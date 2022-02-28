Goals and Highlights: Puebla 1-1 FC Juárez in Liga MX 2022
Photo: VAVEL

11:07 PMa month ago

11:00 PMa month ago

90+5´

Offside, Puebla. Alberto Herrera tries a through ball, but Gustavo Ferrareis is caught offside.
10:51 PMa month ago

87´

Diego de Buen (Puebla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
10:48 PMa month ago

82´

Ventura Alvarado (FC Juárez) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
10:46 PMa month ago

82´

10:44 PMa month ago

77´

Substitution, FC Juárez. Cándido Ramírez replaces Darío Lezcano because of an injury.
10:36 PMa month ago

70´

Alberto Herrera (Puebla) header from the center of the box to the right side of the goal.
10:31 PMa month ago

64´

Substitution, FC Juárez. Flavio Santos replaces Diego Rolan.
10:28 PMa month ago

62´

Pablo Parra (Puebla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10:21 PMa month ago

54´

Darío Lezcano (FC Juárez) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Rolan.
10:16 PMa month ago

51´

Diego de Buen (Puebla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
10:15 PMa month ago

49´

Fernando Arce (FC Juárez) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Maximiliano Silvera.
9:50 PMa month ago

THE FIRST HALF IS OVER

The first half ends at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Puebla and FC Juárez tie 0-0. 
9:40 PMa month ago

37´

Juan Pablo Segovia (Puebla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9:39 PMa month ago

33´

Offside, Puebla. Guillermo Martínez tries a through ball, but Jordi Cortizo is caught offside.
9:29 PMa month ago

24´

Emanuel Gularte (Puebla) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Mancuello with a cross following a cross.
9:20 PMa month ago

18´

Alberto Acosta (FC Juárez) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9:16 PMa month ago

11´

Jordi Cortizo (Puebla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9:13 PMa month ago

10´

Offside, Puebla. Lucão tries a through ball, but Israel Reyes is caught offside.
9:09 PMa month ago

Iván Ochoa (FC Juárez) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9:07 PMa month ago

Foul by Jordi Cortizo (Puebla).
9:02 PMa month ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The match between La Franja of Puebla and the Bravos of FC Juárez kicks off at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. 
8:44 PMa month ago

JUAREZ TEAM SUMMARY

A difficult season for Juarez and their fans in the Primera Division. Clausura . The team is in 12th place in the championship with 7 points. The main reason for their failures is the total lack of stability, which led the club to 3 losses, 1 draw and only 2 wins. It is also important to mention that most of the time Juarez concedes goals in the period from 0-15 minutes of the game, doing so with high regularity (they have already conceded 2 goals in 6 games). At the same time, their effectiveness is low: only 1 goal per game.
8:38 PMa month ago

PUEBLA FC TEAM SUMMARY

In 1st place in the championship with 17 points earned after 7 games - it would be extremely difficult to imagine a better lineup for Puebla FC. This team really continues to sweep all obstacles in its path, this is evidenced by the statistics - 5 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats. It usually takes the club only 39 minutes to score their first goal. Most often they are most dangerous for their opponent in the period from 76-90 minutes, in this period they have already scored 2 goals. On average, they score and concede 1.9 goals. There is no doubt that this team is now in a powerful emotional boom. 
8:27 PMa month ago

FC JUAREZ FUN FACTS

Has lost in 7 of its last 8 away games in Primera Division. Clausura.
Has not won in 15 of its last 17 away games.
Has gone 0-0 in 5 of its last 6 away games in Primera Division. Clausura.
Has conceded in 21 of its last 23 away games.
Has not scored in 5 of its last 6 away matches in Primera Division. Clausura.
Has scored fewer than 2.5 goals (in regular time) in 9 of its last 11 away games.
Has scored less than 1.5 goals in 14 of its last 15 away games.
8:22 PMa month ago

PUEBLA FUN FACTS

Has not lost in 11 of its last 12 matches.
Has drawn the 1st half in 6 of its last 7 home games in Primera Division. Clausura.
Has scored in each of its last 7 straight games.
Has scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of its last 7 home games in Primera Division. Clausura.
8:08 PMa month ago

FACE-TO-FACE MEETINGS AND RECENT RESULTS

In total, the teams played 6 games between them. Of these encounters, Puebla FC emerged victorious on 3 occasions, while Juarez won 2 games. It cannot be ignored that 1 game ended in a draw. The last time the players fought for victory was on October 29, 2021, that meeting ended with the score 0-2. For all 6 games, they scored 10-5 goals.
8:01 PMa month ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium as Puebla and FC Juárez return to Liga MX action with the start of Day 8 of the national soccer league. In this duel, La Franja del Puebla is undefeated and after beating Chivas at the Akron Stadium, they remain as super leaders of the tournament; on the other hand, FC Juárez suffered a setback last day when they lost to Tigres at the Olímpico Benito Juárez. 
7:56 PMa month ago

