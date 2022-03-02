Goles y resumen del Hannover 96 0-4 RB Leipzig in DFB Pokal

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
84'
76'
Maina, Kerk and Beier leave the team.
Hannover changes
Halstenberg and Szoboszlai come in.
Simakan and Nkunku come off.
Leipzig changes.
72'
Silva takes advantage of a defensive deflection and just pushes the ball over the line to make it 4-0.
69'
Olmo and Kampl come off
Leipzig changes.
68'
Silva's cross into the box and Konrad Laimer crosses in to make it 3-0.
66'
62'
56'
Klostermann comes on, Gvardiol off, Leipzig change.
51'
49'
46'
46'
Half time
43'
41'
28'
27'
22'
Nkunku gets past the goalkeeper and then when he was running out of room, he makes the cutback, gets past the defender and sends the ball into the net for the 2-0 lead.
17'
Christopher Nkunku drives inside the box and sends the ball just inside the goalkeeper's post to open the scoring 1-0.
9'
4'
Minutes away
Leipzig substitutes
9 Yussuf Poulsen
10 Emil Forsberg
23 Marcel Halstenberg
31 Josep Martínez
14 Tyler Adams
22 Nordi Mukiele
16 Lukas Klostermann
17 Dominik Szoboszlai
Hannover 96 substitutes
22 Sebastian Stolze
17 Lukas Hinterseer
40 Lawrence Ennali
15 Cedric Teuchert
1 Martin Hansen
27 Tim Walbrecht
25 Jannick Dehm
8 Mike Frantz
XI Leipzig
XI Hannover
Wir wollen helfen - und bitten um Eure Unterstützung! 🇺🇦🙏#Ukraine
Tune in here Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig Live Score in DFB Pokal 2022
What time is Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig match for DFB Pokal 2022?
This is the kickoff time for the Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig match on March 2 in various countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM on ESPN
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on ESPN
Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN
Colombia: 12:30 PM on ESPN
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on ESPN
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN
Peru: 2:30 AM on ESPN
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN
Last games
Hannover 96 0-3 RB Leipzig, 2019
RB Leipzig 3-2 Hannover 96, 2018
Hannover 96 2-3 RB Leipzig, 2018
RB Leipzig 2-1 Hannover 96, 2017
Key player RB Leipzig
Key player Hannover 96