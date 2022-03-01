Highlights and goals: Fluminense 2-0 Millonarios in Copa Libertadores 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH ✔
Fluminense defeated Millonarios 2-0 to advance to the third round of the Copa Libertadores
90' ⌚
The referee adds four more minutes
85' Fluminense substitutions 🔁
Out: Luis Herique and Yago
In: Ganso and Nathan de Souza
79' Fluminense substitutions
Out: Willian and Calegari
In: Mario Pineida and Matheus Martinelli
In: Mario Pineida and Matheus Martinelli
74' FLUMINENSE SCOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽
Yago's pass to the space, Jhon Arias punches it and scores the second for Fluminense.
72' Fluminense substitution 🔁
Out: Germán Cano
In: Jhon Arias
67' Millonarios substitutions 🔁
Out: Richard Celis and Larry Vásquez
In: Carlos Gómez and Ricardo Márquez
65'
Jáder Valencia (Millonarios) header wide to the outside
60' FLUMINENSE SCOOOOOOOOOORES⚽
Willian receives an assist from Germán Cano, shoots and scores the first goal of the game.
57'
Foul on Yago, will be offensive free kick for Fluminense
52'
Richard Celis shoots with his left foot, a dangerous ball that is saved by Fluminense's goalkeeper.
48'
Luiz Henrique's deflected shot in favor of Fluminense
SECOND HALF BEGINS 🕢
The second half starts, for now the score is in favor of the home team, who are qualifying.
Millonarios substitution 🔁
Out: Diego Herazo
In: Jáder Valencia
END OF THE FIRST HALF ✔
The first half ends with the score tied at zero.
45' +1
Macalister Silva's shot in favor of Millonarios, which is easily saved by the Brazilian goalkeeper.
45' ⌚
The referee adds two more minutes
45'
Diego Herazo's attacking header for Millonarios, which is well controlled by the Fluminense goalkeeper.
42'
Felipe Melo foul on Richard Celis. Tempers are beginning to flare
39'
Yago's free kick is easily controlled by the Millonarios goalkeeper.
37' Ball possesion
Fluminense 48%
Millonarios 52%
34' 🟨
Yellow card for Juan Pablo Vargas in Millonarios
32' 🟨
Yellow card for Calegari at Fluminense
31'
Luiz Henrique's shot from outside the box that demands the Millonarios goalkeeper. It will be a corner for Fluminense
28'
The game begins to break up in the middle of the field.
25' 🟨
Yellow card for Diego Herazo in Millonarios.
23' 🟨
Yellow card for Cris Silva at Fluminense
21'
Millonarios arrives on the right, cross into the Fluminense area, Richard Celis shoots wide.
19'
Foul by Felipe Melo (Fluminense), bad foul.
14'
Diego Herazo's dangerous arrival, shoots at goal and misses the first goal for Millonarios
9'
Cristiano offside. The Fluminense player took advantage of an advanced offensive position.
6'
Willian's dangerous shot is saved by the Millonarios goalkeeper, an important play for the home team.
3'
Germán Cano's shot for Fluminense goes wide.
THE MATCH BEGINS
The ball is rolling and the match between Brazilians and Colombians is already underway.
Millonarios starting line-up
Fluminense starting line-up
Millonarios last five matches
Millonarios 1-0 Cortuluá 26 Feb, 2022
Fluminense last five matches
Fluminense 2-0 Vasco da Gama 26 Feb, 2022
Everything is ready
In less than an hour the match between Fluminense vs Millonarios will start live and online, corresponding to phase 2 (second leg) of the Copa Libertadores 2022.
Tune in here Fluminense vs Millonarios Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Fluminense vs Millonarios live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio São Januário Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.com.
How to watch Fluminense vs Millonarios Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch Fluminense vs Millonarios live on TV, your options are: beIN Sports .
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is the Fluminense vs Millonarios match?
Argentina: 21:30 hrs on Fox Sports.
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs on ESPN.
Brazil: 21:30 hrs on ESPN.
Chile: 21:30 hrs on ESPN.
Colombia: 19:30 hrs on ESPN.
Ecuador: 19:430 hrs on ESPN.
United States (ET): 19:30 hrs.
Spain: 01:30 hrs.
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. on Star+.
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs on ESPN.
Peru: 19:30 hrs on ESPN.
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs on ESPN.
Millonarios key player
One of the most outstanding players in Millonarios is Stiven Vega, the 23-year-old central midfielder is one of the players in charge of the balance in the midfield and was recently called up to the Colombia National Team for the friendly match against the Honduras National Team that took place in the United States.
Fluminense key player
Germán Ezequiel Cano is a Fluminense striker who has the goal in his head and knows what it's like to score against the Colombian team. Cano managed to score a goal against Millonarios in the first leg, scoring the final 2-1.
History for Conmebol Libertadores
So far, the only duel between the two teams has been won by Fluminense. The next match will be the second meeting between the Brazilians and Colombians.
Millonarios for the feat
The Colombian team is obliged to find on the road what it could not achieve at home. With a one-goal disadvantage in the series, the blue team must beat Fluminense away and prove that they have the means to advance to the next round of the playoffs in the Conmebol Libertadores 2022.
Fluminense with the advantage
Fluminense managed to beat Millonarios in the first leg by 2-1. After a very complicated match played in the city of Bogota, the Brazilian team will have to prove its hierarchy and overcome the Colombian team to reach phase 3 of the Conmebol Libertadores 2022. If they achieve their goal, Fluminense will have to face the winner between Atlético Nacional and Olimpia.
São Januário Stadium
The São Januário Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Rio de Janeiro. It was inaugurated on April 21, 1927 and has a maximum capacity of 21,880 spectators. This stadium is known for hosting the most important historical achievements of Vasco Da Gama.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Conmebol Libertadores match: Fluminense vs Millonarios Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.com