Goals and Highlights: San Luis 2-2 Chivas in Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

1:31 AMa month ago

Highlights

Watch the best moments of the match.

12:58 AMa month ago

90'

The match ends, the score is 2-2.
12:58 AMa month ago

90'

4 minutes are added.
12:33 AMa month ago

70'

GREAT CHIVAS GOAL Jesús Angulo shoots from long distance and puts it on the left post 2-2.
12:32 AMa month ago

65'

Dangerous free kick for Chivas
12:22 AMa month ago

53'

Dangerous free kick for San Luis
12:12 AMa month ago

47'

Goal CHIVAS Beltrán's long distance shot that discounts
12:08 AMa month ago

86'

The second half starts
11:53 PMa month ago

45'

The first half ended with the score 2-0.
11:52 PMa month ago

45'

2 minutes added
11:49 PMa month ago

40'

SAN LUIS GOAL Header by Juaréz inside the area and makes it 2-0.
11:40 PMa month ago

33'

Macías's shot that comes out from the side.
11:33 PMa month ago

22'

GOAL SAN LUIS Berterame's definition to make it 1-0
11:24 PMa month ago

17'

Shot by Berterame that saves Gudiño
11:02 PMa month ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
10:48 PMa month ago

All set

Everything is ready at the Alfonso Lastras for the end of matchday 8
10:44 PMa month ago

Lineup Chivas

This is the XI starters of Chivas.
10:40 PMa month ago

Lineup San Luis

This is the XI starter of San Luis.
10:32 PMa month ago

Odd to win

The favorite for today is Chivas with a +185 odds
10:27 PMa month ago

Injuries Chivas

Chivas does not present any casualties for this match.
10:26 PMa month ago

Injuries San Luis

San Luis does not present casualties for this game.
10:21 PMa month ago

Who is the referee

Today's referee will be Cesar Arturo Ramos.
10:20 PMa month ago

Fact

Guadalajara have not led at half-time in any of their away games so far.
5:55 PMa month ago

Tune in here San Luis vs Chivas Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Luis vs Chivas match.
5:50 PMa month ago

What time is San Luis vs Chivas match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Chivas of 2nd March in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM

Bolivia: 23:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 AM

Chile: 23:00 PM

Colombia: 22:00 PM

Ecuador: 22:00 PM

USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 5:00 AM

Mexico: 21:00 PM

Paraguay: 22:00 PM

Peru: 23:00 PM

Uruguay: 12:00 AM

Venezuela: 22:00 PM

5:45 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Chivas player:

For this match, the player to follow will be Roberto Alvarado, new element of Guadalajara and a player who promises to be unbalanced in attack to bring goal opportunities to the team. So far he has played 5 games with the red and white colors and has made 1 assist and obtained 1 yellow card, however, little by little he has started to get more minutes so he could make the difference during the 90 minutes.

5:40 PMa month ago

Watch out for this San Luis player:

Already known from Mexican soccer, Facundo Waller, will be the player to watch for this match. The Uruguayan came to Mexican soccer with Pumas, where he performed very well, and that led him to Atlético de San Luis, where he has made a difference due to his great leadership on the field. Although Waller is not very offensive, defensively he makes the line a wall, so Waller will be the player to watch for this game.

5:35 PMa month ago

Last San Luis lineup:

M. Barovero; F. Waller, U. Bilbao, R. Juárez Del Castillo, R. Chávez; J. Sanabria, J. Güémez, R. Sambueza; G. Berterame, A. Hernández, J. Murillo.
5:30 PMa month ago

Last Chivas lineup:

R. Gudiño; I. Brizuela, H. Mier, L. Olivas, M. Ponce; S. Flores, F. Beltran; R. Alvarado, J. Angulo, A. Vega; C. Calderón.
5:25 PMa month ago

Background:

Atletico San Luis and Chivas have faced each other on a total of 21 occasions (5 wins for the Potosinos, 3 draws and 13 wins for the red and white) in which the scales have been tipped in favor of Chivas del Guadalajara. Likewise, in the history of goals scored, it is the Chivas squad who have the advantage with 44 goals scored to San Luis' 23. Their last meeting dates back to Day 1 of the Apertura 2021 where Atlético San Luis won 2-1 over Chivas at the Akron Stadium.
5:20 PMa month ago

About the Stadium

The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It was under construction since 1998, and was inaugurated on May 25, 1999.

It is home to the recently promoted Club Atlético de San Luis of Liga MX, currently has a capacity for 25 809 fans and is named in honor of the rector of the Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí (1986-1995), Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, who was a great supporter of Potosino sports and co-founder of one of the first soccer clubs in the city, the Cachorros del Atlético Potosino.

For 2017, the Alfonso Lastras once again became the scene of a World Cup Qualifier for Mexico who played an elimination match for the Russia 2018 World Cup against, Trinidad and Tobago with a score of 3-1 in favor of the Mexican National Team. For this match the Club renovated the facade of the stadium, better lighting was installed in accesses as well as the renovation of restrooms, the bench area was completely renovated, the seats in the box area were completely changed as well as the remodeling of the dressing rooms and broadcasting boxes.

5:15 PMa month ago

Looking to improve

Atlético de San Luis has been improving collectively since the departure of the previous coach, now in this new stage, they have managed to improve their soccer and with this they have climbed to 14th position in the general table with 6 points obtained from 2 wins and 5 defeats, also, in the statistics they average 6 goals for and 9 goals against, a situation that leaves them with a goal difference of -3, being one of the regular defenses in the championship. Last match, San Luis gave a blow on the table by beating Rayados de Monterrey at the Steel Giant by a score of 2-0, so they will be looking to win again at home and in the company of their fans.
5:10 PMa month ago

It has been hard to win for the Reds

The rebaño sagrado has had a tough start to the championship under Marcelo Michel Leaño's leadership, as they have only been able to achieve two wins, one draw and three victories, which places them in 10th position in the general table with 7 points. Likewise, in the statistics they are one of the teams with the greatest offensive power, with 12 goals scored, however, the 12 goals against them have ended up leaving them without goal difference and losing points in important matches where Chivas scores and shows the great offensive game they have, but the weak defense has not allowed them to get the three points. Such is the case of the last game, where Chivas was leading 2-0 over Puebla at the end of the first half and everything seemed to indicate that the night would be a red and white triumph, however, Puebla came from behind to come from behind to finish 2-3 and inflict another defeat on the team from Guadalajara.
5:05 PMa month ago

It is almost halfway through the tournament

Liga MX continues its actions with a double-header, the tournament is almost halfway through and several teams are already postulating themselves as favorites to be crowned champions of the Clausura 2022, while others are thinking of securing playoff positions and not being left out of the big party of national football. On this date, Atlético San Luis and Chivas will face each other again in Potosí. The local team is coming from a great victory against Rayados de Monterrey, which ended up costing Javier Aguirre his job, and they are also one point away from entering the playoffs, so they will be looking for the three points in this match. On the other hand, Chivas lost to the general leader after losing a 2-0 lead and ending the match 2-3, the team from Guadalajara has played great offensive soccer, however, they have not been able to be solid in defense, which is why points have escaped them in several matches.
5:00 PMa month ago

Kick-off time

The San Luis vs Chivas match will be played at The Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
4:55 PMa month ago

