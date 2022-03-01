Summary and highlights of Nantes 2(4) AS Monaco 2 (2) in Coupe de France

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: NANTES QUALIFIES FOR THE FINALS
5-3
Moses Simen scores to give Nantes the win
4-3
Volland deceives the goalkeeper;
4-2
Nubel guessed the shot, but Moutossami's shot went in;
3-2
, Tchoumani sends the ball into the stands;
3-2
Merlin deceives the goalkeeper;
2-2
Diassi scores the penalty after shooting to the left
2-1
Kolo Muani scores the first penalty for Nantes by hitting the right-hand post
1-1
Ben Yader misses the first penalty
THE MATCH GOES TO PENALTIES
Double change at Monaco
Carlos Henrique and Fofana leave, Matazo and Jakobs replace them.
76' GOOOOAALL
Vanderson's cross was headed in by Boadu to tie the score.
74' GOOOOOAAALLL
Moutoussami takes advantage of a rebound to put Nantes ahead on the scoreboard
72' Another Nantes arrival
Moses Simon got past two opponents and looked for a shot, but Nubel was alert and saved the ball.
69'
Kolo Munai headed in a cross, but the ball was caught by Nubel;
54' Monaco take a corner kick
The visitors could not score in a strategic play, as it was cleared by the rival defense;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The 22 protagonists are back for the second 45 minutes
END OF THE FIRST PART
40' Free kick for Nantes
Moses Simon looked to score from a direct free kick, but the ball went wide of the goal;
37'
A pass in the area to Ben Yader, but the striker's shot is met by the body of an opponent;
31'
Double chance for Monaco, first Gelson Martinez shoots and the ball hits a teammate and the rebound is picked up by Fofana, who sends the ball just wide.
GOOOOOAAALL
Nantes brought the scoreboard back to level after an unlucky goal for Monaco, where Sidibé scored in his own goalía
First goal of the season for the Chilean center back
12' GOOOOOAAALL
The visitors took the lead after a lateral free kick where Caio Henrique put the ball to the head of Maripá n, who sent the ball into the back of the net.
6'
Monaco's first chance fell to striker Ben Yadder, but goalkeeper Descamps intervened to send the ball into the corner;
1' First chance
In the home side's first move, Nantes could have opened the scoring when Randal Kolo Muani played the ball against an opposing defender.
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling at the Stade de la Beaujoure, with the first possession going to Monaco.
5 minutes
The 22 players are on the dressing room floor, ready to take the field.
Road to Monaco
Mó naco began by eliminating Red Star, eliminated Quevilli Rouen in the round of 16, defeated Lens 2-4 and in the quarterfinals beat Amiens 2-0.
Road to Nantes
The team coached by Kombaure started the tournament with a narrow win over Sochaux, defeated Vitre in the round of 16, beat Brest 2-0 in the round of 16 and the same result against Bastia in the quarterfinals;
Nice awaits final opponent
Nice beat Versailles 2-0 in the semifinals and now awaits its opponent in the final of the Coupe de France, who will be the winner of the match between Monaco and Nantes;
We also have the Monaco eleven
Nantes' starting eleven has been officially confirmed.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Nantes and AS Monaco kicks off, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Nantes vs AS Monaco in Coupe de France ?
If you want to watch the match Nantes vs AS Monaco in Coupe de la France live on television, your option is ESPN. ; . .
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Nantes vs AS Monaco match in the Coupe de France ?
This is the kickoff time for the Nantes vs AS Monaco match on March 3 rd in several countries:
Argentina: 15:15 AM
Bolivia: 15:15 AM
Brazil: 16:15 AM
Chile: 15:15 AM
Colombia: 14:15 AM
Ecuador: 14:15 AM
USA (ET): 15:15 AM
Spain: 21:15 PM
Mexico: 14:15 AM
Paraguay: 15:15 AM
Peru: 15:15 AM
Uruguay: 15:15 AM
Venezuela: 15:15 AM
England : 20.15 AM
Australia : 05:15 AM
India: 00:40 AM
And this is the Monaco squad, which has already traveled to Nantes.
Nantes' squad for the Coupe de France semifinals
How is AS Monaco coming along ?
They have now gone three consecutive matches without a win after two draws and one defeat. This weekend, they lost 1-2 at home to Reims. The last victory of Monaco was on February 8, 2022 where they managed to beat Amiens at home in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France. In the Ligue 1 standings, they are in ninth place with 38 points, five points behind the European places.
How is Nantes arriving ?
In their last four matches they have won three and drawn one. In their Ligue 1 encounter last weekend they drew 0-0 at home to Metz. The last time they played at home they beat París Saint Germain 3-1. With 39 points, they are in the top position, just four points away from entering the European competition places.
Background
In the head-to-head record between Nantes and Mónaco, Mónaco have a favorable result, winning 47 times, with Nantes winning 29 times and the match ending in a draw 30 times. The last time they met was on January 9, 2022, when they played to a goalless draw. In 2000, they met in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, where Nantes won and eventually went on to win the final against Calais.
Headquarters
The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau . A stadium that was built in 1984 and has a capacity of 38285 spectators .
Preview of the match
Nantes and Monaco meet in the second semi-final of the Coupe de France in search of a place in the final
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Nantes and AS Monaco in the Coupe de France.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
