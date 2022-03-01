Goals and Summary of Liverpool 2-1 Norwich in FA CUP
Image: VAVEL

90+4

Match ends, Liverpool defeats Norwich 2-1 and advances to the next round.
90'

Will be added 4 minutes
85'

Last minutes of the match and everything seems to indicate that Liverpool will go through to the next round.
80'

The game is getting old and Norwich are looking to tie the match, in the face of a surprise drop in Liverpool's play.
77'

Gooooool Norwich, gets into the game with a good shot from outside the box.
75'

The intensity of the match has dropped, and both teams have stopped insisting.
70'

Liverpool are very close to the third goal, the pressure does not let up and another goal for the home team is close.
65'

Norwich are now beginning to control the ball and are trying to get into the Reds' box.
60'

Liverpool's changes are made, they do not lower the offensive proposal from the beginning of the match.
55'

Liverpool suffocates the visiting defense, which is unable to get the ball out of its area.
50'

The match starts with the same intensity, Liverpool takes possession of the ball.
45'

The second half gets underway at Anfield Stadium.
45+2

First half ends Liverpool 2-0 Norwich.
45'

Will be added 2 minutes
42'

Last minutes of the first half, the Reds will go into the break with the lead.
39'

Goooooool for Liverpool, Minamino's second goal and the lead is extended.
38'

Corner kick for Liverpool
32'

Liverpool continue to press, looking for the second goal to give them more of an advantage.
27'

Goooooooool for Liverpool, opening the scoring in the match on a great finish by Minamino.
22'

The game is a little bit stuck, there is no clarity in the last zone for both teams.
17'

The Reds are looking more and more dangerous as they keep pressing and are close to the first goal.
12'

Liverpool began to create dangerous moves by trying to open up the field and playing on several occasions.
7'

The visitors insist, touching the ball on several occasions but still without dangerous arrivals.
2'

Norwich tries to keep possession of the ball at the start of the game.
kickoff

Liverpool vs Norwich City kick-off
All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the two teams are about to take the field for the opening whistle.
Coaches

In this match we will have a very interesting clash of strategists on the part of Norwich will be Dean Smith, an experienced coach who will seek to surprise in the FA CUP, and on the part of the Reds Jurgen Klopp, one of the best managers in the world, it will be a great duel between the two.
Already warming up

The two teams are warming up, starting their pre-competition work, 30 minutes before the start of the FA CUP 5th round match.
Bench Norwich

This is the visiting team's bench:

10 Kieran Dowell

8 Billy Gilmour

28 Angus Gunn

23 Kenny Mclean

46 Jon Rowe

24 Josh Sargent

40 Jonathan Tomkinson

18 Christos Tzolis

Bench Liverpool

This is the Reds bench:

84 Conor Bradley

23 Luis Diaz

67 Harvey Elliott

32 Joel Matip

10 Sadio Mané

80 Tyler Morton

26 Andrew Robertson

13 Adrian

Lineup Norwich

This is the lineup of the visiting team:

They already recognize the field

The two teams are already at Anfield Stadium, reconnoitering the pitch and getting ready to take the field for the warm-up.
Lineup Liverpool

This is the Reds' lineup:

Absences

The Reds will be without Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcántara due to injury, while Norwich will be without center forward Adam Idah and central defender Grant Hanley.  
Last meeting

The last time these two teams met was on February 19 of this year in a Premier League match, with Liverpool winning 3 goals to 1, the scorers were Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, the Norwich goal was scored by Milot Rashica.
Referee

The referee for tomorrow's match will be Martin Atkinson.
Anfield Stadium

Home of Liverpool, it has a capacity for 53,000 spectators and was inaugurated on September 28, 1884, is one of the most important buildings in England, has hosted memorable matches and with the cry of the phrase You Never Walk Alone, Liverpool will seek a place in the next round of the FA CUP.
background

In the last 10 meetings, the record indicates 9 wins for Liverpool, 1 draw and never has Norwich City been able to defeat the Reds, so they will be strong favorites to advance to the next round.
Stay tuned to follow Liverpool vs Norwich City live on this page.

In a few moments we will share with you the Liverpool vs Norwich City live starting line-ups, as well as the latest information on the match from Anfield Stadium.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City live online

The match will be broadcasted by Sky Sports and Blue to go.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Key Player Norwich City

Josh Sargent:

22 year old American striker, he is an important striker for Norwich, he has 22 starts, 2 goals and 1 assist, with the American national team he has already made his debut and has 19 appearances and 5 goals scored, he will look to achieve the feat and eliminate the Reds and take another step forward in the FA CUP.

Key Player Liverpool

Mohamed Salah:

Egyptian striker always dangerous for all teams, a killer in the area and an all-rounder, he is one of the great scorers of the Reds, in the current tournament in the Premier League he has 24 games played, 19 goals and 10 assists, which shows the potential and how dangerous he can be for any rival defense, he will look to help his team to take one more leap on their way to the FA CUP title.

Last Lineup Norwich City

This is the latest Norwich City lineup:

Last Lineup Liverpool

This is the latest lineup for the Reds' squad:

Norwich City: For the feat at Anfield

On the other hand, Norwich City, who are in last place in the Premier League, will visit Anfield with the intention of eliminating the always powerful Liverpool team, a difficult task, but they will arrive with everything to win and nothing to lose, so a very entertaining match is expected.
Liverpool: One more step on the road to the championship

The Reds will host Norwich with the task of taking another step in search of another title in their trophy cabinet, coming from winning the Carabao Cup against Chelsea in a penalty shootout, a team that has become accustomed to winning titles constantly, and this time in the FA CUP will be no exception.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs Norwich City match, corresponding to the 5th Round of the FA CUP. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, at 14:15.
