Hughlights: Celtic 2-0 St. Mirren in Scottish Premiership
Celtic in the Premiership // Source: Celtic 

5:42 PMa month ago

90'|End of Match

The match at Celtic Park is over. The locals get the three points after winning 2-0 against St. Mirren with Carter-Vickers and McGregor's goals.
5:39 PMa month ago

90'| Four extra minutes

The referee adds four minutes of added time. We will go to the 94th minute
5:31 PMa month ago

81'| Goooool McGregor

Goooooooool for the home side. Celtic put the game to bed by taking a two-goal lead after McGregor's goal. He shot inside the box to beat Alnwick. 2-0
5:23 PMa month ago

75'| Last fifteen minutes

Fifteen minutes left to the end of the match. The visitors make a double substitution to get fresh legs and put pressure on the home side, who are very comfortable.
5:17 PMa month ago

70'|Possession belongs to Celtic

Celtic defends with the ball, does not want to take risks and when they have an option they try to attack the visitors' goal. St. Mirren tries to have a chance in these minutes.
5:08 PMa month ago

55'|Goooool Carter-Vickers

Celtic goal. The locals score the first of the match thanks to Carter-Vickers' goal. For the moment, Postecoglou's team remain leaders. 1-0.
5:04 PMa month ago

46'|Second half begins

The ball is rolling again in Scotland. Celtic need the win and St. Mirren are still holding on after the home side's close calls.
4:35 PMa month ago

45'| Half-time

End of the first half at Celtic Park. Celtic dominate the match but fail to take the lead on the scoreboard. Celtic 0-0 St. Mirren
4:28 PMa month ago

38'|Maeda almost scores

Another chance for the home striker. From a free kick they crossed and Maeda's shot went wide. He failed to make good contact with the ball
4:23 PMa month ago

Half an hour

We reached the half-hour mark with a goalless draw on the scoreboard. Now the game has calmed down, but Celtic is absolutely dominating the match.
4:12 PMa month ago

22'|One more for the home team

Yet another attack down the left flank ended in a pass on the edge of the box. Juranovic shot hard but wide of Alnwick's goal. Still 0-0
4:07 PMa month ago

15'| Maeda out

We reached the first quarter of an hour of the match. Celtic had a chance on the head of Maeda. Jota made a great play on the left flank, who crossed to Maeda but the shot went way over the top.
4:02 PMa month ago

8'| Celtic had a chance

The home side are looking for a goal in these minutes. Postecoglou's team hit the crossbar after the ball bounced off Dunne. St. Mirren are saved
3:50 PMa month ago

0'|Match starts

The match kicks off at Celtic Park. The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren kicks off, who will win?
3:37 PMa month ago

St. Mirren lineup

Goodwin will field a 5-4-1 formation. The starting eleven is as follows: Alnwick, Tait, Shaughnessy, Dunne, McCarthy, Tanser, Kittie, Power, Gogic, Jordan Jones and Main.
3:35 PMa month ago

Celtic lineup

Postecoglou will field a 4-3-3 formation. His starting eleven is: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Abada, Maeda and Jota.
3:32 PMa month ago

We already have lineups

Both coaches have selected their starting lineups for the match at Celtic Park. Let's go with the lineups. First the Celtic ones
3:28 PMa month ago

Other Match

The other Scottish Premiership fixtures:

Dundee vs Hibernian, Heart of Midlothian vs Aberdeen, Livingston vs Dundee United, Motherwell vs Ross County y el St. Johnstone vs Rangers

3:20 PMa month ago

Less than thirty minutes

Less than thirty minutes to go until the start of the match between Celtic and St. Mirren. Both teams will be warming up shortly.
3:15 PMa month ago

Remaining matches for St. Mirren

Saint Mirren have this game and four more matches to play. They will travel twice, against Ross County and Motherwell. And at home they will play against Dundee United and Rangers.
3:09 PMa month ago

Celtic's remaining matches

Celtic have this game and four more matches to play. They will travel twice, against Livingston and Rangers. And at home they will play Ross County and ST. Johnstone
3:04 PMa month ago

Remaining matches

The Scottish Premiership is in its final stretch of the year. There are five games left in the competition. These are the remaining matches for both teams
3:00 PMa month ago

We are here

Hello again. We are here again to broadcast this Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Saint Mirren at Celtic Park.
9:40 PMa month ago

Stay tuned for Celtic vs St.Mirren live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the Celtic vs St. Mirren live coverage, as well as the latest information coming out of Scotland. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:35 PMa month ago

referee of the meeting

Anderson, 38 years old and from Scotland, is the referee selected for the match between Celtic vs Saint Mirren. He made his debut in 2009 in League Two Scotland and since then he has refereed 223 matches. Currently, the category in which his career is based is the Scottish League. In the 2021/22 season he has 33 games under his belt.
9:30 PMa month ago

Possible line-up for Saint Mirren

The possible line-up for the visitors is: Alnwick, Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tait, Power, Gogic, Kiltie, Ronan, Jones and Greive.
9:25 PMa month ago

Celtic's possible lineup

The possible lineup for the home side could be: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vicker, Starfelt, Taylor, Rogic, McGregor, Hatate, Abada, Maeda and Jota.
9:20 PMa month ago

Historybetween Celtic and Saint Mirren

Celtic vs Saint Mirren has been played 264 times. Of these, 187 have been wins for Celtic, 41 matches have resulted in a draw between the two teams and 36 matches have ended in favor of Saint Mirren. In the last five matches played by the two teams, there have been three victories for Celtic. On one of these occasions the victory has come at home. Of the last five meetings, there has been one victory for St. Mirren, when they were playing as visitors and leaving the score in their favor with a goal difference, 1-2. The last match between the two teams ended in a draw. In the match, neither of the two rivals managed to concede a goal in the opposing goals.
9:15 PMa month ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs St.Mirren of 02nd March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:45 PM,
Bolivia: 14:45 PM.
Brazil: 15:45 PM.
Chile: 14:45 PM.
Colombia:13:45 PM.
Ecuador: 13:45 PM.
USA (ET): 14:45 PM.
Spain: 20:45 PM,
Mexico: 13:45 PM.
Paraguay: 11:45 PM.
Peru: 13:45 PM.
Uruguay: 11:45 PM.
Venezuela: 14:45 PM.

9:10 PMa month ago

How St. Mirren fare

St. Mirren is in eighth place with 33 points, with seven wins, 12 draws and eight defeats. Goodwin's team is in the relegation playoff positions, two points behind sixth place to move into the play-offs for the title.
9:05 PMa month ago

How Celtic fare

Celtic still hold the lead despite drawing against Hibernian, as Rangers were unable to beat Motherwell who came back from 2-0 down in the first half. Postecoglou's team has 67 points from 21 wins, four draws and only three defeats. They also score the most goals (60) and concede the fewest (17) in the league.
9:00 PMa month ago

St. Mirren's last match

The visitors played their last game against Heart of Midlothian. They failed to beat their opponents despite playing with the encouragement of their fans. The match ended with two goals on the scoreboard, which would leave Jim Goodwin's side with a bad taste in their mouths. Their opponents' goals would not arrive until late in the second half, where a goal from E. Simms would put Heart of Midlothian ahead on the scoreboard. Three minutes later, his teammate C. Devlin, managed to score a goal that sentenced the game with the 0-2 on the scoreboard.
8:55 PMa month ago

Celtic's last match

Postecoglou's side visited the Easter Road Stadium to face Hibernian in the 28th round of the Scottish League. The match ended in a goalless draw. The match was very evenly matched, with Celtic attacking at times. In the first half they started to press and to reach the rival goal in the last part of the first half. In the second half both teams started to reach Hart and Kelly's goals more. In the end, Postecoglou's team tried without reward.
8:50 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of the Celtic vs St. Mirren matchday 29 of the Scottish Premiership. The match will be played at Celtic Park on Wednesday, March 2 at 20.45 Spanish time. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
