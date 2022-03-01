Highlights and goals: Fluminense 2-0 Millonarios in Copa Libertadores 2022
1:18 AMa month ago

10:30 PMa month ago

END OF THE MATCH ✔

Fluminense defeated Millonarios 2-0 to advance to the third round of the Copa Libertadores
10:27 PMa month ago

90' ⌚

The referee adds four more minutes
10:26 PMa month ago

85' Fluminense substitutions 🔁

Out: Luis Herique and Yago

In: Ganso and Nathan de Souza

10:21 PMa month ago

79' Fluminense substitutions

Out: Willian and Calegari
In: Mario Pineida and Matheus Martinelli
10:05 PMa month ago

74' FLUMINENSE SCOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

Yago's pass to the space, Jhon Arias punches it and scores the second for Fluminense.
10:03 PMa month ago

72' Fluminense substitution 🔁

Out: Germán Cano

In: Jhon Arias

10:00 PMa month ago

67' Millonarios substitutions 🔁

Out: Richard Celis and Larry Vásquez

In: Carlos Gómez and Ricardo Márquez

9:58 PMa month ago

65'

Jáder Valencia (Millonarios) header wide to the outside
9:53 PMa month ago

60' FLUMINENSE SCOOOOOOOOOORES⚽

Willian receives an assist from Germán Cano, shoots and scores the first goal of the game.
9:52 PMa month ago

57'

Foul on Yago, will be offensive free kick for Fluminense
9:51 PMa month ago

52'

Richard Celis shoots with his left foot, a dangerous ball that is saved by Fluminense's goalkeeper.
9:50 PMa month ago

48'

Luiz Henrique's deflected shot in favor of Fluminense
9:38 PMa month ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS 🕢

The second half starts, for now the score is in favor of the home team, who are qualifying.
9:37 PMa month ago

Millonarios substitution 🔁

Out: Diego Herazo

In: Jáder Valencia

9:19 PMa month ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF ✔

The first half ends with the score tied at zero.
9:17 PMa month ago

45' +1

Macalister Silva's shot in favor of Millonarios, which is easily saved by the Brazilian goalkeeper.
9:16 PMa month ago

45' ⌚

The referee adds two more minutes
9:15 PMa month ago

45'

Diego Herazo's attacking header for Millonarios, which is well controlled by the Fluminense goalkeeper.
9:12 PMa month ago

42'

Felipe Melo foul on Richard Celis. Tempers are beginning to flare
9:10 PMa month ago

39'

Yago's free kick is easily controlled by the Millonarios goalkeeper.
9:07 PMa month ago

37' Ball possesion

Fluminense 48%

Millonarios 52%

9:05 PMa month ago

34' 🟨

Yellow card for Juan Pablo Vargas in Millonarios
9:02 PMa month ago

32' 🟨

Yellow card for Calegari at Fluminense
9:02 PMa month ago

31'

Luiz Henrique's shot from outside the box that demands the Millonarios goalkeeper. It will be a corner for Fluminense
8:59 PMa month ago

28'

The game begins to break up in the middle of the field.
8:55 PMa month ago

25' 🟨

Yellow card for Diego Herazo in Millonarios.
8:54 PMa month ago

23' 🟨

Yellow card for Cris Silva at Fluminense
8:52 PMa month ago

21'

Millonarios arrives on the right, cross into the Fluminense area, Richard Celis shoots wide.
8:51 PMa month ago

19'

Foul by Felipe Melo (Fluminense), bad foul.
8:50 PMa month ago

14'

Llegada peligrosa de Diego Herazo, remata al arco y se pierde el primer gol para Millonarios
8:50 PMa month ago

9'

Cristiano offside. The Fluminense player took advantage of an advanced offensive position.
8:48 PMa month ago

6'

Willian's dangerous shot is saved by the Millonarios goalkeeper, an important play for the home team.
8:46 PMa month ago

3'

Germán Cano's shot for Fluminense goes wide.
8:37 PMa month ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The ball is rolling and the match between Brazilians and Colombians is already underway.
8:36 PMa month ago

Millonarios starting line-up



8:34 PMa month ago

Fluminense starting line-up



8:32 PMa month ago

Millonarios last five matches

Millonarios        1-0        Cortuluá    26 Feb, 2022  
Millonarios        2-1        Fluminense    22 Feb, 2022   
Jaguares de Córdoba   1-2    Millonarios    19 Feb, 2022 
Millonarios    2-0    Águilas    Doradas 16 Feb, 2022 
Deportivo Cali   0-2   Millonarios    13 Feb, 2022   
8:30 PMa month ago

Fluminense last five matches

Fluminense 2-0 Vasco da Gama 26 Feb, 2022  
Millonarios 1-2 Fluminense 22 Feb, 2022
Fluminense  3-0  Volta Redonda 19 Feb, 2022   
Nova Iguaçu  0-1 Fluminense 16 Feb, 2022
Fluminense 1-0 Portuguesa-RJ 13 Feb, 2022
8:18 PMa month ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the match between Fluminense vs Millonarios will start live and online, corresponding to phase 2 (second leg) of the Copa Libertadores 2022.
1:26 AMa month ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Fluminense vs Millonarios live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio São Januário Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.com.
1:21 AMa month ago

1:16 AMa month ago

1:11 AMa month ago

Millonarios key player

One of the most outstanding players in Millonarios is Stiven Vega, the 23-year-old central midfielder is one of the players in charge of the balance in the midfield and was recently called up to the Colombia National Team for the friendly match against the Honduras National Team that took place in the United States.
1:06 AMa month ago

Fluminense key player

Germán Ezequiel Cano is a Fluminense striker who has the goal in his head and knows what it's like to score against the Colombian team. Cano managed to score a goal against Millonarios in the first leg, scoring the final 2-1.
1:01 AMa month ago

History for Conmebol Libertadores

So far, the only duel between the two teams has been won by Fluminense. The next match will be the second meeting between the Brazilians and Colombians.
12:56 AMa month ago

Millonarios for the feat

The Colombian team is obliged to find on the road what it could not achieve at home. With a one-goal disadvantage in the series, the blue team must beat Fluminense away and prove that they have the means to advance to the next round of the playoffs in the Conmebol Libertadores 2022.
12:51 AMa month ago

Fluminense with the advantage

Fluminense managed to beat Millonarios in the first leg by 2-1. After a very complicated match played in the city of Bogota, the Brazilian team will have to prove its hierarchy and overcome the Colombian team to reach phase 3 of the Conmebol Libertadores 2022. If they achieve their goal, Fluminense will have to face the winner between Atlético Nacional and Olimpia.
12:46 AMa month ago

São Januário Stadium

The São Januário Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Rio de Janeiro. It was inaugurated on April 21, 1927 and has a maximum capacity of 21,880 spectators. This stadium is known for hosting the most important historical achievements of Vasco Da Gama.


 

12:41 AMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Conmebol Libertadores match: Fluminense vs Millonarios Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.com
