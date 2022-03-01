Highlights and goals: Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City in FA Cup 2021-22
5:11 PMa month ago

5:05 PMa month ago

90+2' End of the match!

The match ends at the Weston Homes Stadium, MANCHESTER CITY WON! Good victory for Pep Guardiola's team, which gets into the next round of the FA Cup.
5:04 PMa month ago

90' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the match.
5:03 PMa month ago

90' MANCHESTER CITY MISSED IT!

Cancelo sent the ball from outside the box, Foden brought it down and put it in front of goal and Aymeric Laporte sent it wide.
5:01 PMa month ago

88' BENDA SAVES!

A good shot from Jack Grealish was well blocked by the Peterborough keeper to send it into the far corner.
4:57 PMa month ago

85' Last minutes

It's nearing the end of the game, with Manchester City still looking for more goals in the match.
4:51 PMa month ago

79' Double change for Peterborough

Harrison Burrows and Bali Mumba replace Hayden Coulson and Joe Ward.
4:48 PMa month ago

76' Manchester City come closer

Phil Foden's shot was well saved by Steven Benda.
4:44 PMa month ago

72' Peterborough had it!

Jack Marriot's shot was well saved by Ederson.
4:43 PMa month ago

71' Three changes for Peterborough United

Enter Jonson Clarke-Harris, Reece Brown and Jack Marriott in place of Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Sammie Szmodics.
4:43 PMa month ago

70' Yellow cards

Sammie Szmodics for Peterborough and Fernandinho for Manchester City were cautioned.
4:41 PMa month ago

67' GOOOOAL for Manchester City

JACK GREALISH! The English player increases the score for the Citizens after a superb pass from Phil Foden, which he brought down phenomenally in the box, and then scored in front of Steven Benda's exit.

4:39 PMa month ago

67' BENDA SAVES!

Good pass from Phil Foden to find Gabriel Jesus, who found the space and shot, but the goalkeeper prevented City's second goal.
4:36 PMa month ago

63' Manchester City come closer

Foden set up Mahrez, who shot in front of goal, but the ball went over the bar.
4:34 PMa month ago

61' GOOOOAL for Manchester City

RIYAD MAHREZ! The Algerian received the ball on the right, faced Coulson's marker, shot through the defender's legs and goalkeeper Steven Benda could not react to prevent the goal.
4:27 PMa month ago

55' Manchester City dominates

The away side have regained control of the ball to again look to push Peterborough back.
4:20 PMa month ago

48' Peterborough missed it!

A long throw-in from the right was headed by the Manchester City defense, but the ball was left to Szmodics, who was unable to finish well in front of goal.
4:17 PMa month ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte came on in place of Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké for Manchester City.

4:03 PMa month ago

45+1' End of first half

The first half of the match ends. Peterborough and Manchester City play to a goalless draw.
4:02 PMa month ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
3:57 PMa month ago

41' Manchester City come closer

Gündogan headed in Mahrez's cross and the ball went wide of the left-hand upright.
3:54 PMa month ago

37' City can't find the net

Manchester City keeps the ball, but so far, they are unable to get a shot on goal.
3:50 PMa month ago

33' The match is stopped

Goalkeeper Steven Benda fell badly after a charge by Fernandinho following a corner kick and is treated on the field.
3:47 PMa month ago

30' Manchester City close again

Gündogan set up Jack Grealish, who entered the box, shot, but the ball went wide.
3:46 PMa month ago

29' Manchester City came closer

Gündogan's shot passed very close to the left post of the goal defended by Steven Benda.
3:41 PMa month ago

25' Even game

Peterborough, in the midst of their chances, try to make Manchester City uncomfortable. Good work by the home team so far.
3:36 PMa month ago

20' The tie continues

The match continues with the score level. Manchester City have not had their first shot on goal yet.
3:33 PMa month ago

17' Yellow card

Nathan Aké was cautioned for Manchester City.
3:32 PMa month ago

15' First quarter of the match

Manchester City dominates possession most of the time. Peterborough tries to make quick starts.
3:26 PMa month ago

10' SAVE BY EDERSON!

