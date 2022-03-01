Goals and Highlights: Toluca 1-2 Tijuana in Liga MX 2022
11:18 PMa month ago

Goals and Highlights

11:04 PMa month ago

96'

It's over! Xolos adds three points by beating Toluca away from home.
11:02 PMa month ago

92'

Lopez's cross is blocked by the visitors' defense.
10:53 PMa month ago

85'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! Montecinos entered the box and shot at Garcia's goal, who was unable to do anything.
10:52 PMa month ago

83'

Close! A shot from Montecinos and another from Rodríguez, but the Toluca defense prevents the second from going in.
10:50 PMa month ago

81'

Canelo's cross is found in front of Orozco's goal, but the ball goes over the top of the goal.
10:48 PMa month ago

79'

Close! Montecinos' shot ends up going over García's goal.
10:45 PMa month ago

77'

Canelo tried to shoot at goal, but the defense ended up deflecting the dangerous ball.
10:42 PMa month ago

76'

Toluca changes. Castañeda and Álvarez for Samudio and Ían González.
10:37 PMa month ago

69'

Xolos change. Marcel Ruíz comes off for Misael Domínguez.
10:35 PMa month ago

66'

Great intervention by Ortega, who ends up preventing Montecinos from shooting at goal.
10:29 PMa month ago

60'

Xolos change. Renato Ibarra replaces Édgar López.
10:27 PMa month ago

56'

Toluca changes. Jordan Sierra, Jorge Rodríguez and Carlos Guzmán are replaced by Alan Rodríguez, Diego Rigonato and Raúl López.
10:22 PMa month ago

54'

Sanvezzo tried to send an accurate shot, but failed to control it properly.
10:21 PMa month ago

52'

Excellent sweep by García, preventing López from stealing the ball.
10:14 PMa month ago

45'

Action resumes at the Nemesio Diez stadium
9:56 PMa month ago

45+7'

End of the first part! The match is tied at halftime.
9:54 PMa month ago

45+5'

Loroña's cross ends up bouncing off the local defense.
9:54 PMa month ago

42'

Both teams are looking for the opponent's goal, but the defense is well stopped.
9:43 PMa month ago

38'

Goal, goal, goal for Toluca! After Castañeda's cross, Rivera ends up putting the ball into his own net.
9:42 PMa month ago

36'

Close! After Castañeda's shot, Canelo ends up deflecting the ball.
9:33 PMa month ago

29'

Guzmán crosses in, but Canelo can't make an impact with the ball.
9:30 PMa month ago

26'

Close! Canelo ended up alone in front of goal, but ends up crossing his shot too far and misses the chance.
9:29 PMa month ago

23'

Toluca tries to generate dangerous plays, but the home team lacks finishing ability.
9:21 PMa month ago

16'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! After a rebound from the defense, Marcel Ruíz appeared to send a shot that opened the scoreboard.
9:20 PMa month ago

15'

A dangerous cross into the visitors' area, but Orozco ends up keeping the ball.
9:14 PMa month ago

10'It is cancelled!

After a VAR review, the referee disallows the goal after a handball by Vanegas.
9:10 PMa month ago

6'

Goal, goal, goal for Toluca! After a corner kick, Vanegas appears inside the box and sends an accurate shot to open the scoring.
9:03 PMa month ago

0'

The actions kick off and the day begins in Toluca.
9:00 PMa month ago

Xolos: LineUp

J. Orozco; B. Angulo, E. Tercero, L. López, V. Loroña; M. Ruíz, J. Montecinos, L. Rodríguez, C. Rivera, E. López, J. Vázquez.
8:57 PMa month ago

Toluca: LineUp

L. García; H. Ortega, O. Vanegas, J. Rodríguez; C. Guzmán, K. Castañeda, D. Álvarez, J. Sierra, C. Baeza; C. Sanvezzo, A. Canelo.
8:51 PMa month ago

To warm up

Both teams took to the field for warm-ups prior to the start of the match, which will also kick off Matchday 8.
8:47 PMa month ago

At home!

Toluca, with Ignacio Ambriz at the helm, is already at the Nemesio Diez, tonight they will be looking to return to victory.
8:45 PMa month ago

Present are

Xolos is already at the Nemesio Diez, tonight they will try to beat Toluca at home.
8:38 PMa month ago

Urgent improvement

Both Xolos and Toluca need to improve defensively, accumulating 9 and 12 goals against, they need to improve defensively to avoid scoring goals.
8:33 PMa month ago

Watch out for this player

Leo Fernandez is the player Xolos needs to pay special attention to, the player with a good overflow is capable of creating danger in the opponent's area as well as scoring goals to put the Diablos Rojos ahead.
8:28 PMa month ago

With everything

Tijuana comes into this match as the number one team in terms of Fair Play, with only thirteen yellow cards and zero ejections so far in the tournament.
8:23 PMa month ago

To continue climbing

Toluca comes into this match in eighth place with ten points and will be looking to win three points to continue climbing up the table.
8:18 PMa month ago

Watch out for this player

Marcel Ruíz has been regaining his level and has taken over the Tijuana team's midfield, being the one who distributes the ball in search of the opponent's area, a situation that Toluca will have to control.
8:13 PMa month ago

We're back!

We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the Toluca vs Xolos match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information as well as the confirmed lineups.
 
8:08 PMa month ago

In a few moments we'll share with you the Pachuca vs Mazatlan live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
8:03 PMa month ago

7:58 PMa month ago

Statements Toluca

Ignacio Ambriz spoke after the draw against Querétaro on the last matchday: "I am not satisfied, I think that in the end we coaches are never happy with what our team does. It's true that once again we conceded a very early goal, every match we are going against the tide and it doesn't let us play complete matches".

"Today I think Querétaro also did a great job, then with the expulsion they got very far back and we through possession of the ball, looking for mid-range shots the final Leo scores a great goal but to add a point that we came looking for the three and there is nothing left but to keep working, keep improving in all aspects and just like that, I'm not leaving happy."

"Last match we conceded three goals from set pieces. Today we conceded one again and we are not focused, it is true that there is a rebound, as such it was not a corner kick, it was a second play that we were not attentive, we did not clean the area quickly and that does not make me happy".

"Afterwards, it's hard for the team to have patience with the ball, to try to move it from one side to the other, they do it at times and they do it well. Today I rescued the tie, the team's drive, but I need to improve many aspects and only the day-to-day, the work, the commitment of the players to make Toluca a team that plays good soccer".

 

7:53 PMa month ago

A victory is urgent

Xolos comes into this match with only two wins, two draws and three defeats, placing them in ninth place. However, despite beating the current champion, they are surprisingly not happy and will be looking to continue winning three points.

7:48 PMa month ago

Aiming to make it three in a row

Toluca arrives to this match after tying Querétaro in a match that the coach was not at all happy with, so they will be looking to add three points tonight.

7:43 PMa month ago

The match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

The Toluca vs Xolos match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The stadium has a capacity for 25,744 people. 
7:38 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX match: Toluca vs Xolos Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
