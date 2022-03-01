Goals and Highlights: Nice 2-0 Versailles in Coupe de France 2022
Goals and Highlights

94'

It's all over! The match is over and Nice qualify for the final.
92'

Guessand's shot, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
89'

A powerful shot that the Versailles defense ends up clearing out of its area.
84'

Lemina's shot ends up in the stands.
79'

Guessand's shot is blocked by Delaunay.
78'

Nice change. Guessand replaces Gouiri.
74'

Versailles change. Douif comes off for Brun.
73'

Goal, goal, goal for Nice! Gouri made an excellent play, beating the defenders to set up Dolberg, who pushed the ball into the back of the net.
66'

Gouiri was on the rampage, but in the end the ball ended up in the goalkeeper's hands.
59'

Nice changes. Brahimi and Dolberg are replaced by Boudaoui and Delort.
57'

Change of Versaille. Djoco and Alledji are replaced by Ibayi and Touré.
48'

Goal, goal, goal for Nice! Gouiri's shot into the net opened the scoring.
45'

The actions begin for the second half of the second half
45+2'

At the end of the first half, Nice and Versailles have done no harm to each other.
42'

Boudaoui's shot, but Diouf appears and ends up preventing the first one from going in.
35'

Close! Stengs' shot, but the ball hits Akueson in the back and ends up being rejected.
30'

Michel arrived with danger, but the local defense prevented the creation of danger.
24'

A hard-fought match in midfield, Versailles resisted the opening goal in favor of Nice.
16'

Nice tries hard to open the scoring, but the definition fails on the last line.
8'

Close! Thuram makes a great run, but the visitors' defense clears the ball away.
5'

Gouiri's deflected shot, but Delaunay ends up keeping the ball.
0'

The action gets underway between Versailles and Nice.
Versailles: LineUp

D. Delaunay; W. Diouf, G. Akueson, M. Durand; M. Traoré, M. Vieira, B. Alledj, K. Pham Ba; I. Diarrassouba, K. Djoco, D. Michel.
Nice: LineUp

M. Bulka, J. Lotomba, T. Todibo, P. Rosario, M. Bard; C. Stengs, H. Boudaoui, K. Thuram,M. Lemina; A. Delort, A. Gouiri.
To warm up

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match, which is extremely important to win.
At home

Nice are already at home, ready to play a pleasurable match against Versailles and look for a place in the final.

They arrived

Versailles is already in Nice, where they will try to beat the local team and qualify for the final.
Arriving well

Varsailles have had only one defeat in the current Championnat National 2 tournament, which was a narrow loss to Caen.
The referee

François Letexier will be in charge of the match between Nice and Versailles this afternoon.
Quotes from Versailles

Jean-Luc Arribart, Versailles coach, spoke before the match: "We have to go for a final. With a gap of four divisions, we can't afford to slip up. The stress won't be on our shoulders. Nice is the big favorite, but things can happen in the Cup that seem impossible. Gymnasium has struggled at home against the minnows. And we are a small team, who do well away from home. We qualified in Toulouse (L2) and in Bergerac (N2), which had not scored a goal in the competition. Our chances are slim, but we're going to make the most of them.
Goal scorers!

Nice come into this match with 37 goals scored, while they have 21 goals conceded in Ligue 1, so they will be looking for the goal with all their might.
3:16 PMa month ago

What support!

Versailles is already present at the Nice stadium, where it will try to make its presence felt and support its team to qualify for the final.

 

We're back!

Good afternoon, we're back to bring you the minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Nice and Versailles. We will shortly share with you relevant information as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Statements Nice

Christophe Galtier spoke before the match against Versailles: "As for the cards issued, it depends on the interpretation of the referee. Mrs. Frappart made decisions. Where there is debate is in the way Justin (Kluivert) was sent off. He was sent off for obscene gestures towards the fourth official. That's where I get angry, there was never any obscene gesture on Justin's part. There is an interpretation of a gesture that the fourth official took as an obscene gesture."

"I'll say it again, I hope we go further in this competition and that we have a final to play, but I repeat that I didn't give this competition to Marcin. I make him play because I want the goalkeepers to be available and perform well at the end of the season. We are involved on two fronts. In the league, we see that everything is very tight. We can't base European soccer on the Coupe de France alone. You never know what can happen between now and the end of the season, there can be injuries, suspensions, and I want my two goalkeepers to be ready, operational and well."

"I have no problem meeting with AS Monaco. We have to support the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian sportsmen, and in particular the footballers and coaches, but we can't hold it against all people of Russian nationality."

To prove

Versailles are ranked lower than Nice, so they will be looking to prove why they got to this game and beat Nice.

2:46 PMa month ago

For the win

Nice comes into this match after a goalless draw against Strasbourg and is in third place, just one point behind Marseille, so it has everything it needs to qualify for the final.

The match will be played at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

The Nice vs Versailles match will be played at the Allianz Riviera Stadium, located in Nice, France. The stadium has a capacity of 36,100 people. 
