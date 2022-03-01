Highlights and goal: Universitario 0-1 Barcelona in Copa Libertadores 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
90+5' END OF THE MATCH!
90+4' Yellow card
90+2' Red card
90' Additional time
90' Yellow card
88' BURRAI!
82' Universitario substitution
80' Final stretch of the match
77' Barcelona came closer
75' Half hour of second half
70' Last 20 minutes
66' GOOOOOOOAL for Barcelona!
65' Double change for Barcelona
63' Yellow card
60' Barcelona substitution
56' Double change for Universitario
53' BALL TO THE POST! Barcelona is saved
52' Universitario came closer
50' First minutes of the second half
Second half begins
45+4' End of first half
45+3' Barcelona had it!
45' Additional time
41' Universitario substitution
40' BURRAI SAVES!
37' Barcelona tried
34' Universitario had it!
33' Universitario came closer
30' Barcelona substitution
27' Yellow cards
23' Red card!
22' BARCELONA MISSED IT!
20' Barcelona came closer
16' Barcelona came closer
10' The tie continues
5' BURRAI SAVES!
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Martín Soppi - Uruguay
Assistant No.2: Carlos Barreiro - Uruguay
Fourth official: Leodan González - Uruguay
Substitutes - Barcelona SC
Starting XI - Barcelona SC
Entrenador: Jorge Célico
Substitutes - Universitario
Starting XI - Universitario
Coach: Álvaro Gutiérrez Felscher
The teams warm up on the field
¡Preparamos cada detalle! 🔜 ⚽️
Salimos a calentar a la cancha junto a nuestra gente.
¡Vamos, merengues! 💪#UxBAR ⚽#ElMejorDeLosEquipos#YdaleU pic.twitter.com/j7QCfQOQx0 — Universitario (@Universitario) March 3, 2022
¡Entrada en calor! 🏃♂️🔥#UNIvsBSC #VamosÍdolo 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/mT4IFblztE— BARCELONA S.C. (@BarcelonaSC) March 3, 2022
Last five matches - Barcelona
February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Universitario (Won)
February 19 - Liga Pro: 0-1 vs Delfín SC (Won)
February 15 - Liga Pro: 0-0 vs Montevideo City (Won 8-7 in penalties)
February 6 - Liga Pro: 1-1 vs Montevideo City
Last five matches - Universitario
February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Barcelona SC (Lost)
February 19 - Liga 1: 2-1 vs Carlos Stein (Lost)
February 11 - Liga 1: 3-0 vs San Martin (Won)
February 6 - Liga 1: 0-3 vs AD Cantolao (Won)
This is how the teams arrived at the National Stadium of Peru
¡Llegamos! 🚍 🏟️
Postales de nuestro arribo al Estadio Nacional para enfrentar a @BarcelonaSC.#UxBAR ⚽#ElMejorDeLosEquipos#YdaleU pic.twitter.com/EEpgq3yc7b — Universitario (@Universitario) March 2, 2022
¡Llegamos al Estadio Nacional! 🏟️🇵🇪#UNIvsBSC #VamosÍdolo 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6g8PX7114n— BARCELONA S.C. (@BarcelonaSC) March 2, 2022
Welcome back
Tune in here Universitario vs Barcelona SC Live Score!
How to watch Universitario vs Barcelona SC Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS XTRA
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Universitario vs Barcelona SC match for Copa Libertadores?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 3)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Barcelona SC
Key player - Universitario
Universitario vs Barcelona SC history
In the Copa Libertadores...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa Libertadores, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with two victories, while Universitario has won one, for a balance of two draws.
If we take into account the times that Universitario has been at home against Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores, there are two matches, where the cremas have the advantage with one match won, while the other ended in a draw.
Barcelona SC
Barcelona has had a good start to the season. Apart from having taken the lead in the first leg, they are undefeated after two matches played in the Ecuadorian league. They will need a good night to hold on to the result and secure their place in the group stage.
Universitario
Universitario comes into this match after a win in the local competition against César Vallejo, but with the obligation to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the first leg and will have to prove that it is ready to return to the group stage despite its last few participations.
