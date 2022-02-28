Goals and Highlights: Leon 0-0 Rayados in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for watching the León vs Monterrey match of the eighth round of the Liga MX, don't miss all the action on VAVEL.com.
Tie at Estadio Leon
León and Rayados split points in an entertaining 0-0 draw.
95´
Match ends.
93´
Cota saves the Leon.
90´
Romo misses the penalty kick.
88´
Penalty for Rayados.
84´
Mosquera's crossbar.
83´
Leon Substitution
Out: Meneses
In: Elías
80´
Funes Mori misses a key arrival.
74´
Rayados Change
In: Alvarado
Out: Pizarro
74´
Change of León
In: Montes, Martínez
Out: Colombatto, Ména
70´
León entered the area and generated another clear chance.
68´
Dávila misses a clear chance for León.
64´
Change of Leon
In: Ormeño
Out: Rodríguez
62´
Yellow card for Funes Mori.
53´
Yellow card for Ambriz.
45´
The second half begins.
45´+3
End of the first half.
43´
Mena shoots inside the area but the ball goes into the stands.
41´
Yellow card for Colombato.
37´
Yellow card for Vegas.
28´
Andrada saves Rayados after a shot by Meneses.
25´
Colombatto shoots and the ball passes very close to the opponent's goal.
22´
Gonzalez arrived with the ball in the center but Rodriguez cleared the ball.
11´
Dávila from outside the area shoots and the ball passes very close to the post.
8´
Leon tries to surprise Rayados with a throw-in but the ball goes wide.
0´
Start the game.
Rayados gets ready
This is how the visiting team prepares minutes before the start of the game:
📹| Luchemos por todo, ¡A retomar la confianza, Pandilla! 💙🏟️
Rayados starting 11
This is how the visiting team will face León:
Leon's starting 11
This is how the home team will take the field:
Cota, Mosquera, Barreiro, Tesillo, Rodríguez, Ambríz, Colombatto, Mena, Meneses, Ramírez, Dávila.
Leon boasts postcard
This is what the León stadium looks like hours before the opening whistle:
AQUÍ📍NOS VEMOS
“El Glorioso” 🏟 está listo una vez más para recibir a nuestra afición.
🎟📲 https://t.co/QDOe0RNny8 pic.twitter.com/2vKaD1MNz6
Rayados is already at Leon's home
This is how the visitors arrived to face Leon:
📸| 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐫, 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 💙🏟️
Monterrey celebrates anniversary of its first title
In 1986, the Rayados de Monterrey won their first Mexican League championship and celebrated the title in front of the entire FIFA community.
Rayados with an advantage against León
In the last five games between León and Rayados at León's home, Rayados has the advantage with three wins to two for the Panzas Verdes, and with eight goals scored by Rayados, they outnumber León with five, and with those numbers they will face each other tonight.
Hugo Castillo to coach Rayados
With Hugo Castillo as interim head coach, the Rayados want to start climbing up the overall standings in the Liga BBVA MX, and they also know that they still have two games pending, so they can climb up the standings soon.
We continue
Thank you for following the León vs Rayados matchday 8 of the Liga MX, León is looking for its third consecutive victory against a Rayados team that was without a manager over the weekend, so we are expecting a great matchup.
Watch out for this Rayados de Monterrey player
Rogelio Funes Mori, a 30-year-old center forward, has been the Rayados' goal scorer in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him a call-up to the Mexican national team, although he has not scored a goal in the last four games on his home field, Funes Mori can surprise at any time as he is a great finisher, so the defenders must be very close to him at all times, also his continuity is being very questioned in the national team so he must prove that he should be called.
Watch out for this player from Leon
Victor Davila, a 24-year-old Chilean player is playing his third tournament with the León team, the player has experience in the MX league and in the last two tournaments has scored at least five goals, in the current tournament he has played all seven games and scored on four occasions, with his experience and eye for goal he will be a player that the defensive saga cannot lose sight of.
Last alignment of Monterrey
Andrada, Montes, Moreno, Vegas, Pizarro,Medina, González, Ortíz, Gallardo, Funes Mori, Meza.
Last alignment of Leon
Cota, Rodríguez, Tesillo, Barreiro, Mosquera, Rodríguez, Montes, Meneses, Fernández, Hernández, Dávila.
Background
Monterrey 0-1 Leon Liga MX
Monterrey 1-1 Leon Liga MX
Leon 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX
Leon 3-1 Monterrey Liga MX
Monterrey 3-2 Leon Liga MX
Arbitration quartet
Central: Luis Enrique Santander, Assistants: Michel Alejandro Morales, Michel Caballero Galicia, Fourth referee: Alejandro Funk Villafañe.
Rayados in crisis
The Rayados de Monterrey are going through a critical moment, accumulating only one victory in this Clausura 2022, the Rayados thanked their coach Javier Aguirre, the reason for the dismissal was due to the poor results of the previous tournament added to the failure in the Club World Cup, the most expensive squad in Liga MX was not displaying good soccer and the defeats against teams on paper inferior, After this news, Rayados will face this Tuesday a Leon team that seems to be getting into rhythm and winning games, Rayados will remain with an interim technical director while the new coach is announced, rumors suggest that Vucetich will live a new stage with the team and it will probably be announced in the next few days.
Leon begins to find results
After two consecutive defeats, the Emerald team returned to winning ways after defeating Chivas at home in an intense duel that they were able to win thanks to a late goal. For match day seven, their opponent was Necaxa, a team that has a new technical director, Leon opened the scoring at minute thirty-three with a penalty kick and thus earned the three points. For match day eight, La Fiera is in seventh position with eleven points, the home match against Rayados de Monterrey is interesting as they could achieve their third consecutive victory, and in addition to their home advantage, their rival will have an interim technical director.
Double day the best time to climb positions
Liga MX resumes this Tuesday in the eighth round as part of the double round that has been scheduled in this tournament, the protagonists this time will be two of the teams that before starting the tournament started as favorites, on the one hand we have Leon that based on work and good management has reached multiple finals in recent years, on the other hand we have Rayados, one of the most expensive squads in the league, however recent results have led to the dismissal of its coach.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Rayados match, corresponding to Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio León at 10:00 pm ET.