Highlights and goals: Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City in FA Cup 2021-22

90+2' End of the match!
90' Additional time
90' MANCHESTER CITY MISSED IT!
88' BENDA SAVES!
85' Last minutes
79' Double change for Peterborough
76' Manchester City come closer
72' Peterborough had it!
71' Three changes for Peterborough United
70' Yellow cards
67' GOOOOAL for Manchester City
JACK GREALISH! The English player increases the score for the Citizens after a superb pass from Phil Foden, which he brought down phenomenally in the box, and then scored in front of Steven Benda's exit.
67' BENDA SAVES!
63' Manchester City come closer
61' GOOOOAL for Manchester City
55' Manchester City dominates
48' Peterborough missed it!
Second half begins
The second half of the match gets underway. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte came on in place of Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké for Manchester City.
45+1' End of first half
45' Additional time
41' Manchester City come closer
37' City can't find the net
33' The match is stopped
30' Manchester City close again
29' Manchester City came closer
25' Even game
20' The tie continues
17' Yellow card
15' First quarter of the match
10' SAVE BY EDERSON!
9' Manchester City try
5' First minutes
2' Manchester City had a chance
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Edward Smart
Assistant No.2: Adrian Holmes
Fourth official: Josh Smith
Substitutes - Manchester City
Starting XI - Manchester City
Coach: Pep Guardiola
Substitutes - Peterborough United
Starting XI - Peterborough United
Coach: Grant McCann
Last five matches - Manchester City
February 19 - Premier League: 2-3 vs Tottenham (Lost)
February 15 - UEFA Champions League: 0-5 vs Sporting CP (Won)
February 12 - Premier League: 0-4 vs Norwich (Won)
February 9 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Brentford (Won)
Last five matches - Peterborough United
February 26 - EFL Championship: 0-3 vs Hull City (Lost)
February 23 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Fulham (Lost)
February 19 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Derby County (Lost)
February 16 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Reading
February 12 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Preston North End (Lost)
Here's how Manchester City reached the 5th round of the FA Cup
Here's how Peterborough United reached the 5th round of the FA Cup
All set at Weston Homes Stadium
📷 The scene is set here at the Weston Homes Stadium.
📷 The scene is set here at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Where are you watching the game from?#pufc pic.twitter.com/RUxhJjii4h — Peterborough United (@theposh) March 1, 2022
How the weather's looking for tonight 👇#ManCity pic.twitter.com/lWSNkHHcd8— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2022
Key player - Manchester City
Key player - Peterborough United
Peterborough United vs Manchester City history
Manchester City
Manchester City comes into this match after leaving Fulham on the road, with a convincing 4-1 win. The season they are having is very outstanding and they show it in every game they play, and that is why they are favorites to win this match.
Peterborough United
Peterborough comes into this match after defeating Queens Park Rangers with goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones and hopes that against City they can give one of the many blows that can be given in this competition.
