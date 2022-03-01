Goals and Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Leicester City in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Lineup Leicester
The team news has landed for #BurLei 👀 📝 pic.twitter.com/G1RuHyST8x— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2022
Lineup Burnley
📋 Tonight's starting 11 to take on @LCFC, with Cornet making his return to the side 🔥— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 1, 2022
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗦! #BURLEI | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/z2EZlzdVVd
Solidarity
In solidarity with Ukraine 💙 pic.twitter.com/VIeBnkmxyi— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2022
Injuries Burnley
Gudmundsson J. (Illness)
Vydra M. (Hernia)
Injuries Leicester
Castagne T. (Injury - thigh)
Evans J. (Injury - thigh)
Fofana W. (Fractured leg)
Justin J. (Injury - thigh)
Who is the referee
Fact
Gameday 22
Leicester
That UECL victory in Denmark stopped a run of seven successive away defeats for the 'Foxes', moreover, their last five Premier League away wins ended with 3 or more goals.
Burnley
The prospects of Burnley emerging from this clash look solid, considering that only Liverpool have emerged victorious from Turf Moor in their last eight Premier League home games. However, this matchup may not be so straightforward, with an interesting trend in the Leicester matchups, where the team that scored first hasn't won any of the last five matches (Burnley: W1, D2, L2), plus Burnley have also dropped in 50% of PL home games where they have scored first (W2, D1, L1).
The game will played at the Turf Moor
It is situated on Harry Potts Way in Burnley, and has a capacity of 22,546, all seated. Its four main stands are: James Hargreaves Stand, Jimmy McIlroy Stand, Bob Lord Stand and Cricket Field Stand.
The biggest game on Turf Moor was established in 1924 when Burnley played Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup, with 54,755 in attendance.