Goals and Highlights: America 1-1 Queretaro in Liga MX 2022

GAME OVER
The match at the Azteca comes to an end. América continues without a home win.
90'+5'
Yellow card for Jonathan dos Santos
90'+4'
GOOOOL! Sepúlveda scores from the penalty spot to tie the score.
90'+3'
Penalty. Gallos Blancos will have the last chance of the match. Bruno Valdés is cautioned.
90'+2'
A possible penalty by Luis Fuentes is reviewed.
90'
5 minutes are added for the aggregate
80'
Double change for Club America. Miguel Layun and Jonathan dos Santos come on, Santiago Naveda and Alvaro Fidalgo come off.
75'
Querétaro substitution. David Cabrera enters, Kevin Escamilla comes out.
74'
Santiago Naveda is cautioned
72'
Change for América. Federico Viñas leaves the field for Roger Martínez to come in.
68'
Corner kick for the home team that cannot be taken by any player in the area.
62'
The match loses intensity and the balls start to get stuck in the midfield.
55'
Red card for Romagnoli for foul on Álvaro Fidalgo
50'
Querétaro took control of the first minutes of the second half and, through Sepúlveda, insisted on getting into the area.
45'
The second half begins.
Querétaro changes, Angulo and Sequeira come on, Martinez and Mendoza leave.
45'+4'
End of the first half. America leads by the minimum at halftime
45'+1'
Four minutes of compensation are added
45'+1'
Ejection for Zendejas! The american player commits a sweep with excessive force in the middle of the field on Erick Vera and gets a double yellow card.
43'
Balanta infringed on Federico Viñas, who set up the counterattack for the Coapa team. Yellow card for the Gallos player
40'
Alejandro Zendejas is the first cautioned player of the match.
37'
Sepúlveda! The striker gets a bicycle kick in between two defenders but Ochoa leans to his left and keeps the ball on the line.
The play is flagged offside
34'
Aguerre! Diego Valdés takes a right-footed shot but the Gallos goalkeeper reads the play well and saves it in the corner of the net.
32'
Foul on Diego Valdés just a few centimeters from the edge of the area. Free kick for América.
Substitution for Querétaro. Maximiliano Perg comes off and Kevin Balanta replaces him.
23'
Fidalgo hits it from the edge of the area but the ball does not take power and the play does not transcend.
21'
Escamilla looks to surprise Ochoa with a low shot but the goalkeeper makes a two-handed save.
18'
Sepúlveda tried to filter a ball into Guillermo Ochoa's area but the goalkeeper came out well and kept the ball.
9'
Great combination of Zendejas and Viñas, who serve to Diego Valdés who takes a shot from mid distance
4'
GOOOOOL! Bruno Valdés scores with a header from a corner kick taken by Diego Valdés. The center back scores a historic goal that makes him the highest scoring defender in América's history.
Kickoff
Fernando Hernández blows the starting whistle for this match.
América substitutes
Sebastián Cáceres, Jonathan dos Santos, Roger Martínez, Richard Sánchez, Henry Martin, Jorge Meré, Óscar Jiménez, Mauro Lainez, Miguel Layún, Juan Otero
Gallos substitutes
Carlos Zamora, Leonardo Sequeira, Jefferson Montero, Antonio Rodriguez, Raul Torres, Jose Angulo, Jesus Godinez, David Cabrera, Ariel Nahuelpan, Kevin Balanta
Querétaro starting lineup
1 Washington Aguerre, 2 Omar Mendoza, 26 Maximiliano Perg, 22 Enzo Martínez, 17 Erick Vera, 14 Jorge Hernández, 5 Rafael Escamilla, 8 Juan Romagnoli,15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 18 Pablo Barrera, 11 Fidel Martínez
Goalkeeper to warm up!
Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper for the Mexican national team, is warming up just a few minutes before the full team takes the field.
📽️ | ¡Salta a la cancha, @yosoy8a! 🦅— Club América (@ClubAmerica) March 2, 2022
¡𝗩𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗺é𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮! #SiempreÁguilas 🧤#TeamKavak @kavakmx pic.twitter.com/MckqC2tmFv
Club America starting lineup
13 Guillermo Ochoa, 2 Luis Fuentes, 3 Jorge Sánchez, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 10 Diego Valdéz, 17 Alejandro Zendejas, 18 Bruno Valdés, 24 Federico Viñas, 25 Jordan Silva, 26 Salvador Reyes, 34 Santiago Naveda
Dressing room is ready!
The home team's dressing room is ready to receive the Coapa team and looks like this just a few minutes before the players arrive.
📸 | Vestidor en casa 🏟️#SomosDeCoapa 🦅#GritaXLaPaz pic.twitter.com/Ylf1XdrjT9— Club América (@ClubAmerica) March 2, 2022
Grita x la paz
The Clausura 2022 changed its name from Grita México to Grita X la Paz due to the hostile events taking place in the Old Continent. As they did in the 2009-2010 season, América launched a Dove of Peace patch.
Important match
The entrance to the Azteca has not been very good for América during this season and the results have not been the best, in addition to the complicated schedule in the middle of the week, Club América launched a promotion to offer $25 tickets upon presentation of a certificate of vaccination against Covid.
Face to face
In the last five Liga MX matches between these teams, América has won twice while Querétaro has been victorious on one occasion and they have drawn twice.
Queretaro key player
On the other side, Ángel Sepulveda did not score in the previous match but remains the team's top scorer with three goals so far this Clausura 2022.
Club America key player
Federico Viñas is the man to watch for the capital team because although he has not scored since November last year, he was a starter in the match against Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and with the absence of Henry Martin, everything indicates that he will continue to occupy the position in the starting eleven.
Queretaro
The visit to the Azteca Stadium represents a challenge for Queretaro, as the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro have a record of 32 matches without a win on the road, with eleven draws and 21 defeats in this condition. Their last win was a 2-3 victory over Necaxa. However, the Gallos have some good news for Tuesday, as at least in this Clausura 2022 they remain unbeaten away from home.
Club America
It has been a disastrous tournament for Club America, which is becoming the worst América in the short tournaments, with only one victory in seven games. This comes as a surprise to their fans, as they have practically maintained the base of last season's squad, which was the leader throughout the tournament. Fortunately for the Coapa team, they managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time in the Clasico Capitalino against Pumas, a result they had not been able to achieve before.
Expectations for the future of the Argentinean coach, Santiago Solari, have not been long in coming due to the team's poor results, but they are still alive and this match against Querétaro may be an injection of life for the Águilas, who want to make up the game.
