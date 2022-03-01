Highlights and goal: Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus in Coppa Italia 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Highlights
90+3' END OF THE MATCH!
90+1' GOOOOOAL for Juventus!
90' Additional time
90' Yellow card
88' Last minutes
84' Double change for fiorentina
78' Juventus come closer
74' Juventus try
72' Yellow card
71' Yellow card
65' Fiorentina double substitution
59' Juventus substitution
58' MATTIA PERIN SAVES!
57' Yellow card
56' JUVENTUS HAD IT!
53' Fiorentina come closer
48' BALL TO THE POST! Juventus are saved
Second half begins
There were changes in the teams. Fiorentina substituted Lorenzo Venuti in place of Álvaro Odriozola, while Juventus substituted Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in place of Marley Aké.
45+1' End of first half
45' Additional time
40' Last minutes of the first half
36' Fiorentina come closer
30' Half hour of match
26' Fiorentina come closer
24' Fiorentina tried
18' Fiorentina come closer
15' Fiorentina missed it
10' Fiorentina takes the initiative
6' Fiorentina tries
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match officials
Referee: Marco Guida
Assistant No.1: Ciro Carbone
Assistant No.2: Alessandro Lo Cicero
Fourth referee: Livio Marinelli
VAR: Sergio Ranghetti
Assistant VAR: Alesandro Di Paolo
Teams on the field
All set!
Teams finalize details
Substitutes - Juventus
01. Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), 23. Carlo Pinsoglio (GK), 09. Álvaro Morata, 11. Juan G. Cuadrado, 12. Alex Sandro, 19. Leonardo Bonucci, 46. Matías Soulé, 47. Fabio Miretti, 54. Diego Stramaccioni.
Starting XI - Juventus
| 02. Mattia De Sciglio | | 17. Luca Pellegrini |
Coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Substitutes - Fiorentina
25. Antonio Rosati (GK), 69. Bartłomiej Drągowski (GK), 07. José Callejón, 09. Arthur Cabral, 14. Youssef Maleh, 17. Aleksa Terzić, 21. Destiny Egharevba 22. Nicolás González, 23. Lorenzo Venuti, 32. Alfred Duncan, 33. Riccardo Sottil, 34. Sofyan Amrabat.
Starting XI - Fiorentina
| 29. Álvaro Odriozola | | 03. Cristiano Biraghi |
Coach: Vincenzo Italiano
This is how the teams arrived
Results in Coppa Italia - Juventus
Quarterfinals: 2-1 vs Sassuolo
It should be remembered that Juventus is the defending champion and therefore started from the round of 16.
Results in Coppa Italia - Fiorentina
Second Round: 2-1 vs Benevento
Round of 16: 2-5 vs Napoli
Quarterfinals: 2-3 vs Atalanta
All set at the Artemio Franchi
Key player - Juventus
Key player - Fiorentina
Juventus vs Fiorentina history
In the Coppa Italia...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Coppa Italia, we count six duels, where the numbers are in favor of Juventus with two victories, while Fiorentina has won one, for a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Fiorentina has played at home against Juventus in the Coppa Italia, there are three matches, where the vecchia signora has the advantage with one win, while the other two have been draws.
Juventus
Juve has been showing an improvement in its level, although it is still not completely convincing. However, the Coppa Italia is the opportunity for the vecchia signora to regain the confidence of the squad, which is slowly finding its best form.
Fiorentina
Fiorentina is not going through its best period and the proof of this is the irregularity of its position in the table and the results obtained in the last five matches, but winning the Coppa Italia would be important to save the season.
The match will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium
The match Fiorentina vs Juventus will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, located in the city of Florence, capital of Tuscany, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1931, has a capacity for 47,300 spectators.