Tune in here Puebla vs FC Juarez Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs FC Juarez match.
7:51 PMa month ago

What time is Puebla vs FC Juarez match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs FC Juarez of 1st March in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 PM

Bolivia: 21:00 PM

Brazil: 22:00 PM

Chile: 21:00 PM

Colombia: 20:00 PM

Ecuador: 20:00 PM

USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 3:00 AM

Mexico: 19:00 PM

Paraguay: 20:00 PM

Peru: 21:00 PM

Uruguay: 22:00 PM

Venezuela: 20:00 PM

7:46 PMa month ago

Watch out for this FC Juarez player:

He is one of the players with the highest hierarchy in the Bravos' squad, Diego Rolán had 13 games played out of 17 in the Juárez squad last tournament, he also scored twice and assisted only once, he also accumulated 3 yellow cards throughout the tournament; all this achieved in a total of 1,079 minutes played in the field. Juarez's current pivot will be the player to watch for this match and could tip the scales at any moment for his team to debut with the right foot at the beginning of the championship.

7:41 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Puebla player:

For this match, Israel Reyes will be the player to watch for Puebla, currently the right back has played 1,229 minutes with the shirt of the strip, which are divided into 15 games played, 2 yellow cards and 1 red card, also, he is one of Larcamón's key pieces and a real wall on the right side.

7:36 PMa month ago

Last FC Juárez lineup:

H. González; M. Olivera, A. Mora, P. García, V. Velázquez, J. Gómez; F. Castillo, J. Esquivel, J. Intriago; G. Fernández, P. Raúl.
7:31 PMa month ago

Puebla's last lineup:

A. Silva; L. Jaques, D. de Buen, E. Gularte, I. Reyes; M. Araujo, F. Mancuello, J. Salas, P. Parra, J. Cortizo; F. Aristeguieta.
7:26 PMa month ago

Background:

Puebla and FC Juarez have faced each other on a total of 6 occasions (3 Puebla wins, 1 draw and 2 border victories) in which the scales are tipped with a slight advantage to the Puebla side. Likewise, in terms of goals scored, it is the Puebla team that has the advantage with 10 goals scored to FC Juárez's 5. Their last meeting dates back to Day 16 of the Apertura 2021 Tournament, where Puebla won two goals to zero at the Olímpico Benito Juárez.
7:21 PMa month ago

About the Stadium

Cuauhtémoc Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Puebla de Zaragoza (Mexico). It is the home of Club Puebla of the First Division of Mexico. It has hosted the World Cup twice: 1970 and 1986.

The Cuauhtémoc stadium, also called "Coloso de Maravillas", is the fifth stadium with the largest capacity in Mexico after the Azteca, Olímipico Universitario, Jalisco and BBVA stadiums with an approximate capacity of 51,726 spectators and it is also the highest stadium in Mexico with a height of 45.9 meters from street level to the roof.

Upon its reopening on November 18, 2015, Cuauhtémoc Stadium became the first stadium in Mexico and Latin America to be completely covered with an ETFE façade. European stadiums how the Allianz Arena or the Nuevo San Mamés are made with this same material.

7:16 PMa month ago

Looking to improve

Tuca Ferretti's team has so far had a regular pace throughout the Clausura 2022, FC Juárez currently has 7 points obtained from 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 defeats, likewise, in the statistics they average 6 goals for and 8 goals against, being one of the teams that have the hardest time finding the opponent's goal. Last matchday, they were defeated at home by Tigres, who were aggressive in the first half, scoring three goals, and although the Bravos tried to come back from behind on the scoreboard, time was not enough and the score at 90 minutes ended 2-3 in favor of the felines.
7:11 PMa month ago

Lacarmón's Puebla

Nicolás Lacarmón's Puebla has surprised everyone, as they are currently the absolute leader of the general table and the only undefeated team in the competition. They have so far obtained 17 points, which have been the result of 2 ties and 7 wins, and also average a total of 13 goals for and only 5 goals against, a situation that leaves them with a +8 goal difference. Last week, Puebla went to the Akron Stadium to face Chivas Guadalajara and came from 2-0 down to finish with an impressive 2-3 victory.
7:06 PMa month ago

It is almost halfway through the tournament

Liga MX continues its actions with a double matchday, the tournament is almost halfway through and several teams are already postulating themselves as favorites to be crowned champions of the Clausura 2022, while others are thinking about securing playoff positions and not being left out of the big party of national football. On this date, Nicolás Lacarmón's Puebla and Tuca Ferretti's Bravos will face each other in the midweek match of Liga MX, both coming from different results and living completely different realities: Puebla is still undefeated and general super leader of the championship, while Juárez has had a regular tournament that has helped them to stay in the playoffs, however, they will try to overcome last week's defeat to stay in the mid-table zone.
7:01 PMa month ago

Kick-off time

The Puebla vs FC Juarez match will be played at The Cuauhtemoc Stadium, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
6:56 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX: Puebla vs FC Juárez!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo