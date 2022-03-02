Hughlights: Celtic 2-0 St. Mirren in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|End of Match
The match at Celtic Park is over. The locals get the three points after winning 2-0 against St. Mirren with Carter-Vickers and McGregor's goals.
90'| Four extra minutes
The referee adds four minutes of added time. We will go to the 94th minute
81'| Goooool McGregor
Goooooooool for the home side. Celtic put the game to bed by taking a two-goal lead after McGregor's goal. He shot inside the box to beat Alnwick. 2-0
75'| Last fifteen minutes
Fifteen minutes left to the end of the match. The visitors make a double substitution to get fresh legs and put pressure on the home side, who are very comfortable.
70'|Possession belongs to Celtic
Celtic defends with the ball, does not want to take risks and when they have an option they try to attack the visitors' goal. St. Mirren tries to have a chance in these minutes.
55'|Goooool Carter-Vickers
Celtic goal. The locals score the first of the match thanks to Carter-Vickers' goal. For the moment, Postecoglou's team remain leaders. 1-0.
46'|Second half begins
The ball is rolling again in Scotland. Celtic need the win and St. Mirren are still holding on after the home side's close calls.
45'| Half-time
End of the first half at Celtic Park. Celtic dominate the match but fail to take the lead on the scoreboard. Celtic 0-0 St. Mirren
38'|Maeda almost scores
Another chance for the home striker. From a free kick they crossed and Maeda's shot went wide. He failed to make good contact with the ball
Half an hour
We reached the half-hour mark with a goalless draw on the scoreboard. Now the game has calmed down, but Celtic is absolutely dominating the match.
22'|One more for the home team
Yet another attack down the left flank ended in a pass on the edge of the box. Juranovic shot hard but wide of Alnwick's goal. Still 0-0
15'| Maeda out
We reached the first quarter of an hour of the match. Celtic had a chance on the head of Maeda. Jota made a great play on the left flank, who crossed to Maeda but the shot went way over the top.
8'| Celtic had a chance
The home side are looking for a goal in these minutes. Postecoglou's team hit the crossbar after the ball bounced off Dunne. St. Mirren are saved
0'|Match starts
The match kicks off at Celtic Park. The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren kicks off, who will win?
St. Mirren lineup
Goodwin will field a 5-4-1 formation. The starting eleven is as follows: Alnwick, Tait, Shaughnessy, Dunne, McCarthy, Tanser, Kittie, Power, Gogic, Jordan Jones and Main.
Celtic lineup
Postecoglou will field a 4-3-3 formation. His starting eleven is: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Abada, Maeda and Jota.
We already have lineups
Both coaches have selected their starting lineups for the match at Celtic Park. Let's go with the lineups. First the Celtic ones
Other Match
The other Scottish Premiership fixtures:
Dundee vs Hibernian, Heart of Midlothian vs Aberdeen, Livingston vs Dundee United, Motherwell vs Ross County y el St. Johnstone vs Rangers
Less than thirty minutes
Less than thirty minutes to go until the start of the match between Celtic and St. Mirren. Both teams will be warming up shortly.
Remaining matches for St. Mirren
Saint Mirren have this game and four more matches to play. They will travel twice, against Ross County and Motherwell. And at home they will play against Dundee United and Rangers.
Celtic's remaining matches
Celtic have this game and four more matches to play. They will travel twice, against Livingston and Rangers. And at home they will play Ross County and ST. Johnstone
Remaining matches
The Scottish Premiership is in its final stretch of the year. There are five games left in the competition. These are the remaining matches for both teams
We are here
Hello again. We are here again to broadcast this Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Saint Mirren at Celtic Park.
Stay tuned for Celtic vs St.Mirren live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the Celtic vs St. Mirren live coverage, as well as the latest information coming out of Scotland. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
referee of the meeting
Anderson, 38 years old and from Scotland, is the referee selected for the match between Celtic vs Saint Mirren. He made his debut in 2009 in League Two Scotland and since then he has refereed 223 matches. Currently, the category in which his career is based is the Scottish League. In the 2021/22 season he has 33 games under his belt.
Possible line-up for Saint Mirren
The possible line-up for the visitors is: Alnwick, Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tait, Power, Gogic, Kiltie, Ronan, Jones and Greive.
Celtic's possible lineup
The possible lineup for the home side could be: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vicker, Starfelt, Taylor, Rogic, McGregor, Hatate, Abada, Maeda and Jota.
Historybetween Celtic and Saint Mirren
Celtic vs Saint Mirren has been played 264 times. Of these, 187 have been wins for Celtic, 41 matches have resulted in a draw between the two teams and 36 matches have ended in favor of Saint Mirren. In the last five matches played by the two teams, there have been three victories for Celtic. On one of these occasions the victory has come at home. Of the last five meetings, there has been one victory for St. Mirren, when they were playing as visitors and leaving the score in their favor with a goal difference, 1-2. The last match between the two teams ended in a draw. In the match, neither of the two rivals managed to concede a goal in the opposing goals.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Celtic vs St.Mirren of 02nd March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 PM,
Bolivia: 14:45 PM.
Brazil: 15:45 PM.
Chile: 14:45 PM.
Colombia:13:45 PM.
Ecuador: 13:45 PM.
USA (ET): 14:45 PM.
Spain: 20:45 PM,
Mexico: 13:45 PM.
Paraguay: 11:45 PM.
Peru: 13:45 PM.
Uruguay: 11:45 PM.
Venezuela: 14:45 PM.
How St. Mirren fare
St. Mirren is in eighth place with 33 points, with seven wins, 12 draws and eight defeats. Goodwin's team is in the relegation playoff positions, two points behind sixth place to move into the play-offs for the title.
How Celtic fare
Celtic still hold the lead despite drawing against Hibernian, as Rangers were unable to beat Motherwell who came back from 2-0 down in the first half. Postecoglou's team has 67 points from 21 wins, four draws and only three defeats. They also score the most goals (60) and concede the fewest (17) in the league.
St. Mirren's last match
The visitors played their last game against Heart of Midlothian. They failed to beat their opponents despite playing with the encouragement of their fans. The match ended with two goals on the scoreboard, which would leave Jim Goodwin's side with a bad taste in their mouths. Their opponents' goals would not arrive until late in the second half, where a goal from E. Simms would put Heart of Midlothian ahead on the scoreboard. Three minutes later, his teammate C. Devlin, managed to score a goal that sentenced the game with the 0-2 on the scoreboard.
Celtic's last match
Postecoglou's side visited the Easter Road Stadium to face Hibernian in the 28th round of the Scottish League. The match ended in a goalless draw. The match was very evenly matched, with Celtic attacking at times. In the first half they started to press and to reach the rival goal in the last part of the first half. In the second half both teams started to reach Hart and Kelly's goals more. In the end, Postecoglou's team tried without reward.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Celtic vs St. Mirren matchday 29 of the Scottish Premiership. The match will be played at Celtic Park on Wednesday, March 2 at 20.45 Spanish time. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.