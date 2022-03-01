Highlights and goal: Universitario 0-1 Barcelona in Copa Libertadores 2022
10:37 PMa month ago

Our coverage of the Universitario vs Barcelona SC match of Round 2 (second leg) of the Copa Libertadores 2022 comes to an end.

10:25 PMa month ago

90+5' END OF THE MATCH!

Game ends in Lima, BARCELONA WON! The Ecuadorian team qualifies after beating Universitario 1-0 away and 3-0 in the series.
10:24 PMa month ago

90+4' Yellow card

Hernán Novick was cautioned for Universitario.
10:22 PMa month ago

90+2' Red card

Alex Valera was sent off at Universitario after an argument with a Barcelona player that went as far as slapping him.
10:20 PMa month ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
10:20 PMa month ago

90' Yellow card

Piero Quispe was cautioned for Universitario.
10:18 PMa month ago

88' BURRAI!

Alexander Succar's header from a right-wing cross was well caught by Burrai.
10:13 PMa month ago

82' Universitario substitution

Enter Joao Villamarín in place of his cousin, Roberto Villamarín.
10:10 PMa month ago

80' Final stretch of the match

We entered the last 10 minutes of the game.
10:07 PMa month ago

77' Barcelona came closer

Adonis Preciado's shot was caught by José Carvallo.
10:05 PMa month ago

75' Half hour of second half

The match continues with the victory of Barcelona, which has shown a lot of class in this match.
10:00 PMa month ago

70' Last 20 minutes

Universitario has more desire than soccer already. After Barcelona's goal, the team's playmaking improved a lot.
9:57 PMa month ago

66' GOOOOOOOAL for Barcelona!

EMMANUEL MARTÍNEZ! The Uruguayan scores with a powerful shot low to goalkeeper Carvallo's right post. The series is settled!
9:56 PMa month ago

65' Double change for Barcelona

Carlos Garcés and Pedro Pablo Velasco replace Gonzalo Mastriani and Byron Castillo.
9:54 PMa month ago

63' Yellow card

Alexander Succar was cautioned for Universitario.
9:50 PMa month ago

60' Barcelona substitution

Adonis Preciado replaces Erick Castillo.
9:46 PMa month ago

56' Double change for Universitario

Armando Alfageme and Hernán Novick replace Gerson Barreto and Nelson Cabanillas.
9:45 PMa month ago

53' BALL TO THE POST! Barcelona is saved

Villamarín's cross from the right was headed by Alex Valera and the ball hit the right post of the goal defended by Burrai.
9:43 PMa month ago

52' Universitario came closer

Disparo de Urruti que se fue desviado.
9:42 PMa month ago

50' First minutes of the second half

Universitario has come out determined to find the goal that it urgently needs to take the lead in the series.
9:35 PMa month ago

Second half begins

The match restarts with a change in Barcelona, after the entry of Nixon Molina in place of Cristian Penilla.
9:20 PMa month ago

45+4' End of first half

First half ends in Lima. Goalless draw so far.
9:19 PMa month ago

45+3' Barcelona had it!

Mastriani did very well holding the ball in the area, then took the pass back and Penilla appeared to shoot, but the ball went just wide of the right post.
9:16 PMa month ago

45' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:12 PMa month ago

41' Universitario substitution

Alexander Succar came on in place of Aldo Corzo, who felt some discomfort.
9:11 PMa month ago

40' BURRAI SAVES!

Quina's cross from the left, headed by Quispe, was saved by the away team's goalkeeper.
9:08 PMa month ago

37' Barcelona tried

Emmanuel Martinez's shot went over the goal.
9:05 PMa month ago

34' Universitario had it!

Urruti's shot and Barcelona's goalkeeper prevented the home team from scoring.
9:05 PMa month ago

33' Universitario came closer

Villamarín's shot was calmly caught by Burrai.
9:00 PMa month ago

30' Barcelona substitution

Carlos Rodríguez replaces Michael Carcelén.
8:59 PMa month ago

27' Yellow cards

Javier Burrai in Barcelona and Federico Alonso in Universitario were cautioned.
8:56 PMa month ago

23' Red card!

The referee sent off Luca Sosa in a counterattack where he was one-on-one with Alex Valera and had no choice but to foul him. Barcelona are down to 10 men.
8:53 PMa month ago

22' BARCELONA MISSED IT!

Mastriani had it! A poor start by Universitario and the play ended with a pass from Erick Castillo to the middle for the Uruguayan striker, who shot in front of goal, but the ball went just wide of the left post.
8:51 PMa month ago

20' Barcelona came closer

Michael Carcelén's shot was caught by José Carvallo.
8:47 PMa month ago

16' Barcelona came closer

Erick Castillo's shot went over the goal.
8:41 PMa month ago

10' The tie continues

Universitario came out with a lot of momentum, but in the last few moments, Barcelona has been balancing the load.
8:36 PMa month ago

5' BURRAI SAVES!

Urruti's shot outside the area and Barcelona's goalkeeper prevented the first goal of the match.
8:31 PMa month ago

Match starts!

The game between Universitario and Barcelona gets underway.
8:28 PMa month ago

Teams on the field

The players of Universitario and Barcelona take the field.
8:27 PMa month ago

Match officials

Referee: Andrés Matonte - Uruguay

Assistant No.1: Martín Soppi - Uruguay

Assistant No.2: Carlos Barreiro - Uruguay

Fourth official: Leodan González - Uruguay

8:25 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Barcelona SC

12. Victor Mendoza (GK), 02. Víctor Carabalí, 04. Carlos Rodríguez, 11. Carlos Garcés, 13. Gabriel Cortez, 15. Jonathan Perlaza, 18. Adonis Preciado, 19. Nixon Molina, 22. Leonai Souza, 28. Jean Montaño, 31. Pedro Pablo Velasco.
8:23 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Barcelona SC

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Javier Burrai |
| 26. Byron Castillo | 14. Darío Aimar | 03. Luca Sosa | 06. Leonel Quiñónez |
| 20. Bruno Piñatares | 08. Emmanuel Martínez |
| 27. Michael Carcelén | 17. Cristian Penilla | 16. Erick Castillo |
| 09. Gonzalo Mastriani |

Entrenador: Jorge Célico

8:20 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Universitario

21. Diego Romero (GK), 02. Alfonso Barco, 05. Rafael Guarderas, 06. Armando Alfageme, 07. Alexander Succar, 10. Hernán Novick, 15. José Zevallos, 16. Iván Santillán, 17. Joao Villamarín, 23. Jorge Murrugarra, 30. Piero Guzmán.
8:17 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Universitario

1-4-3-3
| 01. José Carvallo |
| 29. Aldo Corzo | 04. Federico Alonso | 08. Nelinho Quina | 27. Nelson Cabanillas |
| 25. Gerson Barreto | 24. Ángel Cayetano | 36. Piero Quispe |
| 32. Roberto Villamarín | 09. Alex Valera | 11. Luis Urruti |

Coach: Álvaro Gutiérrez Felscher

8:13 PMa month ago

The teams warm up on the field

8:10 PMa month ago

Last five matches - Barcelona

February 26 - Liga Pro: 1-0 vs César Vallejo (Won)

February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Universitario (Won)

February 19 - Liga Pro: 0-1 vs Delfín SC (Won)

February 15 - Liga Pro: 0-0 vs Montevideo City (Won 8-7 in penalties)

February 6 - Liga Pro: 1-1 vs Montevideo City

8:05 PMa month ago

Last five matches - Universitario

February 27 - Liga 1: 3-0 vs César Vallejo (Won)

February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Barcelona SC (Lost)

February 19 - Liga 1: 2-1 vs Carlos Stein (Lost)

February 11 - Liga 1: 3-0 vs San Martin (Won)

February 6 - Liga 1: 0-3 vs AD Cantolao (Won)

8:00 PMa month ago

This is how the teams arrived at the National Stadium of Peru

7:55 PMa month ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the action of this match between Universitario and Barcelona SC.
7:50 PMa month ago

Tune in here Universitario vs Barcelona SC Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Universitario vs Barcelona SC live match, as well as the latest information from the National Stadium of Peru. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
7:45 PMa month ago

How to watch Universitario vs Barcelona SC Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Universitario vs Barcelona SC match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS XTRA

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:40 PMa month ago

What time is Universitario vs Barcelona SC match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game Universitario vs Barcelona SC of 2nd February 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 3)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

7:35 PMa month ago

Key player - Barcelona SC

In Barcelona SC the presence of Gonzalo Mastriani stands out. The 28-year-old Uruguayan player is one of the team's top scorers so far this season with two goals.
7:30 PMa month ago

Key player - Universitario

The presence of Nelinho Quina stands out in Universitario. The 34-year-old Peruvian player is the team's top scorer this season with four goals.
7:25 PMa month ago

Universitario vs Barcelona SC history

These two teams have met seven times. The statistics are in favor of Barcelona, which has been victorious on two occasions, while Universitario has won on one, leaving a balance of four draws.

In the Copa Libertadores...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa Libertadores, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with two victories, while Universitario has won one, for a balance of two draws.

If we take into account the times that Universitario has been at home against Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores, there are two matches, where the cremas have the advantage with one match won, while the other ended in a draw.

7:20 PMa month ago

Barcelona SC

Barcelona has had a good start to the season. Apart from having taken the lead in the first leg, they are undefeated after two matches played in the Ecuadorian league. They will need a good night to hold on to the result and secure their place in the group stage.

7:15 PMa month ago

Universitario

Universitario comes into this match after a win in the local competition against César Vallejo, but with the obligation to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the first leg and will have to prove that it is ready to return to the group stage despite its last few participations.

7:10 PMa month ago

The match will be played at National Stadium of Peru

The Universitario vs Barcelona SC match will be played at the National Stadium of Peru, located in the neighborhood of Santa Beatriz, in the district of Lima, Peru. This stadium, inaugurated in 1927, has a capacity for 50,086 spectators.
7:05 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Libertadores match: Universitario vs Barcelona SC Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
