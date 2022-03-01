Goals and Highlights Tigres 2-2 Cruz Azul: in Liga MX
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:18 PMa month ago

Summary:

11:02 PMa month ago

Thank you for following the telecast on VAVEL.COM.

We hope you enjoyed the Tigres vs Cruz Azul matchday 8 telecast of Liga MX. Continue to visit the VAVEL website to stay up to date with all the information that comes up throughout the day.
10:57 PMa month ago

It's over

In a match in which Tigres began dominating and the Celestes had flashes in the first half, but in the second half it was a very even match and they managed a draw that left the regios without the lead.
10:52 PMa month ago

90+2'

GOOOOOL! for Cruz Azul, José Ignacio Rivero appeared to equalize after a great cross from Santiago Giménez left Pizarro on the ground.
10:47 PMa month ago

90'

4 minutes of compensation are added. 
10:42 PMa month ago

88'

André-Pierre Gignac receives a yellow card. 
10:37 PMa month ago

86'

Tigres put pressure on the blue-and-blue team, making more of an impact in these final minutes, and the visitors play on the counterattack. 
10:32 PMa month ago

81'

The match is going from one area to the other, the felines have been close to the third, but the cementeros are also close to the tie. 
10:27 PMa month ago

76'

Yellow card for Juan Escobar Chena, after a feline attack that ended in a free kick and Guido Pizarro did not take advantage of the rebound to score the third. 
10:22 PMa month ago

75'

Reynoso responds to the changes, taking off Erik Lira and Carlos Rodríguez for Rómulo Otero and Adrián Aldrete. 
10:17 PMa month ago

74'

Tigres substitution, Juan Pablo Vigon and Florian Thauvin come out, Sebastián Córdova and Carlos González come in. 
10:12 PMa month ago

71'

Free kick in the middle of the field for the Celestes, a dangerous action for the felines that ended in nothing. 
10:07 PMa month ago

66'

First change by Miguel Herrera, Luis Quiñones and Diego Reyes come on for Yeferson Soteldo and Igor Lichnovsky.
10:02 PMa month ago

63'

Cruz Azul substitution, Julio César Domínguez comes off and Ángel Romero Villamayor enters.
Yellow card for Chaka Rodríguez after a collision with Ángel Romero. 
9:57 PMa month ago

58'

Yellow card for Uriel Antuna after complaining to the referee. 
9:52 PMa month ago

54'

Cruz Azul reacts and looks for the equalizer, coming out completely different from the first 45 minutes. 
9:47 PMa month ago

49'

Second yellow card for Tigres, for Luis Quiñones, who was upset after receiving a yellow card. 
9:42 PMa month ago

46'

Cruz Azul substitution, Brayan Angulo Tenorio comes off for Santiago Giménez. 
9:37 PMa month ago

45'

The second half of the second half of Tigres' 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul begins, with the home side outplaying the Celestes and the latter taking advantage of a corner kick to take the lead.
9:32 PMa month ago

45+3'

GOOOOOL! from Cruz Azul, from a corner kick taken by Charly Rodríguez, Luis Abraham headed the ball past Guzmán.  
This ended the first half of the match, in which the regios were superior and the cementeros reacted in the final minutes. 
9:27 PMa month ago

45'

3 minutes of compensation are added. 
9:22 PMa month ago

44'

Jesús Dueñas leaves the field after an injury, replacing him with Luis Rodríguez Alanís.
9:17 PMa month ago

39'

Tigres keeps the ball, moving forward in the Celeste's field, causing tension in the Cementeros for the third goal. 
9:12 PMa month ago

34'

Gignac misses an opportunity, after beating the defense, the Frenchman faces Corona, but the ball ends up wide to the right.
9:07 PMa month ago

30'

GOOOOOL! for Tigres, Vigon appeared on a counterattack with a great pass from Quiñones, taking advantage of Aguilar slipping and finishing it off, putting it into the net. 
9:02 PMa month ago

28'

Goal disallowed for Cruz Azul, after Antuna was found to be offside, where the Mexican had given a good pass to Angulo that he managed to put in. 
8:57 PMa month ago

26'

Cruz Azul keeps trying, looking for the equalizer, but the defense doesn't let them through.
8:52 PMa month ago

21'

Foul in midfield where Aquino is left lying down after a blow to his left thigh, the medics have already entered the field. 
8:47 PMa month ago

16'

Tigres began to feel more confident after the goal, having more chances to reach Corona's area, where the Cementeros were superior in the first 5 minutes. 
8:42 PMa month ago

11'

GOOOOOL! for Tigres, the Frenchman appears after a good play on the left, Juan Pablo Vigon appeared in the center of the field, but didn't finish off well, leaving the ball for Gignac to push it in. 
8:37 PMa month ago

9'

Tigres in the opponent's area, but after a free kick that Quiñones took too long, they missed the opportunity to open the scoring.
8:32 PMa month ago

4'

First yellow of the match, for Diego Reyes of Tigres, after arriving late to the ball in midfield. 
8:27 PMa month ago

The match kicks off

The match between Tigres and Cruz Azul is ready, with a good attendance at the Universitario stadium.
8:22 PMa month ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this match at the Universitario stadium, corresponding to Day 8 of the Liga MX.
8:17 PMa month ago

Tigres' starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the felines will take to the field at the Universitario Stadium to face Cruz Azul.
8:12 PMa month ago

Cruz Azul's starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the Celeste will take the field at the Universitario stadium to face Tigres in matchday 8.
8:07 PMa month ago

Lowering their spirits

Tigres is on a roll with 5 consecutive wins in the league, even so, coach Miguel Herrera took it upon himself to lower the spirits, considering that they have only managed to win matches and points, they still haven't achieved anything.

"We haven't won anything, only matches and only 3 points, as long as the team hasn't picked up anything in this semester we can't lower our arms as if we've been served, on the contrary, the requirement is to win every match and in that tenor we have to work and the public must come to the stadium happy, our obligation is to perform well on the field", he expressed.

8:02 PMa month ago

Looking for six in a row

The felines will be looking to continue their streak against the cementeros, so Miguel Herrera is aware that measuring forces against the celestial team, who are strong, will not stop the search for points, even though he does not consider it a "high risk" game.

"They are fighting at the top like us, the important thing is to get points and we are going all out, with that in mind. They are two teams that usually attack well, we will try to look for the opponent's goal, but Cruz Azul has shown that they have the strength to reach the opponent's box with people, making it an attractive match for our fans, two teams with good squads and they will try to go out at least in Tigres to win the match", he added.

7:57 PMa month ago

Last feline victory at the Volcán

The felines haven't beaten the "Máquina" at the 'Volcán' for almost 8 years now; when in the 2014 Apertura, with a solitary goal by Gerardo Lugo, they defeated Cruz Azul 1-0. There have been 6 ties and 3 Celestial victories. 
7:52 PMa month ago

Ángel Reyna explodes against Gignac

Ángel Reyna exploded against André-Pierre Gignac, who said he regretted scoring the goal against Veracruz while the team from the port was protesting the non-payments they were suffering, among other things. 
The Eagle youth academy player exploded after the news became official, sharing on his Instagram stories an image expressing himself about the Frenchman's comments. 

"Lying dog! Now it turns out... Yes there you said the opposite. hypocrite!", wrote the former Tiburones player. 

7:47 PMa month ago

Azteca is no longer a fortress

América and Cruz Azul made a fortress in the Azteca Stadium during their regular phase duels in 2021, the following year Cruz Azul was in charge of opening the Santa Úrsula stadium, starting with positive results, beating Tijuana 2-0 and Juárez 1-0. However, the bad moment began on the third matchday with América on January 22.
Now, after the announcement that the Azteca will be remodeled for the 2026 World Cup, the light blue and eagles will have to look for a new stadium, with Atlante's stadium beginning to be considered. 
7:42 PMa month ago

Winless against La Maquina

Piojo Herrera has not won his last 5 matches against the Cementeros, 4 were with the eagles and one with the felines. Herrera has played against Los Celestes 47 times, winning 18, drawing 15 and losing 14, in the last 10 matches he has only won twice, in the Final of the 2018 Apertura and in the group stage of the 2019 Clausura.
7:37 PMa month ago

Reynoso disappointed

After the fans booed Angulo, coach Juan Reynoso was disappointed by the fans, giving his full support to the player and the team.

"Total sadness, the truth is that at home one would think that we are going to play with one more, that they are going to support us through thick and thin; to suddenly individualize some bad detail, some bad control, I think that is not the image and it is not what we want from the fans.
"I give all my support to Bryan and to the whole team as well, we know what a player he is", he stated.

7:32 PMa month ago

Defending Angulo

Cruz Azul fans showed their dissatisfaction with the performance of Brayan Angulo, booing him when he came on as a substitute in the match against Santos at the Azteca Stadium on February 27, so the club came out in support of the player. 
Publishing a video through their social networks, accompanied by the message:

"If you boo one player, you boo the whole team. #AzulesSomosTodos". 

Several fans got involved in the creation of the multimedia content to dedicate words of encouragement and gratitude to Angulo.

Source: MexSport
Source: MexSport
7:27 PMa month ago

Tigres announces alliance with Batman

The universitarios announced a new alliance with Warner Bros Pictures on the occasion of the premiere of 'The Batman'. The new black jersey will be unveiled, with the presence of the Dark Knight in their match against Cruz Azul.
In addition, André-Pierre Gignac will be the ambassador of the project, as he is a fan of the character.
7:22 PMa month ago

Stay tuned to follow Tigres vs Cruz Azul live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres vs Cruz Azul live in Liga MX as well as the latest information from the Universitario Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
7:17 PMa month ago

What time is Tigres vs Cruz Azul match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Cruz Azul of 2nd March in several countries:

México: 19:00 horas CDMX, TUDN

Argentina: 00:0 horas

Chile: 00:00 horas

Colombia: 19:00 horas

Perú: 19:00 horas

EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 19:00 horas

Uruguay: 21:00 horas

Paraguay: 20:00 horas

España: 02:00 horas

7:12 PMa month ago

Where and how to watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul live

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channels.
Tigres vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from Blim TV's live stream.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:07 PMa month ago

Antecedents

Felinos and Cementeros have met a total of 57 times in all competitions, leaving the balance in favor of the capital with 23 wins and 15 draws. Leaving the regios with 19 wins.
7:02 PMa month ago

Last 5 matches

In the last 5 meetings, the scales are very even, with 2 Celeste wins, a draw and 2 wins for the felines.
Cruz Azul 1-1 Tigres, 16.Oct.21, Ape21
Tigres 0-2 Cruz Azul, 17.Feb.21, Cla21
Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres, 29.Nov.20, Ape20
Tigres 1-3 Cruz Azul, 26.Nov.20, Ape20
Cruz Azul 0-2 Tigres, 17.Oct.20, Ape20
6:57 PMa month ago

How are they doing?

Tigres has just beaten Bravos de Juárez in a hard-fought match with a score of 3-2, reaching third place with 16 points, where Pachuca is ahead on goal difference.
For their part, the Cementeros are coming off a 2-1 loss to Santos in Liga MX, finishing fourth with 13 points, but in the CONCACAF Champions League they reached the quarterfinals against Forge FC.
6:52 PMa month ago

Going for a record

After the good moment the felines are experiencing in the Clausura 2022, with five wins in a row, they are going for an internal record in short tournaments. After the victory last matchday, they tied Ricardo Ferretti's record with Tigres, having done so on three occasions, the Brazilian was never able to reach the sixth triumph, but now they have the opportunity against Cruz Azul, as, with the victory, they would reach that record.
6:47 PMa month ago

Saddened by rival's crisis

Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac said he would like to see his rival on a par with his team, who are in third place, mentioning that they are also the pride of the north and that they will have a good World Cup.

"I want them to be strong. I am sad for the players, it hurts me that they hit a historic scorer like Funes Mori so much, I support him because he deserves much more," concluded the Tigres striker for Fox Sports.

6:42 PMa month ago

Regret for goal against Veracruz

An episode that marked the Frenchman's career in Aztec football is when he scored a controversial goal against the extinct Tiburones de Veracruz at the Luis Pirata Fuente in 2019, in the midst of a local protest.

"And I do regret it a little, but the truth was that three minutes had passed and I didn't want to score a goal. Then I dialed the (Mexican Soccer) Federation and told them, 'take the goal away from me,' and they told me they couldn't. It's a stain on my career in Mexico and I'm very sorry," revealed the Frenchman.

6:37 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Cruz Azul player

Santiago Giménez, who had a great moment in the duel against Toluca, is expected to make his presence felt in this crucial duel against the felines, as he carries on his father's legacy. 
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
6:32 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Tigres player

André-Pierre Gignac has been fundamental in the feline forward line, fighting for the goal-scoring lead, being in second place with 6 goals in 610 minutes, scoring every 101.67 minutes.
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
6:27 PMa month ago

2 casualties at La Noria

As this is a match in which the top places are up for grabs, Juan Reynoso is obliged to send out his best players against Tigres this Wednesday at the 'Volcán'. Juan Escobar, who missed the match against Santos due to suspension, will be back, but, unfortunately, he will also have two absentees, Cristian Tabó and Alejandro Mayorga.
6:22 PMa month ago

Volcano full against Cruz Azul

Two years after the feline stadium did not have 200 percent of its capacity following the Covid-19 pandemic, the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, announced the end of the fourth wave in the state, announcing that the stadium was fully open, following a reduction of 96 percent in the number of infections compared to the highest peak.
As a result, the Tigers opened the doors to all their subscribers without the need to reactivate their plastic. 
6:17 PMa month ago

Last lineups

Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona, Julio César Domínguez, Erick Lira, Uriel Antuna, José Joaquín Martínez, Ignacio Rivero, Adrian Aldrete, Bryan Angulo, Carlos Rodríguez, Rafael Baca and Pablo Aguilar.
Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán, Jesús Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesús Dueñas, Nico López, Juan Pablo Vigón, Rafael Carioca, Florian Thauvin and André-Pierre Gignac.
6:12 PMa month ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Tigres vs Cruz Azul, a Liga MX match. The match will take place at the Universitario stadium at 8:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo