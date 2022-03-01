Goals and Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Leicester City in Premier League
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:00 PMa month ago

Goal

Watch the best goal of the match.

5:36 PMa month ago

90'

The match ends, the score is 0-2.
5:36 PMa month ago

91'

Yellow card for a tackle by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Chris Kavanagh has not hesitated to admonish the player.
5:34 PMa month ago

90'

3 minutes added
5:34 PMa month ago

89'

LEICESTER GOAL Harvey Barnes makes a brilliant high pass and Jamie Vardy finishes it off with a header to an empty goal.
5:26 PMa month ago

83'

LEICESTER GOAL James Maddison's shot from mid-range adjusted to the left post GREAT GOAL
5:25 PMa month ago

82'

Harvey Barnes receives a pass on the edge of the box, takes aim and shoots. His shot is directed towards the right corner, but an attentive Nick Pope prevents the scoreboard from changing. Corner for Leicester.
5:18 PMa month ago

73'

Enter Youri Tielemans by James Maddison
5:15 PMa month ago

72'

Josh Brownhill is replaced by Ashley Barnes
5:15 PMa month ago

71'

Jay Rodriguez replaces Maxwell Cornet.
5:10 PMa month ago

57'

Wout Weghorst continues to protest until Chris Kavanagh loses patience and shows him a yellow card.
5:05 PMa month ago

42'

Harvey Barnes takes the ball, weaves through the defense and connects a shot to the left post, but it is perfectly stopped by Nick Pope. Corner in favor of Leicester.
5:00 PMa month ago

35'

Patson Daka makes space inside the area, picks up a rebound and shoots on goal. Nick Pope makes a good reflex save to save the shot from low to the center of the goal
4:55 PMa month ago

15'

One of the Leicester players steps forward too soon, and the referee blows the whistle for offside.
4:50 PMa month ago

9'

Good individual action by Ricardo Pereira, who faces the goalkeeper and shoots low towards the lower right corner, but Nick Pope guesses the direction and manages to save the ball. Leicester force a corner.
4:45 PMa month ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
4:40 PMa month ago

All set

Everything is ready and in minutes the actions between Burnley and Leicester will begin
4:35 PMa month ago

Lineup Leicester

This is the XI starter of Leicester.
4:30 PMa month ago

Lineup Burnley

This is the XI starters of Burnley.

 

4:25 PMa month ago

Solidarity

Leicester players go out to warm up with a shirt in solidarity with the war between Ukraine and Russia.
4:20 PMa month ago

Injuries Burnley

Burnley has 2 absences for today.

Gudmundsson J. (Illness)

Vydra M. (Hernia)

4:15 PMa month ago

Injuries Leicester

Leicester has casualties for this game.

Castagne T. (Injury - thigh)

Evans J. (Injury - thigh)

Fofana W. (Fractured leg)

Justin J. (Injury - thigh)

4:10 PMa month ago

Who is the referee

The referee for this match will be the English FIFA referee Chris Kavanagh since 2019
4:05 PMa month ago

Fact

Leicester are the only Premier League team to have conceded a goal in all of their away games.
4:00 PMa month ago

Gameday 22

Today this pending match corresponding to Day 22 of the Premier League will be played
3:55 PMa month ago

Tune in here Burnley vs Leicester Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the Premier League match Burnley vs Leicester live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
3:50 PMa month ago

Burnley vs Leicester How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Premier League

If you want to watch the game Burnley vs Leicester Live on TV, your options is SKY Sports        

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to go

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:45 PMa month ago

Games between Burnley vs Leicester

2 wins in the last 5 games looks a not so favorable picture for the Leicester team in addition to drawing the most recent at home, in their last 5 home games at Turf Moor there have been 3 wins for Burnley. 
3:40 PMa month ago

Key player of Leicester

Leicester's Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, enjoys facing Burnley, registering three goals, 1 goal and 1 assist in six clashes with that opposition and will be looking to continue that good momentum.
Photo: Getty images// Laurence Griffiths
Photo: Getty images// Laurence Griffiths
3:35 PMa month ago

Key player of Burnley

Burnley striker Josh Brownhill will be the home side's player to watch registering a goal and an assist in the last 4 games so he will want to continue to contribute to the team.
Photo: Getty images// Mike Hewitt
Photo: Getty images// Mike Hewitt
3:30 PMa month ago

Leicester

 The pressure continues to mount on manager Brendan Rodgers, with Leicester winless in the league in 2022 though they have at least sought solace in the UEFA Europa Conference League after beating Randers on the road last week.
That UECL victory in Denmark stopped a run of seven successive away defeats for the 'Foxes', moreover, their last five Premier League away wins ended with 3 or more goals.
3:25 PMa month ago

Burnley

Seven points from their last three Premier League games, including a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on the recent matchday, have catapulted Burnley back into the race for survival. With this meeting serving as the only Premier League game in midweek, the incentive is there for Sean Dyche's side, who know that avoiding defeat against Leicester City would see them finally drop out of the bottom of the table.
The prospects of Burnley emerging from this clash look solid, considering that only Liverpool have emerged victorious from Turf Moor in their last eight Premier League home games. However, this matchup may not be so straightforward, with an interesting trend in the Leicester matchups, where the team that scored first hasn't won any of the last five matches (Burnley: W1, D2, L2), plus Burnley have also dropped in 50% of PL home games where they have scored first (W2, D1, L1).
3:20 PMa month ago

The game will played at the Turf Moor

Turf Moor is a football stadium in Burnley, Lancashire, England, United Kingdom. It is the home of Burnley FC, who have played there since 1883.

It is situated on Harry Potts Way in Burnley, and has a capacity of 22,546, all seated. Its four main stands are: James Hargreaves Stand, Jimmy McIlroy Stand, Bob Lord Stand and Cricket Field Stand.

The biggest game on Turf Moor was established in 1924 when Burnley played Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup, with 54,755 in attendance.

Photo: Getty images// Gareth Copley
Photo: Getty images// Gareth Copley
3:15 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Burnley vs Leicester Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo