Highlights and goal: Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus in Coppa Italia 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

7:33 PMa month ago

📺 Highlights

6:07 PMa month ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the match between Fiorentina and Juventus of the semifinal (first leg) of the Coppa Italia 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

5:58 PMa month ago

90+3' END OF THE MATCH!

The match at the Artemio Franchi is over. Incredible win for Juventus, who leave with a great result against Fiorentina, who must go to score more than one goal at the Allianz Stadium in the second leg.
5:56 PMa month ago

90+1' GOOOOOAL for Juventus!

LORENZO VENUTI'S OWN-GOAL! The Fiorentina player took the ball in front after a powerful cross from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
5:54 PMa month ago

90' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the match.
5:53 PMa month ago

90' Yellow card

Lucas Torreira was cautioned for Fiorentina.
5:51 PMa month ago

88' Last minutes

The end of the match is near. There have not been many highlights in the second half, which has been much more of an even affair.
5:48 PMa month ago

84' Double change for fiorentina

Alfred Duncan and Nicolás González replace Gaetano Castrovilli and Jonathan Ikoné.
5:42 PMa month ago

78' Juventus come closer

Juventus regained the ball in the midfield, Vlahovic passed to Cuadrado, who entered the box and shot, but the ball was not goal-bound.
5:37 PMa month ago

74' Juventus try

Cross from the left by Pellegrini, Danilo headed, but the ball went wide.
5:35 PMa month ago

72' Yellow card

Nikola Milenković is cautioned for Fiorentina. Close free kick in favor of Juventus.
5:34 PMa month ago

71' Yellow card

Giacomo Bonaventura was cautioned for Fiorentina.
5:28 PMa month ago

65' Fiorentina double substitution

Arthur Cabral and Riccardo Sottil replace Krzysztof Piątek and Riccardo Saponara.
5:25 PMa month ago

59' Juventus substitution

Álvaro Morata replaces Moise Kean.
5:24 PMa month ago

58' MATTIA PERIN SAVES!

Biraghi's shot from the free kick was aimed at the post where Mattia Perin was positioned and the goalkeeper reacted to prevent the home team from scoring.
5:22 PMa month ago

57' Yellow card

Mattia De Sciglio is cautioned for Juventus. Free kick for Fiorentina.
5:20 PMa month ago

56' JUVENTUS HAD IT!

Long ball from De Sciglio, Vlahović won the position to Igor Julio, he tried a shot over Terracciano, but the goalkeeper managed to handle the ball.
5:16 PMa month ago

53' Fiorentina come closer

Jonathan Ikoné's shot was caught by Mattia Perin.
5:12 PMa month ago

48' BALL TO THE POST! Juventus are saved

IKONÉ HAD IT! He went down the right wing, entered the box and took a left-footed shot, but the ball hit the right post of Mattia Perin's goal.
5:08 PMa month ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway.

There were changes in the teams. Fiorentina substituted Lorenzo Venuti in place of Álvaro Odriozola, while Juventus substituted Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in place of Marley Aké.

4:52 PMa month ago

45+1' End of first half

End of the first half of the match... 0-0 draw so far.
4:51 PMa month ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the match.
4:45 PMa month ago

40' Last minutes of the first half

The match continues with a better performance of Fiorentina in the match... Very discreet Juventus match, but Massimiliano Allegri's plan is coming out.
4:41 PMa month ago

36' Fiorentina come closer

Lucas Torreira's shot went over the goal. The Viola continue to dominate the match.
4:36 PMa month ago

30' Half hour of match

The game continues with a slight dominance of Fiorentina. Juventus waits a lot in their own half to counter-attack.
4:32 PMa month ago

26' Fiorentina come closer

A good start by Fiorentina on the left with Jonathan Ikoné, who entered the box and shot across, but the ball went wide.
4:30 PMa month ago

24' Fiorentina tried

Cristiano Biraghi's shot from a free kick went over the goal.
4:23 PMa month ago

18' Fiorentina come closer

Bonaventura's shot was caught by Perin.
4:19 PMa month ago

15' Fiorentina missed it

Mattia Perin made a mistake at the start by giving a short pass, the ball was left to Giacomo Bonaventura who shot first time, but the ball went over the goal.
4:16 PMa month ago

10' Fiorentina takes the initiative

The home team has the ball most of the time, but is unable to generate much danger at the moment.
4:15 PMa month ago

6' Fiorentina tries

Riccardo Saponara's shot was calmly caught by Mattia Perin.
4:14 PMa month ago

5' First minutes

Good atmosphere for now in the stands. On the field, the teams are looking to settle in the first few minutes.
4:05 PMa month ago

Match starts!

The game between Fiorentina and Juventus is underway.
4:03 PMa month ago

Match officials

Referee: Marco Guida

Assistant No.1: Ciro Carbone

Assistant No.2: Alessandro Lo Cicero

Fourth referee: Livio Marinelli

VAR: Sergio Ranghetti

Assistant VAR: Alesandro Di Paolo

4:01 PMa month ago

Teams on the field

The Fiorentina and Juventus players take the field at the Artemio Franchi.
3:56 PMa month ago

All set!

Fiorentina and Juventus players are coming to the field in a few moments.
3:45 PMa month ago

Teams finalize details

3:40 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Juventus

01. Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), 23. Carlo Pinsoglio (GK), 09. Álvaro Morata, 11. Juan G. Cuadrado, 12. Alex Sandro, 19. Leonardo Bonucci, 46. Matías Soulé, 47. Fabio Miretti, 54. Diego Stramaccioni.

3:35 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Juventus

1-4-3-3
| 36. Mattia Perin |
| 06. Danilo | 04. Matthijs de Ligt |
| 02. Mattia De Sciglio |             | 17. Luca Pellegrini |
| 05. Arthur | 27. Manuel Locatelli | 25. Adrien Rabiot |
| 18. Moise Kean | Dušan Vlahović | 38. Marley Aké |

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri

3:30 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Fiorentina

25. Antonio Rosati (GK), 69. Bartłomiej Drągowski (GK), 07. José Callejón, 09. Arthur Cabral, 14. Youssef Maleh, 17. Aleksa Terzić, 21. Destiny Egharevba 22. Nicolás González, 23. Lorenzo Venuti, 32. Alfred Duncan, 33. Riccardo Sottil, 34. Sofyan Amrabat.

3:25 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Fiorentina

1-4-3-3
| 01. Pietro Terracciano |
| 04. Nikola Milenković | 98. Igor Julio |
| 29. Álvaro Odriozola |                  | 03. Cristiano Biraghi |
| 10. Gaetano Castrovilli | 18. Lucas Torreira | 05. Giacomo Bonaventura |
| 11. Jonathan Ikoné | 19. Krzysztof Piątek | 08. Riccardo Saponara |

Coach: Vincenzo Italiano

3:20 PMa month ago

This is how the teams arrived

3:15 PMa month ago

Results in Coppa Italia - Juventus

Round of 16: 4-1 vs Sampdoria

Quarterfinals: 2-1 vs Sassuolo

It should be remembered that Juventus is the defending champion and therefore started from the round of 16.

3:10 PMa month ago

Results in Coppa Italia - Fiorentina

First Round: 4-0 vs Cosenza

Second Round: 2-1 vs Benevento

Round of 16: 2-5 vs Napoli

Quarterfinals: 2-3 vs Atalanta

3:05 PMa month ago

All set at the Artemio Franchi

3:00 PMa month ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Fiorentina and Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals.
2:55 PMa month ago

Tune in here Fiorentina vs Juventus Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Fiorentina vs Juventus live match, as well as the latest information from the Artemio Franchi Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.

2:50 PMa month ago

How to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Fiorentina vs Juventus live on TV, your option is CBS Sports Network

If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:45 PMa month ago

What time is Fiorentina vs Juventus match for Coppa Italia?

This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Juventus of March 2nd 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN4 and Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount +
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Mexico: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:40 PMa month ago

Key player - Juventus

The presence of Paulo Dybala stands out in Juventus. The 28-year-old Argentine player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Coppa Italia with two goals.
2:35 PMa month ago

Key player - Fiorentina

In Fiorentina, the presence of Krzysztof Piątek stands out. The 26-year-old Polish player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Coppa Italia with three goals.
2:30 PMa month ago

Juventus vs Fiorentina history

These two teams have met 175 times. The statistics are in favor of Juventus, who have emerged victorious on 83 occasions, while Fiorentina have won on 35 occasions, for a total of 57 draws.

In the Coppa Italia...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Coppa Italia, we count six duels, where the numbers are in favor of Juventus with two victories, while Fiorentina has won one, for a balance of three draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Fiorentina has played at home against Juventus in the Coppa Italia, there are three matches, where the vecchia signora has the advantage with one win, while the other two have been draws.

2:25 PMa month ago

Juventus

Juve has been showing an improvement in its level, although it is still not completely convincing. However, the Coppa Italia is the opportunity for the vecchia signora to regain the confidence of the squad, which is slowly finding its best form.

2:20 PMa month ago

Fiorentina

Fiorentina is not going through its best period and the proof of this is the irregularity of its position in the table and the results obtained in the last five matches, but winning the Coppa Italia would be important to save the season.

2:15 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium

The match Fiorentina vs Juventus will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, located in the city of Florence, capital of Tuscany, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1931, has a capacity for 47,300 spectators.

2:10 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Coppa Italia match: Fiorentina vs Juventus Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo