Summary and highlights of Nantes 2(4) AS Monaco 2 (2) in Coupe de France
6:28 PMa month ago

6:27 PMa month ago

END OF THE MATCH: NANTES QUALIFIES FOR THE FINALS

 

6:22 PMa month ago

5-3

Moses Simen scores to give Nantes the win
6:21 PMa month ago

4-3

Volland deceives the goalkeeper;
6:21 PMa month ago

4-2

Nubel guessed the shot, but Moutossami's shot went in;
6:19 PMa month ago

3-2

, Tchoumani sends the ball into the stands;
6:19 PMa month ago

3-2

Merlin deceives the goalkeeper;
6:18 PMa month ago

2-2

Diassi scores the penalty after shooting to the left
6:17 PMa month ago

2-1

Kolo Muani scores the first penalty for Nantes by hitting the right-hand post
6:16 PMa month ago

1-1

Ben Yader misses the first penalty
6:12 PMa month ago

THE MATCH GOES TO PENALTIES

 

6:04 PMa month ago

Double change at Monaco

Carlos Henrique and Fofana leave, Matazo and Jakobs replace them.
5:53 PMa month ago

76' GOOOOAALL

Vanderson's cross was headed in by Boadu to tie the score.
 
5:53 PMa month ago

74' GOOOOOAAALLL

Moutoussami takes advantage of a rebound to put Nantes ahead on the scoreboard
5:48 PMa month ago

72' Another Nantes arrival

Moses Simon got past two opponents and looked for a shot, but Nubel was alert and saved the ball.
5:46 PMa month ago

69'

Kolo Munai headed in a cross, but the ball was caught by Nubel;
5:34 PMa month ago

54' Monaco take a corner kick

The visitors could not score in a strategic play, as it was cleared by the rival defense;
5:24 PMa month ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The 22 protagonists are back for the second 45 minutes 
5:07 PMa month ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

5:00 PMa month ago

40' Free kick for Nantes

Moses Simon looked to score from a direct free kick, but the ball went wide of the goal;
4:55 PMa month ago

37'

A pass in the area to Ben Yader, but the striker's shot is met by the body of an opponent;
4:51 PMa month ago

31'

Double chance for Monaco, first Gelson Martinez shoots and the ball hits a teammate and the rebound is picked up by Fofana, who sends the ball just wide.
4:42 PMa month ago

GOOOOOAAALL

Nantes brought the scoreboard back to level after an unlucky goal for Monaco, where Sidibé scored in his own goalía 
4:33 PMa month ago

First goal of the season for the Chilean center back

 

4:30 PMa month ago

12' GOOOOOAAALL

The visitors took the lead after a lateral free kick where Caio Henrique put the ball to the head of Maripá n, who sent the ball into the back of the net.
4:27 PMa month ago

6'

Monaco's first chance fell to striker Ben Yadder, but goalkeeper Descamps intervened to send the ball into the corner;
4:20 PMa month ago

1' First chance

In the home side's first move, Nantes could have opened the scoring when Randal Kolo Muani played the ball against an opposing defender.
4:18 PMa month ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is rolling at the Stade de la Beaujoure, with the first possession going to Monaco.
4:10 PMa month ago

5 minutes

The 22 players are on the dressing room floor, ready to take the field.
4:01 PMa month ago

Road to Monaco

Mó naco began by eliminating Red Star, eliminated Quevilli Rouen in the round of 16, defeated Lens 2-4 and in the quarterfinals beat Amiens 2-0.
4:00 PMa month ago

Road to Nantes

The team coached by Kombaure started the tournament with a narrow win over Sochaux, defeated Vitre in the round of 16, beat Brest 2-0 in the round of 16 and the same result against Bastia in the quarterfinals;
3:55 PMa month ago

Nice awaits final opponent

Nice beat Versailles 2-0 in the semifinals and now awaits its opponent in the final of the Coupe de France, who will be the winner of the match between Monaco and Nantes;
3:53 PMa month ago

We also have the Monaco eleven

3:35 PMa month ago

Nantes' starting eleven has been officially confirmed.

3:17 PMa month ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Nantes and AS Monaco kicks off, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
 
8:49 PMa month ago

How to watch Nantes vs AS Monaco in Coupe de France ?

 If you want to watch the match Nantes vs AS Monaco in Coupe de la France  live on television, your option is ESPN.  ; . .

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

8:44 PMa month ago

What time is the Nantes vs AS Monaco match in the Coupe de France ?

This is the kickoff time for the  Nantes vs AS Monaco match on  March 3 rd in several countries:

Argentina: 15:15 AM
Bolivia: 15:15 AM
Brazil: 16:15 AM
Chile: 15:15 AM
Colombia: 14:15 AM
Ecuador: 14:15 AM
USA (ET): 15:15 AM
Spain: 21:15 PM
Mexico: 14:15 AM
Paraguay: 15:15 AM
Peru: 15:15 AM
Uruguay: 15:15 AM
Venezuela: 15:15 AM
England : 20.15 AM
Australia : 05:15 AM
India: 00:40 AM

8:39 PMa month ago

And this is the Monaco squad, which has already traveled to Nantes.

8:34 PMa month ago

Nantes' squad for the Coupe de France semifinals

8:29 PMa month ago

How is AS Monaco coming along ?

They have now gone three consecutive matches without a win after two draws and one defeat. This weekend, they lost 1-2 at home to Reims. The last victory of Monaco was on February 8, 2022 where they managed to beat Amiens at home in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France. In the Ligue 1 standings, they are in ninth place with 38 points, five points behind the European places.
8:24 PMa month ago

How is Nantes arriving ?

In their last four matches they have won three and drawn one. In their Ligue 1 encounter last weekend they drew 0-0 at home to Metz. The last time they played at home they beat París Saint Germain 3-1. With 39 points, they are in the top position, just four points away from entering the European competition places.
8:19 PMa month ago

Background

In the head-to-head record between Nantes and Mónaco, Mónaco have a favorable result, winning 47 times, with Nantes winning 29 times and the match ending in a draw 30 times. The last time they met was on January 9, 2022, when they played to a goalless draw. In 2000, they met in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, where Nantes won and eventually went on to win the final against Calais.

 

8:14 PMa month ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau . A stadium that was built in 1984 and has a capacity of 38285 spectators .
8:09 PMa month ago

Preview of the match

Nantes and Monaco meet in the second semi-final of the Coupe de France in search of a place in the final
8:04 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Nantes and AS Monaco in the Coupe de France.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