Fuchs received the ball after a long ball from the midfield, entered the box and shot at the near post, but Ederson saved low to prevent the first goal of the match.
3:25 PMa month ago

9' Manchester City try

Zinchenko's shot went wide.
3:21 PMa month ago

5' First minutes

Manchester City keeps control of the ball in the first few minutes, although we have no clear chances apart from the one that Gabriel Jesus had.
3:18 PMa month ago

2' Manchester City had a chance

Gabriel Jesus came close to scoring when he pressured goalkeeper Steven Benda, but the ball went just a few meters wide of the right post.
3:16 PMa month ago

Match starts!

The match between Peterborough United and Manchester City gets underway.
3:14 PMa month ago

Teams on the field

Peterborough United and Manchester City players take the field.
3:11 PMa month ago

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Madley

Assistant No.1: Edward Smart

Assistant No.2: Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Josh Smith

3:02 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Manchester City

33. Scott Carson (GK), 84. Cieran Slicker (GK), 05. John Stones, 07. Raheem Sterling, 14. Aymeric Laporte, 16. Rodri, 17. Kevin De Bruyne, 20. Bernardo Silva.
3:02 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Manchester City

1-4-3-3
| 31. Ederson |
| 27. João Cancelo | 06. Nathan Aké | 03. Rúben Dias | 11. Oleksandr Zinchenko |
| 08. Ilkay Gündogan | 25. Fernandinho | 47. Phil Foden |
| 26. Riyad Mahrez | 09. Gabriel Jesus | 10. Jack Grealish |

Coach: Pep Guardiola

2:57 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Peterborough United

13. David Cornell (GK), 05. Mark Beevers, 09. Jonson Clarke-Harris, 10. Reece Brown, 14. Jack Marriott, 16. Harrison Burrows, 22. Kai Corbett, 24. Bali Mumba, 27. Kyle Barker.
2:56 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Peterborough United

1-3-4-3
| 25. Steven Benda |
| 12. Josh Knight | 02. Ronnie Edwards | 06. Frankie Kent |
| 23. Joe Ward | 11. Jorge Grant | 42. Jeando Fuchs | 43. Hayden Coulson |
| 15. Kwame Poku | 17. Ricky-Jade Jones | 07. Sammie Szmodics |

Coach: Grant McCann

2:45 PMa month ago

Last five matches - Manchester City

February 26 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Everton (Won)

February 19 - Premier League: 2-3 vs Tottenham (Lost)

February 15 - UEFA Champions League: 0-5 vs Sporting CP (Won)

February 12 - Premier League: 0-4 vs Norwich (Won)

February 9 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Brentford (Won)

 

2:40 PMa month ago

Last five matches - Peterborough United

February 26 - EFL Championship: 0-3 vs Hull City (Lost)

February 23 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Fulham (Lost)

February 19 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Derby County (Lost)

February 16 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Reading

February 12 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Preston North End (Lost)

2:35 PMa month ago

Here's how Manchester City reached the 5th round of the FA Cup

2:30 PMa month ago

Here's how Peterborough United reached the 5th round of the FA Cup

2:25 PMa month ago

All set at Weston Homes Stadium

2:20 PMa month ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Peterborough United and Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
2:15 PMa month ago

2:00 PMa month ago

Key player - Manchester City

In Manchester City, the presence of Riyad Mahrez stands out. The 31-year-old Algerian player is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of the Premier League with eight goals. In addition, he has participated with four assists.
1:55 PMa month ago

Key player - Peterborough United

Peterborough United is notable for the presence of Jonson Clarke-Harris. The 27-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with five goals. He has also contributed two assists.
1:50 PMa month ago

Peterborough United vs Manchester City history

These two teams have met on one occasion, precisely in the FA Cup. In the 1980-81 edition, they met in the round of 16 of the competition and Manchester City won 1-0.
1:45 PMa month ago

Manchester City

Manchester City comes into this match after leaving Fulham on the road, with a convincing 4-1 win. The season they are having is very outstanding and they show it in every game they play, and that is why they are favorites to win this match.

1:40 PMa month ago

Peterborough United

Peterborough comes into this match after defeating Queens Park Rangers with goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones and hopes that against City they can give one of the many blows that can be given in this competition.

1:35 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Weston Homes Stadium

The Peterborough United vs Manchester City match will be played at the Weston Homes Stadium, located in the city of Peterborough, in the county of Cambridgeshire, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1913, has a capacity for 15,315 spectators.
1:30 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FA Cup match: Peterborough United vs Manchester City Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
