball against the post, in the best chance of the match at the moment;
I support Ukraine in the match because of the situation it is going through.
7'
Bryne's pass to Festy, but the shot hits an opponent's defender and it was a corner for the visitors.
THE MATCH BEGAN
The ball is already rolling at the Cardiff Stadium;
5 minutes
The 22 protagonists are now ready in the dressing room tunnel.
Data
They face the third worst home side, Cardiff City who in 17 home games have only taken 17 points, while Derby County have only taken 12 points from 17 away games;
Four casualties at Cardiff City
Morison will be without Morrison, Nelson, Vasell and Watters, all of whom are injured, while Derby City are without only Poland's Jozwiak;
Derby County will seek first away win in 2022
This year's away team has five defeats and one draw when playing away from home, their last win coming on December 30 at home to Stoke City;
Hugill and Davies in attack for Cardiff City
1 hour
In 1 hour Cardiff City vs Derby County kicks off, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Cardiff City vs Derby County live?
If you want to watch Sweden vs Greece live on TV, your option is Sky Bet Championship .
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Cardiff City vs Derby County match in the Championship ?
This is the kickoff time for the Cardiff City vs Derby County match on March 1st 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Rooney, Derby County manager, spoke about what could be key in the encounter
Coach Morrison's pre-match comments
How does Derby County arrive ?
In their last four games Derby County have lost three and won one. On Saturday they lost by the narrowest of margins away to Luton. Derby County have not won away from home this 2022 and have five consecutive defeats. They are on 21 points in the relegation zone and are eight points away from moving out of the red zone, a team that was sanctioned with 21 points by federative decision and could face more sanctions in the future;
How does Cardiff City arrive ?
Cardiff City have lost two consecutive games, and three without a win. Their last win was at home on February 15 where they won 2-0.Cardiff City are 20th in the Championship standings with 36 points, just thirteen points clear of the relegation zone. A win would help them climb two or three positions, as they have a game in hand;
Background
In the head-to-head record, Cardiff City have the better record, having won 30 times in this duel. Derby County have won on 15 occasions, and 19 times the match has ended in a draw. The most recent match was on March 2, 2021 in the Championship where Cardiff City won 4-0 at home. In the last four meetings, two wins for Cardiff City and two draws. Swansea City's last win was in 2018 at home by 3-1 and in 2016 the last time they won away;
Headquarters
The match will be held in the United Kingdom, at the Cardiff City Stadium, a stadium that was built in 1999 and has a capacity for 28016 spectators;
Preview of the match
Cardiff City and Derby County will meet in the match corresponding to the 23rd matchday, a match that was postponed on the previous day;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cardiff City vs Derby County in the Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.