Goals and Highlights: Leon 0-0 Rayados in Liga MX
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:46 AMa month ago

Resume

1:11 AMa month ago

Thanks

Thank you for watching the León vs Monterrey match of the eighth round of the Liga MX, don't miss all the action on VAVEL.com.
1:06 AMa month ago

Tie at Estadio Leon

León and Rayados split points in an entertaining 0-0 draw.
1:01 AMa month ago

95´

Match ends.
12:56 AMa month ago

93´

Cota saves the Leon.
12:51 AMa month ago

90´

Romo misses the penalty kick.
12:46 AMa month ago

88´

Penalty for Rayados.
12:41 AMa month ago

84´

Mosquera's crossbar.
12:36 AMa month ago

83´

Leon Substitution
Out: Meneses
In: Elías
12:31 AMa month ago

80´

Funes Mori misses a key arrival.
12:26 AMa month ago

74´

Rayados Change
In: Alvarado 
Out: Pizarro
12:21 AMa month ago

74´

Change of León
In: Montes, Martínez
Out: Colombatto, Ména
12:16 AMa month ago

70´

León entered the area and generated another clear chance.
12:11 AMa month ago

68´

Dávila misses a clear chance for León.
12:06 AMa month ago

64´

Change of Leon
In: Ormeño
Out: Rodríguez
12:01 AMa month ago

62´

Yellow card for Funes Mori.
11:56 PMa month ago

53´

Yellow card for Ambriz.
11:51 PMa month ago

45´

The second half begins.
11:46 PMa month ago

45´+3

End of the first half.
11:41 PMa month ago

43´

Mena shoots inside the area but the ball goes into the stands.
11:36 PMa month ago

41´

Yellow card for Colombato.
11:31 PMa month ago

37´

Yellow card for Vegas.
11:26 PMa month ago

28´

Andrada saves Rayados after a shot by Meneses.
11:21 PMa month ago

25´

Colombatto shoots and the ball passes very close to the opponent's goal.
11:16 PMa month ago

22´

Gonzalez arrived with the ball in the center but Rodriguez cleared the ball. 
11:11 PMa month ago

11´

Dávila from outside the area shoots and the ball passes very close to the post. 
11:06 PMa month ago

Leon tries to surprise Rayados with a throw-in but the ball goes wide.
11:01 PMa month ago

Start the game.
10:56 PMa month ago

Rayados gets ready

This is how the visiting team prepares minutes before the start of the game:
10:51 PMa month ago

Rayados starting 11

This is how the visiting team will face León:
Rayados starting 11/Image: Rayados
Rayados starting 11/Image: Rayados
10:46 PMa month ago

Leon's starting 11

This is how the home team will take the field:


Cota, Mosquera, Barreiro, Tesillo, Rodríguez, Ambríz, Colombatto, Mena, Meneses, Ramírez, Dávila.

10:41 PMa month ago

Leon boasts postcard

This is what the León stadium looks like hours before the opening whistle:
10:36 PMa month ago

Rayados is already at Leon's home

This is how the visitors arrived to face Leon:
10:31 PMa month ago

Monterrey celebrates anniversary of its first title

In 1986, the Rayados de Monterrey won their first Mexican League championship and celebrated the title in front of the entire FIFA community.
10:26 PMa month ago

Rayados with an advantage against León

In the last five games between León and Rayados at León's home, Rayados has the advantage with three wins to two for the Panzas Verdes, and with eight goals scored by Rayados, they outnumber León with five, and with those numbers they will face each other tonight. 
10:21 PMa month ago

Hugo Castillo to coach Rayados

With Hugo Castillo as interim head coach, the Rayados want to start climbing up the overall standings in the Liga BBVA MX, and they also know that they still have two games pending, so they can climb up the standings soon.
10:16 PMa month ago

We continue

Thank you for following the León vs Rayados matchday 8 of the Liga MX, León is looking for its third consecutive victory against a Rayados team that was without a manager over the weekend, so we are expecting a great matchup.
10:11 PMa month ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Leon vs Rayados de Monterrey

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Rayados de Monterrey live, as well as the latest information from Leon Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:06 PMa month ago

Where and how to watch Leon vs Rayados de Monterrey online and live

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:01 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Rayados de Monterrey player

Rogelio Funes Mori, a 30-year-old center forward, has been the Rayados' goal scorer in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him a call-up to the Mexican national team, although he has not scored a goal in the last four games on his home field, Funes Mori can surprise at any time as he is a great finisher, so the defenders must be very close to him at all times, also his continuity is being very questioned in the national team so he must prove that he should be called.
9:56 PMa month ago

Watch out for this player from Leon

Victor Davila, a 24-year-old Chilean player is playing his third tournament with the León team, the player has experience in the MX league and in the last two tournaments has scored at least five goals, in the current tournament he has played all seven games and scored on four occasions, with his experience and eye for goal he will be a player that the defensive saga cannot lose sight of.
9:51 PMa month ago

Last alignment of Monterrey

Andrada, Montes, Moreno, Vegas, Pizarro,Medina, González, Ortíz, Gallardo, Funes Mori, Meza.
9:46 PMa month ago

Last alignment of Leon

Cota, Rodríguez, Tesillo, Barreiro, Mosquera, Rodríguez, Montes, Meneses, Fernández, Hernández, Dávila.
9:41 PMa month ago

Background

Monterrey 0-1 Leon Liga MX

Monterrey 1-1 Leon Liga MX

Leon 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX

Leon 3-1 Monterrey Liga MX

Monterrey 3-2 Leon Liga MX

9:36 PMa month ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Luis Enrique Santander, Assistants: Michel Alejandro Morales, Michel Caballero Galicia, Fourth referee: Alejandro Funk Villafañe.
9:31 PMa month ago

Rayados in crisis

The Rayados de Monterrey are going through a critical moment, accumulating only one victory in this Clausura 2022, the Rayados thanked their coach Javier Aguirre, the reason for the dismissal was due to the poor results of the previous tournament added to the failure in the Club World Cup, the most expensive squad in Liga MX was not displaying good soccer and the defeats against teams on paper inferior, After this news, Rayados will face this Tuesday a Leon team that seems to be getting into rhythm and winning games, Rayados will remain with an interim technical director while the new coach is announced, rumors suggest that Vucetich will live a new stage with the team and it will probably be announced in the next few days.
9:26 PMa month ago

Leon begins to find results

After two consecutive defeats, the Emerald team returned to winning ways after defeating Chivas at home in an intense duel that they were able to win thanks to a late goal. For match day seven, their opponent was Necaxa, a team that has a new technical director, Leon opened the scoring at minute thirty-three with a penalty kick and thus earned the three points. For match day eight, La Fiera is in seventh position with eleven points, the home match against Rayados de Monterrey is interesting as they could achieve their third consecutive victory, and in addition to their home advantage, their rival will have an interim technical director.
Leon in their last game/Image: clubleonfc
Leon in their last game/Image: clubleonfc
9:21 PMa month ago

Double day the best time to climb positions

Liga MX resumes this Tuesday in the eighth round as part of the double round that has been scheduled in this tournament, the protagonists this time will be two of the teams that before starting the tournament started as favorites, on the one hand we have Leon that based on work and good management has reached multiple finals in recent years, on the other hand we have Rayados, one of the most expensive squads in the league, however recent results have led to the dismissal of its coach.
9:16 PMa month ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Rayados match, corresponding to Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio León at 10:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo